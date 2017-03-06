More personalized service and new technology: Regions Bank opens renovated branch at Birmingham headquarters

By Regions Bank

With the steady rise of mobile and online banking, investing in brick-and-mortar branches may not seem like an obvious investment priority for banks. Regions Bank, however, views modernizing its branch locations, along with its digital platforms, as an effective, comprehensive way to improve the customer experience.

Regions Bank will unveil its latest renovation, the branch at the Regions Financial Corporation headquarters in downtown Birmingham, on March 6.

“Our goal is always to serve people and businesses whenever, wherever and however they prefer to be served,” said Leroy Abrahams, North Central Alabama Area President for Regions. “And this modern space will help us offer more personal service, as well as innovative technology, to better meet our customers’ needs.”

The redesigned branch features an open layout that does not include a traditional teller line. Instead, visitors are welcomed directly by Regions Universal Bankers. Universal Bankers are financial professionals who have the knowledge and expertise to provide a wide range of banking services – not only opening accounts and executing transactions but also engaging in in-depth conversations with current or prospective customers about how to create a savings plan, develop a personal budget or build a road map to reach future financial goals.

The efficient and personalized services offered by Universal Bankers are complemented by new technologies that give people and businesses greater flexibility and more options in choosing when and how to conduct their banking business.

For example, the new Regions Center branch now offers Regions Video Banking. Regions Video Banking ATMs connect customers with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video. In addition to processing most teller transactions, Video Bankers can help customers with account maintenance and general inquiries.

Regions Video Bankers are available during extended hours on weekdays (7 a.m.–8 p.m. CT), as well as on Saturdays (8 a.m.–5 p.m.), Sundays (11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and most holidays.

“The extended hours for Regions Video Banking provide greater flexibility for people who need to speak with a banker outside of traditional bankers’ hours,” said Abrahams. “Our Video Bankers are financial professionals who are equipped to meet a variety of needs. This is one of Regions’ newest services, and we are seeing steady growth in the amount of customers who choose this option, which combines both personal service and quick, efficient technology.”

Many of the technology and service innovations offered by the Regions Center branch were introduced to the local market in the fall of 2014, when Regions opened its extensively renovated branch at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The UAB location was one of the first to combine Regions Universal Banking with Regions Video Banking in the same facility. Since then, the new formula has been rolled out at 9 other branches, and subsequent technology developments, customer feedback and Regions’ consistent focus on improving the customer experience have led to further evolution in the design.

“While we see continued growth in demand for digital banking, branches are still the primary place where people open accounts with us,” said Scott Peters, Head of Consumer Services for Regions. “Our research also shows the same customer typically uses several banking channels, including branch locations, mobile banking and online banking, all within the same month. This branch is designed with those customers – today’s customers – in mind.”

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $126 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

