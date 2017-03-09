Alabama’s Recent Job Growth Reflects New American Job Boom

Americans can take great satisfaction in an encouraging new jobs report. According to the ADP National Employment Report’s® newly released numbers, U.S. companies added 298,000 new jobs in February.

To lend perspective to this number, only 147,000 new jobs were created in October, the month before the presidential election. That’s less than half the new jobs created this month. Moreover, February’s numbers represent roughly 100,000 more jobs than ADP’s economists estimated, beating their prediction by a whopping one-third.

ADP also reports that 2,460 new jobs were created in Alabama in February, a noteworthy 25% increase over last October and an extraordinary gain from last May when the state lost 3,700 jobs.

In short, these new job numbers point to the growing optimism among job creators. From Fortune 500 CEOs to small business owners, those making hiring decisions are taking notice of the seismic shift in the country’s economic policies.

These confidence-building changes include:

Lowering Taxes:

President Trump’s job plan includes the following: lowering the business tax rate from 35% to 15%, allowing U.S. manufacturers more flexibility in items they expense on tax returns, and significantly reducing taxes for middle-class working families.

Releasing the Regulation Stranglehold:

In 2015, the federal government mandated well over 3,000 new rules and regulations on U.S. businesses, choking some $2 trillion from their operations each year. The president’s commitment to make these regulations more sensible, eliminating every overreaching rule that can safely be lifted, is apparently having an immediate impact on American business.

Imposing Tariff’s on Foreign Goods:

President Trump’s pledge to impose a tariff on certain foreign goods gives tremendous confidence to U.S. manufacturers. The tariff will motivate companies to purchase goods made here in the U.S. instead of importing them at cut-rate prices, increasing orders for U.S. manufacturing companies. Michael Barnes, president of HYCO Alabama, said the tariff would most definitely boost the confidence of Alabama manufacturers.

Protecting American Jobs with Lawful Immigration:

Among the many moving parts of the immigration issue, one thing is clear: imposing reasonable controls on the flow of illegal aliens means more jobs for American citizens. In the whole of the economy, blue collar jobs are just as important as any others, and curbing illegal workers means more jobs for American citizens.

Collectively, these policies and others are opening the door for business owners to raise investment dollars, venture into new markets, and reinvest newfound profits into their businesses, increasing their confidence and resulting in more and better jobs for American families.

