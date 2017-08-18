Alabama Unemployment Rate Continues To Fall

As reported by WKRG News, reports show that Alabama’s unemployment rate is now down to 4.5 percent.

While still higher than the national average of 4.3, the state’s new rate is lower than it was a year ago when it was 5.8 percent.

In fact, less than 100,000 Alabamians were unemployed in July. And According to Gov. Kay Ivey, there are fewer unemployed now, then there have been in over a decade.

This is welcome news as Alabama continues to see manufacturing drops moving back to the state.