Alabama Governor Ivey Signs Pro-Business Legislation Package into Law

In the previous legislative session, Senator Sanford, Representative Garrett, and Representative Carns, sponsored companion bills that make running a business in Alabama easier, and Governor Ivey recently signed those bills into law.

Aimed at by reducing undue regulations on businesses that make it easier to thrive in Alabama, Governor Ivey commented on the new law:

From day one, my quest has been to ensure the world knows Alabama is open for business. By removing burdensome regulations on small businesses we are sending that signal loud and clear,” Governor Ivey said. “When businesses spend less on overhead and government regulation, they can invest more in hiring; that’s good for all Alabamians. I am thankful for the work of the legislature in passing these bills, especially the sponsors, Senator Sanford, Representative Garrett, and Representative Carns.

The Senate bills version of the bill protects small companies licensed in one municipality or county from being forced to buy a license in another, just to make deliveries to that second area. One of the House bills clarified Alabama’s workers’ compensation law, making life easier for small businesses to comply. The other House bill protects franchise parent companies from frivolous lawsuits initiated against franchisees, allowing the franchise owners to grow in Alabama.

Rosemary Elebash, Alabama State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, was quoted in the Governor’s press release as saying:

NFIB Alabama members appreciate Governor Ivey’s support of the small business legislation that was signed into law. Governor Ivey has always been a great supporter and champion for small business.

Senator Bill sponsor Paul Sanford added:

My goal since entering the legislature in 2009 has always been to limit the size and scope of government, while also making Alabama a business-friendly sate. Senate Bill 316 accomplishes that on both fronts.