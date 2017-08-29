Alabama Company Receives $72 Million Military School Food Contract

A Birmingham company has received a contract for up to $72 million worth of fresh fruit and vegetables for military and U.S. Department of Agriculture schools in Alabama and Florida. According to the Associated Press, Forestwood Farms, Inc. was one of two companies that bid for the four and a half year project.

The contract is with the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia. The DLA provides clothing, food, and other equipment to the military all over the world. The Subsistence department of the DLA handles the supply chain of food and produce. According to their website,

“From individually packaged meals in a soldier’s ruck sack, to a ship’s galley and to full service dining facilities on military installations, Subsistence gets that food there. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we also provide fresh fruit and vegetables to children in 47 states through our school lunch program. Subsistence also supports other non-DoD activities, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the State Department, Veterans’ Homes and more.”

Forestwood Farms’ contract states that their customers will be Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Department of Agriculture schools in Alabama and Florida. Forestwood Farms is a produce and dairy delivery company, serving most of the state of Alabama. According to their website, their mission is “to serve the highest quality produce from around the country. Our customer service, volume pricing, and our food safety are just a few reasons to shop with us.”