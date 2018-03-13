Newest Stories

Alabama city: Coyote traps humane despite PETA criticism

An Alabama city says its effort to trap coyotes is humane amid criticism from an animal rights group.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes tells AL.com the three-week pilot program captured 13 coyotes by Monday morning and the traps used are not lethal. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says initiatives like the city’s are lethal and ineffective.

PETA’s website urges people to email the Vestavia Hills City Council and Mayor Ashley Curry to stop the effort.

Downes says PETA had advised Vestavia Hills to focus on educating residents about preventing coyotes encroaching on property, but increased sightings and complaints meant the city had to take a more aggressive approach.

The program ends this week and its effectiveness will be evaluated to decide whether periodic trappings should be done.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

A charter bus carrying high school band members home to Texas from Disney World plunged into an Alabama ravine early Tuesday, and numerous children were being carried by helicopters to emergency rooms.

Al.com reported that injuries range from minor to critical, and that at least one critically injured passenger was taken to the University of South Alabama Hospital, the only level one trauma center in the region.

New York City halts sewage train to Alabama amid stink issue

An operation sending train loads of partially treated sewage material to an Alabama landfill has been halted.

AL.com reported Monday that six wastewater treatment plants from New York City and one from New Jersey had been sending their solid material left over from treatment processes to the Big Sky Environmental, LLC landfill in Adamsville for more than a year.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Edward Timbers says in an email the department has discontinued utilizing the Big Sky facility as a precaution and to better understand local concern.

The transported sewage has prompted complaints of a rotten stench and fly infestations in Jefferson and Walker counties.

Big Sky landfill would not make statements about the sewage operation per advice of the company’s attorneys.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Trump's Tariffs: Seen beneficiaries, unseen victims

There are a couple of important economic lessons that the American people should learn. I’m going to title one “the seen and unseen” and the other “narrow well-defined large benefits versus widely dispersed small costs.” These lessons are applicable to a wide range of government behavior, but let’s look at just two examples.

Last week, President Donald Trump enacted high tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Why in the world would the U.S. steel and aluminum industries press the president to levy heavy tariffs? The answer is simple. Reducing the amounts of steel and aluminum that hit our shores enables American producers to charge higher prices. Thus, U.S. steel and aluminum producers will earn higher profits, hire more workers and pay them higher wages. They are the visible beneficiaries of Trump’s tariffs.

But when the government creates a benefit for one American, it is a virtual guarantee that it will come at the expense of another American — an unseen victim. The victims of steel and aluminum tariffs are the companies that use steel and aluminum. Faced with higher input costs, they become less competitive on the world market. For example, companies such as John Deere may respond to higher steel prices by purchasing their parts in the international market rather than in the U.S. To become more competitive in the world market, some firms may move their production facilities to foreign countries that do not have tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. Studies by both the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Consuming Industries Trade Action Coalition show that steel-using industries — such as the U.S. auto industry, its suppliers and manufacturers of heavy construction equipment — were harmed by tariffs on steel enacted by George W. Bush.

Politicians love having seen beneficiaries and unseen victims. The reason is quite simple. In the cases of the steel and aluminum industries, company executives will know whom to give political campaign contributions. Workers in those industries will know for whom to cast their votes. The people in the steel- and aluminum-using industries may not know whom to blame for declining profits, lack of competitiveness and job loss. There’s no better scenario for politicians. It’s heads politicians win and tails somebody else loses.

Then there’s the phenomenon of narrow well-defined large benefits versus widely dispersed small costs. A good example can be found in the sugar industry. Sugar producers lobby Congress to place restrictions on the importation of foreign sugar through tariffs and quotas. Those import restrictions force Americans to pay up to three times the world price for sugar. A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated that Americans pay an extra $2 billion a year because of sugar tariffs and quotas. Plus, taxpayers will be forced to pay more than $2 billion over the next 10 years to buy and store excess sugar produced because of higher prices. Another way to look at the cost side is that tens of millions of American families are forced to pay a little bit more, maybe $20, for the sugar we use every year.

You might wonder how this consumer rip-off sustains itself. After all, the people in the sugar industry are only a tiny percentage of the U.S. population. Here’s how it works. It pays for workers and owners in the sugar industry to come up with millions of dollars to lobby congressmen to impose tariffs and quotas on foreign sugar. It means higher profits and higher wages. Also, it’s easy to organize the relatively small number of people in the sugar industry. The costs are borne by tens of millions of Americans forced to pay more for the sugar they use. Even if the people knew what the politicians are doing, it wouldn’t be worth the cost of trying to unseat a legislator whose vote cost them $20 a year. Politicians know that they won’t bear a cost from sugar consumers. But they would pay a political cost from the sugar industry if they didn’t vote for tariffs. So they put it to consumers — but what else is new?

Walter E. Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM

Committee finds no collusion — School superintendents say no to armed teachers — Hillary thinks you're racist, and more in Dale Jackson's 7 Things

1. GOP House Intelligence Committee finds there is no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign 

— The committee looked at Russian measures against the 2016 U.S., the U.S. response, links between Russians and the Trump and Clinton campaigns, and leaks of classified information.

2. AL superintendents come out against allowing teachers to carry weapons, support more funding for mental health

— Hoover Superintendent  told lawmakers that the School Superintendents of Alabama and the Alabama Association of School Boards are not in favor of arming teachers, arguing the status quo is good enough.

— Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hall told the group, “It’s hard for me to swallow when you say ‘arm teachers'”, but he did say a school “marshal” may be necessary.

3. Hillary Clinton continues to blame everyone but herself for her election loss in 2016 Democrats truly believe

— Hillary Clinton was speaking at a conference in India and once agaain blamed James Comey for her election loss..

— She also feels women are weak and are controlled around by their bosses, husbands, and sons. “We don’t do well with married, white women [either],” she said. “Part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and [an] ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son… believes you should”.

4. Congressman Mo Brooks is torn on Trump’s tariffs and call Dog Jones’ victory a “major loss” for America

— Brooks told a crowd in Huntsville that the steel and aluminum industries may need protection but the tariffs could lead to retaliation against Alabama’s agriculture industry.

— His comments about Sen. Doug Jones were called “disappointing” by Jones, but Brooks stood by them explaining that the two men have very different set of beliefs and principles.

5. A judge wants the public to see the videos from the Parkland school shooting that authorities don’t

— A judge ruled the public will be able to see the video of the Broward County Sheriff’s office on Thursday at noon at the earliest.

— Local media outlets argued the public right to know outweighs the school system’s desire to keep camera locations confidential, which is absurd.

6. Convicted double murderer will receive settlement from state, could include a deal to not try to execute him again

— Doyle Lee Hamm’s execution was  truly botched, he suffered injuries to his groin, multiple puncture wounds, and he wanted to die.

— Court records show attorneys on all sides are having “substantial and very serious settlement discussions, and believe that this case can be settled in the near future”.

7. Another battleground district goes to the polls today

— President Trump went to PA-18 to try to drag Pennsylvania State Rep. Rick Saccone over the finish line in a district Trump won by 20 point, but the latest polls show Democrat Connor Lamb leading.

— Unless Saccone blows this out, it will further solidify the narrative that the GOP is collapsing while Democrats are surging.

3 hours ago

Interior Department announces civil rights grants

Four Deep South states are getting nearly $6 million to preserve sites and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century.

The Interior Department says Alabama is getting $2.3 million for nine projects, Mississippi is getting $1.3 million for four projects, and Louisiana and Georgia will each get about $1 million for four projects.

In all, about $12.6 million in African American Civil Rights Grants will go to 51 projects in 24 states.

Alabama’s grants include $500,000 to help restore the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church annex where Martin Luther King Jr. got his first civil rights leadership role as president of the Montgomery Improvement Association. The Perry County Commission is getting the same amount to restore and rehabilitate the county courthouse.

A project to save Wechsler School, Mississippi’s first brick school built with public money for African-American children, will get $500,000. Quitman County will get $50,000 to develop a Marks Mule Train and MLK’s Poor People’s Campaign Interpretive Trail.

The Georgia State University Foundation is getting $50,000 to nominate U.S. civil rights sites to the World Heritage List, and the Ralph David Abernathy III Foundation is getting $490,000 to preserve and restore the West Hunter Street Baptist Church, where he preached from 1961 until his death in 1990.

In Louisiana, the city of Shreveport is getting $500,000 to help turn a former church into a civil rights museum, and a foundation in Bogalusa is getting almost that much to help rehabilitate a home where civil rights leader Robert “Bob” Hicks held meetings.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less