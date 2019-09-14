Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

House Speaker McCutcheon touts Bradley Byrne’s ‘institutional knowledge’ while discussing 2020 Senate race 54 mins ago / News
Zeigler: ‘Maybe’ we should elect our transportation commission like Mississippi 2 hours ago / News
Daikin plans $195 million expansion at Decatur plant with 50 new jobs 3 hours ago / News
2 Florida judges tapped for federal seats with Alabama jurisdiction 4 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood named among Fortnightly Smartest Communities 5 hours ago / News
State Sen. Livingston ‘very optimistic’ on Bellefonte Nuclear’s future — ‘Can be as big as’ Mazda Toyota 6 hours ago / News
Omission of citizenship question on 2020 Census all but assures loss of Alabama congressional seat 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Roby: Never forget what they fight for 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Before you blame the coach 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Traditions is inspired apparel based in Alabama 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Great Alabama 650, toughest paddle race in the U.S., hits water Saturday 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Complacency often leads to treestand, firearms accidents 12 hours ago / Outdoors
Yellowhammer announces 2019 Power of Service celebration, featuring new ‘Yellowhammer 15’ 1 day ago / News
Auburn Board of Trustees move forward with football performance center 1 day ago / News
North Alabama native brings touch of Huntsville history to Mazda Toyota plant 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama resident pleads guilty to charge related to terrorism financing, al Qaeda 1 day ago / News
Tuberville slams ‘the politically correct crowd’ after Opelika City Schools bans pregame prayers 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
On this day in Alabama history: Talladega Superspeedway held first race 1 day ago / Sports
Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students 1 day ago / Sponsored
Faith Church in Florence recognized as one of America’s 100 fastest-growing churches 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
2 hours ago

Zeigler: ‘Maybe’ we should elect our transportation commission like Mississippi

Despite having been part of a successful effort to thwart the Alabama Department of Transportation’s proposal for a new tolled I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge, State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he is not done.

Last month after Ivey pronounced the project “dead,” Zeigler called on Gov. Kay Ivey to remove John Cooper as ALDOT director.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Zeigler suggested Alabama rethink the way it determines who heads ALDOT and suggested Alabama take a look at Mississippi’s model, which is the election of a three-member executive board, with each member representing a portion of the state.

“As far as a long-run project, I am now studying the Mississippi Transportation Commission, formerly called the Mississippi Highway Commission,” Zeigler said. “They elect their John Cooper. And maybe we need to go to something like that because everything else that has been tried has not worked. If the commissioners – sort of like the county commissioners used to be called the road commissioners, and that’s a lot of what they do. This is on the state level. Thank God for Mississippi – kind of ironic looking to Mississippi for maybe an alternative for what to do.”

“And maybe bringing this to the legislature at this time – I may have that ready to go by February – legislation for an elected highway commission and highway director,” he added.

Zeigler noted the difference in Mississippi and Alabama’s roads and pointed to how residents of South Alabama will go out of the way through Mississippi to make a trip to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa quicker.

“Here’s an ironic thing: People who are going from Mobile and Mobile County to the University of Alabama football games – they go through Mississippi,” Zeigler explained. “They go a little bit too far west and get [U.S. Highway] 45 and go the vast majority on the trip on Mississippi roads rather than going on [U.S. Highway] 43 through Alabama.”

Google Maps’ suggested route from Tuscaloosa to Citronelle (Google Maps)

“It’s a shame to go to a University of Alabama football game, you’ve got to go west and go on Mississippi roads,” he

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

54 mins ago

House Speaker McCutcheon touts Bradley Byrne’s ‘institutional knowledge’ while discussing 2020 Senate race

On Saturday, Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) spoke at a meeting of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club.

McCutcheon addressed the group meeting at Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza in Madison after U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, spoke to the group.

At the beginning of his speech to the group, McCutcheon urged attendees when considering their choice for the GOP nominee for that U.S. Senate seat to take into account that soon Alabama could lose decades of seniority if or when U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) steps aside.

473
Keep reading 473 WORDS

“In this race for our U.S. Senate, I hope you understand the political situation we find ourselves in — in Alabama,” McCutcheon said. “We’re at the point where we can lose our senior senator in the next few years. Senator Shelby is not going to be there forever. We need to build seniority in the Senate. And I say that to say we’ve got a lot of good people running on the Republican ticket for this position. But there’s something that you need to pay close attention to from my perspective, and that is what we call institutional knowledge.”

“When it comes to running the legislative process, whether it be on the state level, the county level or the executive level, it’s good to have people who have been in the trenches and have boots on the ground, that know the issues and know the players and know the issues that we’re facing. That comes from just being there, being on the playing field,” he continued. “And one of the things Congressman Byrne brings to the table is that institutional knowledge. If you go to Washington and you talk to people up there — he didn’t prompt me.”

McCutcheon acknowledged he had been “low-key” on the race, and that he was not in attendance to be “waving the banner” for Byrne. But he did reiterate the need for someone to fill the role as the seniority Alabama has enjoyed in the U.S. Senate could be coming to an end.

“If you’ve been listening to me — I’ve been very low-key in this race because like I say, we got several good candidates out there,” he said. “They bring different perspectives to the table. But if you listen to what he said to us today, you cannot help but hear some of this institutional knowledge. If you go to Washington and you talk to people up there in the hallways in Washington, what they’re going to tell you is your congressman, Bradley Byrne is a guy that you can work with, that will talk to you, that will try to find solutions to problems.”

“We’ve got to have that in Washington, D.C,” McCutcheon continued. “We’ve got to have that if we’re going to move what we believe to be America forward. I’m not here waving the banner for Bradley Byrne today. But I am here to challenge you to listen to the candidates, listen to what they bring to the table and realize we’re in the position to where we’ve got to have a Senate seat up there that’s going to bring some things to the table to help us because time is running out when it comes to our seniority. That is so important.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
3 hours ago

Daikin plans $195 million expansion at Decatur plant with 50 new jobs

DECATUR, Alabama – Daikin America Inc., marking its 25th year of operation in Alabama, plans to invest up to $195 million to add new capabilities at its Decatur production facility. The expansion will result in the addition of 50 new full-time positions over the next few years.

Daikin said the expansion project will add polymer production capability, associated monomer production, utility systems, infrastructure enhancements and R&D capabilities in Decatur. Construction will begin in January 2020.

David Hendrixson, a Daikin America executive vice president and plant manager, said the Decatur facility was chosen over Daikin production locations in Japan and China for the polymer expansion project.

344
Keep reading 344 WORDS

“This investment shows Daikin’s confidence in the Decatur community and its people. We appreciate the support of the State of Alabama, local officials, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Daikin is proud to be a part of the Decatur and Morgan County community.”

The official announcement was made Thursday night at a community celebration to commemorate Daikin’s 25th anniversary in the Morgan County city.

“As one of the first Japanese companies to establish a presence in Alabama, Daikin blazed a trail for many other companies from Japan that have followed its path to find success our state,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Through repeated reinvestment in its Decatur operation, Daikin has shown corporate decision makers In Japan and around the world the attractiveness of doing business in Alabama,” he added. “That kind of endorsement helps us open doors in business recruitment.”

‘POSITIVE IMPACT’

Among other things, the expansion project will increase Daikin’s PTFE (a synthetic polymer with useful properties) and melt resin polymer production capacity. With this expansion, Daikin will introduce differentiated polymers used in high-value applications.

The capacity addition will permit the company to more effectively service customers worldwide.

Local officials welcomed the news of Daikin’s latest expansion project.

“I want to formally thank Daikin officials for their decision to move forward with this major expansion, as it ensures Daikin’s presence in our community for many years to come,” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said.

Daikin is one of Decatur’s largest industrial employers, with around 400 workers, according to data from the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

“Daikin continues to make a positive impact on our community by not only expanding their facility and creating new well-paying jobs, but truly being a great community partner throughout their 25-year history,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said.

Daikin America is a subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Daikin Industries Ltd., one of the largest fluorochemical suppliers in the world. Daikin has been a world leader in the development, manufacture and sales of fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, surface modification technology, and refrigerant gases since 1924.

Daikin products are used in countless applications and products.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
4 hours ago

2 Florida judges tapped for federal seats with Alabama jurisdiction

Two Florida Supreme Court Justices have been tapped for seats on a federal appeals court.

President Donald Trump announced the appointments Thursday of Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

112
Keep reading 112 WORDS

The court is based in Atlanta and has jurisdiction over federal cases originating in the states of Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

They must still be confirmed by the Senate.

Lagoa and Luck are filling vacancies created by Judge Gerald Tjoflat and Judge Stanley Marcus.

They were appointed by President Gerald Ford and President Bill Clinton, respectively.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lagoa and Luck to the Florida Supreme Court shortly after taking office earlier this year.

Lagoa and Luck previously served on lower state appeals courts and worked as federal prosecutors.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood named among Fortnightly Smartest Communities

Industry recognition of Alabama Power’s first-of-its-kind Smart Neighborhood® continues with the project recently named one of Fortnightly Smartest Communities 2019 at the Global Smart Cities & Communities conference in Washington, D.C.

The conference drew 150 attendees, including thought leaders in government, academia, industry and non-government organizations. The award was given by trade publication Public Utilities Fortnightly and the Dentons Smart Cities and Communities Think Tank.

Smart Neighborhood, specifically suburban Birmingham, was awarded as an outstanding leader in the “smartening movement.” The project was named alongside the cities of Austin, Columbus, San Antonio and Spokane.

202
Keep reading 202 WORDS

Marketing Manager Stevie Searcy, who served as research project manager for Smart Neighborhood, accepted the award and represented the company at the conference.

As part of conference festivities, Searcy participated in a panel titled “2019 Winners of the Fortnightly Smartest Communities” with representatives from each community. The discussion focused on what made their teams’ efforts successful and distinctive.

During the panel, Searcy said that Smart Neighborhood set the standard for the value of utilities in the smart technology space.

“Specifically, as technology creates new opportunities, Alabama Power is positioned and equipped to help develop Smart Neighborhoods and various smart cities projects – from our existing infrastructure to our expertise in energy efficiency and new technologies,” Searcy said.

The internal collaboration among departments within Alabama Power and the Southern Company system has been a big part of the project’s success, she said.

“The full project team for Smart Neighborhood included almost every department within our company, and the teamwork on the project is really what made it happen,” Searcy said. “Every core team member brought their knowledge and their relationships and resources to the table. I think this shows the impressive bandwidth of utilities and how they can provide innovative solutions for customers.“

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

State Sen. Livingston ‘very optimistic’ on Bellefonte Nuclear’s future — ‘Can be as big as’ Mazda Toyota

For decades, the Bellefonte Nuclear Plan has sat dormant on the shores of the Tennessee River near Hollywood in the very northeastern corner of Alabama.

At various times throughout that period, the people of Jackson County had seen signs of life at the facility, which if the plant were to become operational, it would be an economic winner for the area. But inevitably, they have their hopes dashed, be it by the Tennessee Valley Authority or other actors.

However, during an interview with Huntsville’s WVNN on Thursday, State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) said there was reason to be more optimistic than not with the current efforts of Nuclear Development LLC, the prospective buyer of the facility.

394
Keep reading 394 WORDS

“This project is basically built,” Livingston said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “If we’re fortunate to get both reactors going, we’re looking at the possibility of having some 7,000 construction jobs out there for maybe as long as 10 years. It would be cyclical as maybe one reactor would come on, then they would bring the construction to other one up to speed slowly, but surely – then operating 1,200-1,500 operators for both reactors. Well-paying jobs. It’s all about economic development here.”

The Jackson County Republican explained his efforts to make the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate hopefuls aware of the project and what they could do to help make Bellefonte Nuclear Plant operational.

“Every one of them has been to Jackson County,” he said. “I’ve had a conversation with them about it. I want to make sure they know about it and make sure it is primetime on our radar and something we need to get in there. They all want to know how they can help. I said, ‘Well, right now we’ve got to get it out of the court system.’ If we go from there, we understand that maybe all the paperwork has been filed with [Department of Energy] and they’re waiting to see if they can get a power purchase agreement before they turn loose.”

“I think we’re pretty close – I really do,” Livingston added.

Livingston said in terms of dollars, Bellefonte could be bigger than the Toyota-Mazda automotive manufacturing facility under construction in eastern Limestone County near Huntsville.

“I feel very optimistic,” he said. “I’ve been very much in touch with all the parties that be throughout the course of this thing. There are some components that have got to be taken care of. I don’t see them as big items. This can be as big as the Toyota-Mazda project going in out at Greenbrier, or bigger actually. It could be much more investment. DOE had told Nuclear Development they had thought it was going to be about a $13 billion investment to bring it up to speed. Nuclear Development and its various parties seem to think they can do it for probably between $6-8 billion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less