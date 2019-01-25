Zeigler: Former Gov. Bentley is telling people he is a potential 2020 U.S. Senate candidate

Thursday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Auditor Jim Zeigler discussed his potential run in 2020 for U.S. Senate for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Zeigler had been hinting at a run over the last couple of months and announced he had taken the step of forming an exploratory committee shortly after that.

However, Zeigler said he also believed former Gov. Robert Bentley, who left office in disgrace in early 2017, was eyeing a run as well and had let it be known during Ivey’s inauguration.

“I believe that Governor Bentley was invited to the inauguration by the inaugural committee because he is a former governor and all of the former governors were invited,” Zeigler explained to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Simple as that. But he thinks and he said to the media that he was invited because he was a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate for the Doug Jones seat and people in Montgomery don’t want to irritate a potential winner in the U.S. Senate race. Well, I think he is delusional. I don’t think he’s a potential winner, though he is openly talking about running.”

“It would be very interesting if both Robert Bentley and I, who are on the opposite side of so many, many things were both in there,” Zeigler added. “It would be a contrast. Bentley was the face of the misuse of government resources, misuse of the tax dollars and I was the taxpayer who called his hand on those things. And it would just be a black or white issue. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if I got in a runoff against Robert Bentley? But I don’t think he can make it that far.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.