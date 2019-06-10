YHPN expands podcast lineup with new series — Living Life on Purpose with Matt Wilson

The Yellowhammer Podcast Network is thrilled to announce the launch of its next podcast series.

Host Matt Wilson sits down with some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs and leaders in their professions to find out how their faith has helped them confront the type of challenges we all face in life.

Living Life on Purpose will inspire listeners through these uplifting stories told by Wilson’s guests.



“I’m really excited about this partnership with Yellowhammer as I have been able to have some incredible conversations with very successful people who choose to do things differently than most people,” said Wilson. “These conversations will encourage listeners and help them walk through tough situations in life and business.”

Wilson felt the call to explore the stories surrounding the faith of others and the impact their beliefs have had on their everyday lives.

“God gave me this idea to share these stories and he keeps connecting me with amazing people that I will continue sitting down with until all of these stories get told,” remarked Wilson.

Wilson, himself a successful financial planner, and his wife Jamie have two daughters and are members of Church of the Highlands.

Episode one is currently available on iTunes, TuneIn and GooglePlay. Future episodes will be released twice monthly.