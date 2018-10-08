Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson pushes for Mitch McConnell statue in Senate leader’s Alabama birthplace
Radio host and Yellowhammer News contributor Dale Jackson is pushing for a statue of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in the senator’s birthplace of Sheffield, Alabama, after he led the successful effort to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
McConnell was born on February 20, 1942 in Sheffield and lived in Athens, Alabama, until his family moved to Georgia when he was eight. The Republican from Kentucky received a key to the city of Sheffield in 2001, along with the late Senator Fred Thompson (R-TN), who was born within six months of McConnell at the same facility – Colbert County Hospital, which is now known as Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
“After Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the citizens of Sheffield, Alabama should honor Cocaine Mitch by building a statue in his honor,” Jackson said, referring to McConnell’s newfound nickname.
He continued, “McConnell stopped Merrick Garland’s confirmation and guided Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land which could secure a conservative majority on the court for decades.”
Jackson has started a fundraising effort for the statue, which you can view here.
“After we raise the money we will give it to the city council of Sheffield, Alabama to build a statue of this American hero,” Jackson explained.
State Rep Allen Farley: Arrival of Amazon Fulfillment Center will turn the city of Bessemer around
In an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Rep. Allen Farley (R-McCalla) explained why he sees Amazon’s arrival in southwestern Jefferson County as what turns around a long-ailing Bessemer.
Presently, Bessemer has a 5.5 percent unemployment rate, which far exceeds the state average of 3.9 percent, according to statistics from the Alabama Department of Labor. Last week, public officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on the $325 million fulfillment facility located off of I-20/59 west of downtown Bessemer, which Farley signaled was the beginning of a positive direction for Bessemer and the surrounding area.
“We can’t overexaggerate how huge it is, for not only Jefferson County in Central Alabama but especially the city of Bessemer – where I was born, where I was raised,” he said. “At the ground-breaking, the Amazon representative stood up there and talked about the initial plant size. He compared it to 15 football fields, initially. And initially 1,500 jobs – starting pay $15 per hour.”
Farley explained how Bessemer was dealt a series of economic blows over the years, including the closure of the Pullman-Standard factory in the 1990s and the downsizing of U.S. Pipe’s presence over the past decades. He predicted Amazon’s arrival would help the once-industrial powerhouse of Bessemer turn things around.
“It’s going to turn it around,” Farley said. “They’re within eyesight – you can stand at their plant and see the flag at the new Bessemer High School that over the years has graduated less than 50 percent. This is a city, a town because of the unemployment, it’s in the top 10 nationally for violent crimes reported. This is going to be one of the things around Bessemer, Jefferson County that is going to turn it around. And it’s because of the cooperation. The [Jefferson County] County Commission, several years ago while they were going through bankruptcy – we’ve got a group I can’t speak highly enough of … they rolled their sleeves up, and they started the process that eventually got the eye of companies like Amazon and others.”
Farley also credited Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield and certain members of the Jefferson County Commission, which he said made Amazon’s arrival possible.
“We have our current governor and her staff, Secretary Canfield, who is from Jefferson County … you know, Greg went to work and picked up on what had been started with David Carrington, Jimmie Stephens and Joe Knight with the county commission in Jefferson County. They kept that ball rolling and the end result is we got a plant that initially is 15 football fields in size, initially 1,500 employees – but as one person told me several months ago, he said, “Allen, when they build the parking lot for the employees, they’re going ahead and marking off 3,000 spots.”
Maddox attacks ‘disgusting’ Alabama legislators over pro-life law
Saturday, NBC 13 posted an interview with Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, in which the candidate came out against the pro-life Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act and attacked the legislators who passed it and other similar legislation as “disgusting.”
The interview came the same day as Maddox releasing his first television ad of the general election season. In this ad, he calls himself “pro-life” and claims he will “never lie” to Alabamians.
When first asked whether he supported the act, which has been struck down by a federal appellate court and will likely be appealed to the now-conservative leaning Supreme Court, Maddox appeared to want to give a non-answer answer.
“Here’s what I don’t want us to do: I’m tired of us chasing down issues just for the sake of rhetoric and not results. Anything that’s not going to match a constitutional test, is going to cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of dollars, we have simply got to avoid that type of leadership,” Maddox began.
He added, “I’ve been very clear from the start of this election, I am pro-life.”
Maddox, growing visibly agitated, continued on with what could have been a yes or no answer.
“I believe in, though, we should have exceptions for the health of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. That is going to be the foundation by which I make any decisions. Here’s the other thing we don’t need to be doing: we shouldn’t be victimizing or criminalizing people who may feel differently,” Maddox said.
The Democrat then attacked the intentions and integrity of pro-life legislators in Alabama.
“This is a very complex issue, a very personal issue. And for our lawmakers to delve into this by the way, not that they really believe they’re going to change an outcome, because they think it makes for good politics, that is disgusting to me. We shouldn’t use religion and we shouldn’t use hot-button issues as distractions to not solving problems,” Maddox opined.
“I’m running for governor, not to get involved in some ideological debate,” Maddox continued. “I’m running for governor because I’m tired of us being 47th, 48th, 49th and 50th. I’m tired of us embarrassing ourselves by passing unconstitutional measures, that’s not going to improve a school, that’s not going to keep a hospital open, that’s not going to help a family that’s dealing with mental illness, whose not going to help us overcome an infant mortality rate that is the worst in the nation. You want to know where my values are? My values are with the people of this state that are struggling every day, who have seen nothing but corrupt and incompetent leadership down in Montgomery. That’s going to change on January 20, 2019.”
Yet, the interviewer was not letting that lengthy response stand on such a direct question.
“So in terms of this specific issue, though, you are fine with the ruling [against the pro-life law] as it is?” Maddox was then asked.
After a brief shake of the head, Maddox gave a more pointed response.
“For the state to continue down a road that ultimately is going to cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars, that is going to be proven unconstitutional, regardless if it’s this measure or others, there’s no way that I would support,” Maddox said.
To be clear, Alabama’s likely appeal to the Supreme Court is viewed as having the potential to succeed, as the ruling against the state by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals largely ruled in deference to the highest court’s jurisdiction over the issue. Additionally, one of the appellate judges wrote a dissent, and the chief judge admitted the procedure in question is indeed “dismemberment.”
Nevertheless, Maddox does not see any value in the law or attempting to defend the law, instead pivoting to his campaign talking points.
“Again, why would we take resources away from our health care needs, our mental health needs, our corrections needs, to do something that’s going to at worst, at best, give us some notoriety but does nothing to improve outcomes of the people in Alabama. I’m just not that type of leader,” Maddox asserted.
His opposition to this pro-life law comes after Maddox revealed he was opposing Amendment Two, which is up for constitutional referendum on the November 6 general election ballot and “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”
You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s write-up on the amendment here.
Planned Parenthood has pumped at least $800,000 into Alabama to attempt to defeat the pro-life amendment. Along with Maddox and Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Feminist Majority Foundation are opposing its passage.
Watch the interview:
Del Marsh: ‘I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state’
In an interview with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce posted to YouTube on Monday, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who is running for reelection in his Alabama Senate District 12 race, predicted the legislature would pass the largest education budget in the history of the state in the next session.
The interviewer asked Marsh what his budget priorities were for the upcoming legislative session, to which the Anniston Republican said was education.
He noted that for the previous state budget, education funding was at its highest since 2008, which he indicated was something he wanted to build upon in the future.
“Education is always a priority with me,” Marsh said in response to the question. “It affects so many things. I was proud last year that we passed the largest education budget since 2008. I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state, and that’s because of what I believe as good, strong, conservative policy of economic expansion in a positive business climate in the state of Alabama. I’ve worked for that for years. I think it is paying off. And to that point, we’ll have record dollars for education this year because of the excellent economic climate in the state of Alabama.”