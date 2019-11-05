Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Yellowhammer Legacy Series: Enjoy the breathtaking view from atop Pursell Farms

The natural beauty of Pursell Farms is striking to anyone who visits. For owner David Pursell, there is one part of the property that is particularly special.

Watch to enjoy the breathtaking view from that spot and hear David explain what makes it so unique:

As part of Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series, the Pursell Farms CEO shared with us the remarkable history behind his family’s business and the land he now calls home.

On November 7, Yellowhammer will publish a full-length feature on how Pursell Farms became an Alabama treasure.

RELATED: Yellowhammer Legacy Series: Matchmaking by actor Jim Nabors led to life on Pursell Farms

The Yellowhammer Legacy Series tells the stories of the people and places that make Alabama beautiful. Join us throughout the year in exploring different parts of the state to discover lasting contributions to Alabama’s extraordinary culture.

16 mins ago

LSU’s Ed Orgeron on Alabama: ‘There will be bigger games down the road for us’

At his weekly Monday press conference, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron seemed to downplay his top-ranked team’s matchup at No. 2 Alabama this coming Saturday.

Asked at one point whether confidence, and a confident quarterback like the Tigers’ star quarterback Joe Burrow, gives LSU an advantage, Orgeron responded, “No question.”

“We have been looking forward to this game, but we’re not going to treat this game different than any other game,” the coach added in his distinct voice. “This is the next game in our schedule — there will be bigger games down the road for us.”

He continued, “But we understand — we have respect for Alabama — we understand what they do well, we understand what we do well. It’s going to be a great game.”

Soon thereafter, Orgeron was asked if he has learned any lessons from his previous games against the Tide that he is using to prepare LSU this time around.

“Yeah, you know, don’t over-hype it,” he advised. “There’s going to be enough hype out there. Just, you know, stick to the fundamentals.”

The next question pushed back on the notion that this was just another game, asking the coach to define the stakes realistically.

“Well, SEC championship, SEC West, going to the SEC championship, having a chance to be in the college football playoffs, having a chance to win the National Championship,” Orgeron rattled off. “I mean, that’s — but that’s for us as every game in the SEC.”

“I mean, to get to where you want to go, it seems like you have to go undefeated — you have to beat Alabama, you have to keep on going and then you have to win the SEC championship,” he continued. “Then you have to get to the college football playoffs. So if you start thinking about all that stuff it becomes overwhelming for your football team. But we know what’s at stake, and we don’t talk about that. Today is going to be tell-the-truth Monday. I’m going to talk more about the Tiger Bowl than anything, about the guys that played well, because I want our guys loose and relaxed and go play our football game.”

Watch Orgeron’s press conference:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

58 mins ago

Decatur native, UA grad confirmed as head of U.S. Strategic Command

The U.S. Senate on Friday unanimously confirmed Navy Vice Admiral Charles A. “Chas” Richard to be the next head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the nation’s nuclear capabilities among other important defense and deterrence operations.

Richard is a native of Decatur and graduated with honors from the University of Alabama in 1982, according to his official military biography.

He was nominated to the position in October by President Donald Trump. Richard has most recently been serving as the Navy’s head of submarine forces and previously was deputy commander of STRATCOM.

The new STRATCOM commander succeeds another Alabama native in leading that post.

Air Force General John E. Hyten, a native of Huntsville, near the end of September was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, making him the nation’s second-highest ranking military official.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Byrne: Star Chamber impeachment driven by Trump hatred — not American values

An abusive, unlawful practice of the English courts from the 15th to 17th centuries was so rampant and unfair that protections against it were written into our U.S. Constitution.

This hated and feared practice took place in the Star Chamber.

The creators of the Star Chamber described it as a tool to stamp out corruption and seek justice for those in English society who were so powerful that no ordinary court would ever find them guilty.

In practice, it was used to punish political enemies without the constraints of the law or the prying eyes of the public.

Sound familiar?

Our Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the abuses of the English government. They valued the rights of the individual so highly that they included a Bill of Rights – our first 10 amendments – to protect them.

One of the most important, the 5th Amendment, states that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The principles of due process and fairness towards the accused are not only enshrined into our Constitution but the very nature of our Republic. These are values held deeply by all Americans.

Unfortunately, in today’s House of Representatives, the Star Chamber is alive and well.

For weeks, secret impeachment proceedings held by Democrats in the basement of the Capitol have deprived President Trump of his due process rights.

Adam Schiff and his cabal of Democrats have monopolized the Intelligence Committee’s power, withholding facts, denying the President the right to participate, and extending the Republican Minority party little more than token rights.

The few Republicans allowed to participate are prohibited by Schiff’s arbitrary rules from detailing to their fellow Republican members – or the Americans they represent – what is going on behind closed doors.

Of course, Schiff and his Democrat staffers have shown no restraint breaking their own rules by leaking cherry-picked, misleading bits of testimony or outright lies.

I’ve had enough of this Star Chamber, and I chose to fight back.

Recently, my colleagues and I walked into the basement room of the Capitol where Schiff is holding his secret hearings. We demanded to watch the proceedings.

Schiff immediately shut them down, even though we only wanted to observe — a right required by House rules and normally extended to all members of Congress.

We may not have gotten to see the hearings, but the American people are beginning to see what’s going on. They are making clear they do not approve. And Democrats have been feeling the heat back home.

Last week, Democrats introduced a resolution supposedly to move forward with formal impeachment proceedings in the public eye. In reality, this resolution validates the Star Chamber proceedings we’ve seen so far and even instructs them to continue!

This resolution was nothing but political cover for Democrats. All Republicans in the House saw through Nancy Pelosi’s resolution and voted against it.

Importantly, two Democrats rejected this deeply flawed process by voting with Republicans.

Yet, Democrats continue taking a phony moral high ground. They insist Republicans only support the President because of a “personality cult for Donald Trump.”

Anyone looking at the facts, including the Democrats who voted against the joke impeachment resolution, know this is absurd.

Just watch five minutes of national mainstream news to see the “anti-Trump personality cult.” Trump Derangement Syndrome is an epidemic. For those who suffer from it, no step is too far, no rule too sacred, to eliminate President Trump. For them, the ends justify the means.

This Star Chamber fundamentally violates the principles of fairness and due process Americans value so dearly. It should never be used against Democrats or Republicans.

This scheme is flat-out un-American, and I won’t stop fighting against it and defending our values.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

15 hours ago

ULA’s Alabama-made Atlas V rocket enters launch campaign for scheduled December flight

Alabama rocket-maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) on Monday celebrated what the company calls “Launch Vehicle on Stand (LVOS) day,” a milestone that officially begins every space launch campaign and signals another important mission is right around the corner.

This time around, the Atlas V rocket, built at ULA’s Decatur campus, is set to launch Boeing’s first CST-100 Starliner capsule on its historic Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station in December. That mission is scheduled for “no earlier” than December 17.

On Monday at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the Atlas V common core booster first stage was moved from the holding bay at the Atlas Spaceflight Operation Center (ASOC) and hauled horizontally by semi-truck nearly four miles to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF).

After a delicate process you can read about here, the launch vehicle is standing vertically on the stand.

Next, the two solid rocket boosters will be brought to the VIF one-by-one and attached to the sides of the first stage. Additionally, the Centaur upper stage will be hoisted atop the rocket and then the Starliner spacecraft will be mounted on the Atlas V.

The fully-assembled, 172-foot-tall rocket will subsequently be transferred aboard the Mobile Launch Platform the one-third-of-a-mile from the VIF to the Space Launch Complex-41 pad in a few weeks for the Integrated Day-of-Launch Test (IDOLT), also known as a Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR). The rocket will be returned to the VIF briefly after the countdown test to undergo final preps.

Monday also marked Boeing successfully completing the pad abort test, signaling that the crew escape system is functioning as intended in case the capsule ever needed to get away from the Atlas V launch vehicle at any point in its ascent.

Starliner is designed to be the first American-made orbital crew capsule to land on land, which will help make the crew modules reusable up to 10 times.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Release the video of the Madison shooting and change the law

Police shootings are obviously high-value news events.

Any time a human life is taken by someone who is tasked with serving and protecting society, it needs to be investigated and publicly vetted.

By most accounts, the shooting of 39-year-old Dana Sherrod at the hands of Madison police officers seems to be a “good shoot.”

Law enforcement is publicly talking about the existence of a gun and the use of less than deadly force in the form of a canine and a taser, but there is a cellphone video of officers screaming about the existence of a gun right before the shooting.

If there is a gun, it will go down as a good shoot.

The ongoing investigation is important. It should happen quickly and thoroughly, but the end of that investigation should bring about the release of the video.

The spokesperson for the Madison County Sherriff’s department seems to think this doesn’t need to happen.

According to AL.com:

A spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting, said he doesn’t anticipate releasing video to the public.

“All video gathered is considered evidence and is part of the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Alabama law makes this possible, and that needs to change. There is no reason to not make these videos public after the investigation is completed.

But even without that, a photo of the gun or other exculpatory evidence would placate a public that is being bombarded with the idea that these shootings take place regularly and intentionally.

Secrecy breeds contempt, which destroys trust.

The tape should be released as soon as possible. Law enforcement should not be making statements about how they don’t anticipate releasing the video. They should be working on clearing up this case so they can release the video.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

