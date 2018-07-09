Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

Yellow stripes, dead armadillos and Alabama’s Doug Jones

Political commentator Jim Hightower wrote a book about politically wishy-washy folks entitled “There’s Nothing in the Middle of the Road but Yellow Stripes and Dead Armadillos“.

If you were writing that book in 2018, you might add Alabama Senator Doug Jones to that title, although it would be a bit wordy.

Jones still can’t put together a cognizant argument about what he is looking for in a Supreme Court Justice, not that Trump cares to consult him because Jones was not at his meeting with moderate Democrats Donnelly, Heitkamp and Manchin.

Jones’s silence was deafening on the biggest political issue outside of the Mueller investigation.

Jones appeared on CNN this weekend and said absolutely nothing when asked about the Trump’s Supreme Court choice.

“I’m open to voting yes. I’m open to voting no.”

Delightful.

Why this matters:

Senator Jones is caught in the middle of the road staring down an orange 18 wheeler with a comb-over.

He knows he is a caretaker senator in the reddest state in the United States of America.

He’s a part of the Democrat Party, but he is not even close to being a part of the #Resistance. There is absolutely no way Jones can win this battle, and he can’t straddle the fence on this one like he did on tax cuts.

Sen. Doug Jones will have to cast a vote on this nominee. He either burns his base by voting “YES” or enrages the majority of the state by voting “NO” on a pro-life judge and against President Trump.

Either way, Jones is probably roadkill.

4 mins ago

A millennial’s view of negative political advertising

Negative advertising. You know it, you hate it, but it works.

For many years in this country, negative advertisements have been splashed across the pages of newspapers, the screens of televisions and radio airwaves. These types of advertisements have become indispensable in the political realm and often lead a candidate to success.

As a millennial, I see many of my peers that are uninformed voters. Half of them are not even taking part in elections anymore because politics has become such a confusing game. Too many millennials that I know go strictly off of what they hear as being popular opinion. That’s dangerous. Negative ads play into that and are almost always able to grasp the attention of many that are not even aware of what they are listening to.

Negative advertising works, in my opinion, because it loops in uninformed voters. Millions want to discuss politics, yet they have no clue what to discuss, so they talk about what they hear. More people are likely to remember negativity than they are positivity and I believe that is why these types of advertisements are long-lasting and effective.

No matter what side of the aisle you position yourself on, I think we all can agree that negative political advertising is dangerous and annoying, but that doesn’t mean they will go away.

Many political campaigns have become reliant on the effect that negative political advertising provides. While there were many positive advertisements, the last presidential election in America in 2016 was riddled with negative advertising. There were millions that opposed Donald Trump and millions that opposed Hillary Clinton.

Many of the negative advertisements targeted at Trump consisted largely of the Access Hollywood tape that was released where Trump bragged about grabbing women, his plans to build a wall, and his language in public. Here’s an example:

Negative advertisements geared towards defeating Hillary Clinton were compiled of compelling stories of the corrupt roots of the Clinton Foundation. One of which even went after Clinton’s ailing health. Here’s an example:

While both videos contain different content, they are very much the same. They share one goal: the destruction of their opponent when Americans visit the ballot box. Each candidate wants you, the viewer, to take their side and they will do everything possible to ensure that happens.

Negative advertising not only impacts voters on a national level, it also trickles down to state elections where it can sometimes get even uglier.

Last December, Alabama voters had a very difficult decision to make. Four weeks before the election last year, allegations of sexual assault towards then-Senate candidate Roy Moore surfaced and made major headlines. As one would naturally do, Doug Jones took the opportunity and ran with it to “finish” his political opponent.

In a Doug Jones campaign approved and funded video, quotes denouncing the alleged behavior of Moore from Ivanka Trump, Richard Shelby, and Jeff Sessions were gathered in an attempt to lure in conservative voters. Many conservatives voted for Doug Jones due to the allegations Roy Moore faced. Did it work? I believe so. Take a look:

In many of Roy Moore’s negative advertisements, Moore targeted Washington elites. In one of them, however, he stated that the allegations were false, calling the entire situation a “scheme by liberal elites” and the “Republican establishment.” Did it work? Nope. Take a look:

The examples provided only scratch the surface of the problems I have with negative advertising. Instead of digging up dirt on one another, let’s get to work and show others what we can currently do. It’s a sad truth, but negative advertising is very popular. Several people thrive off of the negativity produced. It creates a stir, which often leads to more corruption being exposed.

What do you think? Are negative advertisements good or bad for our society?

Email me: kmorris@yellowhammernews.com

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

1 hour ago

Mobile athlete brings home two medals in her second national Special Olympics appearance

Katie Cobb of Mobile proved her bocce skills to the world once again last week when she brought home a gold medal in Team Bocce and a silver in Doubles Bocce.

Cobb’s attendance at the 2018 Seattle games was her second national Special Olympics appearance.

In 2014, she brought home a gold in the single bocce event.

This year, Cobb, 24, placed fifth in the event.

According to her official profile, when she isn’t playing bocce, Cobb likes to fish, play football, and visit Mobile’s Camp Smile.

Watch this inspiring video created last year in advance of the Seattle event:

1

3 hours ago

OUCH: Alabama ranked one of the worst states in the country to start a business

A Wallet Hub study found Alabama to not be a “sweet home” for business startups.

Wallet Hub compared each state’s business environment, access to resources, and business costs to determine the quality of each state’s atmosphere for creating a new business.

The study determined Alabama to be 41st out of the 50 states for business creation.

The business environment aspect looked at data including the average length of work week, startups per capita, and five-year business survival rate. Access to resources included the working-age population, access to financing, and higher education assets, while business costs dove into data for office-space affordability, corporate taxes, and labor costs, and more.

According to Wallet Hub’s study, Alabama was found to be 48th overall in business environment,  41st in access to resources, and 9th in business costs.

Source: WalletHub

3 hours ago

Alabama man tackled, arrested after taking over church pulpit

An Alabama man who authorities say took over a church pulpit during worship and talked about his pending divorce was tackled by congregation members and arrested after allegedly trying to pull out a gun.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets 34-year-old Thomas Zebulun Lewter of Athens is charged with making a terroristic threat following the incident Sunday at O’Neal Church of Christ.

Young says Lewter approached the pulpit and started talking about his divorce while his estranged wife and father-in-law were present.

He says congregation members also approached the pulpit and tackled the man when he tried to pull out a handgun.

No shots were fired, and Lewter was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Lewter has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Man arrested in Mississippi carjacking, Alabama killing

Police in Mississippi say a man charged in a crime spree that included a killing in Alabama has been apprehended in Houston.

News outlets report U.S. Marshals took 31-year-old Devarian Edwards into custody Friday.

Moss Point police Chief Brandon Ashley told the Sun Herald on Sunday that Edwards awaits extradition to Alabama.

Afterward, Jackson County, Mississippi authorities will extradite him.

Moss Point police say Edwards was among a group of men who carjacked a man and a woman at gunpoint May 25 on Interstate 10.

Jackson, Alabama police say in a statement 19-year-old Scieler McKenzie was shot and killed hours later during a gunfire exchange Edwards was in.

Police say Edwards was firing a handgun and that McKenzie was shot several times.

It is unclear if Edwards has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

