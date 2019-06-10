Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Tariff deal reached with Mexico, poll on Alabama’s abortion views, Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. is a liar and more … 48 mins ago / Analysis
World’s largest collection of Ford Mustangs in Alabama 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Culverhouse doubles down on refuted claims even after emails released 4 hours ago / News
Episode 13: Interview with Auburn 247 Sports editor Brandon Marcello 9 hours ago / Podcasts
On this day in Alabama history: Tuskegee Airmen fought their first air battle 15 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Internal emails show Culverhouse donation refund was never about abortion, he called for ‘cover story’ 16 hours ago / News
UAB CCT adds infant cooling technology 17 hours ago / News
VIDEO: The tariff threat, Jones is for impeachment, the border crisis drags on and more on Guerrilla Politics … 18 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama-built Santa Fe boosts May sales for Hyundai 18 hours ago / News
Study aims to learn why people in rural South are less healthy, die sooner 19 hours ago / News
AG Marshall: Alabama Supreme Court justices’ questions not necessarily ‘significant’ in Hubbard appeal oral arguments 20 hours ago / News
Senate Majority Ldr Greg Reed: Alabama abortion ban not as ‘tumultuous’ as portrayed by national media 21 hours ago / News
Roby: Help is on the way for farmers 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Making correctional education work for Alabama 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Catch Yellowleaf fever in the heart of Alabama 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Poll: Alabamians don’t have strong feelings, inherently conflicted about abortion 1 day ago / News
Nick Saban talks Nick’s kids, retirement odds, stadium renovations and more 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones: ‘I don’t think there ought to be impeachment inquiries right now’ — House should ‘get away’ from impeachment talk 1 day ago / News
Tuberville warns of immigration threat in speech to North Alabama Republicans — ‘Folks, they’re taking over, and if we don’t open our eyes, it is going to be over with’ 2 days ago / News
Auburn gymnast walks down wedding aisle after serious injury 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

World’s largest collection of Ford Mustangs in Alabama

Bob Powell and his family love Ford Mustangs.

“I’ve always been a car enthusiast and got attached to Ford Mustangs several years ago. Our collection goes back over 30 years.”

Their love for this iconic vehicle got more serious four years ago when he and his sons decided to open a museum.

“We want to preserve Mustangs. We don’t want them to go to the junkyard.”

Mustang Museum of America preserves iconic history from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

So he and his family started a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, educating and celebrating the life of the Mustang. The result of their hard work is the Mustang Museum of America, a more than 30,000-square-foot building in Odenville currently housing 99 Ford Mustangs produced over five decades.

“We want to preserve the history and by walking through the museum you can follow from the first year production all the way through 2015, see how they changed.”

Since opening in March 2019, Powell says the museum has had visitors from Germany, France, Mexico and Australia.

“They were all very impressed,” Powell said. “There are some other museums around that have Mustangs in them, but to have 99 Mustangs under one roof is unique.”

To learn more about the Mustang Museum of America, including hours of operation and admission prices, visit the website at mustangmuseumofamerica.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

48 mins ago

7 Things: Tariff deal reached with Mexico, poll on Alabama’s abortion views, Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. is a liar and more …

7. Biden is slipping in Iowa 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign is definitely going better than his other campaigns for the office. He is in double digits and leading, but he continues to be dogged by his phoniness, which is hurting his poll numbers.
  • With the damage from his abortion waffling still taking its toll, the Des Moines Register and CNN poll finds Biden leading the field but with only 24%, the race for second is tightening up with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 16%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at 15% and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14%.

6. Clinton knows all about obstruction

667
Keep reading 667 WORDS

  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at Wellesley College and shared that she believes if you read the entire Mueller report, you can’t come to any conclusion other than obstruction of justice occurred and that Russia conducted a large attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
  • Clinton, an expert on obstruction who deleted emails and smashed cell phones, has consistently claimed that Russian interference was the cause of her 2016 loss, so it’s no surprise that she stands with many of her fellow Democrats claiming that there was obstruction, despite the fact that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller declined to prosecute anyone for obstructing with President Donald Trump.

5. Kamala Harris loves talking about abortion

  • U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) made her trip to Alabama about abortion “rights,” referencing those “rights” many times. She said that “going to go back to a situation where women may die –and that’s not an extreme point – where women may die because they don’t have access to the choices that they deserve to be able to make for themselves.”
  • Harris made also said under her administration she would have the Department of Justice review any state that passes a law that would limit reproductive healthcare access (abortion) “if it’s coming from a state that has a history of limiting those rights,” adding she would also require that the laws pass DOJ review before going into effect. This would require a pretty significant change in the country’s law, which seems unlikely.

4. Tuberville is going hard on immigration

  • In an address to the Tennessee Valley Republican Club, U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville took a strong stance against illegal immigration, saying, “We are losing the battle daily. We’re just steadily getting chipped away, and we got to stop it. If we don’t, we’re losing.”
  • Tuberville went on to explain how he thinks the border issue could lead to the end of the country and he believes that there are more Middle Easterners coming across the border than Mexicans to take over. The former Auburn football coach hopes that we “wake up” before something happens.

3. Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. lied as the media aided and abetted him

  • After the University of Alabama returned the donations made by Hugh Culverhouse, Jr., there was immediate speculation that it was due to the issue of abortion and supporting the ban in Alabama. Culverhouse, the Washington Post and the national media fanned those flames.
  • However, Culverhouse was, and still is, lying. The University of Alabama System came out and said, “Our decision was never about the issue of abortion. It was always about ending the continued outside interference by the donor in the operations of The University of Alabama School of Law.”

2. New poll oddly indicates Alabama may not be that passionate on abortion

  • After the Alabama legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act, the mainstream media took it upon themselves to “expose” Alabama as a radical pro-life state that didn’t represent their pro-choice voters.
  • A new survey was conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling that showed Alabama doesn’t exactly hold abortion as a hot-button issue, with 48% of participants saying they were undecided, 14% holding a completely pro-life position and 10% saying they were completely pro-choice. But in 2018, an amendment declaring Alabama as a pro-life state passed with a 59-41 margin.

1. Trump makes deal with Mexico and the media and their Democrats can’t handle it

  • Days before a 5% tariff was to be imposed on Mexico, the two nations agreed to a deal that will allow Mexico to send 6,000 Mexican National Guard soldiers to their southern border and have Mexico keep/return asylum seekers in Mexico until their claims are adjudicated.
  • Somehow, the prevailing media narrative has become that this deal was already agreed to and all of this was unnecessary. This comes from the same people that insisted none of these issues would ever be agreed to at all.

Show less
4 hours ago

Culverhouse doubles down on refuted claims even after emails released

Even after the release of emails on Sunday irrefutably debunking his claims, Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. continues to peddle the narrative that the University of Alabama System returning his record donation and renaming the law school was related to his support of abortion.

The emails show objectively that Culverhouse was trying to influence the law school’s student admissions; scholarship awards; the hiring and firing of faculty; and the employment status of the law school dean himself.

In a statement released Sunday night, Culverhouse said he was “glad” the emails were released.

However, he ignored the facts revealed by these emails, essentially asserting that the emails proved the opposite of what they actually did.

415
Keep reading 415 WORDS

“The emails further prove that UA returned my $21.5 million donation as retaliation for calling on students to reconsider attending a university that advocates a state law that discriminates against women and is unconstitutional,” Culverhouse alleged.

To be clear, the university has never advocated for the abortion ban law he has referenced, nor was UA in any way involved in passing or supporting that legislation.

Culverhouse added, “The call for the boycott is unrelated to the issue discussed in the emails. Let me be clear, I never asked UA for the full $21.5 million to be returned nor did I hear UA officials discuss that option until after I called for the UA boycott on May 29.”

This comes in spite of facts revealed by the emails being released, including that UA System Chancellor Finis St. John and Trustee Joe Espy recommended returning all of Culverhouse’s law school donation funds on May 25 — a full four days before Culverhouse ever spoke about abortion.

Additionally, one of the emails from Culverhouse to the law school’s dean on May 23 said that Culverhouse had removed the University of Alabama completely from his will and trust and would no longer be giving any more gifts during his lifetime to the university. This was six days before he spoke about Alabama’s abortion ban.

“That amount makes a mockery of the sums I have [already] given,” Culverhouse wrote to the law school dean in that May 23 email. “It is gone. You have already cost University of Alabama Law School a fortune. We will see the next few months if you can change your relationship with me. You may also learn my approach is beneficial.”

Later in that email, Culverhouse suggested changing the name of a proposed constitutional law chairmanship (one of the items his donation was endowing) to “The Richard Shelby Chair of Constitutional Law” and inventing a “cover story” for Culverhouse’s demands not being met. He said the same could be done with the law school “after a financial settlement is reached and accomplished.”

“One of the terms of a settlement would be I will not give any money to any other law school or discuss anything about the Alabama Law School,” Culverhouse concluded in that email.

His statement Sunday night came after emailing a System attorney on June 3, well after Culverhouse had begun his public abortion spectacle, requesting that the emails and documents not be publicly released.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

Episode 13: Interview with Auburn 247 Sports editor Brandon Marcello

DrunkAubie brings in Auburn 247 Sports editor Brandon Marcello to talk about Gus Malzahn/Bruce Pearl, as well as Auburn basketball and football.

They also dive into their favorite comic book movies, questions into Aubie’s sentience and more in a fun interview with their top drafted Auburn beat writer.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
15 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Tuskegee Airmen fought their first air battle

June 9, 1943

It was an “experiment” that many in the military resisted: train African Americans to be military flyers. But with pressure from the NAACP, the African American press and support from then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and others, the Army on the eve of World War II began training African Americans to fly at Tuskegee Institute in Macon County. On June 9, 1943, the “Tuskegee Airmen” of the 99th Fighter Squadron were escorting Allied bombers over the island of Pantelleria, near Sicily, when four German fighters attacked from above. It was the first time the squadron faced air combat. Five of the American fighters pursued the enemy, while eight stayed with the bombers. Despite the surprise attack from a seasoned enemy, the unit suffered no losses. The Tuskegee Airmen would go on to distinguish themselves in two wars, paving the way for full integration of the Armed Forces.

25
Keep reading 25 WORDS

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or the American Battle Monuments Commission.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
16 hours ago

Internal emails show Culverhouse donation refund was never about abortion, he called for ‘cover story’

The University of Alabama System on Sunday definitively proved that returning Hugh Culverhouse, Jr.’s record donation was never about abortion, providing emails that showed the recommendation was made four days prior to any public remarks he made about the subject.

In a statement accompanying a number of documents and electronic correspondences between UA administration, System officials and Culverhouse himself, a System spokesperson emphasized, “Our decision was never about the issue of abortion. It was always about ending the continued outside interference by the donor in the operations of The University of Alabama School of Law.”

The statement and document dump came after The Washington Post published an op-ed from Culverhouse in which he made several claims that are now refuted by the System’s records.

The System spokesperson advised Culverhouse had even been attempting to bar the emails from being released “for reasons that are now obvious.”

936
Keep reading 936 WORDS

The emails show objectively that Culverhouse was trying to influence the law school’s student admissions; scholarship awards; the hiring and firing of faculty; and the employment status of the law school dean himself.

“The donor’s continuing effort to rewrite history by injecting one of society’s most emotional, divisive issues into this decision is especially distasteful,” the System spokesperson concluded.

While Culverhouse first denounced Alabama’s new abortion ban law to Florida Politics on May 29, emails show that University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John and Trustee Joe Espy on May 25 recommended the return of the donation amount Culverhouse had already paid — along with the cancellation of the amount yet to be paid and the renaming of the law school.

This came after an early morning May 25 email from Culverhouse to UA President Stuart Bell, in which Culverhouse admitted his expectation of “quid pro quo” was not being met. In that lengthy email, Culverhouse bashed the law school dean, Mark Brandon, repeatedly and trashed the nationally highly ranked law school as “mediocre.”

“I also know you have never dealt with a gift of my size-either for endowed professor or a something as large as to change the name of the law school. You are unprepared,” Culverhouse wrote to Bell. “Mark will always be a small town, insecure dean. The outside world frightens him.”

Culverhouse then said as a result of his demands about admitting more students and the hiring of personnel not being met, the amount of his donation he had paid ahead of schedule ($10 million) should be returned.

“And, if you want to tell the board of [trustees] for the state, fine,” Culverhouse signed off.

“I would like those funds returned. You can send a check or wire transfer,” he further outlined in a separate email.

In subsequent public comments, Culverhouse has said he never asked for a refund of his donation.

In his The Washington Post op-ed, misleadingly entitled, “I gave the University of Alabama $26.5 million. They gave it back when I spoke out about abortion,” Culverhouse brazenly alleged, “It has been painful to witness administrators at the university choose zealotry over the well-being of its own students, but it’s another example of the damage this attack on abortion rights will do to Alabama.”

On his abortion comments, Culverhouse claimed, “I expected that speaking out would have consequences, but I never could have imagined the response from the University of Alabama, which on Friday said it would be returning my gift and removing my name from the law school.”

This came in spite of the facts exposed by the emails and documents released Sunday — and that Culverhouse on Friday had said in a statement, “I expected this response from UA.”

Internal emails also showed that Culverhouse had demanded the right to freely roam the law school, walking into ongoing classes unannounced. Additionally, he had desired for ten professors to be fired, along with alterations to the law school’s financial operations.

Writing to Bell the night of May 24, Culverhouse complained about the prospective candidates to become the law school’s new constitutional law chair, decrying that his name would be “attached” to any of their hires.

“It is a joke,” Culverhouse wrote of the potential professors at the then-Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law. “Use another name.”

In an email from the previous week, Culverhouse had written, “I could give a crap about newspaper articles or even the name on the law school.”

Speaking of the law school’s high national rankings, Culverhouse told the dean, “[Y]ou need to forget the ratings.”

Emails show that while disagreeing with Culverhouse’s attempts to influence law school hiring decisions and the like, administrators were trying to continue constructive dialogue with him until he blew up over a two-day period, finally writing to the law school dean on May 25, “Mark-at this point conversations are not worth the time.”

This came the day after he admitted at being “mad” at the school for not heeding his demands.

Culverhouse even wrote to Brandon that he had removed the University of Alabama completely from his will and trust on May 23 and would no longer be giving any more gifts during his lifetime to the university.

“That amount makes a mockery of the sums I have [already] given,” Culverhouse bragged. “It is gone. You have already cost University of Alabama Law School a fortune. We will see the next few months if you can change your relationship with me. You may also learn my approach is beneficial.”

Later in that email, he suggested changing the name of the constitutional law chairmanship to “The Richard Shelby Chair of Constitutional Law” and inventing a “cover story” for Culverhouse’s demands not being met. He said the same could be done with the law school “after a financial settlement is reached and accomplished.”

“One of the terms of a settlement would be I will not give any money to any other law school or discuss anything about the Alabama Law School,” Culverhouse concluded in that email.

On June 3, well after St. John had publicly recommended the return of all his money and Culverhouse had begun his public abortion spectacle, Culverhouse wrote to a System attorney requesting that the emails and documents not be publicly released.

Read the emails for yourself here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less