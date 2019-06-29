Wild Honey Flower Truck is Birmingham’s florist on wheels

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Wild Honey Flower Truck is a florist that can put the pedal to the metal. Or is that petal? Or maybe even peddle?

Actually, all three apply.

The baby blue 1963 Ford pickup truck is a pop-up florist able to travel to farmers markets, street festivals and any number of corporate events and public gatherings.

It’s an idea that bloomed when Kelsey Sizemore and her husband, Josh, saw similar flower operations outside of Alabama.

“We had seen a couple of similar businesses in other cities and we thought it was something that Birmingham would really love,” Kelsey Sizemore said.

If you’re going to have a flower truck, it has to start with the truck.

“We started by looking at trucks on Craigslist and eBay,” Sizemore said. “We decided on the kind of truck that we liked.”

Wild Honey Flower Truck is blooming in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

When they found a potential truck in Ohio, Sizemore sent her father-in-law to check it out. When it earned a thumbs-up, they had the truck towed to Birmingham.

“We started the process of really transforming the truck into something that could house the flowers,” she said.

That meant a paint job, building out the back to carry flower vases and adding an awning.

Next came procuring flowers by working with wholesalers, flower markets and other dealers.

With the truck ready and outfitted with flowers, the only decision was where to go to sell them.

“We just sought out the places that we really like to go,” Sizemore said.

That could mean being outside of the Pizitz building one day and in Woodlawn the next.

You can also find Wild Honey Food Truck at the West Homewood Farmer’s Market every Tuesday night this summer.

The warmer weather and opening of seasonal markets and festivals has made for a busy time for Wild Honey Flower Truck, which started sales in November.

“This is our first spring and summer season,” Sizemore said. “We’re really figuring it out as we go. We’re trying to have the truck out every weekend.”

The truck tends to draw a crowd and creates many opportunities for selfies. Sizemore has grown used to the reactions.

“I think they’re pretty surprised,” she said. “Most people want to take pictures with the truck. They ask a lot of questions about the truck and how old it is. I think it’s a very Instagram-able business, so people really like that. They can make a bouquet and take a picture with it and it helps us spread the word, too.”

One area of growth the Sizemores see is corporate events. Businesses like having the truck show up and then the bosses buy flowers for employees. She would like to see that side of the business continue to grow.

Meanwhile, you never know when a florist may come rolling up in Birmingham.

Wild Honey Flower Truck can be found online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama’s saltwater anglers will soon be required to abide by changes to the bag and/or length limits on several popular fish species.

On August 1, the length and bag limits will change for speckled trout (spotted seatrout) and southern flounder, while the length limit will increase for cobia, also known as ling or lemonfish.

Jason Downey, Alabama Marine Resources’ Enforcement Chief, said the speckled trout regulations will move to a slot limit, which means anglers will be allowed to keep trout that measure between 15 and 22 inches total length with an allowance for one fish over 22 inches total length. The bag limit will be reduced to six speckled trout per person per day.

Alabama’s inshore anglers should be familiar with the slot limit. Red drum (redfish) have been regulated for several years by a slot limit of 16 to 26 inches total length. An allowance for one fish larger than 26 inches (bull red) is included.

The southern flounder size limit will be increased to 14 inches total length, and the bag limit will be reduced to five per person for recreational anglers.

The limits for commercial anglers will be 14 inches total length with a daily limit of 40 per person or 40 per vessel.

The entire month of November will be closed to flounder fishing, both recreational and commercial. November is when flounder migrate to the Gulf of Mexico to spawn.

Marine Resources (MRD) conducted five public meetings along the Alabama Gulf Coast to discuss proposed trout and flounder changes, provide information from the stock assessments for those two fish and gain feedback from the public on the potential changes. MRD also accepted email comments from the public as well as by phone.

“In general, the public was supportive of making changes to both trout and flounder because people had noticed changes in their ability to catch these species,” said Marine Resources Director Scott Bannon. “They also realized the amount of people who are targeting these fish and how dramatically that has increased over the past few years.”

Eastern Shore resident Rob Constantine recently shared how he often watches boat after boat heading to the inshore artificial reefs to target trout, redfish and flounder.

“I used to be able to count on catching five or six speckled trout every time I went out,” he said. “I can’t do that anymore. Some days I don’t catch any trout. I’d like to be able to take my grandchildren out and catch a few trout. The future is our grandchildren, and we have to have something for them to catch or they lose interest.”

During the recent fishing event for The Fallen Outdoors, Capt. Bobby Abruscato said he welcomes the changes to the trout limit.

“The people who fish with me understand that I prefer to release as many fish as possible,” Abruscato said. “Most of my customers just want enough fish for supper, and others don’t want any fish at all. They just love catching them.”

Abruscato is one of the veteran guides who started fishing the Alabama Gulf Coast when the inshore fishing pressure was limited to a dozen or so regular guides. Those numbers have increased dramatically.

Bannon said MRD sold 269 guide licenses for boats with six passengers or less in 2018. Most of those guides are fishing inshore.

“We saw a huge increase from the early 1990s through the early 2010s,” Bannon said. “We went from 50,000 inshore fishing trips annually in the early ’90s to more than 500,000 in 2011. That’s 10 times the number of anglers targeting trout.”

Bannon said the increase in the number of inshore trips has not abated since that survey was completed.

“I tell people that a good economy translates to an increase in fishing pressure,” he said. “We’ve seen that in the last couple of years. We realize some of that comes with effort shift with the short seasons for some of the federally regulated offshore species that are highly sought after. People still want to fish, so they target these inshore species. In south Alabama, fishing is just a way of life. That’s what people want to do with their recreational time. So, they’re going to target species that are available to them, whether it’s inshore or offshore fish.”

Kevin Anson, Marine Resources’ Chief Marine Biologist, noted during those earlier public meetings that stock assessments conducted independently through the University of South Alabama indicated that both speckled trout and flounder populations are in decline. The harvest in the past five to seven years shows the trout breeding stock are not at a sustainable level. Although not as critical as flounder, speckled trout could reach that stage if changes (in harvest) are not made.

Anson said an increase in the trout minimum length to 15 inches would allow more than 227,000 trout to be returned to the water annually. The slot limit will increase the survival of the large, female trout, which account for the bulk of egg production during spawning activity.

Other Gulf states have seen reduced flounder landings and have either made regulation changes or are considering them.

MRD estimated the harvest of about 350,000 flounder in 2002. That harvest has dwindled to about 150,000 in 2017.

Fisheries managers use spawning potential ratio (SPR) to determine the health of a fish stock. For flounder, the target SPR to maintain the population is between 25 and 30 percent.

At the current harvest rate, a 12-inch minimum size for flounder would not be able to reach the target SPR and achieve a sustainable population. The larger a female flounder grows, the greater the number of eggs she releases during the spawn.

According to MRD data, an increase in the minimum size to 14 inches would allow 38 percent more flounder to remain in the water.

After hearing concerns from anglers, MRD approved an increase in the cobia size limit to 36 inches fork length, consistent with federal regulations. The bag limit remains at two per person for recreational anglers.

When anglers get ready to renew their fishing licenses at the end of August, a new endorsement will be required for those who target popular reef fish.

“The Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement will be available when people renew their licenses for next year,” Downey said. “When they renew their licenses, they need to get the Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement if they plan to fish for snapper, triggerfish, tile fish, amberjack and a list of other reef fish.”

The Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement will be $10 per angler for private recreational anglers. Charter boat fees range from $150-$250, and commercial vessels are assessed at $200 per vessel.

The reef fish covered in the endorsement are defined in state law 220-3-.46. Visit www.alabamaadministrativecode.state.al.us/docs/con_/220-3.pdf for a complete list of reef fish included.

In other changes, the minimum size limit for shortfin mako shark has been increased to 71 inches fork length for males and 83 inches fork length for females, which is also consistent with federal regulations.

Also, new hook regulations will go into effect for reef fish and sharks. When fishing for sharks and all Gulf reef fish, anglers must use non-stainless circle hooks. Additionally, hooks used for sharks must be non-offset, which means the tip of the hook must be in line with the shank.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is moving to mandate accurate reporting of abortion data to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Palmer, along with Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC), has now introduced H.R. 3580, the Ensuring Accurate & Complete Data Reporting Act.

“Accurate and transparent reporting on abortion and children who survive abortion attempts is essential to public health research and to determining sound policy,” Palmer said in a statement.

“Reporting abortion data has been voluntary for too long, and this has led to states withholding many data points routinely requested by the CDC,” he explained. “We must standardize and enforce reporting processes in this area and ensure that states have necessary assistance in collecting the required abortion data.”

Palmer concluded, “States should not be allowed to distort or provide faulty data in an effort to cover up the true numbers of innocent lives lost by abortion.”

If passed, H.R. 3580 would require the accurate reporting of abortion data to the CDC and ensure that states are given technical assistance to help with this data collection. Required data points would include the number of abortions and number of children who survive abortion attempts in each state.

States that withhold or falsify information would be penalized by losing eligibility for family planning services funding from Medicaid for a period of time.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up Alabama’s appeal to reinstate a state law banning dismemberment abortion, which is the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions.

The “Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act” was enacted in 2016 by the state legislature. Since then, a ruling by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson struck the law down, and then the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Thompson’s decision in August 2018.

Pro-life advocates and many observers of constitutional law believed that the case was a prime candidate to be considered by the Supreme Court, potentially setting up a historic rollback of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-one other states even filed a brief supporting Alabama in Attorney General Steve Marshall’s petition asking SCOTUS to hear the case.

In a dismemberment abortion, a doctor dismembers a living unborn child and extracts him or her one piece at a time from the uterus using clamps, grasping forceps, tongs or scissors. Marshall has argued that Alabama’s law is similar to the federal ban on partial-birth abortions which was enacted in 2003 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2007.

However, Marshall’s request for cert was denied on Friday, meaning the state law will remain struck down without a hearing before the Supreme Court.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Alabama’s attorney general expressed his dismay regarding the decision but remained hopeful “that the day of reckoning for Roe is coming.”

“I am disappointed that the United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear Alabama’s appeal of a lower-court decision that invalidated our state law, enacted in 2016, prohibiting dismemberment abortion—a method of killing an unborn child that cannot be described in even the most clinical of terms to hide its monstrosity and gruesomeness,” Marshall said.

“This case would not have, however, accomplished by itself what needs doing: overturning Roe and its unconstitutional progeny,” he continued. “Writing about our case, Justice Thomas stated: ‘The notion that anything in the Constitution prevents states from passing laws prohibiting the dismembering of a living child is implausible. . . . This case serves as a stark reminder that our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out of control.’ I believe that the day of reckoning for Roe is coming.”

Only seven percent of the total abortions performed in Alabama each year are dismemberment abortions, while reportedly 99 percent of abortions performed after the first trimester are dismemberment abortions. State law does allow the use of more humane alternative medical procedures to perform second-trimester abortions.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A Connecticut-based electrical and electronic product manufacturer is closing two plants resulting in the loss of nearly 200 jobs.

The Hartford Courant reports that Hubbell Inc. will shut down plants in Newtown and Bethel by the end of the year as it shifts work to factories in other parts of the country.

Work at the Newtown facility will move to Puerto Rico and work in Bethel is transferring to Alabama.

The company says in a statement that this decision is part of “an ongoing operational efficiency initiative.”

About 140 employees will lose their jobs in Newtown.

Hubbell said it will continue to retain more than 650 jobs in the state and maintain its Shelton headquarters.

The company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in 2018.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is proudly defending his record of voting against many of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Andrew Brasher, an Alabamian.

A piece published by National Journal on Thursday examined Jones’ record on judicial nominees since he took office in January 2018. According to the publication’s analysis of all roll call and voice votes since then, Jones has voted for judicial nominees approximately 60% of the time.

“I don’t think people elected me to be a damn rubber stamp,” Jones said, embracing his record.

Historically, judicial nominations have been confirmed on overwhelming bipartisan votes unless something heinous pops up during the vetting process.

However, in the hyper-partisan environment the country has witnessed recently, Jones views his record as being prudent.

He also claimed that on each individual judicial nominee, he starts with a presumption of confirmation given the president’s “constitutional right to appoint judges that follow their basic general beliefs.”

Jones outlined that he weighs each nominee based on résumé, including trial experience. Alabama’s junior senator said he and his staff also scrutinize nominees’ opinions, writings and speeches for “inflammatory statements.” Another alleged disqualifier for Jones is any evidence that a nominee has a “political agenda.”

He noted a “political agenda” is different than a “judicial philosophy.”

One key example of Jones opposition to a judicial nominee mentioned in the National Journal article was Brasher, who was confirmed as a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama earlier this year.

A native of Montgomery and solicitor general of Alabama at the time of his nomination, Brasher was green-lighted by Jones throughout the confirmation process — until the final vote itself, when Jones surprisingly opposed his state’s distinguished nominee. This, at the time, drew significant criticism of Jones from back at home.

Defending that vote to National Journal, Jones said he opposed Brasher because he believed the solicitor general had a “judicial agenda.”

However, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) told the outlet he found that reasoning “disingenuous.”

Byrne said, “[Y]our obligation [as solicitor general] is to defend the position of the state. Senator Jones of all people, being a former prosecutor, should know that.”

During the interview, Jones also admitted to one “protest vote” during his tenure, saying he opposed the confirmation of 7th Circuit Judge Michael Brennan last year purely in objection to Republican tactics that had kept the same seat open during the Obama administration.

Of course, the most publicized Jones “nay” vote was discussed, too.

He seemed eager, once again, to relitigate his controversial opposition to Kavanaugh. He has previously defended the vote, in part, by asserting that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

To National Journal, Jones doubled down once again, “The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did.”

He continued, “And I look them in the eye, and I tell them, ‘Here’s the thing about it: If somebody had acted that way with you and you saw that kind of demeanor, I don’t think you would have hired that person.’”

Jones also lamented that his voting record will be “weaponized” against him in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

