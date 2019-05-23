Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

With the lottery dead, what about the illegal gambling in Alabama? 12 mins ago / Analysis
Report reveals Planned Parenthood helped orchestrate government boycott of Alabama 42 mins ago / News
Rogers: ‘Democrats can’t let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory’ 1 hour ago / News
Alabama Senate passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense — Named after slain Auburn PD officer 1 hour ago / News
Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Birmingham’s Sidewalk Cinema and Film Center capital campaign making impressive progress — Still more work to be done 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
‘The American Taliban’ released early from federal prison over objections of Alabama officials, Spann family 3 hours ago / News
Huntsville Hospital lets children drive toy cars into surgery, goes beyond medical care 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: Mobile’s WKRG anchor Mel Showers signs off for the last time after 50-year run 4 hours ago / News
Episode 7: Surviving and thriving with photos and Frosties 4 hours ago / Podcasts
State Sen. Chris Elliott: ALDOT Mobile I-10 Bridge $6 toll proposal ‘politically unfeasible,’ Project scope could be reduced 6 hours ago / News
Alabama House passes campus free speech bill on party line vote 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump demands Democrats stop investigations, Pelosi can’t hold off the far-left, more jobs for Alabama and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Mooney requests to ‘formally censure and condemn’ John Rogers over ‘vile remarks’ 9 hours ago / News
Tommy Battle: ‘Way too early to tell’ if abortion ban is impacting Huntsville 9 hours ago / News
Alabama House passes legislation to combat human trafficking 10 hours ago / News
Key rural broadband initiative receives final passage from Alabama legislature 10 hours ago / News
Limestone County portion of Huntsville lands 650 new jobs with $220 million YKTA facility 19 hours ago / News
Last known American slave ship discovered in Alabama waters 21 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee approves Marsh’s historic education proposal 23 hours ago / News
With the lottery dead, what about the illegal gambling in Alabama?

When the session started it almost seemed certain that there would be some form of lottery passed through the Alabama legislature, signed by the governor and voted on by the people in March of 2020.

But in Alabama politics the only certain thing is uncertainty and now, by all accounts, the lottery is more dead than Doug Jones’ 2020 reelection.

The questions that doomed this lottery are the same as always, “Who gets the money?” Schools or the general fund? Prisons or college scholarships?

It is hard to believe it has been 20 years since Alabama narrowly rejected a lottery, a gambit that sent a corrupt former Governor Don Siegelman to the clink.

In those 20 years, it appears we are no closer to forcing Alabama residents who play the lottery to drive across state lines and send their money to other states.

Regardless, this chapter in the saga appears to be over.

But, there was also a bonus question: “Will Alabama grant legal status to illegal electronic bingo in the state?”

The answer was “no.” The answer to that question seemed to be decided early on. There were multiple attempts by legislators to protect various illegal gambling entities. And oddly, in Jefferson County, the sheriff’s brother even tried to start up new gambling entities, however, that was shut down.

So, what now?

A short synopsis would be “The attorney general is coming!” But Steve Marshall himself rejected that premise in an interview on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday morning.

Marshall explained that he was already working on this form of gambling.

Leaving nothing to chance, when asked if these electronic bingo machines were illegal, he responded, “Absolutely.“

He also believes he and his office are already working on these issues.

“We are going to pursue the remedies that we have right now,” Marshall revealed.

If that course does not produce the desired result, the attorney general is prepared to move.

“We will investigate just like we would the situation in Birmingham, prepare search warrants as they come and then be able to take action from there,” he stated.

So whether Marshall likes the framing or not, he’s is preparing to shut down illegal gambling in this state.

This could take the form of a court action or a new version of the bingo raids we saw during former Governor Bob Riley’s time in office. Either way, the attorney general is coming.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Report reveals Planned Parenthood helped orchestrate government boycott of Alabama

A stunning report has revealed that Planned Parenthood helped draft the Colorado secretary of state’s call for a boycott of the state of Alabama over the recently passed HB 314 abortion-ban law.

9News, a local NBC affiliate in Colorado, explained that before Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D-CO) on Thursday announced she was restricting employee travel to Alabama in response to the new law, Griswold worked with representatives of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains on what she would say.

Internal emails obtained by 9News provide an eye-opening look into how Griswold involved Planned Parenthood in an official declaration regarding the travel of state employees under her purview.

Griswold called on the Colorado Election Center to relocate their training outside of Alabama and is restricting Colorado Department of State employees’ travel to the Yellowhammer State.

Emails show that Griswold, at Planned Parenthood’s request, dropped a line in her statement indicating that her staffers did not actually need to go to Alabama because the relevant training would be available in Denver anyway.

Planned Parenthood told the Colorado secretary of state that information was not such that the “media need to know.”

Not only did Griswold outsource editing of her official statement to this special interest group, she also accepted Planned Parenthood suggestions that were explicitly based on the group’s internal poll results.

One of these poll-tested Planned Parenthood changes included Griswold removing the term “Right to Choose.”

This change was made because Planned Parenthood said, “We don’t recommend using right to choose/pro-life/pro-choice language anymore.”

Planned Parenthood lamented this type of language “turns folks off.”

Instead, Planned Parenthood worked to make Griswold’s statement “more digestible for the mainstream/media.”

It was not immediately clear if Planned Parenthood is involved in other government entity boycotts of Alabama over the new abortion-ban law, such as Los Angeles County.

Planned Parenthood has claimed HB 314 “would be a death sentence for women across this state.”

Planned Parenthood’s latest attack on Alabama comes after the organization and allied out-of-state liberal groups spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to Amendment Two on the state’s November 2018 general election ballot. That pro-life constitutional amendment still passed comfortably.

Planned Parenthood is currently constructing a new facility in Birmingham. Pro-life groups continue to protest this construction site. The facility is scheduled to be opened this year, according to a Planned Parenthood spokesperson.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rogers: ‘Democrats can’t let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory’

Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) released a video message Wednesday, stating he stands alongside President Trump in holding the Deep State accountable in their plot to tarnish the Trump presidency.

“Trump derangement syndrome is at epidemic proportions in the Democrat Party,” Rogers said in the video shared to his campaign’s Twitter account. “Despite the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller, and his team of partisan prosecutors, found no collusion, no obstruction, Democrats can’t let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory.”

He added, “I say to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler, and Adam Schiff, ‘Get over it, case closed.’”

Watch:

Rogers also commented on the Democrats’ relentless and “unhinged” animosity towards United States Attorney General Bill Barr as he investigates the origins leading to the Russia investigation.

“[Democrats are] coming unhinged over the prospect that Attorney General Barr is actively investigating the origins of this deep state attempt to frame President Trump,” Rogers said.

Rogers concluded the video by reaffirming his belief that those behind the plot to sabotage President Trump must be held accountable.

“Will you stand with me and President Trump to demand justice?” Rogers asked viewers. “We must hold those behind this Deep State plot accountable.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Alabama Senate passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense — Named after slain Auburn PD officer

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed as amended HB 59, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville) that would make killing an on-duty first responder a capital offense.

The vote was unanimous, as it was when the legislation passed the House.

An amendment was tacked on by State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) to name the proposed law after the late Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday night.

The bill adds on-duty first responders to the list of murder victims that constitutes a capital offense. State law already makes the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer or prison guard a capital offense. Capital offenses in Alabama are punishable by life in prison or death.

Sells’ bill would also add on-duty law enforcement officers, prison guards and first responders as victims in the list of aggravating circumstances to a capital offense. This would make the death penalty more likely in the sentencing phase of this kind of capital offense.

In HB 59, first responders are defined as emergency medical services personnel licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and firefighters and volunteer firefighters as defined by existing state law.

The bill now goes back to the House because it was amended. The House is expected to concur with the Senate amendment, sending the legislation to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

Sells has sponsored this bill the past two legislative sessions, ever since the infamous deadly 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, TX. Last year, it passed the House and was the next bill up on the Senate calendar for a vote when the chamber adjourned sine die.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has said he will seek the death penalty if the man charged with Buechner’s death is convicted on a capital murder charge.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act

Right now, the Alabama legislature has an opportunity to pass a no-cost, commonsense bill to support our state’s 761,000 caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

According to a recent survey in Alabama, voters across party lines strongly support (91%) SB376 the Family Caregivers Act.

The Alabama Family Caregivers Act would ensure hospitals identify, notify and provide after-care instructions to family caregivers when their loved ones are in the hospital – prior to discharge.

These caregivers routinely take on tasks that can be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting — from helping with medication regiments, meals, bathing, transportation, complex medical tasks and more.

Learn more about this bipartisan legislation and the survey here.

Birmingham’s Sidewalk Cinema and Film Center capital campaign making impressive progress — Still more work to be done

Sidewalk Film Festival representatives on Thursday provided an impressive update and a call to action regarding the “Make Movie Magic” capital campaign for construction of the Sidewalk Cinema and Film Center in Birmingham’s “The Pizitz” building.

To date, $4.2 million of the projected total of $4.9 million for the center’s development has been raised through contributions from Birmingham-area individuals, corporations and local government entities. The project most recently was boosted by the Birmingham City Council’s generous donation of $200,000.

While the capital campaign’s progress has been tremendous, there is still more work to be done to get to the finish line.

“April 2019 marked two years since the inception of fundraising efforts, and while we are proud of our progress — and appreciative of those providing financial support — we will be aggressive in our efforts as we work to secure another $750,000 in the coming months,” Chloe Cook, Sidewalk Film Festival executive director, explained in a statement.

This comes as the 21st Annual Sidewalk Film Festival is set for August 19-25 in downtown Birmingham.

If the center’s construction stays on schedule, the planned two-screen, 100-seats-per-screen Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema will serve as an official screening venue during the nationally lauded Birmingham festival.

“We are three months out from our open-and-operational deadline,” Edgar Marx Jr., capital campaign chair, outlined. “It is paramount that the Birmingham and Central Alabama community come together to take what will be a pivotal community asset across the funding finish line.”

In addition to use during the Sidewalk Film Festival, the Film Center + Cinema will screen films daily and will provide in-house education in technology and film — enhancing the revitalization to Birmingham’s downtown and adding to city residents’ quality of life.

“Supporting this campaign isn’t about a one-week festival, rather it is support for a better, brighter Birmingham for all of us,” Cook concluded. “This center will be an icon of immense pride and a key attraction for residents of and visitors to the Magic City alike.”

You can find more information here and donate here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

