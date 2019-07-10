We are a nation of children

Some of the outraged were groups on Facebook that had their name recently changed to further the charade that people were furious about this.
people keep citing this 50,000-person Facebook group called "Christian's Against the Little Mermaid" but per the sidebar, it's name "recently changed from 'Muhammad Ali Memorial'" https://t.co/RX5OWainOL
Media will tell you it’s a real problem, a racial problem and a societal problem. It’s not.
That doesn’t matter. You will be made to care.
Twitter matters so much that a court has actually decided that President Donald Trump is not allowed to block people on Twitter.
Why? Because he is a public figure and you would never be able to see what he tweeted if he blocked you, unless you watch the news, peruse the Internet, read a state-funded newspaper or exist in the year 2019.
With that ruling in place, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was sued for blocking people on the platform.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has been sued by former political opponents and trolls.
Eventually, people get sick of them and block them. I block people and I get blocked. I understand the process and why people do it.
But this entire exercise is asinine. The fact that we have people going to court and wasting time and money on this is absurd.
The court actually decided that this must be handled on a case by case basis, so we get more of these absurd cases for every city councilman who blocks someone on Twitter.
Let me make this simple: President Trump should unblock those he has blocked and mute them. Ocasio-Cortez should unblock those she has blocked and mute them. Merrill should unblock those he has blocked and mute them.
Let’s all grow up and if we can’t do that, just try to be slightly better people.
Reuters reported that Toyota last week said U.S. Corolla sales fell 5% in the first six months of 2019 to 152,868, while overall Toyota car sales fell 8%. In comparison, the company’s U.S. SUV sales only fell 1% over the same period.
More details related to the future built-in-Alabama SUV will be released at a later date, Toyota advised. Mazda previously said it would build a new SUV of its own at the joint venture plant, which will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.
Corolla production will continue at Toyota’s Blue Springs, Mississippi plant.
Construction of MTMUS in north Alabama remains on schedule, with the start of production still expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is already underway.
Ivey noted that the open date could now be closer to April 2021 instead of January 2021 factoring in the change in Toyota’s production plans.
“[T]his is good news because the SUV is a hot commodity and that means that facility and those [employees] will be engaged in production for longer than first intended with the sedan (Corolla),” she added.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Many of you may have also seen during the televised Democratic presidential debates that every single candidate raised their hand when asked if their health care plan would include coverage for immigrants in this country illegally.
This same group wants to eliminate private health insurance. They want to offer debt-free college. They want to change our way of life in America.
But while they put forth these radical notions, the real problems our country faces are not being dealt with.
The national security and humanitarian crisis that has dragged on at the southwest border is real. And although Democrats were supportive of building a border wall in the past, now they are completely opposed because President Trump is for it.
But that aside, the Trump administration requested $4.5 billion to help with just the humanitarian crisis as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) runs out of money to take care of families and unaccompanied minors that illegally crossed into our country. That request for funding did not include a dime for building the wall, but strictly money for shelter, transportation, etc.
Republicans tried to bring the funding legislation to the floor over 80 times. The Democrats kept blocking without offering solutions. It took weeks and weeks to finally get a bill passed. That would not have happened until the small group of moderate Democrats left in the House threatened to join Republicans there by forcing Speaker Pelosi to act.
Speaker Pelosi has had a heck of a time trying to rein her party in. It seems Democrats remain more interested in playing politics than taking care of the People’s business.
On top of all of this, there is still chatter of impeaching President Trump – even with nothing to base it on other than being sore losers.
I hope Democrats will stop playing games because Americans deserve better. U.S. Rep. MikeRogers is a Republican from Saks.
Alabama: The ‘backbone of national security space launch’
Since the very beginning of America’s foray into space, Huntsville has been the city behind some of the greatest technological advances the world has ever seen. From the Apollo program landing the first humans on the moon to present-day rocket technology that launches satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office, we have shown the world the strength of Alabama engineering and manufacturing.
While the Marshall Space Flight Center is widely recognized as the epicenter of space activity, important drivers of the aerospace industry can be found all around the state. More than 300 aerospace and defense companies call Alabama home and employ over 61,000 across the industry. Their ingenuity and manufacturing strength have led to over $8 billion in defense contracts in recent years.
Those of us who live in Alabama feel the economic impact directly. Whether you work for NASA, a big aerospace company, or a small business that builds tools and parts, you know that rockets mean jobs. And the impacts of Alabama-built rockets extend far beyond the jobs that put satellites and astronauts into orbit. The effects can be seen at thriving local businesses including restaurants and retail stores.
Space tourism is also an important part of this equation. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Space Camp and even the Blooming Rockets at the Huntsville Botanical Garden bring visitors from around the world to our community. It is no surprise that Huntsville was featured as one of the 52 places to travel in 2019 by The New York Times. Our spaceflight heritage is synonymous with Huntsville’s nickname – Rocket City.
Now, we are watching as Alabama’s space legacy continues to grow.
Several years ago, Congress challenged the American aerospace industry to design a new rocket for national security. This rocket would need to be able to perform more complex missions and have an American-made engine – replacing the Russian built RD-180.
United Launch Alliance (ULA), which currently builds the Atlas and Delta rockets in Decatur, decided to rise up to the challenge and build this next generation rocket – the Vulcan Centaur – here in Alabama.
Through the Air Force’s competitive procurement process for this next generation rocket, two companies will be chosen for future national security space launches.
If the Vulcan Centaur, which is currently being built in Decatur, is chosen, it has the potential to power both launches and the state’s economy. Nearly 200 supplier companies from across the state work with ULA to produce their rockets – creating an economic impact of $285 million.
One thing is clear – a win for the Vulcan Centaur rocket is a win for Alabama.
Just last week, we got a first look at the robotic welders in the Decatur. Using state of the art manufacturing techniques like this, Alabama is leading the pack when it comes to innovation that supports our national security.
As the Air Force assesses rocket development for the next generation of national security space launches, the competition has been heating up and Congressional leaders have been working to slow down and change the competition for rocket companies in their home states.
However, Washington should not be playing politics with our national security. America needs the most capable rocket. A rocket built by Alabamians in a city that has a storied history of advances in space.
Alabama has been the backbone of national security space launch for generations, and if ULA’s Vulcan Centaur is chosen by the Air Force, we will continue that strong tradition.
Jeremy Nails is president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association and John Seymour is president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
German automotive supplier opens first North American facility in Alabama, creating 235 jobs
Gerhardi, Inc. on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of the German automotive company’s facility in Montgomery, its first located in North America.
Members of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, along with a group of state and local elected officials, joined Gerhardi for the occasion.
The company has invested $41.6 million in the new facility, which will employ up to 235 Alabamians.
Today, Gerhardi is best known for its innovation in developing and producing superior interior and exterior plastic automotive parts. Using such technologies as injection molding, advanced electroplating and hot stamping, the company manufactures a variety of products including radiator grilles, handles and chrome trims for its clients worldwide.
Founded in 1796, Gerhardi originally manufactured brass and copper buckles. Over the years the company expanded to production of tea and coffee sets. However, by 1952, it began to shift focus to production of automotive components.
In a statement, Gerhardi Managing Director Rienhard Hoffman said, “Gerhardi, Inc is very excited to announce the grand opening of our state-of-the-art injection molding, electroplating and assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama.”
“Montgomery has proven itself as the perfect location for Gerhardi to introduce our processes and product to the automotive world in the U.S. As Alabama continues to grow and develop as one of the leading areas in automotive manufacturing, Gerhardi, Inc looks forward to the many opportunities for growth in the future,” he added.
The company’s decision to locate to Montgomery comes as a testament to the state’s automotive manufacturing prowess, as well as the strength of Alabama’s workforce development and local economic development efforts.
“We congratulate Gerhardi on their grand opening,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange emphasized. “Gerhardi could have chosen any place in North America to locate this facility and they chose the Capital of Dreams. This shows that we are not only excelling nationally, but we are also continuing to boost our global presence.”
“Gerhardi has seen that great things happen when you do business in Montgomery,” the mayor added.
Willie Durham, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, remarked, “We welcome Gerhardi as part of Montgomery community. In Montgomery they see a place that can uphold their high standards of excellence. It is certainly exciting to know that we are part of an organization so firmly rooted in the future.”
Huntsville’s Dynetics to play pivotal role in landing first woman on Moon, eventually first crewed mission to Mars
HUNTSVILLE — An Alabama company will play a major role in the first woman landing on the Moon, as well as the first ever crewed mission to Mars in the near future.
Huntsville-based Dynetics on Tuesday held a press conference to announce that it has been selected to join the Maxar-led team in building and demonstrating the power and propulsion element for the Gateway, which is an essential component of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program and future expeditions to Mars.
The two companies at the press conference signed an agreement establishing a framework for them to work together on the historic mission, with substantive work being executed by Dynetics’ facilities in north Alabama.
As recently announced, Colorado-based Maxar was selected by NASA as the primary contractor to build and perform a spaceflight demonstration of the power and propulsion element spacecraft, which is the first element for the lunar Gateway. Due to Dynetics’ world-class capabilities and unparalleled experience in the field, a Maxar representative said there was no better choice to help complete the mission.
“We’re thrilled to add Dynetics to our team and bring power and propulsion element work to Huntsville. Dynetics has decades of expertise in human space exploration, and will play a critical role in executing the Artemis mission, landing the first woman on the surface of the Moon, and establishing the sustainable space infrastructure that is necessary to explore Mars,” Mike Gold, Maxar’s vice president of civil space, said, adding that Dynetics has an “amazing staff.”
Gateway, to be a maneuverable space station orbiting the Moon eventually, will play a critical role in ensuring that NASA astronauts can land on the lunar surface by 2024 while serving as a pivotal platform to support future missions to Mars and beyond.
The power and propulsion element is targeted for launch by the end of 2022 and will provide power, maneuvering, attitude control, communications systems and initial docking capabilities for the Gateway. From there, additional modules can be added to the power and propulsion element.
Dynetics is expected to support Maxar in areas such as propulsion systems; mechanical and propulsion testing; system integration and assembly; and mission operations.
“This is an exciting time for lunar exploration,” Kim Doering, Dynetics’ vice president for space systems, emphasized.
“We look for space partners that share our similar core values and are eager to see America return to the Moon,” she continued. “Maxar fills that role and Dynetics is glad to be on the team. Maxar’s power and propulsion element will be a vital element of the Lunar Gateway and will aid establishment of a sustainable presence on the Moon. We are looking forward to this partnership and to participating in the development of the lunar architecture here in Huntsville on our campus and in Decatur, Alabama, at our Aerospace Structures Complex.”
Gold and Dynetics CEO David King signed the agreement for their respective companies on Tuesday.
They were joined by several representatives from NASA, as well as staff members from the offices of several government officials key to the Rocket City, including Harrison Diamond speaking on behalf of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
“[I]t’s a wonderful thing that we can say you can’t get to the Moon without going through Huntsville first,” Diamond said. “Apparently it’s going to be Mars as well.”
He extolled Dynetics, saying the company “represents the best of Huntsville: truly innovative folks who are working on complex problems.”
In a video shown at the press conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine hailed private sector partners like Maxar and Dynetics as “advancing the cause of humanity” through their work.
The video also provided a good primer on exactly what Gateway is, as well as the plans for the Artemis lunar mission and, eventually, expeditions to Mars.
Watch:
Dr. Michele Gates, director of NASA’s power and propulsion element, traveled from NASA headquarters to attend the press conference. She stressed how critical Dynetics’ involvement will be to Artemis and “future missions to Mars.”
Following Gates, Gold wrapped up his remarks by lauding the Yellowhammer State’s past, present and future contributions to the space industry.
“If not for the people of Alabama, there would have been no Moon mission,” he emphasized. “Which is why it’s so appropriate the vehicle which will take us to the Moon, the mighty SLS (Space Launch System), is being built here in Alabama. And now, the first piece of the Gateway, the power and propulsion element, will also be supported here as well.”
“Of course, none of this happens by accident. If not for the unflagging efforts of your congressional delegation, who fight continuously for this community and for human space exploration, we would not be here,” Gold advised. “So, on behalf of all of us who share the dreams of man visiting the stars, thank you so much to Senator Shelby — who is our longtime champion in Washington — and Senator Jones, who recently joined the fight, is a great member of the team; Congressman Aderholt, for all his great work on CJS (House Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations subcommittee)… and for Congressman Brooks, who has always shown strength, leadership and vision for human space flight.”
Gold concluded, “I’m proud that the road to the Moon continues to go through Huntsville.”
This came as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is to be celebrated next week.
Mike Graves, Dynetics’ department manager for space systems and product development, spoke after Gold, underlining that the company is very proud to join the Maxar-led team in this endeavor.
He explained that Dynetics’ space division has become especially “strong and agile” over the last decade or so, with the company building on its longtime work in the defense sector to really grow its space systems work. Graves specifically noted the recent addition of their Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur as being key to this accelerating growth.
Dynetics has also been separately chosen as the prime contractor on the descent element of the Artemis Human Landing System program. This announcement was made in May.
While Dynetics further being chosen for the Gateway mission is a certain affirmation of their already-world-class space status, Graves stressed, “Our capabilities continue to grow.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn