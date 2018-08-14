WATCH: University of Alabama Police Department completes lip sync battle featuring ‘Sweet Home Alabama’
Monday, The University of Alabama posted a video of their campus police department participating in a lip sync battle against Clemson University.
UAPD chose “Sweet Home Alabama” as their song and, afterward, challenged all other SEC schools to join in on the competition.
Watch the full video here.
DYK: UAPD was challenged by the @ClemsonUniv Police Dept. in the #LipSyncBattle. Can we get a ROLL TIDE ROLL?! See the whole video → https://t.co/YD0XQVRLLu 🎶 🎸
*UAPD challenges all other #SEC university police departments! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/DnoJaKUePw
— The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) August 14, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn