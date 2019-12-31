Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Who’s next in Bama’s line of succession? 3 hours ago / Sports
Watch the ball drop into 2020 with Can’t Miss Alabama festivities 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Vigil held to pray for return of missing Trussville woman 5 hours ago / News
High-speed rail in North Alabama ‘will happen 20 years, 25 years from now,’ says Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle 10 hours ago / News
Byrne: 2019 — A year in review 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa named top model of faith in college football for 2019 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jones before impeachment trial: ‘The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment’ 13 hours ago / News
Crimson Tide star LB Dylan Moses returning for 2020 season; Will Tua follow suit? 14 hours ago / Sports
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 15: Interview with Dennis Daughety 15 hours ago / Podcasts
Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview 1 day ago / Podcasts
Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 1 day ago / Sponsored
Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
Steve Flowers: Remembering some Alabama legends we lost in 2019 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 3 days ago / Sponsored
4 hours ago

Watch the ball drop into 2020 with Can’t Miss Alabama festivities

Toast to things yet to come for a bright new year!


Iron City’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party

Wear your best flapper dress and suspenders to Iron City’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to be admitted. Enjoy live music and a midnight champagne toast. Ticket information is here. For more information, call 205-202-5483 or inbox info@ironcitybham.com.

The Redmont Hotel Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join a New Year’s Eve Gatsby-themed celebration at the Redmont Hotel in Birmingham. Souled Out Groove Band, a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a champagne toast are among the festivities for the evening. For more details, visit redmontbirmingham.com. The venue is at 2101 Fifth Ave. North.

New Year’s Eve at Topgolf

Swing in 2020 at one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties around. There will be live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and an unforgettable midnight celebration. Upgrade to the VIP experience for exclusive access to a premium holiday dinner buffet and a bottle of bubbly to share with friends. All New Year’s Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be party favors to go along with the glow-in-the-dark theme for the night. Make reservations at Topgolf.com.

Birmingham Bowl

See the Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Boston College Eagles Thursday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. at Legion Field. The Bearcats (10-3) are ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and the Eagles have a 6-6 record. The Birmingham Bowl will also broadcast on ESPN.

Noon Year’s Eve at LuLu’s

LuLu’s will offer an afternoon of family fun at its New Year’s Eve celebration. Crafts, kid-safe fireworks (bubble wrap) and a sand castle building contest are only the tip of the iceberg. When the clock strikes noon hundreds of colorful beach balls will flood LuLu’s beach. Enjoy face painting, balloon animals and more.

Fairhope New Year’s Celebration

Spend New Year’s Eve in downtown Fairhope with a live band, fireworks, face painting and more. Live entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m. at Fairhope Avenue and Church Street, and the ball will drop at midnight. A variety of restaurants will be open around the city. For more information, call 251-929-1466.

MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration 2020

Bring in the new year with Collective Soul at Moon Pie Over Mobile. Downtown Mobile welcomes more than 50,000 people each New Year’s Eve for an evening of celebratory activities leading up to the giant 600-pound electric MoonPie drop, laser light show and fireworks at midnight. The 2019 celebration has been hailed as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in the country. The complete schedule is here.

New Year’s Weekend Celebration featuring Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Friday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. The singer and songwriter is known for “Outstanding” and “Yearning for Your Love.” Cameras and recording devices are prohibited. Ticket prices will increase $5 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets for the show here. Follow the performance on Facebook.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Ice skating at Railroad Park is open through Tuesday, Jan. 5. The 50-foot-by-80-foot rink will be open seven days a week. Coast down the new 100-foot-long ice slide with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop. Red Diamond coffee and tea, homemade hot chocolate and meals will be available for purchase at the Boxcar Café. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for ticket information and season passes. For details, inbox info@railroadpark.org or call 205-521-9933.

ZooLight Safari

It’s a magical holiday season at the Birmingham Zoo’s 26th annual ZooLight Safari with holiday games, rides and more. Special guests include Birmingham Children’s Theater and Alabama Ballet Dancers. Celebrate the season through Dec. 30. Depending on the weather, dates and times are subject to change. Admission is $10 and ride tickets are $3.50. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at zoolightsafari.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Who’s next in Bama’s line of succession?

The Alabama Crimson Tide start a new decade under head coach Nick Saban when they take the field to play Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. For the Tide, the previous 10 years amount to one of the greatest runs in the history of college football.

Saban will be gunning for his 157th overall win at the helm in Tuscaloosa. That is averaging more than 12 wins per season to go along with five national championships in the toughest version of the SEC in its storied existence.

The turn of the calendar to 2020 got us thinking: who will be leading the Tide at the conclusion of the next decade?

1229
It is not out of the realm of possibility that Saban is coaching the Tide in 2029. His energy and will to succeed has never diminished at any point in his tenure. It is doubtful those traits will change.

If he were to retire in the 2020s, who’s next in the line of succession? Saban has built a kingdom so close to perfect that it is tantalizing to ponder who might eventually get handed the keys.

We look at some potential coaches-in-waiting using three criteria: record of success, availability and fit. “Availability” might be the toughest one for Tide fans to wrap their minds around. It goes something like this: Bill Belichick is not leaving the Patriots to coach at Alabama. Neither is a head coach at Ohio State, USC or Texas.

“Fit” considers culture or some previous connection to the university or Saban.

Let’s dive in.

DABO SWINNEY

Record of success: Swinney has won national championships two out of the last three years and has appeared in the final game four out of the last five years. Check.

Availability: Timing may be everything here. Swinney has two sons currently on the roster at Clemson with a third on the way. As someone who has emphasized family throughout his career, it would be difficult to see him leaving them behind. The further Saban coaches into the decade, the less availability becomes an issue for Swinney.

Fit: #NeverDabo has become a popular meme on social media in recent years among Tide faithful. This seems to be a reaction to a style which is markedly different than that which has brought Saban unprecedented success. Nevertheless, the connections to the program run deep. Swinney bled Crimson from an early age growing up in Pelham. He was a member of the 1992 national championship team, and he was a position coach under Gene Stallings and Mike Dubose.

Bottom line: Swinney has to be the first call. It seems more likely, though, that he is the guy who replaces the guy who replaced the legend.

MARIO CRISTOBAL

Record of success: Cristobal now has two years under his belt as head coach for the Oregon Ducks, and things continue to trend upward. His team went 11-2 this year while claiming the PAC-12 championship. He has recruited notable upgrades in talent during that time, as well.

Availability: With roots in the Southeast, it would be tough to see him remaining anchored in the Northwest should an opportunity in Tuscaloosa open up for him.

Fit: Cristobal spent four seasons as Saban’s offensive line coach at Alabama. He has also sought to emulate Saban’s style in the Oregon program with a more physical brand of football, particularly along the line of scrimmage. Cristobal has held tight to his Tide lineage to the point that he has testimonials from Saban and three former Alabama players on his Oregon Ducks biography page.

Bottom line: Should his success continue, Cristobal may very well edge his way to the front of the line of succession.

JOSH MCDANIELS

Record of success: McDaniels has spent 11 seasons as offensive coordinator in the midst of the New England Patriots’ run to six Super Bowl titles. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos in the middle. He is regarded as Tom Brady’s favorite position coach. The football credentials are there with McDaniels.

Availability: There has long been speculation that McDaniels is hanging around to succeed Belichick in New England. Another line of thinking has McDaniels accepting an NFL head coaching gig within the next few weeks. It’s tough to know what his availability and interest in the Alabama job would look like a few (or several) years from now.

Fit: McDaniels is a Belichick disciple. And after watching HBO’s “The Art of Coaching” documentary featuring Belichick and Saban, it is hard not to think McDaniels would pattern a program based on what he has learned as part of that coaching tree. McDaniels also served one year as a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State.

Bottom line: Saban has transformed the Crimson Tide program into one that has the look and feel of an NFL team. McDaniels could provide some continuity to that approach. Even though he would be an instantly credible choice and bring stature befitting the job, McDaniels has never shown outward interest in the college game.

BILLY NAPIER

Record of success: Trending up. In his second season as head coach of the Louisian Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier led the program to a 10-3 season and a runner-up finish in the Sun Belt. This after a 7-7 finish in his first season.

Availability: Look for Napier to quickly climb the coaching ladder. A Power 5 conference job should be in the mix for him in the first half of the decade. From there, who knows.

Fit: This would be a really good fit. Napier was an assistant coach on Alabama’s 2011 and 2015 national championship teams. In all, he spent five seasons on the staff in Tuscaloosa. Not only that, his demeanor, work ethic, organizational skills and recruiting prowess are all cut from the Saban mold.

Bottom line: Napier is not going from Louisiana to Alabama. However, with several more years likely left in the Saban administration, he should be in a position by then to be in the mix for a big job like this. If you are looking for the best longshot bet to become the next head coach at Alabama, put something down on Napier — and find a safe place to keep the ticket.

LANE KIFFIN

Record of success: Kiffin can coach some offense. The jury is still out on him as a head coach. For all the hype surrounding the Lane Train, he has only recorded one season with double-digit wins. His head coaching record is 66-49 (61-34 in college). Yet, it feels like his record does not come close to telling the whole story.

Availability: Something tells us Kiffin is always available.

Fit: Alabama fans undoubtedly look fondly upon the success of the 2015 offense and the resulting national championship. He is also a relentless recruiter. But there is a lot of other stuff. Whether it is a burner social media account under the name “Joey Freshwater” or constant needling of opponents and conference officials, his act does not come without risk.

Bottom line: Things would really have to hit the fan in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin to get hired as head coach.

MATT RHULE

Record of success: Rhule is one of college football’s hottest commodities for good reason. He took over a Baylor program that was a disaster and led them to an 11-2 record and a date with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in only his third season. Previous to Baylor, Rhule led Temple to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Availability: His name is frequently placed on lists of potential NFL hires. Maybe he sees an NFL job in his future. It is also possible he continues to build at Baylor. A devout Christian, Rhule has spoken often about how he and his wife felt called to be part of Baylor University, one of the largest Baptist-affiliated colleges in the nation. As the next decade moves along, it will be interesting to watch how open Rhule is to new opportunities.

Fit: Rhule is a driven individual and top-shelf coach. He will thrive wherever he ultimately lands.

Bottom line: If he is gettable in whatever year the job comes open, Rhule would be worthy of an offer which will close the deal.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

5 hours ago

Vigil held to pray for return of missing Trussville woman

TRUSSVILLE, ALA. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered at an Alabama church to pray for the safe return of a 29-year-old woman who disappeared in December.

Relatives and friends of Paighton Laine Houston gathered Monday night with worshipers at the Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville, news outlets report. Parishioners were given candles and black bracelets that had a yellow bead “to remind you remind you that every time you see this bracelet it just takes one little light to overcome the whole darkness,” said Vaughn Stafford, the church’s lead pastor.

201
Authorities have said Houston was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving a Birmingham bar with two men. It was reported that she left willingly, Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams told Al.com. She reportedly texted a friend later that night saying she didn’t know who she was with and she felt like she was in trouble.

Authorities still are reviewing surveillance video, and it’s unclear if foul play was involved in Houston’s disappearance, Williams said.

“We’re pretty much in the same place that we were when we first reported her missing,’’ he said. “We don’t have any other leads. We’ve exhausted the ones we’ve had to this point, but we’ll continue to investigate and try to develop new leads.”

Gov. Kay Ivey has offered a cash reward in the case. That’s in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

“Unfortunately, another female is missing in the state of Alabama,” Ivey said. She referenced the disappearances of Aniah Blanchard and Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, both later found dead.

Ivey said the $5,000 reward is “to help encourage anyone with credible information to contact the appropriate authorities and help make that happen.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

10 hours ago

High-speed rail in North Alabama ‘will happen 20 years, 25 years from now,’ says Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

As the city of Mobile grapples with the decision as to whether or not to invest in restoring rail service to its city, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says his city is also looking at rail option, but on a much more long-term scale.

In a wide-ranging interview with Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT, Battle offered a look back at 2019 and previewed what could ahead for the Rocket City in 2020.

Among those coming attractions, the Huntsville mayor pointed to improvements to infrastructure, which included laying the groundwork for what WHNT called a “magnetic train system” in the long-term.

129
“Looking even further ahead, Mayor Battle says the city wants to lay the groundwork now for what might come decades down the road, including more bike and pedestrian lanes, High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, even possibly, a magnetic train system,” WHNT’s Melissa Riopka wrote.

Riopka included “preserving necessary rights of way, even air rights” to make way for high-speed rail “that goes from one community to another.”

“It’s not anything that will happen in the next five years or 10 years, but something that will happen 20 years, 25 years from now,” Battle said according to the report.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

12 hours ago

Byrne: 2019 — A year in review

At this time last year, I predicted that the upcoming year with a Democrat majority in the House would be much different. While most activity in the House centered around efforts to impeach our president, I did not let that stop me from fighting for you and our state.

One of our most significant victories this year for Alabama was reforming the Medicare wage index formula. For three decades, hospitals in rural states like Alabama have been underpaid in Medicare reimbursements. Upon taking office, I began fighting for a fix.

With the election of President Trump, I found that we had an administration willing to listen and work with us, and as a result, Alabama’s hospitals have begun receiving significantly higher Medicare reimbursements. In the past, these dollars were siphoned off towards high population areas like New York and Los Angeles at an unfair rate.

442
I was also proud to lead the Trump administration’s school choice bill in the House, the Education Freedom Scholarship and Opportunity Act. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos asked me and Senator Ted Cruz to be their champions in Congress for this Trump policy priority, and support continues growing for our bill.

It was an honor to join President Trump several weeks ago in an education roundtable at the White House and to advocate for providing options for students locked into failing schools.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I’m proud of my record advocating for a strong national defense. This year Congress passed an important National Defense Authorization Act that enables us to rebuild our military readiness after years of stagnation in the Obama administration.

The bill allows for continued counter drug enforcement at our border, accelerates programs to counter Chinese and Russian aggression, and authorizes important bipartisan nuclear modernization programs. It also gives our troops the largest pay raise in a decade, repeals the widow’s tax, and establishes the Space Force.

Sadly, our Second Amendment rights are under assault like no time in our history. I was proud to lead 120 of my colleagues in filing a brief before the Supreme Court in support of protecting these fundamental American rights.

The case, N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, will determine if New York’s ban on transporting a handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is constitutional. Our Constitution is clear that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed, and I am glad to have had so much support from my colleagues in taking a stand against these radical efforts to take away our gun rights.

Finally, just weeks ago, the House passed President Trump’s USMCA trade deal to replace NAFTA. Our state stands to benefit significantly, particularly our automobile manufacturing and agriculture sectors as well as steel, energy and high-tech. The USMCA is projected to create 176,000 new American jobs and raise our GDP by $68.2 billion. We will reap benefits from this deal for years to come.

Of course, I continued holding constituent town halls throughout Southwest Alabama, and I have now held over 125 since taking office. Your input is important to me, and I appreciate everyone who has participated over the years. We have a great state full of amazing people, and I am glad to be among the leaders in Congress in the number of town halls held.

Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Congress. I will continue fighting for you in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

13 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa named top model of faith in college football for 2019

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday was named the winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Named after the legendary Florida State head football coach, the award annually recognizes the Division I player “who epitomizes the student-athlete and conducts himself as a faith model in the community, in the classroom and on the field.”

93
Bowden, known for his on-the-field success at FSU, has also worked throughout his career to advance his Christian faith. Now retired from football, he speaks monthly to various Christian groups across the country giving motivational speeches.

Tagovailoa’s faith was displayed most publicly this season amidst personal adversity, as he used his devastating hip injury to give his testimony and express his unwavering trust in God.

RELATED: Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

