36 mins ago

Watch live: Gov. Ivey delivers State of the State address

Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her 2019 State of the State address from the old House chamber in the State Capitol at approximately 6:30 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Watch live, via WSFA:

Ivey’s special guests are Arrington Harper and Harper’s grandmother, Magnolia Cook.

Harper is from Jefferson County. She is a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and plans to double major in computer science and linguistics. Harper has taken all her school’s computer science classes and done various programming projects, including her senior research project titled “Detecting Cyberbullying Using Part-of-Speech Tagging.” After college, she wants to become a computational linguist and work on improving applications like online translators and word processors.

A large focus of Ivey’s signature education initiative, “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” is improving and expanding computer science in the state’s public middle and high schools.

The governor is also expected to speak about her “Rebuild Alabama” infrastructure plan.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Auburn coaches, players help provide relief to tornado victims

Auburn University coaches and players are leading by example through their assistance to communities affected by Sunday’s deadly tornadoes in east Alabama.

Head football coach Gus Malzahn and nearly 30 members of his team Monday delivered supplies to help victims of the severe weather.

The supplies went to Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard and the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, according to 247Sports.

“Well our guys really wanted to help any way they could,” Malzahn told WVTM. “It’s a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Auburn is currently working with local authorities to plan more ways to aid in relief efforts, per athletic director Allen Greene and basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

“I know that Auburn and its leadership both in athletics and the university are working diligently right now to form some action plans to be able to respond, not only short-term but long-term to help our community to rebuild and to heal,” Pearl told WVTM. “The devastation is real. I live up on the side of town probably closest to the area … so obviously it hits home.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama congressional members united in support of Ivey’s expedited emergency declaration request

Spearheaded by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), the members of Alabama’s congressional delegation who represent the areas impacted by the devastating Sunday tornadoes sent a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Kay Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the state.

The letter, in addition to Shelby, was also signed by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2).

“The destruction and tragic loss of life caused by Sunday’s tornadoes in Lee County and the surrounding areas is devastating,” Shelby said in a statement. “Thousands of Alabamians are suffering and in need of our staunch support as they work to rebuild their homes and businesses. It is of the utmost urgency that President Trump support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for Alabama.”

The letter outlines, “On March 3, 2019, severe storms and tornadoes touched down in the eastern part of Alabama and caused catastrophic damage in Lee County and the surrounding areas. … Considering the scope and intensity of this natural disaster, we ask that you carefully review Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In doing so, you will allow thousands of Alabamians to begin the slow process of rebuilding.”

“Alabamians are certainly a resilient people, but given the severity of the damage from these tornadoes, we will still need help,” Jones commented. “I strongly support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration and urge the president to accept this request as soon as possible so that Alabamians can begin to rebuild.”

“My heart breaks for all the folks across the area impacted by this deadly storm,” Rogers said. “After being on the ground in Lee County today to see the damage firsthand, the process to rebuild will take time. I am grateful to President Trump and the Alabama delegation efforts to expedite the major disaster declaration.”

“This is a time of unspeakable heartbreak for many individuals and families in Southeast Alabama, especially those in Lee County,” Roby stated. “As our state begins rebuilding in the aftermath of Sunday’s severe weather, I urge President Trump to support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In the meantime, my family and I will continue praying for the Alabamians impacted by this devastating event.”

The full text of the letter as follows:

Mr. President:

As members of the Alabama delegation, we write in strong support of Governor Kay Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama.

On March 3, 2019, severe storms and tornadoes touched down in the eastern part of Alabama and caused catastrophic damage in Lee County and the surrounding areas. To date, there are twenty-three reported fatalities with search and rescue efforts ongoing as more than thirty people are considered missing. Governor Ivey quickly declared a State of Emergency, and local emergency management agencies are working with the impacted communities, with assistance from regional Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

Considering the scope and intensity of this natural disaster, we ask that you carefully review Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In doing so, you will allow thousands of Alabamians to begin the slow process of rebuilding.

Trump is set to come to Alabama on Friday to visit with the victims.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Dale Jackson: I supported a gas tax, but the handling of ‘Rebuild Alabama’ is wrong

I don’t think there is any question that Alabama needs to address its infrastructure needs.

There has not been an increase in the gas tax in 27 years while vehicles have become more fuel efficient. People are driving more miles and paying less to do so. There are road projects that need to get done before their scheduled completion. The fact that school buses and trucks have to avoid certain bridges is an embarrassment that must be addressed.

All of that said, I will not support the “Rebuild Alabama” gas tax increase for one reason and one reason only: Process.

With a special session looming, there is one reason we are going to see one to get this bill passed: To limit debate.

This is not good government. In fact, it is the most broken form of government that we could possibly see. This is not an emergency, and it is not something that could not be worked out in a regular session with compromises and appropriate debate.

How much money do we actually need for roads and bridges?

If the report from the University of Alabama and Auburn University said we need $600-800 million, why aren’t we addressing that?

Why is the dredging for the Port of Mobile, a project I support, the only actual item of work included in the bill?

What about the I-10 bridge?

Which rural roads will be worked on first?

Will Birmingham’s metro see their roads resurfaced?

Why isn’t the bridge Governor Kay Ivey stood in front of to announce this the state’s first priority?

What about the other bridges that are about to collapse?

Will I-565 be widened?

Why can’t we offset some of this gas tax increase with a state lottery?

When will the $60-plus million being transferred out of ALDOT be put back into actual roads and bridges?

Can we give Alabama counties the ability to raise their own road money?

What is the priority list for this new money?

These are all questions that deserve real answers and real debate. Telling the citizens of the state that those answers will doom a bill might tell you that there is not support for a gas tax increase.

I believe a gas tax is prudent for the state of Alabama, but we did not have an appropriate debate on the issue and this process is preventing that.

For that reason, I cannot support this gas tax increase at this time.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

Trump coming to east Alabama to visit tornado victims

President Donald Trump is set to visit to Alabama on Friday to visit with the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed at least 23 people Sunday.

“I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” Trump said Tuesday during an event at the White House, according to USA Today. “It’s been a tragic situation. But a lot of good work is being done.”

Specifics on the trip were not immediately available.

Trump has been in contact with Governor Kay Ivey since the immediate aftermath of the severe weather Sunday, with the president calling Ivey “one of the best in our Country.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future

Imagine you are driving on a long road trip, and the warning light indicating a low oil level appears on your car’s instrument panel. As a result, you have two choices from which to choose – either pull over at the next exit and spend $5.00 for a quart of oil or keep driving until your engine blows and requires several thousand dollars of replacement costs.

For decades, Alabama has been given warning signs that its road and bridge infrastructure was crumbling and in need of attention. Potholes plague major highways, accidents have become more frequent, and a frightening number of bridges have been deemed too unsafe for school buses carrying our children to cross.

Rather than addressing the infrastructure problems as they arose, Alabama ignored the warning indicators, and now the repair bill has grown exponentially.

Part of the problem is the fact our state’s pool of available transportation dollars, which are mostly generated by the earmarked gas taxes you pay at the pump, have shrunk over the past several years because more efficient cars use less fuel.

Even a cursory view of statistics backs up the veracity of these facts. A prominent study recently determined that roughly 50 percent of Alabama’s state highways are in “fair, poor or very poor” condition and gave an alarming “D+” grade to our state-maintained roadways.

In addition, Alabama has more than 1,200 structurally deficient bridges and nearly 2,500 weight restricted bridges across the state.

These deficiencies cause public safety to be threatened as it is estimated that one-third of all fatal car crashes in Alabama can be attributed to road conditions and features. Alabama also ranks fifth in the nation among states where “drivers are more likely to be involved in a fatal traffic accident.”

Economic development and job creation are hampered as a nationwide survey of corporate executives ranked roads and highways as the second most important factor when choosing among states to locate facilities. Seven of our sister southeastern states spend more money than Alabama to maintain their roads and bridges, and roughly 950,000 jobs in our state are completely dependent upon our transportation network.

All the facts, examples, and statistics lead to one reality – Alabama must raise additional earmarked revenue to maintain our roads and bridges.

The time has come for a plan that significantly addresses this critical problem plaguing our state.

I would like to commend Governor Kay Ivey for proposing her Rebuild Alabama plan. This plan will not only provide funding to address current road and bridge needs at the state, county and city level, but it provides our transportation system with stable funding to allow us to plan for the future of the next generation.

The Rebuild Alabama plan also provides strong accountability with the new revenue to ensure it goes to infrastructure projects only – no salaries, purchase or maintenance of equipment, or buildings. The new revenue will be placed in the newly created Rebuild Alabama Fund and will be prohibited from being transferred to other state agencies.

This level of accountability is what Alabamians require and deserve, and nothing less.

I would also like to applaud my friend and colleague, Rep. Bill Poole, for his continued commitment to this issue. By sponsoring the Rebuild Alabama Act in the Alabama House of Representatives, he is showing true political courage that he is not afraid to do the right thing for Alabama’s future.

For this reason, I am standing beside Rep. Poole in support of the Rebuild Alabama Act and I encourage all of my colleagues in the Alabama House of Representatives to do the same.

Together, we as a state can turn this obstacle into an opportunity.

The time to act is now, and I believe the Rebuild Alabama Act is the vehicle that will carry Alabama to new levels of progress, job creation, and economic prosperity for years to come. I invite you to come along for the ride.

By Representative Steve Clouse
Alabama House District 93

