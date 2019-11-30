Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Auburn AD Allen Greene discusses Iron Bowl with Pat Dye, Craig Ogletree

In a new video for YellaWood, Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene sat down with two legendary Tigers — former head football coach Pat Dye and former linebacker Craig Ogletree — ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl game.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the Iron Bowl being hosted in Auburn when the Tigers are the home team, rather than the neutral site of Birmingham’s Legion Field. Dye was coach in 1989 when this happened and is widely credited as bringing the rivalry game to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In the video, Dye explains the history of the Iron Bowl, also giving some interesting personal insight.

He opined that Legion Field was not really a neutral site but tilted towards the Crimson Tide. Dye also reflected on former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s role in continuing to hold the game at Legion Field for decades. Every Iron Bowl played during Bryant’s tenure coaching the Tide was held at Legion Field.

“Coach Bryant was smart, and he knew the value of playing in Birmingham,” Dye said. “And the first words out of his mouth when I met him, he said, ‘Well, I guess you’re going to want to take that game to Auburn.’ I said, ‘We’re going to take it to Auburn.’ And he said, ‘Well now, not as long as I’m coaching.'”

Bryant’s words held true, as there was a contract in place that ensured Legion Field hosted the Iron Bowl through 1988. Bryant passed away in 1983.

Dye, on bringing Auburn’s home Iron Bowl games to Jordan-Hare Stadium starting in 1989, emphasized, “I was in a situation (position) to change it, and it needed changing.”

“I knew what it would mean to our program,” he added. “And that would level the playing field. I knew that when they (the Tide) came down here and saw what was going on, that they would have to take the game to Tuscaloosa.”

Indeed, the University of Alabama soon followed suit. After expanding Bryant-Denny Stadium to slightly surpass Legion Field’s capacity, the Tide’s home Iron Bowl games moved to Tuscaloosa as of 2000.

Ogletree was playing for the Tigers in 1989, when the rivalry game was first played in Auburn.

He said it “was very exciting” to be a part of that now-historic contest.

Ogletree explained that Dye took the team to LaGrange, Georgia, the day and night before the game because the atmosphere in Auburn was so raucous. He noted fans began coming in to Auburn on Tuesday ahead of the Saturday game.

“It was unreal,” Ogletree commented.

Greene then prompted him to talk about the Tiger Walk ahead of that 1989 game, with a stunning image from that scene flashing on screen.

“Usually [in a] Tiger Walk, you have the width of the street — fans are on the sidewalk each side. But this day, it was single-file [for the players walking],” Ogletree advised.

Dye added some context about the emotions in that crowd.

“The look in their eyes — some of them [were] crying, tears running down their cheeks. They’d be holding babies up for you to touch,” Dye said, adding that Auburn fans of all ages were amongst that crowd. “It covered every scope of the Auburn fanbase.”

Dye continued to advise that the only challenge after that unparalleled entrance into the stadium was dealing with the raw emotions it brought up until kickoff.

Ogletree stressed that the players experienced a momentous welcome onto the field once inside the stadium, as well. This was the last game of Ogletree’s senior year and nothing he had seen before came close to the atmosphere that day inside Jordan-Hare.

Speaking about running out of the tunnel, he emphasized it was, “[Like] nothing I had ever experienced.”

“This was very, very unique and different,” Ogletree added.

The 20-minute video contains several other interesting nuggets for Auburn fans — and college football fanatics in general — including the moment Dye will never forget from that 1989 game. They also discussed the current state of the Iron Bowl and the sport as a whole.

Watch:

In 1989, No. 11 Auburn defeated No. 2 Alabama 30-20.

The 2019 edition of the Iron Bowl kicks off shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT in Auburn, with CBS televising the game.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s Cook Museum of Natural Science educates and entertains all ages

Fifty years ago, it was a humble bug collection. Today, it’s a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art, hands-on, fully immersive museum, with more than 62,000 square feet of space dedicated to the study of all aspects of nature.

This is the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, which opened in June after being closed for three years while the new location was being planned and built. The nonprofit museum allows visitors to learn about nature through a vast array of exhibits and interactive experiences, designed to captivate kids of all ages.

In the late 1960s, John Cook Sr. of Cook’s Pest Control started opening his private collection of insects – which until then had been used primarily for employee training – by appointment to various groups in north Alabama. The collection grew to include mounted wildlife, and the original museum opened in 1980 with additional displays of rocks, minerals, fossils and insects.

In more than 30 years of existence, what was the Cook’s Natural Science Museum welcomed more than 750,000 visitors. But the Cook family was at a crossroads about the future of the old museum after Cook died in 2009.

“The Cook family had the museum for so long that they did not want to close it, but they were not sure what to do,” marketing and public relations manager Mike Taylor said.

After extensive market research, in 2015 the decision was made to build a new museum. After closing the old museum in 2016, the Cook family began moving their collection into the new museum while acquiring additional artifacts.

The biggest challenge the new attraction faces is describing the number of new features to those familiar with the original Cook Museum. “It is hard to put the museum into words,” Taylor explained. “You have to come see it.”

All about nature

There are 11 themed galleries dedicated to the diverse habitats of Alabama, the Southeast and North America, including a life-size replica of a cave and a mesmerizing collection of rocks and minerals from different parts of the world.

North Alabama’s space industry is represented by a meteorite in the new museum. Visitors in the Rivers and Streams Gallery can learn about the whooping crane, common at nearby Wheeler Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic and Desert Gallery helps the visitor compare and contrast wildlife from those regions.

Cook’s original insect collection, along with hundreds of new species of insects, is available for viewing in the Wonderful World of Insects.

Giant aquariums hold different types of jellyfish and saltwater fish in the Oceans Gallery, while a large beehive stores as many as 60,000 Italian honey bees. There are even live baby alligators acquired from an alligator reservation in south Alabama, along with displays of other reptiles from North America.

Trained staff members, including an on-site veterinarian, are tasked with humanely treating the live animals. Once the animals outgrow their space in the museum, they are released back into appropriate habitats.

Keeping kids interested

The museum’s different hands-on exhibits, which include a virtual game that involves balancing the Earth’s atmospheric conditions and a station where you can digitally design a seashell, allow visitors various ways to discover the planet.

“We put a lot of thought and money into the different types of learning showcased in the different types of exhibits,” said Kara Long, manager of collections and gallery experience.

Children can burn off energy by peering inside a life-size beaver lodge, walking on a rope bridge above a replica of a Southeastern forest or crawling around an insect-themed playground.

To get students interested in nature, classrooms feature various programs to encourage careers in science, technology, engineering and math. “Using a child’s internal motivation to explore and learn, we can help them develop an early appreciation, sense of wonder, love and respect for the natural world that is so awe-inspiring,” Taylor said.

The museum will host field trips, birthday parties and sleepovers to encourage children and young students to visit the attraction. “There is already interest from across Alabama who want to take their students on a field trip to our museum,” Taylor said.

The museum is a community center for Decatur, with a cafe and meeting space for events, and a regional attraction for north Alabama and the Southeast.

“This museum is a rising tide for north Alabama,” president and board chairman Brian Cook said. “We see this museum as being a significant part of regionalism and are thankful for the many sponsors in north Alabama and beyond who made this museum possible.”

Cook is thankful his grandfather’s legacy lives on with the new museum.

“I recently asked my grandmother if she ever imagined that opening the doors to a few small school groups or Boy Scouts back in 1968 would lead to this,” Cook said. “She laughed and said, ‘No, I never saw this happening.’”

For more information, visit www.cookmuseum.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama Living magazine)

Flowers: Players are in place for next year’s election

Qualifying has ended and the players are in place for next year’s elections. It is a presidential year. It is up in the air as to who will be the Democratic presidential standard-bearer. President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.

It is a foregone conclusion that Trump will carry Alabama next November. In fact, it would be safe to say that all statewide Republican candidates on the ballot will win next year. When it comes to national and statewide contests in the Heart of Dixie, we are a one-state party. If you want to win a state or U.S. Senate race in Alabama, you have to run as a Republican.

Therefore, winning next year’s March 3 primary is tantamount to election in the state. That means the election is less than four months away. There will be a little holiday lull between now and the first of the year. However, when January and the new year begin campaigns will begin going full steam ahead.

The premier contest will be for the U.S. Senate and two open congressional seats. I will address those federal races in a separate column next week.

The most important positions, along with the federal races, will be for posts on our state Supreme Court and our Courts of Civil and Criminal Appeals. There are two seats on each of these three tribunals on the ballot. Most of the judges up for election are incumbents and either have no opposition or only token opponents.

Former Houston County Circuit Judge, Brad Mendheim, will win election to a full six-year term on the State Supreme Court without opposition. The very popular presiding judge for the Court of Civil Appeals, Bill Thompson, will be anointed without opposition for another six-year stint. Bill has done an outstanding job on this court for decades. He even looks like a judge.

Judge Beth Kellum has done an exemplary job in her post on the State Court of Criminal Appeals. She probably will be reelected to another term. She has two opponents – Jill Ganus and Will Smith. It does not hurt that she was born and raised in Tuscaloosa.

The Druid City seems to have an inordinate number of statewide officeholders. Tuscaloosa has a lot of voters, but it seems to be more than that. It is as though the Black Warrior River spawns them.

Judge Mary Windom of Mobile will more than likely win another six-year term on the Court of Criminal Appeals. She has an opponent Melvin Hasting.

There will be a contested race for a place on the State Court of Civil Appeals. The very popular Scott Donaldson is retiring. By the way, Scott is from Tuscaloosa and served on the bench there before being elected to the State Court. There will be a spirited race for his seat between Shelby County State Representative Matt Fridy and Birmingham Lawyer Phillip Bahakel.

The most hotly contested race on the March 3 primary ballot will be between State Senator Cam Ward and incumbent Greg Shaw for Shaw’s seat on the State Supreme Court. Shaw has done a good job on the High Tribunal and is considered a solid conservative, pro-business judge. Ward has been on a fast and successful track in the state legislature. He hails from Shelby County and has been a high-profile State Senator for several terms. He is 48 and a very gregarious and tenacious campaigner.

It is doubtful that the business groups that primarily fund these State Supreme Court races will abandon the solid but quiet Shaw. However, these same groups may be reluctant to not cover their bets with Ward. In addition, the plaintiff trial lawyers have found a way to funnel money quietly to these races.

Popular PSC President, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, will be reelected. Twinkle is known and respected as one of Alabama’s most conservative leaders. She has a token opponent who is part of a left-wing California-like liberal group.

Huntsville’s outstanding mayor, Tommy Battle, will be up for reelection in that city’s August 2020 mayoral race. Battle will be a prohibitive favorite to win reelection to a third term.

Battle ran a respectable second to Kay Ivey in the 2018 governor’s race. During that contest, I asked him why in the world would he trade being mayor of Huntsville for being governor of Alabama. Huntsville is poised to be the fastest growing and most prosperous metropolitan area, not only in Alabama and the South, but in the nation during the next decade.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Alabama Power Foundation shares strategies for securing best investments to support communities, workforce growth

As the state’s largest corporate foundation, the Alabama Power Foundation is a force for good, investing nearly $13 million in communities in 2018.

As the Alabama Power Foundation celebrates three decades of service, that focus includes sharing strategies to make the greatest impact possible in Alabama communities. Foundation members held an impact investing roundtable that included about 30 investment partners, who exchanged ideas about investment strategies.

Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation, said the foundation is pleased to share its work in impact investing with its community partners. During the meeting, the foundation asked its partners from Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors to provide expert insight around impact investing with local foundations, investment firms and nonprofits.

“We wanted to discuss how it can work to really help grow our communities, which is fundamentally very important to the work we do in the foundation. We spend a lot of time in documenting this work – we’re very thoughtful, both from a workforce and business development aspect,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun noted that investments are made with the intention of generating social impact alongside a financial return. A foundation advisory group considers the charitable impact, profitability and the cost of debt.

The foundation’s 2019 investment portfolio has supported projects addressing such issues as opioid addiction, community development and workforce education. The foundation is now starting to see a desire for this type of tool grow in communities across the state.

Charitable Giving Specialist Allison Swagler-Webb said that the foundation – uniquely positioned to help communities and nonprofits with its assets – wants to grow an impact investing network in Alabama in 2020.

“Our project pipeline is growing rapidly,” Swagler-Webb said. “There’s a real appetite for this type of funding across our state so we want to use what we have learned over the past year to help other foundations get started using these financial tools, as well.”

The meeting provided new insight and inspiration for Daisy Homolka of Alabama Capital Network, a community economic development organization that facilitates growth of Alabama’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“I’m really excited to see investing in for-profit business that have financial investments in charitable works, with the focus on helping nonprofits achieve their goals,” said Homolka, ACN business analyst and Venture for America Fellow.

“The work is a great opportunity to marry those philosophic interests with charitable and philanthropic interests,” said Homolka, who graduated from Barnard College in New York with a math and economics degree. “Now, when I see a company that will bring jobs to Alabama, that has social impacts, as well, it can provide dual roles. I know that the Alabama Power Foundation will also give more opportunities to those types of companies to get funding.”

A newfound approach

Greg Ratliff, vice president of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors in New York,said he appreciates Alabama Power Foundation’s role in convening this group of investors and peers to help make philanthropy more thoughtful and effective.

“The Alabama Power Foundation’s approach is really exciting,” said Ratliff, who worked at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation before joining the RPA team. “They’ve identified a handful of nonprofit and for-profit companies that are bringing goods and services to the region that are really helping address the needs of the low-income population in the area.”

“One of the more exciting things that we talked about is the idea of a collaborative fund that would bring outside investors into the region, pool their capital, and invest in important areas such as education, improving health outcomes, community and economic development, workforce development and areas that would create a more vibrant economy in Alabama,” he added.

Ratliff was excited take part in the roundtable meeting and to hear the plans of other philanthropic groups: “You want to shift to net positive benefactors for society. We want to generate both social and financial returns.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Corps of Engineers grants preliminary approval to higher winter pools at two Alabama lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted preliminary approval to higher winter pools at Weiss and Logan Martin lakes.

The corps released a draft of its plans earlier this month, addressing Alabama Power’s requests to increase normal winter pool levels at Weiss Lake by 3 feet and at Logan Martin by 2 feet.

“While this is not the final approval, we are pleased that the corps agrees with our recommendations,” said Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power’s Hydro general manager.

Final approval for the elevated lake levels as well as changes in flood operations is a multistep process, including consideration of comments the corps will receive over a 45-day public comment period, which will end Dec. 30. The corps also has scheduled four open houses, where the public can provide input.

The open houses are slated to take place at the following locations:

  • Acworth, Georgia: Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
  • Rome, Georgia: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forum River Civic Center, Berry/Shorter Room, 301 Tribune St.
  • Gadsden, Alabama: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pitman Theater, 629 Broad St.
  • Childersburg, Alabama: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Friends of Eighth, 109 8th Avenue S.W.

In addition to the open houses, the public can submit comments or questions by  emailing act-acr@usace.army.mil or writing to Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, Attn: PD-EI (ACT-ACR DSEIS), P.O. Box 2288, Mobile, AL 36628.

A final decision is not expected until spring 2021.

To learn more about Alabama Power lakes, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit apcshorelines.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Quentin Riggins wins Auburn’s Walter Gilbert Award

Quentin Riggins was presented the Walter Gilbert Award Nov. 23 during the Auburn football game against Samford in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Riggins, senior vice president of Governmental and Corporate Affairs at Alabama Power, is a former linebacker for the Tigers football team and a former member of the radio broadcast team.

The Gilbert Award is presented annually to a former Auburn student-athlete who has distinguished himself through achievements after graduation. The award is in memory of Auburn’s three-time All-American center, who later became vice president of Texaco’s European Oil Operations.

“It just confirms some of the hard work that you’ve done along the way. When coach Dye came and recruited me out of Montgomery, he saw something more than a football player,” Riggins said, recalling a recruiting trip when he left an Auburn game at halftime because he had to return home for his shift at McDonald’s.

Riggins was an all-state player for the Robert E. Lee Generals before playing for Auburn from 1986 to 1989, where he was an All-American and All-SEC performer at linebacker. He was named to the SEC Football Legends Class of 2009. Riggins was the radio football sideline reporter for Auburn from 1991 to 2015.

Riggins played professionally for the Canadian Football League Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1990, as they won the 78th Grey Cup that season.

Riggins earned his bachelor’s degree at Auburn University in marketing and distributive education. As a current member of Auburn’s Board of Trustees, Riggins provides leadership and governance to the university’s academic, administrative and athletic enterprises.

Prior to joining Alabama Power in 2011, Riggins served in Alabama state government. He was in the administration of one governor, in the cabinet of another governor and was a senior staff member for a long-serving speaker of the House of Representatives.

As the former senior vice president of the Business Council of Alabama, Riggins led governmental affairs efforts for the organization’s 5,000 corporate members before the Legislature and Congress. After six successful years, Riggins began his own governmental affairs firm in Montgomery.

Riggins currently serves on the boards of Grandview Medical Center, the Business Council of Alabama’s ProgressPAC, the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority, the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham and the Frank M. Johnson Jr. Institute. He previously served on the boards of Leadership Alabama and the Baptist Foundation.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

