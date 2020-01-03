Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Amazing video of historic Starliner launch

Alabama-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) released a video this week with spectacular footage of Starliner’s launch atop its Atlas V rocket.

Designed in Huntsville, Boeing’s Starliner became the first American orbital space capsule to land on U.S. soil when it touched down at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on December 22. It is built to carry American astronauts to the International Space Station.

The specially configured Atlas V rocket, built at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot facility in Decatur, had twin Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10A-4-2 engines which combined for 44,600 lbs. of thrust.

Watch:

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Police rescue Alabama woman held captive at knifepoint

Bodycam footage revealed the moment police officers in Alabama rescued a female who had been kidnapped, smashed in the face with a tire iron and held at knifepoint in a cage in her captor’s van.

Sean E. Sanders, 51, was arrested moments after the victim was set free from the 1997 Ford Aerostar Cargo van in Brookside on Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement officials, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Authorities were on the scene after a witness reported seeing the victim with a bloody head as she screamed, “Help he’s going to kill me.”

According to police, the van doors were chained from inside and the capturer had multiple cages in the back with blankets covering the windows to prevent others from seeing inside. Police also negotiated with Sanders for 35 minutes as he held the victim at knifepoint.

Police eventually forced their way into the van and removed the terrified victim as Sanders was taken down with the assistance of tasers. According to the victim, Sanders was going to drug her and kill her in the woods.

While the victim sustained a good amount of injuries throughout the debacle, she reportedly remains in stable condition.

Sanders was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He is now being held in Jefferson County jail on a $191,000 bond.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Sessions: Doug Jones ‘a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future’

In a statement released on Friday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacted to recent comments regarding the impeachment of President Donald Trump made by U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Sessions, who is currently mounting a GOP primary bid in an effort to challenge Jones for the Senate seat Sessions formerly held, referred to an appearance by Jones on ABC’s “This Week” and a Jones op-ed in The Washington Post from recent weeks.

The Republican said that Jones has now shown his “support and loyalty” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “partisan impeachment strategy.”

“Senator Jones isn’t interested in an impartial search for the truth. He is a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future for this country,” Sessions added after outlining what he views as Jones’ impeachment bias. “He supports the wrong team, and the wrong vision. He wants to have a Democratic Senate majority that would block confirmations of conservative judges and would result in liberal Democrats claiming the chairmanship of every committee in the Senate. This Democratic majority, paired with their existing majority in the House, would then be able to totally dictate the Congressional agenda.”

Sessions positioned this is as “another defining moment” for Jones.

“He is one of them, not one of us. He cannot continue to speak for Alabama. Even if Chuck Schumer approves him voting ‘no’ on impeachment, it will have zero real meaning. The effect of his actions will have been to enable this abuse of the impeachment process to continue beyond reason. That is the Democratic agenda,” Sessions remarked.

“Alabama needs a Senator of courage and conviction who believes in and will fight relentlessly for our highest and best values, not those of Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer,” he concluded. “This election will be a time of reckoning.”

Sessions’ full statement as follows:

In two recent public statements, Alabama’s Democratic Senator Doug Jones has clearly revealed that he is in total support of Nancy Pelosi’s and Chuck Schumer’s politically-driven impeachment strategy against President Trump.

Doug Jones was wrong and stood directly against the wishes of the people of Alabama when he declared that Speaker Pelosi was acting fairly when she refused to transmit the articles of impeachment of President Trump to the Senate for a prompt disposition. This was another defining moment that allowed Alabamians to see Senator Jones’ support and loyalty for Pelosi’s and Schumer’s partisan impeachment strategy.

Speaker Pelosi’s stated reason for withholding the articles of impeachment was to gain leverage over the Republican-led Senate, and dictate how they are to conduct the trial. This will never happen. That power is given in the Constitution to the Senate alone.

Doug Jones further says that witnesses should be called by the Senate to ensure a fair trial. But tellingly, he is only in favor of the witnesses pre-approved by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Jones apparently has zero interest in hearing from potential witnesses like Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, or any other persons whose testimonies could implicate themselves or others in a web of self-dealing, and thereby give additional evidence justifying President Trump’s concern with corruption in Ukraine.

Senator Jones isn’t interested in an impartial search for the truth. He is a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future for this country. He supports the wrong team, and the wrong vision. He wants to have a Democratic Senate majority that would block confirmations of conservative judges and would result in liberal Democrats claiming the chairmanship of every committee in the Senate. This Democratic majority, paired with their existing majority in the House, would then be able to totally dictate the Congressional agenda.

Doug Jones is now openly on the Democratic impeachment team, for all to see. He has never clearly defended President Trump from any of the unfairness that Alabama’s choice for President has faced.

He is one of them, not one of us. He cannot continue to speak for Alabama. Even if Chuck Schumer approves him voting “no” on impeachment, it will have zero real meaning. The effect of his actions will have been to enable this abuse of the impeachment process to continue beyond reason. That is the Democratic agenda.

From the beginning, the Democrats have had a clear goal of removing our duly-elected President; or, alternatively, to hurt him in his re-election effort, while weakening his ability to achieve his much-needed conservative policy goals.

In this process, aided by the liberal news media, Democrats have advanced a narrative supported by innuendos, errors, and lies, but have produced no proof of a crime by President Trump. This dangerous obsession has been an abuse of the grave impeachment process in our Constitution, and a stain on the integrity of the House of Representatives.

Alabama needs a Senator of courage and conviction who believes in and will fight relentlessly for our highest and best values, not those of Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer.

This election will be a time of reckoning.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Veterans home to be built in Enterprise

The Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) announced Friday via press release plans to build Alabama’s fifth veterans home facility in Enterprise.

According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs’ website, veterans’ home facilities are “needed for aging or chronically disabled veterans.” The homes are a partnership between both the state and federal governments, as well as private industry.

“We are excited about this project, as this location will give access to many underserved veterans,” said Chad Richmond, SBVA vice-chairman.

The other four facilities of the same type that are already operating in Alabama are located in Alexander City, Huntsville, Bay Minnette, and Pell City.

A consulting group’s study commissioned by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) calculated that there were 704 beds between Alabama’s four currently operating veterans homes. The same study projected Alabama will need 1,440 beds by the year 2045.

Additionally, the study identified the Wiregrass Region, which takes up the Southeast corner of Alabama as an “underserved area for providing skilled-care exclusively for veterans.”

According to the ADVA release, “The location consists of a donation of 108 acres between US Hwy 84 and AL Hwy 167.”

The project is targeting a 2023 completion window. The consulting firm that provided the info for the site selection recommended the new facility provide 150-175 new skilled-care beds.

“I’m confident that our selection of Enterprise will provide the setting and care our veterans deserve,” added Richmond.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Alabama elected officials react to killing Iran’s Qasem Soleimani

The Pentagon on Thursday evening confirmed that the American military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, conducted a targeted strike in Iraq that successfully killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

A Department of Defense release outlined, “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world,” the release concluded.

Yellowhammer News on Friday gathered reactions from Alabama congressional members, as well as one former member looking to win his old seat back.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said, “I commend President Trump’s swift and decisive action to eliminate a dangerous terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers. This strike demonstrates the President’s determination to protect the lives of Americans, and I support his strong action.”

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) stated, “I commend our intelligence personnel for their critical role and our military personnel who successfully implemented President Trump’s orders. Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless American service members and innocent civilians. The world is most certainly a better place without him at the helm of Iran’s notorious Quds Force.”

“However, tensions will surely escalate in an already tense relationship with Iran and briefing Congress before any further action is essential,” he continued. “Our first priority must be to keep U.S. service members and Americans in the region and throughout the world safe and to work with our allies to stabilize the situation.”

In a series of tweets, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) commented, “Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist who attacked and killed American citizens and allies. President Trump’s decisive actions send an unmistakable message that Soleimani and Iran will be held accountable and that the United States will protect our people and interests.”

“Soleimani was responsible for the death of American citizens and just ordered an attack on our embassy. Remarkable to see some people trying to attack our President for taking decisive action,” Byrne added.

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) tweeted, “Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist. He is no longer and he will never kill another American military member or citizen. [President Trump] took the decisive action that Soleimani’s evil required.”

Social media posts or statements from the rest of Alabama’s federal delegation were not made available to Yellowhammer News as of noon on Friday.

Former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions tweeted, “Qassim Suleimani was a terrorist and a murderous figure, who directed the extreme Iranian Islamic Quds force, which was responsible for the killing and maiming of hundreds of Americans and our allies.”

“Suleimani’s death was fully justified to defend the legitimate interests of the United States and our embassy in Iraq. The skill and decisive action of our American forces should be praised,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trump officially sends 11th Circuit nomination of Alabama’s Andrew Brasher to U.S. Senate

Judge Andrew Brasher is set for another confirmation process in the U.S. Senate, less than a year after being confirmed on a 52-47 vote to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

President Donald J. Trump in November announced his intention to nominate Brasher to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and on Friday, the White House officially sent Brasher’s nomination to the Senate.

Before being nominated by Trump for his current federal judgeship, Brasher was serving as Solicitor General of Alabama.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against Brasher’s confirmation to the district court, while Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted affirmatively to confirm.

Shelby, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Senator Luther Strange (R-AL) have voiced their support for Brasher’s nomination to the 11th Circuit.

Brasher has won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.

Before joining the attorney general’s office in that capacity, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white-collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

