1 hour ago

WATCH: Ala. Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed stuns crowd with rendition of ‘My God Is Real’

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) is already known as one of the state’s greatest orators and most accomplished conservative statesmen. However, judging from a Tuesday performance, Reed might also be the leading contender if there was ever an “American Idol” or “The Voice” style singing competition among Yellowhammer State elected officials.

Per a Facebook video posted by Republican grassroots activist Tammi Noelle Taylor, Reed attended a civic meeting in the town of West Jefferson at which he sang “My God Is Real,” which was made famous by the likes of Don Gibson, Johnny Cash and Mahalia Jackson.

Reed, in a powerful rendition, certainly did these music legends justice.

Watch:

Additionally, Alabama political observers may be interested in this fun fact: Reed actually previously recorded his own album entitled, “Classic Revival.”

Picture of Reed’s “Classic Revival” cover. (Photo: Tammi Noelle Taylor)

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

29 mins ago

‘When you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain’: Saban stars in new HBO film

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are unquestioned sporting legends. However, who they are as individuals goes way beyond the game of football.

HBO and NFL Films on Tuesday announced the upcoming premier of a new feature-length documentary on the respective head football coaches of the New England Patriots and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching.”

While offering a unique window into the life of each coach, the documentary will focus on Saban and Belichick’s longstanding friendship.

Along with a press release, HBO and NFL Films released an official teaser video.

Watch:

“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” will premiere Tuesday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST exclusively on HBO. The documentary runs 90-minutes long and will also be subsequently available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO partners’ streaming platforms.

In a statement, Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, commented, “Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have earned their rightful place in the pantheon of greatest coaches ever, across all sports, and this film intimately spotlights their woven history from Navy to Cleveland to now.”

“It will capture for the first-time ever some of the most engaging and personal conversations held every year by the two most towering figures in the game today,” he continued. “We are excited to partner with NFL Films to tell this unique story of friendship and mentorship.”

The documentary seeks to bring into focus a four-decade-long friendship between the two football giants. Belichick and Saban reportedly granted “unprecedented” camera access to their annual coaching retreat, where they shared a multi-layered conversation about their interwoven history, admiration, coaching philosophies and much more. The intimate portrait will invite viewers to examine first-hand their blueprints for organizational success, in what can only be described as a literal “meeting of the minds.”

Combined with one-on-one interviews and extensive inside access captured over the past three decades, “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” includes topics never publicly broached before, including their fathers’ respective influences on their careers, their tenure with the Cleveland Browns organization in the 1990s and how they connect with the current generation of players.

The documentary also features interviews with peers, assistant coaches and family members, including both coaches’ children, Hall of Fame tight end and former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, among many others.

“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden – symbols of success not just in sports, but in life,” Ross Ketover, chief executive of NFL Films, added. “Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football, but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue.”

Belichick and Saban met in 1982 in Annapolis, Maryland, home of the United States Naval Academy, where Saban served as an assistant coach alongside Bill’s father, Steve Belichick. Their first encounter sparked one of football’s most influential friendships.

In 1991, Belichick was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and shortly thereafter he hired Saban to command his defense. Under their tutelage, the Browns produced one of the NFL’s most formidable units. Their early success foreshadowed more than two decades of dominance.

Since then, Belichick has led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, and his 292 career wins rank third all-time in NFL history. The powerhouse organization built by Belichick in Foxborough has resulted in 16 AFC East titles and nine AFC Conference championships.

Saban, meanwhile, has amassed six national championships and 232 career victories between stints at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. Five of his national titles have occurred since Saban’s 2007 arrival in Tuscaloosa. His “success with the Crimson Tide has turned him into an iconic figure, fueled by a winning percentage of .874 since taking over at Alabama,” HBO and NFL Films said.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Auburn moves up six spots in AP poll; Alabama steady in second, makes history

The first regular-season AP college football poll of the year has both the University of Alabama and Auburn University in the top 10.

After defeating Duke handily over the Labor Day weekend, the Crimson Tide held onto their preseason ranking as the nation’s second-best team.

While coach Nick Saban’s team will have their sights on being nothing short of the best this season, the program’s consistent success led to yet another record being broken this week.

According to The Associated Press, this marked the 56th consecutive week, dating to November 8, 2015, that UA ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

That breaks a tie with the University of Miami, which went 55 straight weeks in the same metric from October 8, 2000-October 26, 2003.

The poll also came as good news for Auburn, which rose six spots to number 10 after a comeback victory against the University of Oregon on Saturday night.

There were a total of six SEC teams in the AP’s top 12 this week.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on October 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The AP preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

This weekly AP poll is presented by Regions Bank.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Auburn golfer named to watch list for nation’s top collegiate award

Auburn University men’s golfer Jovan Rebula is turning heads across the nation heading into the 2019-2020 season.

On Friday, the Golf Channel announced that the senior has been chosen to the Haskins Award Watch List.

Rebula is one of just 25 golfers in the country to be on this watch list for the most prestigious honor awarded to the nation’s top college golfer annually.

In fact, Golf Channel’s preseason ranking placed Rebula at number six on the list, elevating his status among America’s elite collegiate golfers even further.

He trailed only Texas’ Cole Hammer, Arizona State’s Chun An Yu, Florida State’s John Pak, Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat.

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

Last season’s Southeastern Conference individual champion, Rebula was an All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors for the second season. He shot a team-best 71.34 strokes per round in 2018-19 and had 15 circuits under par, including 13 in the 60s.

Additionally, Rebula was the team’s top finisher in three tournaments a season ago and secured five top-10 finishes.

The Tigers tee off the upcoming season September 23-24 in Toledo, Ohio, for the Inverness Intercollegiate at Inverness Club. Auburn’s team sits at eighth in Golfweek’s national preseason rankings.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Ivey announces Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday at the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) the 21 schools that were selected as Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence.

Ivey was joined by superintendents, principals, and teachers from the schools that were selected. According to an online press release, each school also received a $5,000 Governor’s Award “to support its continued commitment to student-led community engagement.”

As described by the release, the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative, which was founded by Ivey in 2017, “encouraged all public, private, and homeschool students and teachers to participate in the celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood.”

“As Alabama nears 200 years of statehood, it is important to engage our students. After all, our students are the future of our state and the ones who will lead generations to come into the next 200 years and beyond,” Ivey said. “I am proud to award grants to twenty-one schools to carry out their community service and engagement projects. This is an exciting time for our state, and I am glad to see our young people taking initiative.”

Over the last year, Bicentennial Schools have taken part in several community projects, including “oral history projects to community gardens to mentorship programs, these projects fostered new relationships between schools, students, and local citizens that will extend well beyond Alabama’s bicentennial celebration.”

In addition to receiving the Governor’s Award grants, the Schools of Excellence will be invited to participate in commemoration ceremonies in Montgomery on December 14, 2019, the culmination of Alabama’s bicentennial.

“The 21 Alabama Bicentennial Schools Excellence embraced the spirit of the bicentennial in inspiring ways,” Steve Murray, director of the ADAH and co-chair of the Bicentennial Education Committee, said. “The combination of innovation, hard work, and community service seen in these projects serves as a model for building a bright future in Alabama’s third century.”

The Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence include:

Clark-Shaw Magnet School, Mobile

Phillips Preparatory School, Mobile

Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore

Headland Middle School, Headland

Montana Street Magnet School, Dothan

Webb Elementary School, Webb

Auburn High School, Auburn

Cedar Bluff School, Cedar Bluff

Springville Elementary School, Springville

W. Trenholm Primary School, TuscumbiaHamilton Elementary School, Hamilton

Walker Elementary School, Northport

Athens High School, Athens

Kilby Laboratory School, Florence

Moores Mill Intermediate School, New Market

Chelsea Park Elementary School, Chelsea

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills

Pinson Valley High School, Pinson

Myrtlewood Elementary School, Fosters

George W. Carver High School, Birmingham

Oakdale Elementary School, Tuscaloosa

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

16 hours ago

ALGOP should expel Roy Moore

Whether or not you agree Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is terrible or not is irrelevant. There was never going to be a moment where the U.S. House of Representatives was going to remove her from office because of a foolish resolution offered and passed at the Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Meeting.

Wasn’t happening. Doesn’t matter.

But Ilhan Omar was obviously happy to see the resolution pass because it just gives her the ability to cast herself as a victim and pick herself a new enemy in former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore, of course, fired back and then fired back again.

The second time was worse than the first and so hypocritical that you have to believe Judge Moore was confused when he said this nonsense about “religious freedom”:

It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.

Odd.

Does Moore believe that Muslims don’t have religious liberty?

Apparently so.

This is the same Roy Moore that lost his job for putting up a monument to the 10 Commandments and defended it by invoking his religious liberty.

This is the same Roy Moore that wrote a book entitled, “So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom.”

This is the same Roy Moore that already walked back this type of stupid comment in the past.

Roy Moore is a mess, and if the ALGOP is interested in improving our country, they should worry less about a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota and more about defeating the blubbering imbecile that cost them the United States Senate Seat in 2017.

The ALGOP cannot expel Omar, but they can keep Roy Moore off their primary ballot.

Some members of the party have tried it with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

They did it with another fool who was running for the Public Service Commission in 2018.

Let me put this to the ALGOP in a context that even Judge Moore can understand.

Matthew 7:3-5 reads, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

None of this will happen, though. Alabama Republican voters will have to end Moore’s political career in the 2020 primary.

That rebuke will put an end to this embarrassing farce once and for all.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

