Warrior Met Coal and Bevill State provide roadmap for public-private workforce development partnerships

Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) has partnered with Bevill State Community College to offer a new four-week miner training class for prospective employees.

The program graduated its first 15-member class Thursday with each of the mining trainees headed to full-time employment beginning Friday with the Brookwood-based company.

According to Alabama Coal Association President Patrick Cagle, global demand for Alabama’s high-quality metallurgical (met) coal, a special type of coal used to make steel, is creating a need for more underground coal miners.

The new public-private partnership between Warrior Met Coal and Bevill State seeks to fill these jobs, which offer an average starting salary around $85,000, with ready-to-work employees.

“This four-week program is an excellent way for prospective employees to get hands on experience as they learn what a career in underground mining entails,” Cagle said in a statement. “Technology has fundamentally changed underground mining. It’s hard to understand how advanced these operations have become until you’ve seen it first-hand.”

Warrior Met Coal CEO Walt Scheller noted that the training program is just another way the Alabama company works to ensure its miners are well-equipped with the skill sets and knowledge to understand the importance of safety in mining operations.

“We want our employees to succeed as they pursue their careers in mining and we want them to do so safely,” Scheller said in a press release. “Through this program with Bevill State, we are ensuring they have a better understanding of what it is like to work underground and how they should do it safely every day.”

Throughout the new program, the prospective employees are paid a $600 per week stipend as they learn the ins and outs of the industry through training in a simulated mine environment.

“Warrior Met Coal has really stepped up to the plate to make this as realistic as possible,” said Ken Russell, director of workforce solutions at Bevill State, in a statement. He added that Warrior Met Coal has supplied the materials to equip the simulated mine and acknowledged the assistance of Sumiton Machine for helping to get equipment on site and the belt running.

Russell noted every day begins and ends with safety as miner trainees are taught everything from how to build stoppings and route ventilation to roof control, setting timbers, methane detection and more.

“We help them to understand how to lay track, how to hang high voltage cable and how to put pipe together as well as power center operation, belt structure assembly, rock dusting and how to operate fire equipment,” Russell explained, detailing some of the curricula taught.

In addition to Russell, three instructors, all of whom are experienced miners, work with the program at Bevill State: Ben Sivley, Rob Dzrino and Gerald Kimes.

“I can’t say enough about the support we have received from Warrior Met for this program,” Russell continued in a statement. “They are looking for more skilled and safety conscious employees who have a better understanding of mining and that’s what this program provides.”

Since it formed two years ago, Warrior Met Coal has gone approximately from 500 employees up to 1,400 now. The company expects to hire around 200 additional miners through their new partnership with Bevill State over the next year.

However, the economic impact of Alabama’s coal industry goes far beyond the mine site.

Per Cagle, metallurgical coal produced at places like Warrior Met Coal travels by barge or train to the Port of Mobile where it is loaded on to export vessels and transported to international steelmakers. This provides employment for those involved in the transportation industry, and the export of Alabama met coal also helps offset the nation’s trade imbalance.

In fact, the coal terminal accounts for more than half of the operational revenue generated by the Port of Mobile. Training a new generation of miners to continue to produce Alabama coal in a safe manner, Cagle emphasized, is vital.

“Helping new miners understand the industry through programs like the one being offered at Bevill State is a key to future success, but it’s something that affects not only the miners completing the program,” Cagle noted. “The cooperation between one of our Alabama mining companies and higher education to ensure miners are well-trained is a testament to the commitment both have to the importance of safe mining practices and the future of the Alabama coal industry.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rick Burgess to undergo surgery Tuesday morning

Monday afternoon, radio host Rick Burgess of the Birmingham-based and nationally syndicated Rick & Bubba Show announced he suffered a gallbladder attack during his morning show.

Burgess added that he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder Tuesday morning. He hopes to return to work Thursday following the procedure.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s health care system struggles to perform, ranking 46th in the country

A new analysis by the personal finance publication WalletHub ranks Alabama’s health care system as the nation’s sixth worst.

To make their determinations, researchers examined three categories: cost, access and outcomes, looking at things like average monthly insurance premium, share of high out-of-pocket medical spending, hospital beds per capita, average emergency-room wait time, infant mortality rate and heart disease rate, among others.

Alabama ranked a constant 44th across the board, putting it just behind Oklahoma and ahead of North Carolina.

Jill Gonzales, a WalletHub analyst, attributed Alabama’s low ranking in part to not expanding Medicaid, a characteristic it shares with other low-ranking southern states.

“The bottom ten states have not expanded Medicaid, which is more so why they rank where they do rather than where they are geographically,” Gonzalez told Yellowhammer News. “Typically, states that have expanded Medicaid have lower uninsured rates, which translates to higher rates of access to health care.”

Alabama fared worst in the category of Share of High Out-of-Pocket Medical spending. There, 20 percent of Alabamians under age 65 had out-of-pocket medical spending equaling 10 percent or more of their income, the highest in the country, according to Gonzalez.

The state also has the third lowest number of dentists per capita and the highest infant mortality rate, according to the rankings.

Alabama’s Department of Public Health could not immediately be reached for comment on the study’s findings.

Author Jon Meacham’s vision for the South: Less MAGA hats, more visits to Montgomery’s lynching memorial

Last week, TIME magazine’s “The South Issue” hit newsstands with the goal of explaining this part of South’s “complicated story” to a readership that apparently views this region of the country as alien, strange and unfamiliar.

The issue appears to be a tribute to Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, who is featured on the cover of the issue, and if you believe the polling, has a 50-50 shot at winning in November.

The rest of the issue is what one would expect from a mainstream media outlet’s deep dive into southern culture — long-meandering historical narratives and critiques of the South’s culture and its priorities. There is even the obligatory “southerners are crazy about their college football” piece, this one by ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

Also among the articles is an essay by Sewanee alumni and Belle Meade, Tenn. resident Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and former Newsweek magazine editor, who sees an opening for the South to redeem itself for its past ways.

Meacham is a chronic critic of President Donald Trump, who he sees as demagogic and appealing to the nation’s worst impulses. (Meacham is optimistic the country will overcome Trump — a case he makes in his latest book “The Soul of America: The Battle for our Better Angels.”)

One of the elements of this redemptive is a change in the South’s politics, from solidly Republican to shades of purple inspired by the election of a handful of Democrats.

“The bottom line: Southern politics are far more fluid than many people believe, and even the slightest uptick in Democratic strength in the South could portend far greater gains elsewhere,” he wrote.

He suggests that would include fewer “MAGA hats,” which are the red ballcaps with “Make America Great Again” inscribed on them that were originally made famous by President Donald Trump. As a substitute, he hopes more people will visit the lynching memorial in Montgomery that opened earlier his year.

“If the South can come to grips with its tragic past–if more people, say, visit Bryan Stevenson’s new lynching memorial in Alabama than acquire MAGA hats–then the region has an opportunity to advance redemption in a country torn asunder by tribalism,” Meacham continued.

Meacham concludes by saying such measures could allow for the South to be a force “for good,” as if it isn’t already.

“At which point a newly enlightened South may rise again–as a force not for ill but for good,” he wrote.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Alabama’s government wasted their summer break and did nothing on school safety

School is starting, or has started, all over the state of Alabama and our children’s schools are no safer. During the summer, and the GOP primary, the governor of Alabama released a plan to make schools safer called the “Alabama Sentry Program.” At best, this plan could be called a step in the right direction.

State Rep. Will Ainsworth asked the governor to call a special session on this matter and called Governor Kay Ivey’s plan a “good first step.”

Others, myself included, thought that this was just a political move during her primary. I pointed out, “The idea that a mass-shooter will be stopped by a locked-up gun is almost comical”.

But it gets worse: it appears that not one school district actually did any of this training. Jackson County’s school board has administrators that say they want to participate, but there has been no vote by the school board. Just last week, the governor and the Alabama superintendent issued guidance and justification for the governor’s program.

To put this bluntly, Alabama’s leaders did nothing on this issue and they probably won’t until the next time some of our kids are killed in a school shooting.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 65 jobs in northwest Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced a Community Development Block Grant Monday to provide the infrastructure necessary for Tiffin Motor Homes’ new RV Center in Winfield, creating 65 jobs.

The announcement of the $300,000 grant was made in a news release Monday by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Bringing new jobs to Alabama is at the forefront of my administration,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award this grant which will help provide many opportunities in Winfield, including the expansion of Tiffin Motor Homes which will help local families improve their quality of life through new jobs.” 

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from federal funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city of Winfield is also contributing $70,265 in matching funds to complete the project.

This project includes extending sewer service to the new facility, which Tiffin will construct on 29 acres of property within the city’s I-22 Industrial Park and where there currently are no sewer lines available for sewage disposal.

The grant will also pave the way for a new sewer lift station and installation of approximately 2,900 feet of 4-inch mains, 1,510 feet of 8-inch gravity line and four manholes.

Alabama was recently ranked as having the best business climate in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

The publication also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and workforce training (second in the nation).

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Governor Ivey said in a press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

