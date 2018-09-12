Walt Maddox touts Medicaid expansion — Media doesn’t mention price tag

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox spoke to some of the state’s retirees Tuesday about his campaign for governor.

During his speech, he continued smearing Governor Kay Ivey by pretending there is some shadow government in place by asking, “Who is behind the governor?” and, “Who is making the decisions for the governor?” because she won’t debate him.

He also touted an idea that has been a talking point for loser Democratic candidates Ron Sparks and Parker Griffith — Medicaid expansion.

Maddox calls for Medicaid expansion at forum. https://t.co/uFcTNLaD2S #alpolitics — South Union Street (@SouthUnionSt) September 12, 2018

He talked about fighting for it.

“I’m going to go county by county, if necessary, to fight for it,” Maddox said.

He also talked about the money it will bring in, asking, “Can you name me one economic development project in the state that’s going to bring $1.8 billion direct investment?”

When Maddox left the event, the media chased after him like a group of boy band groupies.

Of course, the coverage of this event fails to mention the $150-$200 million a year this is going to cost.

In Maddox’s defense, he mentioned it, but those costs don’t make it into the glowing news stories. And they surely aren’t being questioned.

Legislators who will have to push this Medicaid expansion aren’t talking about this. They don’t want to do it. And if they did, they don’t have the money to pull it off.

He has called the program “free money,” but it clearly isn’t.

If Maddox’s lottery is already promised to education, what is the plan to pay for Medicaid expansion? Where does the $150-$200 million come from?

If the media and Democrats really want to push this Medicaid expansion, and they obviously do, they need to develop a plan to create and pay for this program and not just keep pushing the idea that it is some magical program that will dump a mountain of money on our state.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN