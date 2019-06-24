Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Democrats hope it’s 2017 all over again, Republicans just want the nightmare to end 18 mins ago / Opinion
Living Life On Purpose Episode 2: Interview with 2017 National Coach of the Year, UAB head football coach Bill Clark 1 hour ago / Podcasts
Byrne: Religious freedom is worth defending 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Emmy-winning Samford graduate stars in Toy Story 4 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Walker County sheriff says two inmates planned to bomb courthouse 4 hours ago / News
Tuscaloosa considers changes to its laws involving CBD oil 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump pauses deportations, no one likes Roy Moore’s chances, 2020 Democrats have really unpopular ideas and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘Great senator’ Jeff Sessions would lead the polls if he ran in 2020 8 hours ago / News
Roy Moore: ‘It’s going to be interesting to see what Richard Shelby does when I win the primary’ 10 hours ago / News
State Sen. Arthur Orr: Bradley Byrne ‘would do the best job’ for the state as U.S. Senator 23 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Moore is in again, Trump officially running for reelection, fake news smears Alabama again and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Out with the new, in with the old: Gogue recommended as Auburn interim president 1 day ago / News
Rogers urges Trump to retaliate against Iran for downed drone — ‘There has to be some response to that provocative act’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama aerospace exports surge as industry growth gains pace 1 day ago / News
Delta connection: Auburn University teams with airline to train future pilots 1 day ago / News
‘Hero’: One of last original Tuskegee Airmen dies at 99 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama operations support Boeing’s critical aerospace missions 1 day ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: The Birmingham Zoo’s Passionate Mission to Inspire Wildlife Conservation 1 day ago / Sponsored
HPM: Airbus A220 assembly line project gaining momentum in Alabama 1 day ago / News
How 4 innovative firms are soaring in Alabama’s aerospace industry 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Walker County sheriff says two inmates planned to bomb courthouse

An Alabama sheriff’s department says it has foiled a plan by two inmates to detonate homemade bombs in a county courthouse.

AL.com reports that 29-year-old Bryant Wayne Williams Jr. and 56-year-old Terry Keith Hammond are charged with four counts of making a terroristic threat. Both men are from Jasper, and both remain in the Walker County jail.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they had given themselves the code names “Pinky & The Brain” and were planning to create ammonium nitrate/fuel oil bombs.

Investigators said the plan was for one man to bond out of jail, then gather items and instructions to create the devices.

The primary targets were sheriff’s department commanders and investigators, Walker County judges and the district attorney.

The sheriff did not say whether the men have attorneys.
18 mins ago

Democrats hope it’s 2017 all over again, Republicans just want the nightmare to end

In 2017, Roy Moore won a Republican primary run-off against an extremely flawed Luther Strange. Strange wasn’t just a regular candidate — he had the cloud of his appointment, and he was dogged by former Gov. Robert Bentley’s investigation, impeachment and resignation.

Alabama Republicans, outside of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), were reluctant to criticize Roy Moore because they knew doing so would hand the Senate seat to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

But this is different.

State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) told the Montgomery Advertiser that he blamed the GOP establishment in 2017, but still thinks Moore can’t win in 2020.

He stated, “I do not believe, with the numbers I look at, that Roy Moore at the end of the day can get the nomination.”

State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) dismissed Moore when asked about the candidates, saying, “If you look at the candidates, you got Roy Moore. I don’t think we need to say more there.”

Later, he all but endorsed U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) by saying Byrne “would do the best job.”

Secretary of State John Merrill, a potential future Moore opponent, believes Moore has an uphill battle against Jones.

“I think it would be extraordinarily difficult for Judge Moore to be successful in a general election campaign against Senator Jones,” Merrill outlined.

He added, “I also think it would be difficult for Judge Moore to secure the Republican nomination.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), who endorsed Moore in 2017, has already endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and is on record saying former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions would be a favorite.

” I do believe that Jeff Sessions would clearly be number one in the poll rankings, based on his having been such a great senator on three principle issues: free enterprise versus socialism; deficit and debt; and border security,” he explained.

Say what you will, but you do not usually see these kinds of pronouncements from Republicans in the middle of a primary.

Democrats hope 2017 is going to be repeated in 2020, but there are many different factors that will matter.

Roy Moore is already fatally flawed as 300,000+ Republicans voters abandoned him in 2017 and stayed home. Many of those voters will vote in the primary in 2020, but will not vote for him.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) expressed a similar sentiment on CSPAN last week.

“I personally don’t think Roy Moore is going to be our nominee, but whoever our nominee is will prevail in November because you’ll have the full complement of Republican voters turning out turning out to vote,” he said.

This is not 2017.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 2: Interview with 2017 National Coach of the Year, UAB head football coach Bill Clark

In this episode, Matt sits down with Coach Bill Clark, who took UAB from having their program shut down, to Conference champs in two years. The two discuss overcoming adversity, perspective, and what it takes to be successful in life.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

2 hours ago

Byrne: Religious freedom is worth defending

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled on an important case with significant implications for the future of religious expression in our republic.

The case, American Legion v. American Humanist Association, was brought by a nonprofit atheist organization seeking to remove an almost 100-year-old monument in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

The 40-foot granite and cement cross, called the Bladensburg Peace Cross, was built on public land and paid for by local families, businesses and the American Legion in 1925. It has stood in memory of local residents who died in World War I for almost a century. A state commission now owns the land and pays for its upkeep.

On its face, the claims made by the American Humanist Association that the Bladensburg Peace Cross represents an unconstitutional endorsement of religion do not seem legitimate or offered in good faith.

While the cross unquestionably has origins as a Christian symbol, for centuries it has also represented memorialization, remembrance and respect for the dead at cemeteries, parks and public spaces around the world.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s first choice for the Supreme Court in 2017, wrote that he would have dismissed the case, saying that the challenger’s claim to be offended by the sight of the monument did not hold legal merit.

But the Court chose to issue a ruling and rejected the out-of-state organization’s legal arguments that the memorial cross located just outside of Washington, DC represented an endorsement of religion that violated our Constitution. In a 7 to 2 decision, the Court ruled that the cross may continue to stand on public land.

Justice Samuel Alito, recognizing that a court-ordered removal of the cross would be the true violation of the Constitution, wrote in the main opinion that “tearing down monuments with religious symbolism and scrubbing away any reference to the divine will strike many as aggressively hostile to religion.

“…[D]estroying or defacing the Cross that has stood undisturbed for nearly a century would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment.”

The Court’s decision was met with cheer and relief in Prince George’s County where the Bladensburg Peace Cross enjoys broad support.

The ruling “ensures that this memorial — a dignified tribute to those who came before us and made the ultimate sacrifice — will stand tall and proud for the ages,” Republican Governor Larry Hogan said.

Thankfully, we live in a country of religious freedom where no one is forced to practice religion but can practice any religion they choose. That is one of our most fundamental freedoms as Americans.

What cases like these are truly about is undermining religion. Lawsuit-happy groups like the American Humanist Association and the Freedom From Religion Foundation seek to advance their own agenda by making it more difficult for Christians and believers of other religions to publicly practice and share their faith.

With the rise of these lawsuits, it is more important than ever that we place jurists on our courts who will adhere to our Constitution and protect our religious liberties.

Regrettably, these attacks on religious freedom are taking place in Congress too. Last month, Democrats passed the so-called Equality Act which included an explicit carveout of Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) protections. It was only a few decades ago that Democrats Chuck Schumer and Ted Kennedy shepherded this legislation through Congress, but times and the Democrats have changed.

Just this week, the Committee on Education and Labor, on which I sit, has focused its attention on the “misapplication” of RFRA. I see this for what it is: an attempt to undermine our religious freedoms.

Our Constitutional protections are worth defending, and I pledge to continue the fight.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

3 hours ago

Emmy-winning Samford graduate stars in Toy Story 4

As movie goers young and old head to see Toy Story 4 around the globe, one special connection stands out for Alabamians.

In the newest addition to Pixar’s legendary franchise, a handmade spork-turned-toy named “Forky” joins the likes of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and Bo Peep.

While not quite at the level of notoriety of Tom Hanks, the voice of Forky, Tony Hale, has made a name for himself in the entertainment world over the last decade.

And, since graduating from Homewood’s Samford University in 1992, Hale has made his alma mater proud, living up to the Christian school’s mission and values.

Fans may recognize Hale for his roles as Buster Bluth on Arrested Development or Gary Walsh on VEEP, for which he won two primetime Emmy awards.

However, Brad Radice, the executive director of broadcast media at Samford, told WBRC that Hale has remained grounded even as he gained fame, still visiting campus often.

“Super nice, super friendly … he comes back and it’s the same Tony Hale. Just a nice, humble, unassuming guy,” Radice said. “He’d walk around this campus like you and I would.”

As fate would have it, Hale stayed in the old Crawford Johnson residence hall during his time on campus. This building is now the School of Divinity, but Hale himself has made quite an impact in spreading the gospel over his career.

In fact, after he went to New York City to begin his acting career, Hale founded the Haven, a community of Christian artists striving to shine their light in a typically secular industry.

The New York Sun described the Haven “as a support community for artists determined to live by Christian values — not by the dog-eat-dog rules that usually apply.”

This group meets weekly “to pray, study scripture, and share their artistry.”

Hale has been open about his faith journey, including the trials and tribulations of living his faith in a Hollywood atmosphere.

Toy Story 4 is currently showing in theaters. It just raked in $238 million globally at the box office its first weekend.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Tuscaloosa considers changes to its laws involving CBD oil

Tuscaloosa city leaders are studying updates to the city code to regulate and permit the sale of items containing industrial hemp levels of THC.

If adopted, the regulations would prohibit hemp-based businesses from opening or operating within downtown Tuscaloosa and along the Black Warrior River.

However, it would allow them to operate legally within areas that are zoned neighborhood business, highway-related commercial or within any of the city’s mixed use districts.

An existing business such as a coffee shop or health food store would be legally allowed to add products with hemp or CBD oil, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

But to open a new business focused primarily on the sale of hemp or CBD-based items, potential owners would first have to obtain a special exception from city officials.

“We want to keep something like a marijuana dispensary from opening up across the street from a daycare or a school or something like that,” Associate City Attorney Scott Holmes said.

A bill signed into law last year by President Donald Trump cleared the way for marijuana-based businesses to legally operate in Tuscaloosa, the newspaper reported.

The passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or the “Farm Bill,” as it’s commonly known, removed industrial hemp from the federal list of controlled substances.

Trump signed the bill into law in December, making it legal to sell any substance with .3% or less of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active chemical in cannabis-based plants.

Other rules were being explored that would limit businesses from operating near churches, parks, schools or occupied dwellings, Holmes told a council committee recently.

Also, the new amendments and regulations were written broadly enough to quickly accommodate any additional state or federal changes, such as the legalization of recreational marijuana, he said.

“These zoning and regulation changes would, hopefully, allow the cannabis products to exist where they naturally belong,” Holmes said, “and keep them out areas of our community where we probably wouldn’t want them and allow for the flexibility that may be incumbent for this type of product.”
