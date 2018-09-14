Subscription Preferences:

5 hours ago

Volunteer who rocks babies donates $1 million to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital

A volunteer who rocks babies in a neonatal intensive care unit has donated more than $1 million to an Alabama hospital.

The University of South Alabama said in a news release last week that Louis and Melinda Mapp donated more than $1 million to USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s Hollis J. Wiseman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The gift will establish an endowment that will enable staff to identify and offset unforeseen needs within the unit.

Louis Mapp, 81, said he and his wife established the endowment because they wanted to do something that would carry on after they are gone.

On most Tuesdays, Louis would rock, feed, or burp, any baby who needed loving arms, WKRG-TV reported.

“I love to look at their expressions when I rock them,” he said.

NICU nurse manager Renee Rogers said human touch and bonding is critical for babies in the NICU to thrive, and parents are not always able to stay with their infants during hospitalization.

The unit offers care for premature and critically ill newborns and admits around 900 babies annually.

Delivered at just 22 weeks and weighing only 13.9 ounces (0.4 kilograms), Molli and Robert Potter’s son, Cullen, was a baby that Louis Mapp cared for in the unit.

“We live over an hour and a half away,” Molli Potter said.

“We definitely appreciate that Mr. Mapp was able to be here and hold him and cuddle with him and that he has someone here to give him that one-on-one when we can’t.”

“It’s an honor for us to share our blessings, and we can’t think of a better place to do it than here at the NICU unit of Children’s & Women’s Hospital,” Louis Mapp said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 mins ago

Byrne praises Shelby for leading charge on final passage of bill which funds Veterans Affairs, military construction, nuclear security, energy and water infrastructure

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) issued a statement praising Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) in response to overwhelming passage of the first government funding package for Fiscal Year 2019, which included important bills for Veterans Affairs, Energy and Water Development, Military Construction and the Legislative Branch.

Shelby, the powerful chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is currently spearheading a historic effort to fund the government in a deliberate and timely way. The three-bill appropriations “minibus” bill that passed on Thursday includes the most money ever for the Department of Veterans Affairs and maintains a congressional pay freeze.

Byrne praised Shelby for steering Congress back towards regular order and a process where spending bills are passed separately instead of all at once in an “omnibus” bill, which can lead to government shutdown threats and partisan hackery regarding critical funding.

“This is a step in the right direction toward passing individual, targeted government funding bills instead of settling for a massive omnibus bill at the last minute. I want to especially commend Senator Richard Shelby for his work to end the backlog in the Senate and move the appropriations process forward,” Byrne said in a statement.

He continued, “This funding package includes the highest dollar level ever for the Department of Veterans Affairs, provides funding necessary to make improvements to our military infrastructure, increases funding for the Army Corps of Engineers, and supports our nuclear national security strategy.”

Some of the bill’s highlights:

  • Includes the highest dollar level ever for the Department of Veterans Affairs. This includes funds for new and expanded Mission Act programs, increases in mental health services, modernizing the VA’s health records system, and addressing the claims backlog.
  • Supports a strong nuclear national security strategy, including nuclear weapons security programs, the maintenance and readiness of the nuclear stockpile and Naval nuclear reactors.
  • Increases funding for the nation’s water resources infrastructure, which will boost navigation and flood control improvements.
  • Promotes economic competitiveness and energy independence with funding for energy programs, including protecting the safety of the nation’s electrical grid and investments in fossil and nuclear energy research.
  • Provides resources for improved infrastructure for our military service members and their families, including vital construction projects for deterrence operations, unique training requirements to counter challenges posed by Russia and threats from the Middle East and Africa, infrastructure and facilities construction and improvements on U.S. military bases and housing for all 1,400,000 military families currently served.
  • Opens the door for Congressional service to students and young people of all economic backgrounds by dedicating funds for paid internships.
  • Continues the Member of Congress pay freeze.

Byrne concluded, “This is a first step. We should continue to pass targeted government funding bills that reflect our Alabama and conservative priorities.”

Shelby explained some of the key provisions of the funding package.

“This conference report contains critical funding to help transition our nation’s veterans to the new health care program they deserve and have earned under the VA Mission Act,” Shelby outlined.

“It funds nearly 200 construction projects that are very important to America’s military and provides resources to bolster American energy and secure our nuclear weapons stockpile. The bill also provides funding to develop and maintain water infrastructure projects across the country,” he added.

Alabama’s senior senator also gave his insight on the importance of his mission to overhaul the appropriations process.

“This is a far cry from where we were just a few months ago,” Shelby said. “Along the way I have pointed out that we have steadily consolidated critical mass for a return to regular order in the appropriations process. Both Republicans and Democrats agree that our partisan disputes on a given issue should not paralyze this institution’s ability to carry out its most fundamental Constitutional responsibility: funding the government.”

Shelby continued, “Both parties see failure in this regard as harmful to our country as a whole – and both parties understand success in this regard benefits us all because it provides the stability and continuity that leads to security and prosperity.”

Looking forward, Shelby has Congress on track to accomplish something unheard of for many years.

“I thank my colleagues for their hard work in making this aspiration a reality. If we continue to work together in a bipartisan manner we can successfully fund nearly 90 percent of the federal government on time through regular order – something Congress has not been able to do in many years,” Shelby concluded.

In his floor speech on Wednesday before the funding package passed, Shelby lamented the state of Washington and the mainstream media’s fixation on chaos.

“Despite the importance of this package and the strong bipartisan support I expect it to receive, its passage will be greeted by little fanfare. Unfortunately that’s the way it is today, where partisan clashes make better copy than bipartisan cooperation.  But so be it,” he said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

UNA considering dropping ‘Pride of Dixie’ band name, cites ‘reputation as a progressive institution’

Seven days after hosting prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King for a speech on campus, the University of North Alabama (UNA) announced on Thursday that they are considering changing the school band’s nickname – “Pride of Dixie.”

The name has been in use for over half a century, but now UNA has felt the need to impanel an official 19-member “study group” which includes faculty, staff, students and alumni who will examine, as they call it, “the issues surrounding the nickname.” This group will then offer a recommendation on keeping the nickname or banning its use.

“UNA has a reputation as a progressive institution, with a long history of successfully using collaborative leadership to address difficult social and cultural issues,” Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost, said in a press release.

“The University is proud of its musical heritage and the musical heritage of the Shoals—both of which are built around values of inclusion and respect,” he added.

This comes the week following UNA’s football game against Alabama A&M, a historically black university, when UNA Director of Bands Dr. Lloyd Jones intentionally omitted reference to “Dixie” in his introduction of the band “out of respect for A&M’s mission and campus history.”

UNA’s student newspaper, The Flor-Ala, reported that the marching band also covered the “D” on their “POD” uniforms for the game against A&M.

(Screenshot/The Flor-Ala)

The Flor-Ala also published an article about King’s recent speech, in which the Black Lives Matter leader said we are in “a dip” in world history, adding, “Sometimes humans are awful.”

“This has been the deadliest year for police brutality and has the highest number of hate crimes,” King said. “Most people assume they will get out of the dip in their lifetime. But most times it takes hundreds of years.”

He advised that slavery and the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement and Barack Obama’s presidency caused dips in the nation’s past.

“Trump is not the cause of our current dip,” King said. “But he causes us to stay in it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Doug Jones: Trump ‘dead wrong’ to suggest Puerto Rico hurricane death toll numbers are fake

As the threat from Hurricane Florence bore down on America’s east coast on Thursday, President Donald Trump hit Democrats for what he called “Bad politics,” with the president asserting that his political enemies had invented death tolls stemming from hurricanes Maria and Irma – which battered Puerto Rico in 2017.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths,” Trump tweeted.

Alabama junior Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was quick to condemn Trump for his remarks.

“He’s dead wrong and it’s just frustrating when he denies reality sometimes in order to protect himself,” Jones said.

Academic studies have estimated the death toll from the two hurricanes way above the numbers that Trump claimed. Harvard University declared somewhere between 793 and 8,498 lives were lost.

However, the preeminent study was completed recently by George Washington University (GWU), which estimated there were 2,975 more deaths in the six months during and after the storms than there would be in a typical year without a devastating hurricane.

GWU’s Milken Institute defended their research in a statement, saying 2,975 represented “the most accurate and unbiased estimate” of deaths resulting from Hurricane Maria specifically.

“This study, commissioned by the Government of Puerto Rico, was carried out with complete independence and freedom from any kind of interference,” they added.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful who recently was caught attempting to mislead the American people with her opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, joined Jones in hitting back at Trump.

“It’s clearly inaccurate and it’s misleading and it’s really playing politics with the lives of people,” Harris claimed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama National Guard ready to help with Hurricane Florence response on the east coast

Governor Kay Ivey has the Alabama National Guard on standby to assist with response efforts to Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and said Alabama is sending additional state personnel and resources to assist.

While the National Guard is ready to roll out when called upon, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) has already been officially activated to help. Before knowing the extent of what else will be needed, they have already committed to providing a mobile communications unit to bolster public safety radio communications.

Since 2011, Alabama’s National Guard – which is the fifth largest in the country – has been activated 23 times and they will be ready to assist this time if needed.

“The National Guard also cooperate across state lines, so for Hurricane Florence, the Alabama National Guard has already been in communication with the national guard in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia,” Director of Military Support Col. Jim Hawkins said, per CBS 42.

The Yellowhammer State understands more than most the importance of helping neighbors in need.

“If you go back to Hurricane Katrina, practically every state in the United States sent assistance to either Mississippi or Louisiana, after that they formed what’s called the Emergency Management Assistance Compact,” Hawkins explained.

He also outlined what a typical National Guard response to a hurricane entails.

“It could be things like high water evacuations. Security is always important, when people are displaced and property is damaged, maintaining security and assisting law-enforcement is critical,” Hawkins advised.

Ivey emphasized that Alabama is ready and willing to help.

“As the East Coast makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, Alabama will also be prepared to aid in any way we can. I spoke with the governors of North and South Carolina and offered our support,” Ivey remarked in a statement. “Alabama EMA will continue working with their counterparts in the Carolinas. Taking the necessary precautions ahead of time and having all-hands-on-deck to respond is of the utmost importance. Alabama stands ready to help.”

Currently, AEMA’s mobile communications unity, one AEMA staff member and one Mobile County responder are at a staging area in North Carolina. They will support that state in maintaining critical communication links for public safety radio communications and their primary role will be to support their counterparts as they experience an overwhelming need to coordinate North Carolina’s response efforts.

“We are leaning forward to support those states that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence,” AEMA Director Brian Hastings said. “We are a close-knit team in FEMA Region IV, and when one state is threatened, we all stand ready to assist our incredible neighbors to prepare, respond and recover to save lives and mitigate human suffering.  Alabama is always ready to assist when there is a need.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabamian, first female appointed as Marshall Spaceflight Center director as state’s lawmakers celebrate

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Thursday named Alabamian Jody Singer as director of the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and Alabama lawmakers praised the historic appointment.

Singer, who has been the center’s deputy director since February 2016 and serving as acting director since July, is the first woman appointed to the important position. As Marshall’s chief executive, Singer will lead one of NASA’s largest field installations, with almost 6,000 civil service and contractor employees and an annual budget of approximately $2.8 billion.

Singer considers Hartselle, Ala., as home and is a graduate in Industrial Engineering from the University of Alabama.

“For me, it’s always been about the people. It’s an honor to lead Marshall Space Flight Center as we push the boundaries of human space exploration and shape America’s return to the Moon,” Singer said. “Marshall has unique capabilities and expertise that are critical to missions that will take humans deeper into the solar system than ever before.”

Members of Alabama’s Congressional delegation lauded the appointment in statements and social media posts.

“Jody Singer is an excellent choice to lead Marshall Spaceflight Center,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) remarked in a press release.

“Her deep understanding of the Space Launch System and other critical NASA projects, along with her dedication to MSFC and the entire agency, make her the ideal candidate for this position. I look forward to working with her to continue prioritizing American space exploration,” Shelby added.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), whose district includes Huntsville, heaped praise on the selection of Singer and reiterated the importance of NASA to Alabama and the nation.

“I congratulate Jody on being appointed director of Marshall Space Flight Center,” Brooks said in a statement. “Marshall is one of NASA’s premier installations, and the center’s unique capabilities are essential to nearly every NASA mission.”

He continued, “With a career spanning 30 years at NASA, most recently as acting director of Marshall, Jody has the breadth of experience and extensive knowledge needed to lead the center during this exciting return to manned deep space exploration. A Hartselle, Alabama native and University of Alabama graduate, Jody is right at home at Marshall in the Tennessee Valley. I look forward to working closely with Director Singer to maintain and expand Marshall’s role in current and future missions, and I am pleased to have a partner at Marshall dedicated to maintaining America’s global preeminence in space.”

During her impressive 32-year NASA career, Singer has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility in human spaceflight, technology and science flight missions programs and projects.

Her experience in human spaceflight includes 25 years working in the Space Shuttle Program, where Singer was responsible for the development, testing, flight readiness, safety and performance of the shuttle’s propulsion elements. Her experience also includes Return to Flight activities following the space shuttle Columbia accident. She served as the first female project manager for the Reusable Solid Rocket Booster Project Office and as deputy manager in the Space Shuttle Propulsion Office as it successfully completed its mission and retirement.

From 2010 through 2012, she held deputy positions for three concurrent programs – the Space Shuttle Program, Ares and the start-up of the Space Launch System (SLS).

Singer has been recognized with numerous awards, including NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals and two Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive Awards.  She also received the Space Flight Awareness Leadership Award in 2005 for inspiring the Shuttle Propulsion Office to strive for excellence and continuous improvement, along with the NASA Exceptional Service Medal in 1993.  Additionally, she was awarded the Silver Snoopy Award by the NASA astronaut corps and was named a Space Flight Awareness Launch Honoree.

“Jody’s deep management experience over three decades at the project, program and center levels will be a huge asset to Marshall’s critical work supporting NASA’s goals of returning to the Moon to stay,” NASA Administrator Bridenstine said. “Her proven leadership abilities and close connections to Marshall’s work and the human spaceflight community made her the right choice to lead Marshall at this pivotal time.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

