9 hours ago

Visit Mobile honors Univ. of South Alabama hospitality and tourism management department

Visit Mobile, the city’s official point of contact for leisure travelers, convention and meeting planners, bus tour operators and travel agents, has named the department of hospitality and tourism management at the University of South Alabama as recipient of its 2019 Hospitality Partner of the Year award.

Visit Mobile recognized the department, which prepares students for careers in a variety of businesses, including the hotel industry as well as nonprofits and government agencies that promote tourism and travel, for its strategic workforce recruitment development and sustainability plan for the area’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Dr. Robert Thompson, department chair, and Dr. Evelyn Green, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management, said the award is affirmation that the department’s business-education partnership model approach is successful in meeting the needs of the industry. Outside the classroom, students regularly interact with local businesses through volunteerism, internships, mentoring, guest lectures and industry networking. Gaining on-the-job experience has helped the department’s graduates achieve a 92 percent industry job placement rate.

“As much as this award recognizes our faculty and staff, the recognition also belongs to all our industry partners,” Green said. “It is this symbiotic relationship that allows the program to strengthen instruction and enrich the education process for the students.”

Thompson noted that for years the area suffered from a workforce shortage, particularly during high visitor periods. However, since USA started the department several years ago, talent recruitment has addressed the gaps in workplace training and development needs with the establishment of the Hospitality & Tourism Workforce Innovation Alliance. The unit of the University’s Office of Research & Economic Development, supported by USA’s College of Education and Professional Studies, is a catalyst for public-private collaboration to ensure workforce growth and sustainability for the hospitality and tourism industry with special emphasis on the Gulf Coast region.

The alliance “creates ‘check us out’ opportunities for high school students through summer work programs, such as Y.E.S. to Hospitality, offered by the city of Mobile and USA for Baldwin County hospitality employers,” Thompson said. “These programs also serve as recruitment opportunities for hospitality and tourism management where students are groomed for future leadership and managerial roles.”

Thompson added, “Once placed in the workplace, USA continues to serve our graduates and help our employers invest in their human capital through customized professional development training offered through Serving Southern Hospitality certification workshops.”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

2 hours ago

Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams shot, killed in line of duty

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed Saturday evening in the line of duty.

A career law enforcement officer, Williams was first elected as the county’s sheriff in 2010, followed by successful reelection bids in 2014 and 2018.

Governor Kay Ivey confirmed reports of Williams’ death in a statement.

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty,” the governor said. “Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.”

“He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department,” Ivey concluded.

According to the department website, Williams in 1978 started volunteering as a reserve deputy in Lowndes County. From 1984-1987, Williams worked for the Hayneville Police Department until he began working full time with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office. At that point until 1990, Williams served full-time as a deputy while continuing to work for Hayneville PD on the side.

In 1990, he was appointed chief deputy and served in that capacity until leaving the department in 2009 to run for sheriff.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham first confirmed Williams’ death on Saturday evening. The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m.

“Several law enforcement sources confirmed that Williams was answering a call at a convenience store in Hayneville when he was shot,” the Montgomery Advertiser wrote.

More details on Williams’ death were not immediately available.

UPDATE 10:12 p.m.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Williams’ alleged killer, who is on the run as of this writing:

BLUE ALERT-Lowndes County, AL-Suspect William Johnson, 18 years old, 5′ 9″, 137 lbs
Description: The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert. The Lowndes County Sheriff?s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating William Chase Johnson white male with brown hair 18 years old 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 137 pounds. William Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the Q V gas station in Lowndes County Alabama around 8 15 P M on November 23 2019. If you have any information regarding William Johnson please contact the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office at 3 3 4-5 4 8-2 2 2 2 or call 9 1 1.

UPDATE 11:55 p.m.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released a statement mourning the tragic death of Williams, who is the fifth Yellowhammer State law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty this year alone.

“Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” Marshall lamented. “Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams died from gun fire while responding to an incident in Hayneville. Sheriff Williams devoted his life to law enforcement. He gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home county, serving the last 19 years as Lowndes County Sheriff. His dedication and experience are irreplaceable.”

“Sheriff Williams is the fifth line-of-duty death of an Alabama law enforcement officer to gun fire this year and the sixth to lose his life overall in our state over the last 11 months,” he continued. “Serving the public in the role of a peace officer is a difficult calling, fraught with peril, yet thankfully many Alabama men and women choose to answer the call, often time putting their lives in danger to protect us. It simply cannot be said enough that we owe these heroes our gratitude and our support.”

“I know all Alabamians join me in passing along our condolences and prayers to Sheriff Williams’ family and to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office,” Marshall concluded.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Flowers: John McMillan – A good man as state treasurer

Alabama is in good hands with John McMillan. A good man is in the job of state treasurer of Alabama for the third straight quadrennium.

Young Boozer served two successive four-year terms from 2010-2018. Mr. Boozer did an excellent job as treasurer. He was perfect for the job. He had been a successful banker. He ran for and did the job for the right reason, not for political gain or prestige, but to do a good job as Alabama’s treasurer. Some folks thought Young Boozer would make a good choice for higher statewide office. However, he and his wife, Sally, opted to enjoy a relaxed life.

John McMillan is now doing the job of state treasurer for the very same reason. He, too, could go to the house and enjoy his life but he wants to serve the state he loves.

Before being elected state treasurer, John served two consecutive successful four-year terms as commissioner of agriculture and industries for Alabama from 2010 to 2018. The jobs of agriculture commissioner and treasurer, like all state constitutional offices, are term-limited for two four-year terms.

John McMillan and his wife Kathryn will eventually return to Baldwin County. McMillian’s family roots grow deep in Baldwin County soil. His family were some of the original settlers of the area before the Civil War. They have been in the timber business around Bay Minette for close to a century.

Interestingly, Congressman Bradley Byrne, who currently represents Baldwin County in Congress has deep roots in Baldwin County. His folks settled on the Eastern Shore around Fairhope before Alabama was a State in 1819. In fact, John McMillan and Bradley Byrne are cousins.

John McMillan grew up in the rural community of Stockton near Bay Minette in Baldwin. He grew up in the county when it was primarily agricultural and was known as Alabama’s potato growing county. He graduated from Baldwin County High School. He must have been a pretty good student because after high school he attended and graduated from the prestigious Rhodes College in Memphis where he earned a BA in Economics.

McMillan was appointed to the Baldwin County Commission by Governor Albert Brewer. After serving on the County Commission, McMillan was elected to the state legislature. He served two terms in the House of Representatives.

After the legislature, he was chosen to head the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. During his time as commissioner of Conservation, McMillan was instrumental in the creation of the Alabama Trust Fund which preserves revenue from offshore oil and gas leases.

He then spent 20 successful years as executive vice president of the Alabama Forestry Association. He was elected agriculture commissioner in 2010 and reelected in 2014. As ag commissioner, he oversaw one of the largest departments of state government. He served as president of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture and also on the National Board of Agriculture departments.

As is fitting for a former conservation director, McMillan loves hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. However, he mostly loves his family. He and Kathryn have two sons, William and Murphy. They also have two grandchildren.

His most famous relative is his twin brother, Steve McMillan. Representative Steve McMillan took his twin’s seat in the House from Baldwin County in 1980 when John was appointed conservation director. Steve McMillan has served with distinction in that Baldwin County House seat for over 38 years. He has been elected to nine four-year terms. Steve is only superseded in Alabama history for legislative longevity by Pete Turnham, Alvin Holmes, Ron Johnson and James Buskey.

You can bet your bottom dollar that your money will be safe with John McMillan as treasurer. However, that has not always been the case with treasurers in Alabama history. In March of 1887, Alabama State Treasurer Issac “Honest Ike” Vincent absconded with more than $225,000 in State funds and fled the state. This was quite a sum of money in 1887.

Our fugitive state treasurer was arrested on a train in Big Sandy, Texas, and returned to Alabama for trial. Vincent was tried and convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

11 hours ago

UAH will be the first Alabama university to offer H4D cybersecurity course

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) will be the first in the state to offer the Hacking for Defense (H4D) cybersecurity class beginning in spring semester 2020.

The H4D initiative at UAH is led by the Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) and Department of Computer Science.

“The I2C presents opportunities for out of the box thinking and H4D allows our faculty and student body to experience just that. H4D is an immersive program designed by the best minds in entrepreneurship and education. We are glad to play a pivotal role in bringing it to campus. Through H4D students will have the ability to work on “real-world” problem sets defined by various Dept. of Defense agencies and apply the curriculum to provide insights and solutions to respective stakeholders. This is hands-on learning at its best,” says Rigved Joshi, director at the I2C.

H4D is a program of the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) that’s powered by Palo Alto, Calif., company BMNT Inc. and the Common Mission Project. H4D is sponsored by the U.S. Dept. of Defense. It teaches students to work with the defense and intelligence communities to rapidly address the nation’s emerging threats and security challenges.

“I can confirm that UAH is the first school in Alabama to run the course,” says Max Weintraub, program manager at NSIN.

“Offering this course puts UAH among some of the biggest schools in the country that have partnered with NSIN,” says lead class instructor Dr. Tathagata Mukherjee, an assistant professor of Computer Science.

Weintraub says the class is different because every problem that is assigned to a student team across the country is unique and was sourced by NSIN directly from the Dept. of Defense.

“The original curriculum was created at Stanford University and expanded upon with NSIN’s support in conjunction with our partners at the Common Mission Project,” Weintraub says. “As a Dept. of Defense Program Office under the Undersecretary of Research and Engineering, we see value in creating opportunities for innovators at top universities like UAH to try to solve emergent national security problems.”

Dr. Mukherjee says he hopes students come to realize and appreciate the difficulties that are being faced by the U.S. when it comes to cyber warfare.

“The world is moving forward and new adversaries are being born every day, and threats to national security are ever changing in nature,” he says. “There is a need to understand the challenges and appreciate them on one end and to be able to solve these challenges on the other.

“Cyber security is one of the major threat areas, as is shown by the existence of the cyber command, and there is a need for qualified people to serve in this domain and apply their minds to the challenges that are at the forefront of national security in the cyber domain.”

Weintraub says the course title alone creates a striking line item on a student’s resume.

“For students who are interested in pursuing careers related to defense many technology companies, large defense contractors and even Dept. of Defense organizations actively recruit H4D alumni,” Weintraub says. “Additionally, NSIN has an entire National Service Portfolio dedicated to helping students gain access to internship and career opportunities within the Department of Defense.”

Solving actual security problems that are being tackled by the Dept. of Defense’s organizations will provide immense exposure to real-world situations for students, Dr. Mukherjee says.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance, and if done correctly, they will have made themselves more employable at the end of the course,” says Dr. Mukherjee. “It has the potential to help them better understand the problems facing the country when it comes to national security and to develop a spirit to serve by becoming a part of these organizations after they graduate.”

Students will form five-member teams and be assigned a problem and a mentor from a Dept. of Defense agency. They will learn how to understand the problem and use proper techniques to document their understanding.

In the course of understanding the problem, students will interview and talk with the involved Dept. of Defense personnel who are stakeholders. On average, each team will interview 70-80 people in a semester.

“Based on their understanding, the students will develop an initial solution called a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) which will be the main deliverable of the project at the end of the semester,” says Dr. Mukherjee.

“The problems will be tailored to the class and I am in the process of choosing the problems. Right now, we have problems from one Dept. of Defense sponsor, namely the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). We will also get problems from Army Futures command and other related agencies.”

Business development cycle concepts incorporated in the H4D class will be supported by Rigved Joshi, director of the I2C along with other mentors from I2C’s Mentor.Live program.

“He has been a constant help and encouragement throughout the process of setting up the course,” says Dr. Mukherjee. “He has kindly agreed to cover a few lectures and educate the students on the need to document every step in the problem understanding and solving steps. He will also be the main UAH mentor apart from myself.”

“We are excited to bring our mentors to work with students on H4D. This is a big commitment for everyone involved and it’s going to be all hands on deck from the get-go to ensure we successfully execute the program,” says Rigved Joshi, director of the I2C.

Set to be offered as Hacking For Defense (H4D) with Network Security CS 465/565, H4D is for students who meet the course requirements as detailed by the UAH course catalog and who can dedicate the time required to succeed, Dr. Mukherjee says.

“Given that this course will involve a lot of work, I would not encourage students having more than 15 hours of load to take the class.”

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Hunstville)

12 hours ago

Tua in first interview since injury: ‘First off, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’

In his first interview since injuring his right hip and subsequently having surgery, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again gave his testimony to a national television audience.

ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler caught up to Tagovailoa during the first quarter of the Crimson Tide’s game Saturday against Western Carolina, telling him, “Tua, it is so great to see you and your smiling face here in this stadium.”

Responding to her question about how he is feeling, Tagovailoa said, “I’m feeling good — you know, I think first off I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for instilling the Holy Spirit in me, giving me the strength to come and support my teammates.”

He then proceeded to thank the Bama fanbase for their support and prayers, as well as his pastor and family, especially his parents.

Tagovailoa concluded that it “means everything” for him to be on the sidelines with his Tide family on Senior Day.

Watch:

RELATED: Watch: Tua greets Saban with a hug after returning to Tuscaloosa — ‘Ohana’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Jones doubles down on keeping whistleblower secret: ‘People’s lives could be in jeopardy’

After publicly professing his staunch support for keeping secret the whistleblower who initiated the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) raised the stakes by claiming the individual’s life could be at risk “in this day and age.”

In an interview with WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Jones advised that the Senate had entered the “early stages” of procedural planning regarding article of impeachment potentially coming up from the House of Representatives.

He then transitioned into speaking about the whistleblower.

“The one thing I’ve been disturbed about… is all of this drum-beating about trying to have the whistleblower that filed the complaint identified and testify publicly,” Jones said. “I think that is a very, very, very bad precedent if that was to happen.”

“I am probably the only member of the U.S. Senate, maybe the only member in Congress to handle whistleblower cases,” he added. “I’ve represented whistleblowers, but I’ve also defended whistleblower cases. And I know the importance of trying to ferret out information through a whistleblower — an unknown, anonymous complaint that is nothing more, that complaint is nothing more than a roadmap.”

“And it is the House’s job in their investigation, and ultimately over in the Senate if it comes this way, to see if the dots were connected and if they are, they’ll take appropriate action,” Jones continued. “If the dots aren’t connected, or they don’t rise in a certain way, then they’ll take appropriate action that way. But the whistleblower is absolutely — this is a red-herring, and I’m very concerned because I’ve got to be honest with you, I’ve seen so many things. People’s lives could be in jeopardy in this day and age. It has gotten so ugly out there with some things. I worry about that.”

Alabama’s junior senator then concluded that he is “keeping up with it” and “keeping an absolute open mind to follow my oath in the Constitution.”

The issue at the center of the current impeachment inquiry pertains to Trump asking the Ukrainian president to look into potential corruption related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in that country and whether former Vice President Joe Biden was complicit.

Jones has endorsed the elder Biden, an old friend of his, for president. Jones has vowed to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Alabama’s Democratic senator has been quick to come to Biden’s defense this campaign cycle, including asserting that Biden does not have “senior moments” but instead simply “Joe Biden moments.”

Additionally, Jones pushed back on Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) call for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and how Joe Biden was involved.

Jones also defended former VP Biden earlier this year when he came under fire for remarks about former segregationist Democratic senators, as well as deeming sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden as distractions from beating Trump in 2020.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

