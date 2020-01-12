Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push? 5 hours ago / News
Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics 7 hours ago / Analysis
Prosperity and inequality 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Allen defends proposed legislation requiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ to be played weekly in Alabama public schools 11 hours ago / News
Ivey comments on three Alabamians killed in Saturday severe weather 12 hours ago / News
Ed Orgeron: Tua ‘one of the best college football players ever,’ Tagovailoas ‘a great family’ 12 hours ago / Sports
New ROV competition coming to Alabama 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama’s AerBetic collects Innovation Award at CES 2020 tech show 15 hours ago / News
Alabama hunter grants wishes for kids 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Marsh: No ethics reform in 2020; Warns GOP U.S. Senate candidates’ age threatens quest for seniority 1 day ago / News
Roby: We can all help fight human trafficking 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Sessions: ‘We can have a working Republican conservative majority in America for a decade’ 1 day ago / News
Butterfly Bridge restores shattered lives of Alabama youths 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Power finds connections at CES 2020 2 days ago / News
Recovering UAB trauma patient with eye toward naval career vows to ‘help others’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to please Chuck Schumer’ 2 days ago / News
6 trends fueling Alabama’s economic growth in 2020 and beyond 2 days ago / News
Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political scientist Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is America safer today than before President Donald Trump killed Qasem Soleimani?

— Are Democrats finally telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to transmit the articles of impeachment?

— Does U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) have any clue what he actually believes on impeachment or Iran?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Lt. General Jim Link to discuss the ongoing situation in Iran and across the Middle East after the death of Soleimani.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed to Governor Kay Ivey to congratulate her on being cancer-free.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Last week, the push for passage of legislation legalizing medical marijuana suffered a setback when Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced his opposition to it.

Marshall revealed his opposition in a letter to state lawmakers, in which he argued any legalization on the state level would conflict with current federal law.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) did not dismiss the prospects of medical marijuana passage this year on the heels of Marshall’s statement. He noted provisions could be added to medical marijuana legislation that would satisfy the business community, which in turn would alleviate one obstacle for any proposal’s passage.

However, the Morgan County Republican lawmaker did question if there were other forces pushing for the legislation’s passage on behalf of “Big Pot” and “Big Marijuana, Inc.”

“I don’t know,” Orr said on “The Dale Jackson Show” about medicinal marijuana’s future in Alabama. “There are a lot of people behind it, and the question I would have is how much is Big Pot behind it? You know, because Big Pot is out there, behind the scenes — Big Marijuana, Inc. … and how much are they kind of orchestrating a lot of this, and see it as a first step in towards allowing recreational usage like so many other states have gone down that road.”

“Big Marijuana, Inc. is a multi-billion dollar in recreational states, where they grow it, sell it, etc.,” he added. “And what I’ve seen in Montgomery is more and more new lobbying faces showing up down there and engaging in this issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, January 16, at 3 p.m. in Room 112 of the Student Services Building.

Bob Zellner will be the special guest and featured speaker during the commemoration program on the UAH campus. Zellner is the son and grandson of Ku Klux Klan members, but he risked his life – and nearly lost it – many times in the fight to achieve The Second Emancipation.

As an organizer of The Freedom Rides of 1961 and the first white southerner to serve as field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Rosa Parks and many other civil rights leaders.

Famous for battles with the KKK, segregationist lynch mobs and violent police, Zellner is now the individual that a new generation turns to with questions on the racial, historical and cultural assumptions on which they were raised, as they ask themselves, “What is my place in this struggle?”

Zellner captivates audiences with the untold stories of the Civil Rights Movement and his dedication to fighting for the rights of others. Drawing on decades of experience guiding the movement and his ongoing active role, he presents a modern-day message for combating deep-seated racism, discrimination and prejudice and sparking widespread social change.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville)

8 hours ago

Prosperity and inequality

The world has achieved an unprecedented level of prosperity. Economist Deirdre McCloskey has labeled this the Great Enrichment. For the first time in human history, standards of living for ordinary people – as opposed to emperors or kings – have risen above subsistence.

Historical estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, economists’ preferred measure of living standards, dramatically document the Great Enrichment. Economist Angus Maddison began this project, now continued at the University of Groningen Growth and Development Centre. The dollar figures mentioned here are in 1990 dollars, adjusted for inflation, and comparable across countries.

Professor Maddison estimated world GDP per capita in 1 AD to be $445. One thousand years later, it was $436, meaning complete stagnation for a millennium. Slow progress then began, with GDP rising to $566 in 1500 and $667 in 1820 before really taking off, reaching $875 in 1870, $1,525 in 1950 and $6,049 in 2001.

This represents an incredible improvement in the quality of billions of human lives. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as GDP per person of $2 per day or less. Essentially the world was poor until the middle of the 19th Century. And little progress was occurring. In most countries, over a century there would likely be no meaningful improvement in living standards.

The Great Enrichment began in Great Britain and the Netherlands around 1700. Britain and Holland remained the two leading world economies until the U.S. caught up in 1870 and became the world’s leading economy before World War I.

Over the past 50 years, prosperity has extended across the globe. China and India have received the most attention. Living standards have increased by factors of nine in China since 1976 and four in India since 1990. Prosperity in the world’s two most populous nations has really boosted global GDP.

Africa missed out on growth during the 20th Century. But numerous African nations are now becoming significantly richer. Since 2000, living standards have increased by 50% in Kenya, over 100 percent in Namibia, Sudan and Tanzania and 600% in Angola.

The Great Enrichment provides perspective on America’s current concern with income inequality. Enormous differences in wealth certainly exist. Jeff Bezos is worth over $100 billion, while the average household is worth $97,000. Several Democratic presidential hopefuls propose ambitious plans to reduce inequality.

Redistributionist policies take the existence of wealth as given. Economist John Kenneth Galbraith argued in The Affluent Society that since we had become a prosperous nation, we could now afford to address societal ills. This reasoning has become received wisdom.

Economic history, by contrast, shows that today’s wealth is the exceptional condition. America has billionaires, and a billion dollars is more money than one could spend in several lifetimes without wasting it. Yet, even America’s poor households enjoy a standard of living that kings and emperors of the past would envy.

The Great Enrichment has made the average person become wealthy for the first time. Unfortunately, prosperity has not been equally shared. Perhaps human society cannot produce wealth without inequality. Wake Forest University philosopher James Otteson offers this perspective:

What presents us with an uncomfortable dilemma is that the clear lesson from human economic history seems to be that the only way we have ever discovered to enable substantial numbers of people to rise out of poverty is a set of political-economic and cultural institutions that also engender inequality.

Many Americans believe in American exceptionalism, that our nation is somehow better than others. America helped drive the Great Enrichment and was the first nation founded on the principle of freedom. Yet some of America’s founders owned slaves. I’ll let others debate if we’re exceptional.

America’s accomplishments are due to our laws and constitution. I do not believe that America is immune from the forces shaping social interaction among humans. The American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance do not guarantee prosperity.

Just as freedom must be protected by every generation, prosperity must continue to be produced. If a quest to address income inequality compromises the conditions necessary for prosperity, we might once again find ourselves all equally poor.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

9 hours ago

CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends

Some makers of gourmet goods look for online reviews or social media posts to know if their customers approve. Heather Taylor looks for tail wags.

Birmingham-based CahaBones makes homemade gourmet dog treats. Melissa Campbell founded the company in 2013. Long-time customer Heather Taylor took it over after Campbell moved to Arkansas in 2015.

CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of dog treats worth fetching from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Taylor uses spent grain from local breweries, along with a handful of all-natural ingredients, to produce a variety of flavors. CahaBones come in a set of year-round flavors with some seasonal varieties. All are approved by her two taste-testers, George and Lulu.

Taylor said she finds making the treats therapeutic but nothing compares to getting customer reactions.

“My favorite part is doing the markets, seeing people and their dogs – that’s definitely the best part of it,” she said.

CahaBones

The product: Homemade gourmet dog treats.

Take Home: 15-count Peanut Butter + Bacon bones ($8.50).

Cahabones can be found online, on FacebookTwitter and Etsy.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

10 hours ago

University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award

Dr. Paul Houghtaling, coordinator of voice and director of opera at the University of Alabama, has received the 2019 Blackmon-Moody Outstanding Professor Award.

“Paul is widely recognized as one of the most successful, innovative and respected opera directors and educators in his field on an international level,” said Dr. Charles Snead, director of UA’s School of Music in the College of Arts and Sciences. “His success at UA has been ongoing and consistent, and it has increased the productivity, reputation and national standing of our opera program.”

Houghtaling joined the UA faculty in 2007 and earned a doctorate at the City University Graduate Center in New York. He has turned the UA Opera Theatre during his tenure at UA into a program that emphasizes the whole musical performer demonstrating a range of skills.

“I wanted to build a training program wherein students would dive into acting and movement and dance and improvisation and stage combat and lots and lots of music,” Houghtaling said. “Thirteen years later, that’s what my program is most known for – it’s what the students learn in the program about the transition of skills onto the stage – that’s what is very special about the UA Opera Theatre.”

Houghtaling recently was elected president of the National Opera Association.

“I feel it has been Dr. Houghtaling’s combination of skills learned from his successful performance and directing career, a passion for education and the ability to motivate others to strive for excellence that have marked his time as president of the National Opera Association,” said Dr. Ryan Landis, instructor in voice at Mississippi State University. “As his student, Dr. Houghtaling challenged me to strive for excellence and for innovative and  imaginative solutions within the Vocal Studio and on the stage. As an educator and colleague, he continues to push me to see what is possible.”

At UA, Houghtaling also received the 2019 President’s Research Award as Senior Scholar for the Arts and Humanities and the 2015 Morris Lehman Mayer Award. Also in 2019, he premiered in the role of Mr. Murphee in Joseph Landers’ “Let Us Now Praise Famous Men” with the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. The project celebrated the bicentennial of Tuscaloosa and Alabama and was recorded by Alabama Public Television.

In 2020, the UA Opera Theatre will premiere “Remove Shoes Before Entering,” a one-act opera commissioned from composer Michael Ching.

“New opera is all the rage,” Houghtaling said. “Not that we’ve stopped doing or loving Verdi, Puccini or Handel and others, but there’s something in the water out in the opera field where new operas are being triumphed and paid for and written and loved and attended. It’s really quite extraordinary.”

In addition, Houghtaling, a bass-baritone, is the founder and artistic director of the Druid City Opera Workshop, a weeklong young artist training intensive held at UA. In 2010, 2011 and 2012, Houghtaling and several student members of the UA Opera Theatre represented UA as finalists in the National Opera Association’s Collegiate Opera Scenes Competition at that organization’s national conventions in Atlanta, San Antonio and Memphis. The ensemble placed second or third each year.

The Frederick Moody Blackmon and Sarah McCorkle Moody Outstanding Professor Award is presented annually to a UA faculty member judged to have made extraordinary research contributions that reflect credit on the individual, his or her field of study and on the University. The honor was created by Frederick Moody Blackmon of Montgomery to honor the memory of his grandmother, Sarah McCorkle Moody of Tuscaloosa.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

