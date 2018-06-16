Subscription Preferences:

Veterans from chef Frank Stitt family tree opening Blueprint on 3rd "American brasserie" at Birmingham's Pepper Place

Dean Robb and James “Huck” Huckaby call it a “perfect marriage.”

Some two decades after working together at chef Frank Stitt’s famed Bottega Restaurant and Cafe, and then moving on to successful careers elsewhere, they are reuniting at Blueprint on 3rd – the newest culinary attraction at Birmingham’s Pepper Place.

Robb hired the then-inexperienced but enthusiastic Huckaby when Robb was managing partner at Bottega. Huckaby then moved down the street to Stitt’s flagship Highlands Bar & Grill, and then helped Stitt open Chez Fonfon before leaving for other opportunities.

Robb went on to open restaurants in Nashville and later helped create the now-closed Dodiyo’s Restaurant in Homewood with George Sarris of the iconic Fish Market Restaurant on the city’s Southside before taking an executive post with the Taziki’s Mediterranean Café organization. The job with Taziki’s had Robb constantly on the road, across the South and beyond.

Now the two can’t hide their excitement about “Blueprint” – which is slated to open June 19 in the old Birmingham Blue Print Co. building on Third Avenue South, next to Hop City Craft Beer & Wine. Huckaby will serve as executive chef.

“It was Dean’s idea,” Huckaby said of Blueprint, but the menu is a Robb-Huckaby close collaboration.

“I’m excited about everything on the menu,” which ranges from a BLT tortellini with oven roasted tomatoes, bacon, wild watercress and garlic; to duck and dumplings with locally grown mushrooms, spring Vidalia petals and charred carrots. “We’re taking a lot of known foods and putting our twist on it,” Huckaby said.

“We’ve got the plenty of the world in the Southeast,” Robb explained, and the menu is built around the region’s natural bounty.

“It’s true American food, with a little bit of New Orleans,” Robb added, with dishes like fried whole Mississippi catfish with low country hushpuppy salad and crawfish aioli, or steamed mussels with local beer and crawfish sausage.

Robb and Huckaby recently took a break from building and outfitting Blueprint to appear at the market at Pepper Place, where Huckaby prepared one of the soon-to-open restaurant’s signature salads.

Huck’s Roasted Beet Salad combines local roasted beets, tiny French pickles called cornichons, walnuts, apples, shallots, arugula and goat cheese. On a steamy Saturday morning, samples of the tangy, cool and yet creamy salad hit the spot among market visitors, who lined up for a taste.

Huck’s Roasted Beet Salad
1 cup roasted local beets, cut in wedges
1 ounce cornichons, cut in half
1 ounce roasted walnuts, coarsely chopped
1 ounce honey crisp apple, cut in wedges
1 ounce sliced shallots
½ ounce arugula, leave leaves whole
1 ounce sherry vinegar
1 ounce extra virgin olive oil
1 ounce goat cheese

Mix cornichons, walnuts, apple, shallots and arugula in a large mixing bowl. Add beets and oil and vinegar to taste and toss again. Garnish with goat cheese.
Serves two.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

27 mins ago

Behind Trump’s exasperation

At the G-7 summit in Canada, President Donald Trump described America as “the piggy bank that everybody is robbing.”

After he left Quebec, his director of Trade and Industrial Policy, Peter Navarro, added a few parting words for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door. … And that’s … what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did. And that comes right from Air Force One.”

In Singapore, Trump tweeted more about that piggy bank.

“Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades … (while) the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade?”

To understand what drives Trump, and explains his exasperation and anger, these remarks are a good place to begin.
Our elites see America as an “indispensable nation,” the premier world power whose ordained duty it is to defend democracy, stand up to dictators and aggressors, and uphold a liberal world order.

They see U.S. wealth and power as splendid tools that fate has given them to shape the future of the planet.
Trump sees America as a nation being milked by allies who free ride on our defense effort, as they engage in trade practices that prosper their own peoples at America’s expense.

Where our elites live to play masters of the universe, Trump sees a world laughing behind America’s back, while allies exploit our magnanimity and idealism for their own national ends.

The numbers are impossible to refute and hard to explain.

Last year, the EU had a $151 billion trade surplus with the U.S. China ran a $376 billion trade surplus with the U.S., the largest in history. The world sold us $796 billion more in goods than we sold to the world.

A nation that spends more than it takes in from taxes, and consumes more of the world’s goods than it produces itself for export, year in and year out, is a nation on the way down.

We are emulating our British cousins of the 19th century.

Trump understands that this situation is not sustainable. His strength is that the people are still with him on putting America first.

Yet he faces some serious obstacles.

What is his strategy for turning a $796 billion trade deficit into a surplus? Is he prepared to impose the tariffs and import restrictions that would be required to turn America from the greatest trade-deficit nation in history to a trade-surplus nation, as we were up until the mid-1970s?

Americans are indeed carrying the lion’s share of the load of the defense of the West, and of fighting the terrorists and radical Islamists of the Middle East, and of protecting South Korea and Japan.

But if our NATO and Asian allies refuse to make the increases in defense he demands, is Trump really willing to cancel our treaty commitments, walk away from our war guarantees, and let these nations face Russia and China on their own? Could he cut that umbilical cord?

Ike’s Secretary of State John Foster Dulles spoke of conducting an “agonizing reappraisal” of U.S. commitments to defend NATO allies, if they did not contribute more money and troops.

Dulles died in 1959, and that reappraisal, threatened 60 years ago, never happened. Indeed, when the Cold War ended, out NATO allies cut defense spending again. Yet we are still subsidizing NATO in Europe and have taken on new allies since the Soviet Empire fell.

If Europe refuses to invest the money in defense Trump demands, or accept the tariffs America needs to reduce and erase its trade deficits, what does he do? Is he prepared to shut U.S. bases and pull U.S. troops out of the Baltic republics, Poland and Germany, and let the Europeans face Vladimir Putin and Russia themselves?

This is not an academic question. For the crunch that was inevitable when Trump was elected seems at hand.

He promised to negotiate with Putin and improve relations with Russia. He promised to force our NATO allies to undertake more of their own defense. He pledged to get out and stay out of Mideast wars, and begin to slash the trade deficits that we have run with the world.

And that’s what America voted for.

Now, after 500 days, he faces formidable opposition to these defining goals of his campaign, even within his own party.

Putin remains a pariah on Capitol Hill. Our allies are rejecting the tariffs Trump has imposed and threatening retaliation. Free trade Republicans reject tariffs that might raise the cost of the items U.S. companies makes abroad and then ships back to the United States.

The decisive battles between Trumpian nationalism and globalism remain ahead of us. Trump’s critical tests have yet to come.

And our exasperated president senses this.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

(Creators, copyright 2018)

17 hours ago

Alabama jobless rate increases slightly

Alabama’s unemployment rate is up slightly from a month ago.

The state says the May jobless rate was 3.9 percent, up one-tenth of a percent from a month earlier.

That rate is far below the rate of 4.6 percent from a year earlier, but it’s one-tenth of a percent higher than the national unemployment rate.

Despite the increase, the state says wage and salary employment is at a 10-year high. More than 2.04 million people are now working in the state. More workers are available, leading to the slight increase.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent, followed by Cullman County at 3.1 percent.

Wilcox County in rural western Alabama is worst at 8.9 percent. Greene County is next at 7.2 percent.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

18 hours ago

On IG report, Sessions speaks like a long-time law man, Trump like a politician

The amount of personal and political separation between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has increased since yesterday, though no more directed swipes have been taken.

Both responded to the much-anticipated Department of Justice’s Inspector General report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation with criticism of the bureau, but their words demonstrate that what is ultimately responsible for the division between them is how differently they operate in the political sphere.

In his response to the report, Sessions offered a definite reproof of the Department of Justice.

“The Inspector General’s report reveals a number of significant errors by the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI during the previous administration,” Sessions said in a statement yesterday.

“Accordingly, this report must be seen as an opportunity for the FBI — long considered the world’s premier investigative agency — and all of us at the Department to learn from past mistakes. The Department is not above criticism, and it is accountable to the Chief Executive, Congress, and most importantly, the American people.”

Even so, he spent near as many words both praising and encouraging the institution.

“I have worked alongside the agents and employees of the FBI for decades, and it is my honor to serve with you as Attorney General,” Sessions said. “In offices throughout the country and the world, you embody the fidelity, bravery, and integrity that is your motto. Continue your mission. Achieve excellence. And understand that your work – protecting the American people at home and abroad – is your greatest legacy.”

Trump responded to the report this morning with tweets targeting former FBI director James Comey and FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

In an impromptu appearance on “Fox & Friends” this morning, Trump reinforced those criticisms while offering his support, and accepting the support, of the rank and file.

“The people in the FBI are incredible,” he told Steve Doocy. “I would bet if you took a poll, in the FBI, I would win that poll by more than anyone’s ever won a poll.”

For Sessions, all of this demands an effort to preserve the Department of Justice.

For Trump, all of this offers an opportunity for self-preservation.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

18 hours ago

Alabama prolife voters should stand with U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, because she stands up for them

As president of Susan B. Anthony List, I’ve had the privilege of working together with many amazing pro-life women in Congress. Even so, there are a few who stand out for going above and beyond in their commitment to unborn children and their mothers – a description that perfectly fits Martha Roby. We were proud to see her advance in her primary last week.

Earlier this year, SBA List kicked off our endorsement of Martha’s re-election campaign with a tour of the 2nd District. Our team was grateful for the opportunity to meet with conscientious pro-life voters who were concerned about how policy being made in Washington affects them.

These voters want a champion, and they couldn’t have a better one than Martha Roby. Martha speaks with passionate conviction and seizes every opportunity to be a leader on life, so much that we can hardly imagine the House without her.

Martha was one of the first to speak out on the House floor when shocking undercover videos surfaced showing high-level staff of Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion business, discussing their techniques for crushing the bodies of unborn babies in late-term abortions in order to harvest fresh organs, for which procurement companies would pay them. It soon became apparent that, beyond the horror of watching a casual chat about such brutality over salads and glasses of wine and realizing that these precious babies truly are worth more to Planned Parenthood dead than alive, there was compelling evidence of possible federal crimes.

More recently, an investigative report and video series by Live Action has exposed Planned Parenthood’s systematic failure to report suspected human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls. The abortion giant portrays itself as a champion of women’s rights, but has actually helped pimps, traffickers, and abusers cover their tracks, all while raking in more than half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding every year.

Martha, like all of us, is sickened and outraged by these abuses. She has fought tirelessly to hold Planned Parenthood accountable, and her efforts along with those of her colleagues are beginning to pay off. Already facing federal investigation for their role in the harvest and sale of baby body parts for profit, Planned Parenthood now has lawmakers calling for an investigation of their failure to report child sexual abuse. The Trump administration has taken an important step to disentangle taxpayers from the scandal-ridden abortion business with the new Protect Life Rule, which draws a bright line between abortion and family planning in the Title X program. Since Planned Parenthood refuses to comply, they stand to lose approximately $50-60 million a year.

Martha will not rest until tax dollars are completely redirected away from Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses to community health alternatives that outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by an average of 20 to one nationwide and provide the comprehensive health care women want and deserve – not abortion.

Martha took a leading role in two of this year’s biggest pro-life victories in the House of Representatives. She co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to prevent babies who survived failed abortions from being left to die – yes, believe it or not, this happens in America and some of our staff have personally witnessed it – by requiring them to be treated like any other premature baby born at the same age. Martha also spoke on the House floor in support of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would save an average of 15,000 babies each year from excruciating late-term abortions after five months, more than halfway through pregnancy. The United States is one of only seven nations in the world – China and North Korea included – that allow abortion on-demand through birth. Polls consistently show that two-thirds of Americans think this is unacceptable and want to change our laws. Martha Roby is working to do just that.

Martha is also a tremendous supporter of the good work of pregnancy help centers and an advocate of adoption as a loving, courageous option. She won’t stand for the abortion industry’s self-serving attacks on those who provide compassionate support to women in need without charging a dime. She demonstrates that the pro-life movement has so much to offer women and families, the abortion industry with its one pitiful offering of death for the child is truly backward.

This year’s elections present the greatest opportunity the pro-life movement has had in many years, and there is so much work to be done. When it comes to policies that have a very real, lifesaving impact in Alabama and across the country, voters should know they can count on Martha Roby to fight for them. SBA List wholeheartedly supports her and urges pro-life Alabamans to send her to Washington once again.

Marjorie Dannenfelser is president of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, a network of more than 630,000 pro-life Americans nationwide.

19 hours ago

DC favoritism could jeopardize 600 Alabama jobs — Senate defense bill could favor Elon Musk’s SpaceX over Decatur rocket-builder ULA

Remember the days of high school and the social hierarchy of the lunchroom that was a part of everyday life? It was a pecking order that could vary depending on the school, but at the top of this social construct was what is known as the “cool kids table.”

Modern-day Washington, D.C. is a lot like the high school cafeteria. Everyone is jockeying to be one of these so-called cool kids. Instead of lunchroom table placement, some people in our nation’s capital strive to get invited to the right parties, be seen on TV, make print headlines and be associated with the certain “cool kids.”

As the saying goes, “It isn’t what you know, but who you know.”

The “who” in this equation isn’t of Washington, D.C., but of Los Angeles’ chic Bel Air neighborhood. SpaceX’s Elon Musk is that guy.

The Cool Kid

Musk made a name for himself for his roles in creating Zip2, PayPal, Solar City, Tesla Motors and SpaceX.  He has also capitalized on this DC social status. According to a 2015 Los Angeles Times article, Musk has been the beneficiary of billions of dollars in government subsidies to aid in the development and manufacturing of the necessities for a cleaner and greener future — solar panels, batteries, electric cars, etc.

In 2002, Musk added space transit to his portfolio of ventures with the launch of SpaceX. And much like many of his other undertakings, he has leaned heavily on the federal government to finance his space exploits.

Sixteen years since launching SpaceX, Musk is making a play to take some of the federal government’s business away from other manufacturers, including Decatur, Ala.-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Playing the Washington Game

Musk has convinced some in Washington that the product ULA offers is too expensive and that his SpaceX is a company that can do it much cheaper. One who has bought into Musk and what he is trying sell is Senate Armed Service Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

As Todd Stacy pointed out in a piece for Alabama News Daily earlier this week, despite McCain’s absence to receive treatment for brain cancer, many of his staffers remain involved in the process and are working to ensure language is in the National Defense Authorization Act that would favor SpaceX.

McCain is not the only member of Congress that Musk has won over on SpaceX. Unlike many of his current-day Silicon Valley counterparts, the billionaire entrepreneur has been bipartisan with his campaign contributions, as shown by the Center for Responsive Politics’ OpenSecrets.org.

On the Democratic side, Musk has invested his campaign dollars all around, especially in ideologues that profess a liberal point-of-view. However, on the Republican side, he has conspicuously been more targetted with his money.

Musk has given to members that could help with his business ventures, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Armed Services Committee chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), former chairman of the House Science Committee’s Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, and as mentioned earlier, John McCain.

Still waiting on SpaceX to live up to expectations

While Musk is being judicious with money and placing bets where it benefits his interests, Musk’s SpaceX is a risky bet.

Part of SpaceX’s plan to offer launches at a lower cost involves reusing rockets. That’s not exactly a new concept, but given the wear and tear of a launch getting multiples uses from a payload to space could be costly in the long run, and that is cause for skepticism.

Musk has staked his claim on this idea, going back as far as 2007. More than a decade later, the federal government has invested at least $3.5 billion in Musk’s SpaceX according to the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

Moreover, the Falcon 9, the rocket used by SpaceX for much of its government work and touted as cost-effective because Musk had claimed it could be relaunched 10 to 20 times has only been reused once to date.

While SpaceX has had some success, there have also been some spectacular crashes.

For those reasons, SpaceX is not just a threat to taxpayer dollars but public safety as well — as pointed out by a NASA watchdog group last month.

The Coming Fight

As the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is making its way through the Senate, there’s an effort underway to give SpaceX an edge over ULA.

Language buried deep within one of the drafts of the NDAA that the Senate is considering would shift who at the Pentagon is the vanguard on U.S. space policy. Currently, NASA administrator Mike Griffin is one of the Pentagon’s top officials that holds a critical post. In the past, Griffin has recognized the risk that SpaceX poses and has preferred ULA.

The NDAA language would strip Griffin’s post of these duties and give them to the Pentagon’s Chief Management Officer, a position currently held by John H. “Jay” Gibson II.

Gibson, as ADN’s Stacy has also pointed out, is a critic of Boeing and Lockheed Martin and could hold a grudge against ULA because it didn’t select his former company XCOR for an engine development contract.

ULA: 100 Percent Success Rate Backed by Alabamians

On the other hand, Decatur’s ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has been a reliable and steady hand in America’s space endeavors of the new millennium. It has a track record beginning in 2006 with more than 120 consecutive launches, a 100 percent mission success rate and has placed $70 billion of assets in orbit over the Earth.

For Alabama, ULA has employed more than 600 and last year had an estimated economic impact of $285 million on the state.

For those reasons, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) made it a priority to protect ULA’s Alabama presence. In 2016, Shelby thwarted an effort by McCain to undermine ULA.

On Tuesday, Shelby reiterated his support for ULA.

“I continue to support fair and transparent competition at the Department of Defense and NASA,” Shelby said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “United Launch Alliance has an outstanding reliability record of 128 consecutive launches without a failure, and that record speaks for itself.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

