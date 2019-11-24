Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Sessions: ‘Confident’ I can be most effective advocate for Trump — ‘Others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted’ 5 hours ago / News
USS Alabama gears up for ‘Living History Crew Drill’ WWII battle reenactment on Dec. 7 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics 6 hours ago / Analysis
UAB forensics team DarkTower leaves criminals with nowhere to hide 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Legacy Moment: Marshall Space Flight Center 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Worley says racism of ‘North Alabama white contingency’ behind party split; Admits telling volunteer she would go get her gun at party HQ 11 hours ago / News
When the impossible happens 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama businesses unite for environmental progress 14 hours ago / News
UAB part of landmark national trial to examine how exercise affects your body, down to your molecules 15 hours ago / News
Study: Hunting, fishing had $3.2 billion impact on Alabama in 2018 16 hours ago / Outdoors
Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams shot, killed in line of duty 24 hours ago / News
Flowers: John McMillan – A good man as state treasurer 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Visit Mobile honors Univ. of South Alabama hospitality and tourism management department 1 day ago / News
UAH will be the first Alabama university to offer H4D cybersecurity course 1 day ago / News
Tua in first interview since injury: ‘First off, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Jones doubles down on keeping whistleblower secret: ‘People’s lives could be in jeopardy’ 1 day ago / News
Grants help restore Alabama longleaf pine forests, grasslands 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Housing Authority, city, Alabama Power announce Smart Neighborhood initiative 1 day ago / News
Consul General from Netherlands visits Alabama 2 days ago / News
Brooks believes impeachment hearing testimony would violate Hatch Act in any other setting 2 days ago / Opinion
5 hours ago

MOBILE — The USS Alabama has firmly cemented its place as one of the state’s most iconic symbols from its spot at Battleship Memorial Park on the eastern side of the Mobile River.

The South Dakota class battleship has been an attraction for visitors to Coastal Alabama since 1965. However, it took a statewide effort to make that possible according to USS Alabama director of sales and marketing Rhonda Davis.

During an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from the fantail of the USS Alabama, Davis credited a 1964 wire report for engaging and mobilizing people around Alabama to help make a home for the World War II-era battleship, which had been designated for scrap.

“The USS Alabama came to Mobile in 1965, and it’s a great unique story that involved the citizens of Alabama. In 1964, the Mobile Press-Register picked up a story on the wire from the U.S. Navy where they were going to scrap the battleships that had been put in mothballs in Bremerton Naval Yard in Washington State. And the USS Alabama, of course, being a World War II battleship was one of those ships. Within 24 hours, a group of concerned citizens and political and civic leaders contacted Governor [George] Wallace, and within 24 hours, they put together a task force to save the USS Alabama and bring her back to Mobile.”

“Part of the fundraising efforts was the children’s campaign involved first graders through seniors in high school who donated in 1964 and 1965 almost $100,000 in lunch money through fundraisers to help bring the ship here. In exchange, those students were given free passes to visit the USS Alabama,” she said. “And even to this day, we receive about 50 passes a year.”

According to Davis, the campaign had broad participation all over the state, which she said meant the USS Alabama “really belongs to all the citizens of the state of Alabama,” and notes the visitorship to the attraction is unmatched by any similar attraction around the country.

“We have almost a half-a-million visitors a year come to the USS Alabama,” Davis said. “And the state of Alabama still remains the highest visitorship per state and per international country that we welcome. So, we want to thank all the Alabamians that come to visit, who donate money, and who share the story of the park with their families. We always love welcoming the park to our friends and to our family and neighbors in Alabama.”

The battleship saw action in both the Atlantic and Pacific. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, it was moved from Europe to the Pacific.

“The Alabama — she earned nine battle stars during World War II,” she said. “She started her service in the Pacific theater guarding the supply lines into Northern Europe and into Russia. And then, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she was moved into the Pacific theater. And that is really where she won all of her battle stars. She had a full complement of 2,500 men who served aboard her. And when you think about it, she really is a floating city. And when you think about the USS Alabama’s history, there are so many great stories.”

Davis says the USS Alabama played a big role in the Great Marianas Turkey Shoot, one of the highlights of the ship’s service.

“It was the Alabama’s radar the detected the second aerial attack by Japan,” Davis explained. “And her radar was so state of the art that the U.S. Navy had to have it confirmed. So, one of our sister battleships had to confirm that, and it gave the Naval fleet time to organize for the offensive. They call it the ‘turkey shoot’ because when the Japanese aircraft started across the ocean, they just picked them out of the sky, and it was like shooting turkeys in a barrel. That is one of her great success stories. She was also the lead ship into Tokyo Harbor during the surrender. When you come and visit, what you’re going to see is a great paradigm shift. Our curator, his team, along with our maintenance crew and our executive director is really taking the USS Alabama and taking her toward a World War II museum.”

Prospective visitors are encouraged to circle December 7 on their calendar for the living history crew weekend, which offers a sampling of an experience of a World War II battle on the high seas.

“What people need to do is come visit us during one of our living history crew weekends,” she said. “Because our living history crew have converted our 20 mm starboard guns and our 40 mm Bofors, which are placed above the 16-inch guns to propane. And we work with vintage airplanes, and they actually come and attack the ship. And the living history crew fire the guns — so you can kind of hear what it sounded like, see what it looks like, and the living history crew will drill next on Saturday, December 7. We do call to battle stations at 1:00 [p.m.], so the public is invited to come stand on all the decks, watch the airplanes attack. And that would kind of give you a feel of what it would have been like, and hear what it would have been like, and smell what it would have smelled like during a battle engagement on the Alabama.”

Battleship Memorial Park opens at 8:00 a.m. daily. Admission is free for children under 5, $6 for children 6 to 11 and $15 for ages 12 and up. There is a $4 park entry fee per car. For more information, visit www.ussalabama.com or follow them on Facebook at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

It has been just over two weeks since qualifying closed in the race for the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Alabama, and as expected, President Donald Trump has been a focal point of discussion.

Much has been made about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a late entrant into the race, and his falling out with Trump a year earlier.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” this week, Sessions insisted he would be the most effective among the current field to promote Trump’s agenda and asked viewers to consider where his competitors were during the 2016 campaign.

“I think we’ll just have to talk about it openly and directly to the people of Alabama – honestly about where we are and who can be the most effective advocate for President Trump’s agenda,” Sessions said. “I’m confident that I can do that. I tell you what – go back and look where the others were when I was traveling with him, when I was at the debates with him, when I flew to Mexico with him, on the plane with him and introduced him and was one of the nominators at the Republican convention with Donald Trump.”

“A lot of others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Now that the impeachment hearings are over, how can Democrats cope with the fact that no one has been moved?

—Is U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) viewing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as his most likely opponent?

—Why has Chick-fil-A turned on its fanbase after they have supported them for years, and will their detractors ever accept their new decision to stop giving to certain Christian charities?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Democratic Executive Committee member Michael Smith to discuss the multiple factions of the Alabama Democratic Party and where they stand with the Democratic National Committee.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the people who claim bureaucrats, veterans and diplomats are somehow unassailable because of their service.

Guerrilla Politics – 11/24/19

VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

8 hours ago

A portrait of Sherlock Holmes peers down as Sarah Newton works in the cyber forensics lab. The artwork is apropos. Because, as the world’s greatest fictional detective looks on, Newton, a student from outside Atlanta, is wrapping up her latest investigation.

A digital forensics major, Newton is part of the DarkTower team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Composed of undergrads and graduate students alike – and overseen by professionals with vast experience – the team assists with investigations for Fortune 500 companies and law enforcement agencies across the globe. Students routinely work 20 hours or more a week on investigations, supplementing their academics with real-world experience.

On Newton’s screen is a maze of a map covering nearly the entire nation. As she zooms in, hundreds of connections emerge – people, locations and businesses. It’s all part of a weeks-long inquiry into a network of massage parlors that Newton linked together through news articles, online advertisements, social media posts and public records, including business licenses and arrest records. The report she put together documents each connection in stark detail and totals more than 400 pages.

“Whenever I find something good, I get really excited and want to dig in right away just to see where it ends up,” Newton said.

In this case, all trails pointed to a business professional from out of state who’s accused of staffing massage parlors across the Southeast with victims of human trafficking, most of whom are Chinese immigrants. This hard work also pays off for Regions Bank, a DarkTower client. The bank works with Gary Warner, a UAB instructor and the Director of Threat Intelligence for DarkTower, to help ensure the company doesn’t open accounts for businesses that might look legitimate on the surface, but instead are part of criminal enterprises.

“This is Regions being proactive,” said Jim Phillips, Compliance Intelligence Officer at Regions. “To be honest, there’s no one that can provide this intel like DarkTower can.”

Regions has made fighting human trafficking a priority, working with national, state and local law enforcement agencies and nonprofits to fight a heinous crime that robs victims of their innocence and freedoms.

But as the investigations by Newton and the DarkTower team show, human trafficking is part of a deeper criminal culture.

“Human trafficking is bad enough, and the people involved in these crimes are usually involved in other financial crimes that impact not only Regions, but its customers,” Warner said. “They’re also involved in violent crimes. We can help protect the bank while also providing a template for a prosecutor to get these people off the streets.”

Newton turned down the prestigious Zell Miller Scholarship to any four-year college in Georgia to attend UAB. She made the decision after attending a Warner-led computer camp at the Birmingham campus prior to her senior year in high school.

“She gave up a full scholarship to come here because she was excited about computer forensics,” Warner said. “I told her she’d have the opportunity to do things here she couldn’t do anywhere else.”

Three semesters into her college career, Newton has investigated crimes across the globe – all from the UAB lab overlooking the football practice field. She has spent time embedded with the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. And she’s the youngest member of the Birmingham chapter of InfraGard, an FBI-sponsored, public/private intelligence-sharing network created to protect the United States from hostile acts.

Warner founded the Birmingham chapter of InfraGard. The head of UAB’s computer forensics research lab, he is recognized internationally for his expertise on intelligence operations focused on malware, financial cybercrimes, online fraud and social media use of criminals, including terrorists.

DarkTower Director of Investigations Heather McCalley earned an economics degree at Duke and had a successful career in banking before getting a graduate degree in computer science and a certificate in computer forensics under Warner at UAB. Before joining the DarkTower team, she had a decade of intelligence and cybersecurity leadership in private industry.

“Back when we first started out, Gary would give me a floppy disk, filled with websites, and say, ‘See if they’re phishing sites,’” McCalley said of her experience as a grad student.

The technology has advanced, and so has the criminal activity. But the intelligence gathering remains based on old-fashioned detective work.

On a big screen in a conference room, Warner, McCalley and Newton review recent investigations from around the world.

A  global scammer lives like royalty thanks to millions of dollars stolen from financial institutions in the U.S. and Europe. He routinely shares his love for the high life – while publicly feuding with a rival scammer online.

A criminal gang based in Memphis runs escorts across the region out of a suburban house next to a daycare center. Cellphone numbers in ads across the South, promoting services, all lead back to the group that traffics women from one city to the next.

In Cairo, ads for nannies to serve wealthy families in the Middle East lure girls from small African villages with promises of grand lifestyles, stable earnings and safe lives. But once the girls arrive, their passports are seized and all income earned is taken away. While many people automatically think “sex trafficking,” those at risk are actually labor trafficking victims — isolated by language barriers and remote work locations, and deprived of identity or travel paperwork.

Typically, everything DarkTower needs to link the crimes and the criminals is available on the web, if you know where to look. That’s why some of the world’s biggest companies – and a number of international banks – reach out to Birmingham for help.

“Regions is the only bank of its size, that I’m aware of, focusing on human trafficking ,” Warner said. “The global banks are all over it, but they have more people in cybercrime departments than smaller banks have tellers. Regions is also the only bank we work with that has a liaison assigned specifically to work with us.”

That liason is a full-time Corporate Security Investigator, with a long career in law enforcement and computer forensics. He reports to Don White, head of Corporate Security, and works closely with Phillips.

A former federal prosecutor, Phillips said using DarkTower is a common-sense move for Regions.

“Having an outside, third-party partner brings a different perspective,” Phillips said. “DarkTower has expertise from an international standpoint and a massive database that no bank has. They know what they’re doing, they’re thorough and they’re fast. And they help us protect our customers.”

This story originally appeared on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

10 hours ago

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Marshall Space Flight Center.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

11 hours ago

Although the Alabama Democratic Party appears to have elected a new chairman earlier this month, Nancy Worley maintains she is still the legitimate party chairman and vows to fight to remain in charge of the party.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Worley addressed the apparent schism in the party.

She told APTV’s Don Dailey racism was “at the core” of the split and said white Democrats from the northern part of Alabama made up the “splinter” of the party.

“[I] think that racism is at the core of this whole issue,” she said. “It’s really at the core of our politics in Alabama. Right now, if you look, the Republican Party is a dominant white party. And the Democratic Party has 70% of its voters who are black. Well, you look at this splinter of our party, and it is the white, by and large North Alabama folks — and I’m from there, and I see this. The North Alabama white contingency, which makes up a very small number of Democratic voters, has splintered off to try to be the party. If you look at the people who showed up at last weekend’s meetings, which was our meeting — the state Democratic executive committee, they were by and large black with about five or six whites mixed in. Now that tells you just how divided the party is by race.”

Later in the segment, Worley discussed a reported incident in which she allegedly threatened to pull a gun on a volunteer that would not leave the Democratic Party’s headquarters. She acknowledged the threat and argued it was justified given she wanted to protect the qualification paperwork.

“Most of the volunteers left,” she said. “And I’m very appreciative — and after they gathered up things and whatever, about 6:30, I waited for an hour and a half after qualifying is closed, and I asked again. There were a couple left, and I asked that they leave so that the staff could be very watchful over that paperwork and that it be kept very accurate. And one of those two left. The other one stayed on, and I did say, ‘You know, I guess I’m going to have to go get my gun,’ which was in my purse. But anyway, it was said half-jokingly but it was serious in the insistence that we don’t need volunteers up here possibly, and I’m not going to say that anyone was going to intentionally, try to mix up paperwork and make the staff look bad — but it’s always possible that errors can be made, mistakes can be made. So, the real reason for asking them to leave was so we didn’t have the possibility of so many hands shuffling papers around.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

