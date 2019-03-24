Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama 3 hours ago / News
NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham area students, adults, agencies join forces for Valley Creek Renew Our Rivers cleanup 8 hours ago / News
Couple creates restaurant-retail campus on Alabama Gulf Coast 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
State Rep. Sorrell vows to cut government waste by seeking to remove requirement for legal notices to be published in newspapers 23 hours ago / News
University of South Alabama researchers study progression of deadly lung syndrome 1 day ago / News
Google brings Wi-Fi-equipped school buses to Alabama town 1 day ago / News
Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama Power, employees continue to support Lee County tornado relief 1 day ago / News
Ivey: Space and Alabama go hand-in-hand 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Marine Resources Division considering changes to flounder, trout limits 1 day ago / Outdoors
Blountsville substitute teacher jailed after gun accidentally goes off in classroom 2 days ago / News
Watch: Doug Jones commits to supporting whoever the 2020 Dem presidential nominee is 2 days ago / Politics
Del Marsh disputes reporting that he is writing a ‘tribe-friendly’ gambling bill 2 days ago / Analysis
BONEFROG, ‘The world’s only Navy SEAL obstacle course race’ heads to Alabama this Saturday 2 days ago / Sponsored
Brooks on illegal alien charged in Mobile woman’s death: Democrats have ‘blood on their hands’ 2 days ago / News
Fmr State Senator Bill Hightower teases AL-01 congressional run in letter to supporters 2 days ago / News
Jones predicts Democratic Party will move ‘back to the center’; Hints at supporting a 2020 Biden presidential run 2 days ago / News
Alabama Grammy winner to headline Shoalsfest 2 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners

In a single decade, David and Andrea Snyder will have launched two dining concepts and opened six restaurants as owners.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” said David, who with his wife founded Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl + Juice Co.

The Snyders opened the first Urban Cookhouse, a farm-to-fire-to-table, fast-casual restaurant, in Homewood in June 2010.

“Before Urban Cookhouse was even financially comfortable, I was approached and offered The Summitlocation,” which opened in November 2011 at the lifestyle center off U.S. 280, David said. While the Snyders now own a licensee group that includes the Homewood, Summit, downtown Birmingham and Tuscaloosa locations, Urban Cookhouses can also be found in three other Alabama cities as well as four other states.

The Snyders’ newest concept, Farm Bowl + Juice Co., specializes in acai berry and oatmeal bowls as well as cold-pressed juices and smoothies. They launched that brand in January 2018 in the same building with their relocated and expanded Homewood Urban Cookhouse. By November 2018, the Snyders had added another Farm Bowl + Juice Co. next to their Tuscaloosa Urban Cookhouse, which they had opened two years earlier.

While the restaurants are separate businesses, “we build them together,” said Andrea. “It is just easier to manage as a dual concept from capital expenditures to the build out, to management.”

Plan for volume

From the beginning, the Snyders never thought small.

“When you get the real estate, you’ve taken the first step,” David said. “When I set up the initial business, I planned for a lot of volume. I didn’t necessarily think that it was all going to come, but I said, ‘If I’m going to serve 1,000 people a day, how am I going to lay out my kitchen to make that happen?’”

Andrea echoes her husband’s advice to entrepreneurs: “Think big. Instead of investing in one register, invest in three to move more people through the line. Invest in the things on the front end that are going to allow you to grow and do the volume.”

The buildings that house both an Urban Cookhouse and a Farm Bowl + Juice Co. have drive-thrus and outdoor spaces. The Farm Bowls also come equipped with swings and abstract murals used regularly as backgrounds for social media posts.

“First impressions are everything,” said Andrea. “It is hard to go back and brand yourself. We like to make that investment, do it right from the get-go and know we gave it our all.”

Farm inspired

David’s paternal grandfather farmed for nearly 50 years in Coker, a small community northwest of Tuscaloosa. Andrea’s grandparents and Italian immigrant great-grandparents owned a New Jersey grocery that sold fresh fruits and vegetables. That familial practice of getting food directly from the land inspired them when developing their concepts.

Growing up, David appreciated the time spent with his grandfather on the farm. “I got to taste farm-fresh vegetables and see them put together on a plate with other great food and experience the difference that it made in flavor,” he said. “My grandfather also taught me how to cook with wood and charcoal.”

Urban Cookhouse is known for its wood-fired meats cooked on Big Green Eggs and its fresh produce, much of which is provided through grower agreements with Alabama farms. Farm Bowl + Juice Co. also gets its fresh fruits straight from farms. “We like our growers to be within 60 miles” of the restaurants, said Andrea.

This dynamic duo juggles it all while raising two daughters under the age of 7.

How? “I set boundaries,” Andrea said. “I get off at 3 p.m. every day. I pick the kids up. If it gets to where I can’t do that anymore, we need to stop growing.”

Developing people is key

“As much as we can, we spend time developing people and not focusing on the day-to-day urgent tasks that come up and mess your day up,” Andrea said. “Any opportunity we have to pour into our people, that makes all of the difference.”

The Snyders even cross-train employees so they can work at either concept.

“The people that we have, they are capable,” Andrea said. “They don’t need us around all the time.” Purposely, the couple weren’t on hand for the Tuscaloosa Farm Bowl opening. “They are at the point they kind of don’t need us anymore,” she said.

At the end of last year, the Snyders even helped David’s brother open his own restaurant – Mark’s Joint Backyard BBQ. Mark Snyder worked with his brother and sister-in-law from the inception of Urban Cookhouse. His restaurant is in the couple’s original Homewood location. “We are supporting him, but it is totally his,” Andrea said.

SNYDER’S SUCCESS INGREDIENTS

Founded: Urban Cookhouse, June 2010; Farm Bowl + Juice Co., January 2018; both in Homewood.

Number of employees: 225.

Mentor: Joe Granger, founder of Coach LLC, a leadership coach, who taught the couple how to focus on the “first 50 percent,” which is people.

Smart move: Choosing prominent real estate.

Learning moment: When we realized our success hinged on the development of and focus on the people who work for us. A lot of restaurants have great food, but people make the difference in success or failure. By focusing on the development of our people first, the metrics and tyranny of the daily urgent falls into place.

Wisdom shared: Take risks! Get a mentor. Get in on the ground level with a small company that is going places for the most opportunity.

 

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retail Association‘s Alabama Retailer magazine.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama

Alabama’s position as a health care hub and its firm footing in advanced manufacturing are among the reasons officials believe medical devices and medical technology are potential growth areas.

Southern Research hosted a MedTech Symposium in Birmingham on Feb. 28 to spur the discussion for growing the industry in the state.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield was a speaker at the symposium and said it is a logical area for growth in Birmingham and other parts of the state.

742
Keep reading 742 WORDS

“This initiative is really important because it gives us the opportunity to link advanced manufacturing expertise in Alabama to the health care expertise that we have in our state.”

The symposium was the work of Stacey Kelpke, director of Southern Research’s Medical Technology program. She hopes it becomes a recurring event and fits into an overall strategy that includes marrying startups with funding sources and linking research universities and health care companies with manufacturing and engineering experts.

“I think it could be a great boom for Alabama,” Kelpke said. “With our rich manufacturing history and the current medical health care here, it just seems like a perfect fit.”

She said like other facets of healthcare, medtech seeks ”to be able to impact patients, which is really why we are all in this in the first place.”

Medtech fits into the state’s economic development plan, Accelerate Alabama, which has growing the innovation economy and advanced manufacturing as two of its core principles.

“Part of Accelerate Alabama is focused on the broad sector of life sciences,” Canfield said. “Medtech and medical devices I would consider a subsector within that broad sector. It offers a lot of opportunity.”

According to the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the medtech industry in Alabama accounts for 5,900 total jobs, with 2,300 being direct jobs in the industry. Those jobs have an average salary of $38,016 and the industry contributes $850.3 million to the state economy.

As impressive as those numbers may sound, there is room for growth. In South Carolina, there are 10,500 total jobs in the industry and a total economic impact on the state of $2.6 billion, according to AdvaMed. The numbers are even larger in Georgia (22,500 total jobs and a $3.1 billion economic impact on the state), North Carolina (24,500 and $4.6 billion) and Tennessee (25,600 and $5.1 billion).

Nationally, medical technology is a $380 billion business employing 519,000 people directly and nearly 2 million in direct and indirect jobs, according to AdvaMed. The average medtech worker in the U.S. earns $84,000 per year in salary and benefits.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama said there more than 50 medical device and medical equipment companies operating throughout the state.

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions in Arab, Turner Medical in Athens and Baxter Inc. in Opelika are among the companies in the state. Birmingham has the largest concentration, with companies like BioHorizonsEvonik and Steris, which also has operations in Montgomery.

“The state of Alabama is working hard to create an environment that is conducive to economic prosperity for its citizens and businesses. Steris would not have made further investments in our Montgomery and Birmingham operations if we did not agree,” said Stephen Norton, a spokesperson for Steris.

Norton agreed Alabama has set conditions favorable for greater growth.

“Alabama’s overall business climate makes the state an attractive option for a diverse mix of businesses, including medical device manufacturing and repair-related services,” he said. “The workforce is motivated, educated and well-trained, so it is not a surprise to us that major manufacturers are attracted to the region.”

BIO Alabama is an organization of life science companies looking to expand all aspects of the industry in the state. Medtech’s potential is great, according to Blair King, economic developer with Alabama Power and chairman-elect of BIO Alabama.

“BIO Alabama shares Secretary Canfield’s belief that the medical device industry holds great potential for expansion in the state,” King said. “All of the ingredients exist in Alabama for medical technology businesses to grow organically or for companies outside the state to choose to locate here.”

Canfield said taking what Alabama has learned in growing the automotive and aerospace industries in the state and applying a similar approach can boost the life science sector. The growing segment of additive manufacturing, which incorporates technology like 3-D printing, can also play a role, he said.

“Additive manufacturing is going to be involved in all aspects of this as we move forward,” Canfield said. “Alabama is establishing itself in developing experience and expertise in additive manufacturing. We’ve also developed a lot of the companies that are providing the raw materials as well as the technology that help make additive manufacturing what it is today.”

Kelpke said there are issues to address such as regulatory reimbursement and access to venture capital that would go a long way in accelerating the industry’s expansion in Alabama. But, she said, the initial symposium helped foster those discussions and she’s optimistic about where it can go from there.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many,” she said of the symposium.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million

Research funding to the University of Alabama at Birmingham from the National Institutes of Health came in just shy of $300 million in 2018, placing UAB 23rd on the list of universities receiving NIH funding, according to figures published by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Overall, the university received $296,359,266 in 2018.

The School of Medicine led the way with $232,960,967 in grant funding. The SOM was 21st on the list of medical schools, up from 31st just five years ago.

Two UAB schools ranked fourth nationally among their peer institutions: the School of Dentistry, with funding of $11,599,873, and the School of Optometry, with $4.5 million.

295
Keep reading 295 WORDS

The School of Nursing received $4,266,162 to place 14th in the country, while the School of Public Health had NIH grant funding totaling $14,650,216, placing it at 17th on the list.

The School of Health Professions garnered $8,720,907 in NIH funding in 2018.

“Research funding is a barometer that helps measure all the variables that reflect the success of an academic research institution,” said Chris Brown, Ph.D., vice president for Research at UAB. “The top schools in research are also among the top facilities in health care. There is a correlation between funding and the retention and recruitment of top faculty and the brightest students. Research and the funding that supports it are the structural basis of any academic research institution.”

Within the School of Medicine, six departments ranked in the top 10 for NIH funding in their fields, led by the Department of Dermatology, which held the top spot as the most-funded dermatology department in the nation.

The Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences ranked fifth, the Department of Biomedical Engineering ranked fifth and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology came in at ninth in the nation, as did the Department of Cell, Integrative and Developmental Biology. The Department of Anaesthesiology was 10th on the NIH funding list.

Six more SOM departments placed in the top 20. Both the Department of Urology and the Department of Pathology ranked 12th, followed by the Department of Genetics at 13th. The Departments of Medicine and Neurology were 17th on their respective lists, while the Department of Pediatrics came in at 18th.

The departments with the largest gains were Genetics, which jumped from 31st in 2017 to 13th in 2018, and Neurology, which jumped from 29th to 17th.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

Birmingham area students, adults, agencies join forces for Valley Creek Renew Our Rivers cleanup

Students from Birmingham and across Jefferson County joined adult volunteers and local agencies this past weekend to clean up trash and debris during the Valley Creek Clean-Up, one of 30 Renew Our Rivers-affiliated cleanups taking place this year.

Volunteers converged Saturday at four locations – in Bessemer, Birmingham, Lipscomb and Oak Grove – picking up trash that could otherwise wash after rainstorms into Valley Creek. A second, multi-site Valley Creek cleanup is scheduled for September.

92
Keep reading 92 WORDS

Multiple organizations, including Alabama Power, combine resources to support the Valley Creek cleanups. Among them are the Jefferson County Conservation DistrictJefferson County Health DepartmentCity of BessemerCity of Birmingham Stormwater ManagementJefferson County Stormwater Management, and the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust.

Renew Our Rivers cleanups are taking place throughout this spring, offering volunteers several opportunities to help clean Alabama lakes, rivers and creeks across the state. To learn more about Renew Our Rivers, which is celebrating its 20th year, and to view the cleanup schedule, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
22 hours ago

Couple creates restaurant-retail campus on Alabama Gulf Coast

It’s been 35 years since Brian Harsany got his first job in the restaurant industry, and he never looked back. Brian started busing tables and washing dishes in 1983 while in high school, and later went on to major in hotel and restaurant management at Florida State University. His degree and experience took him into management roles at various restaurants, both family and corporately owned businesses.

Then, in early 2006, everything started going to the dogs – and cats, in his case.

Several months prior to that, he’d begun developing a concept for his own restaurant. After he and his wife, Jodi, heard about a piece of property from three different friends – three days in a row – the two finally got in the car to check it out. They immediately saw potential.

613
Keep reading 613 WORDS

The property was on Canal Road in Orange Beach, and the Harsanys planned to open just one restaurant, which they would name after their rescue dog, Cosmo.

“We know that everyone loves their dogs,” said Brian. “Also, the name allowed us to have any cuisine we wanted. If we had given the restaurant an Italian, French or Greek name, everything wouldn’t have jelled.”

Cosmo’s Restaurant and Bar opened in May 2006. The colorful and casual setting paired well with its large and eclectic menu, which could satisfy the palates of foodies to the pickiest of eaters.

It wasn’t long before Brian’s and Jodi’s business plans started growing along with their crew of four-legged family members. Luckily, the property around Cosmo’s afforded them plenty of space to expand.

By 2010, Cosmo’s retail selection had outgrown the space in the restaurant. That year, the Harsanys opened Maggie’s Bottle and ‘Tail, named after Maggie, another adopted dog. The gift and bottle shop is attached to Cosmo’s and sells T-shirts, jewelry, local artwork and merchandise for dog lovers. There’s also an extensive selection of wine and beer, which is available for sampling. They had a need for a venue where guests could hang out and have a drink prior to sitting down for a meal, so they added Maggie’s Parlor as neighboring tenants moved out.

In 2016 came Luna’s Eat & Drink, named after another dog, Luna, followed by Buzzcatz Coffee and Sweets. The original legal name was “Three Angry Cats,” because the Harsanys thought their cats might be angry that no businesses were named after them. However, they decided to make their “doing business as” name Buzzcatz, since “it’s catchy, fun and marketable,” added Jodi.

Jodi serves on the board of a local organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals – Orange Beach Animal Care and Control Program. She and Brian often host events at their businesses to support the group’s mission.

Jodi’s work with the animal program is just one of many community and environmental service groups in which the couple is involved.

Orange Beach City Councilman Jerry Johnson said, “No matter what it is, even if it’s the last minute – if we need catering or people to participate in cleaning an island, Brian and his team are always there. It’s really the culture they have created within their company.”

Brian agreed. “We do a lot of things with our employees in the community, so we can get them involved and they can get a good grasp on what it means to be part of a community,” he said.

They also focus on serving their employees, offering insurance, 401K plans and free exercise boot camps.

“We put ourselves in their shoes and offer them what we’d want to have,” Brian explained, adding that by taking care of their employees, they in turn take good care of their customers.

“It is vitally important that we always execute and give the experience that the guest is expecting when they step foot on our property,” Brian said.

Outside of the restaurants and businesses at the Canal Road campus, the Harsanys also own GTs on the Bay, a family-friendly restaurant and hangout on Wolf Bay, as well as Cobalt The Restaurant, which is nestled under the Perdido Bay Bridge.

“When we first opened Cosmo’s,” said Jodi, “I never imagined all of the opportunities we would have.”

Brian added, “It is our pleasure to be business owners here and to be so involved in our community.”

You can visit Cosmo’s Restaurant and Bar, Maggie’s Bottle and ‘Tail, Luna’s Eat & Drink and Buzzcatz Coffee and Sweets at 25753 Canal Road in Orange Beach; GTs on the Bay at 26189 Canal Road; and Cobalt the Restaurant at 28099 Perdido Beach Boulevard.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
23 hours ago

State Rep. Sorrell vows to cut government waste by seeking to remove requirement for legal notices to be published in newspapers

Earlier this week on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) explained his decision to vote against the Rebuild Alabama Act, which is legislation signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Kay Ivey that will ultimately raise gasoline taxes 10 cents by 2021.

In addition to polling that showed his constituents overwhelmingly against the measure to gas taxes, Sorrell justified his “no” vote by explaining that there were areas in state government with waste that could be eliminated to save taxpayers money that should have been considered before a tax increase.

One such area the Shoals Republican identified was a requirement that legal notices were to be published in newspapers.

332
Keep reading 332 WORDS

“You are never done looking for waste in state government,” Sorrell said. “Imagine if our state government only wasted 2 percent. It sounds like a very small number – hundreds of millions of dollars, right? There is still waste in state government. Actually, I have a bill to address that, and I’ve made that very same point. If we’re going to be talking about tax increases, we have to be talking about where we can save the taxpayers money.”

“Specifically, the bill I’m referencing is a bill that would remove the requirement for legal notices to be published in newspapers,” Sorrell added. “It’s a very expensive and time-consuming process  some of these legal notices are $1,000 — the publishing of the voter rolls every two years. The city of Huntsville spends $100,000 a year on required legal notices. That’s money they could be using to, you know, fix potholes or repave city streets.

Sorrell told APTV host Don Dailey he was still seeking a dollar figure on how much the state spends on legal notices.

“So, I don’t have a number. I’m looking for a number right now,” he added. “I have the legislative fiscal office trying to give me a number right now on how much the state of Alabama spends. This would also help municipalities and counties. But all that information, all those legal notices could be posted online almost for free. And we could be saving the state millions of dollars a year. So yeah, we’ve never done enough to cut waste in government. I’m going to continue looking for ways. I’ve only been down here a few weeks, and I believe I’ve already identified millions of dollars of waste.”

The Alabama Press Association, the trade association that represents the state’s newspapers, has long resisted any efforts to remove requirements to publish legal notices in newspapers over the years.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less