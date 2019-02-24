 Left ACLR Right ACLR

5 hours ago

University of Alabama law students win national competition

University of Alabama Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law moot court team recently won a national competition in New York, defeating more than 150 other teams and landing UA its first championship in the event’s history.

The team won preliminary rounds of the 69th Annual National Moot Court Competition and then defeated William & Mary, South Texas College of Law, Iowa and the defending national champions Northwestern, completing an undefeated run.

Team members are Lindsey Barber of Birmingham, Cory Church of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Anne Miles Golson of Montgomery. The team is coached by Mary Ksobiech, assistant dean of students, and managed by Josh Kravec, a second-year law student from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In the final round, before a panel of six federal and state appellate court judges, Judge Richard C. Wesley described it as having advocacy better than he had heard in his hearings that day.

Of the 28 teams who qualified for the finals, the UA team was the only one composed solely of second-year law students.

The Moot Court Fellows program was started in 2011 to train a team of second-year law students in moot court to improve their success rates in their third year. This is the second time in the last four years that the Alabama Moot Court Fellows team has advanced past regionals to the national tournament.

Golson was named Best Advocate for the tournament.

This summer, Barber will work for Baker Donelson and Waller Lansden in Birmingham, Church will work at Bradley Arant and McGuire Woods in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Golson will split her summer between Bradley Arant in Birmingham and Jones Day in Washington, D.C.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

26 mins ago

VIDEO: Byrne is running, is the Alabama Democratic Party fractured beyond repair, the Mueller report may almost here and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) beat Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile)?

— Is there a racial component at play in the drama with the Alabama Democratic Party?

— What will the media and their Democrats do if the Mueller report shows no collusion?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Sam Givhan (R-Madison) to talk about unveiling the plan for the gas tax and whether it can pass.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” addressing how a racist publisher and AL.com are benefitting from a law requiring advertising in local newspapers.

VIDEO: Congressman Byrne is running, is the Alabama Democratic Party fractured beyond repair, the Mueller report may almost be here and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Show less
50 mins ago

Jeff Sessions endorses Trump re-election

BIRMINGHAM — Former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is still a supporter of President Donald Trump, and he is not shying away from it.

Even after his forced resignation as attorney general, the former senator from Alabama has proven himself to be the consummate gentleman. This was again on display at the Alabama Republican Party’s annual state executive committee winter meeting Saturday.

Just like his special surprise appearance at the party’s dinner the night previous, Sessions was greeted by a resounding standing ovation as he got to the stage to address the Republican faithful near the beginning of the meeting.

He began his speech by extolling how much the state party has grown over the course of his career, highlighting its recent electoral success by explaining the now-supermajority Republican legislative caucus used to be able to “meet in a phone booth.”

Sessions then praised the leadership of his friend and fellow Mobilian, ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan.

“Terry, thank you for your leadership. Being re-elected again without opposition I think shows the strength, the wisdom and judgment of your leadership – and your understanding of the state,” he said. “And I think this party understands this state.”

Sessions continued to laud the party’s victories in the 2018 election cycle, saying he was impressed that Republicans had not become complacent but instead picked up even more important offices.

This set the stage for Sessions’ rallying call later in his address, when he turned his attention to 2020.

“One of the big things that I know you’re not going to lose sight of is the 2020 election,” Sessions told the ALGOP executive committee members. “We need to re-elect President Trump.”

He then began to outline how Trump has kept the promises he made to the American people during the 2016 campaign cycle.

“[Trump] has fulfilled his commitment that he fights every day for the things he believes in and that I think we believe in and what the majority of Americans believe in,” Sessions advised.

The former Trump cabinet member then listed tax reform, reducing overly burdensome regulations, safeguarding freedom of religion and trade policy as areas where the president’s administration has made major inroads.

Sessions gave a shoutout to U.S. Steel’s recent Fairfield announcement as an especially beneficial result of Trump’s work on overhauling American trade dynamics.

“And how about the best series of judicial appointments any president has ever made,” Sessions added, before praising Trump’s work on American energy dominance and support of returning the justice system to a “rule of law” focus.

“GDP is up, higher than people were predicting,” he lauded. “Unemployment is down, lower than we’ve seen maybe in 50 years. And manufacturing is rising.”

“I feel good about what we’re doing, it’s a battle in Washington every day. But I really feel like we’ve gotten this country [heading] in the right direction,” Sessions said. “A good strong leader like President Trump – if he hadn’t been there we wouldn’t have won [the 2016] election. If we hadn’t won this election, we’d have a judiciary that’s – I shudder to think where we might be headed. Another four years of good, solid Trump judges will solidify the rule of law, which is so important for us.”

He concluded by saying there is still “a lot of work to do [and] battles to be fought.”

“Let’s stay at it,” Sessions urged.

ALGOP reflects on 2018, looks ahead to 2020

Sessions was not the only one to applaud the party’s recent success while urging its members to keep up their hard work.

As Lathan delivered her chairman’s report, she highlighted an Alabama Republican Party that is growing in membership and achieving historic electoral gains.

Similar to Sessions’ pivot, Lathan turned the look-back on 2018 into a rallying call for Republicans to fare even better in 2020.

In addition to her ardent support for Trump’s re-election, she especially focused on reclaiming Sessions’ former seat now held by the incumbent from Mountain Brook, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

“[W]e have a lot to celebrate today but some things to focus on, as well,” Lathan summarized. “[W]e’re only as strong as our last race, so now we turn our focus to 2020.”

She emphasized, “Doug Jones is ignoring the majority of Alabamians… the majority of the citizens of our state. He’s doing it in his words, he’s doing it in his actions and he’s doing it in his votes.”

Lathan said that Jones “votes like he’s from Vermont” rather than Alabama.

She then played a montage video of Jones’ views in his own words, previewing that the junior senator could be his own worst electoral enemy.

One of the clips shown was Jones telling CNN that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.”

After the video ended, Lathan commented, “[O]n November 3 of 2020, we will speak clearly as the citizens rise up in our state and declare, ‘No more, Doug Jones. No more.'”

“And although we do not know right now who our nominee will be, I can assure the state and the nation of one thing: we will lock arms and do everything in our power to help our nominee and win this seat back,” she added. “So, #OneAndDoneDoug, it’s more than just a bumper sticker or fun hashtag on Twitter. It’s going to become reality. We are building an army right now, and we plan to break even more voting records in 2020. And trust me – then, it will be ‘the be all to end all’ and Alabama voters will end this.”

Later in the meeting, the Alabama Republican Party state executive committee passed a resolution endorsing a “vote of no confidence” in Jones.

You can watch the entire meeting below:

RELATED: Alabama Republican Party elects officers

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

7 hours ago

Terrance Smith and i-team Mobile are tackling small problems that make a big difference

Sometimes big change comes through small innovations.

That’s the idea behind the Mobile Innovation Team, or i-team.

Terrance Smith is the i-team director, leading a small, diverse group bringing new ideas to a city that values its history.

“Our role in the city is to identify inefficiencies within the city government and to bring fresh perspective,” Smith said. “We like to say we look at old problems new ways.”

Like other cities across the state, Mobile is relying on African-Americans in positions of innovation leadership.

For Smith, it was a role he didn’t envision for himself.

He began life after college working with people who had disabilities. That led to work in education designing learning programs and then working with at-risk high school students.

Smith would often run into Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson at community service projects and the two struck up a rapport.

“He said, ‘You need to come move into the city,’ and I laughed about it and said, ‘You guys have way too many problems inside the city,’ and he said, ‘That’s why we need you,’” Smith recalled.

Smith and his wife moved to Mobile and he ran into the mayor at an event the same day the moving trucks were scheduled. Not long afterward, the mayor offered him a job with the i-team, which was funded by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. That grant expires soon, but the i-team will continue as a city-supported entity.

“I believe in this city. I believe in its people. Which is why I wanted to come back and not live on the outskirts but live in it, be a part of it,” Smith said. “If I’m going to make that commitment to be in it and be a part of it, then I also must make the commitment to be at the center of the problems, at the center of the solutions.”

For the i-team, the solutions are innovative.

“People hear ‘innovation,’ they automatically think of technology, but we’re more about processes and the social aspects of it,” Smith said.

Those solutions include city departments tackling blight using creative tools like Instagram and geotagging that can record, map and create a database – or “blight index” – so problems can be more easily addressed.

Smith said neighborhoods are targeted based on that data to stabilize those in most need and make the city’s efforts more efficient.

Next is streamlining the city’s planning, zoning and permitting processes to make it easier for those looking to make improvements in the city.

Once an area is made more attractive for renovation, there should be no barrier preventing people from wanting to improve it, Smith said.

“Now when we have the inventory of blighted structures and we have this interest of people wanting to purchase properties, now we have the obligation to make sure they can build quickly and efficiently and build more effectively,” he said.

Progress isn’t always easy in the Port City.

“We are an old city and we have done things the way we’ve always done them. Sometimes that can be very hard to release,” Smith said. “It’s incumbent on us to understand ways to have difficult conversations, ways to give and receive feedback.”

For the i-team, those ways are through sticky notes. The i-team solicits ideas, issues and solutions from the public using the same pieces of paper many people use for grocery lists.

“Their voices are all represented on our sticky notes,” Smith said. “We like to code all of the notes that we take in. There is a method to a sticky note.”

There is only so much information one can put on a sticky note. Writing an idea on a note prevents disagreements one might find in more conversational approaches. It also forces people to make their points succinctly.

But one thing Smith finds with the sticky note process is most surprising.

“It’s amazing that we may have a young African-American male over here and an affluent white female over here and they’re saying the same exact thing,” he said. “But when they’re quiet enough and they’re spending their time being thoughtful enough about their responses without having to defend their positions, we realize that we all want the same thing, we’re just saying it different ways.”

The hundreds of sticky notes in the i-team offices across from Mobile City Hall represent hundreds of voices with a stake in Mobile. Some of the writers don’t live in the Port City but depend on it for jobs and entertainment. Smith said their voices matter, too. Solutions must address the real needs people are identifying.

“We’re not creating these solutions in a vacuum,” he said. “We like to say if we make the best hamburgers ever made but the people want pizza, we’ve failed.”

The greater goal of the i-team’s work is to reverse Mobile’s loss of population in recent years. By addressing blight, investments in properties are made more attractive. By increasing investments in properties, neighborhoods improve and more people move in. When more people move in, schools improve. Improved schools bring more people to the community.

Smith said the i-team takes the simple approach of assessing where Mobile is, what problems are in the way and what Mobile in the future will look like with those problems resolved.

“I’m very optimistic about the future,” Smith said. “I would not be here if I wasn’t.”

While it’s important to acknowledge shortcomings, Smith said it’s just as important to note the successes.

“We don’t do ourselves enough justice talking about the great things that are happening in this city,” he said. “You can speak highly of what’s happening inside the city but also be realistic about where we are.”

In other words, the old and the new can coexist.

“We’re still an old city and we still like to do things our way,” he said. “But we’re quickly understanding that we can do things our way, adapt new processes and improve the system itself.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Alabama Hospital Association head Don Williamson: Feds ‘will put in 90% into the future as far as we can see’ if Alabama expands Medicaid

Over the past few weeks, some state lawmakers have suggested that the state of Alabama at least take a look at the expansion of Medicaid in the future.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican leaders in the legislature have long dismissed the possibility. However, in an appearance Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Hospital Association president and CEO Dr. Don Williamson insists expanding Medicaid is within reach for the state.

Williamson argued Alabama’s match would only be 10 percent, and that that number was set into the future “as far as we can see.”

“I understand how hard it is to find money, but after the first year, if you look at the savings associated with expansion, if you look at the tax revenue that comes in – you’re about in 2023, for example, pulling in $3 billion of additional federal money for an investment on the state side for about $25 million, first,” Williamson when asked by host Don Dailey about opposition to the policy change given the cost and the goal being to reduce, not expand, Medicaid rolls.

“Second, people talk about the federal dollars going away,” he continued. “The federal match rate for Medicaid expansion is set in statute. Beginning in January of 2020, it is 10 percent. We put up 10 percent. The federal government will put in 90 percent into the future as far as we can see. So, don’t worry about that.”

“Lastly, I agree – I would much rather see people have access to good high paying jobs,” he added. “But what we’re seeing is we’re seeing despite record-high employment rates in the state, that does not translate in a dramatic decline of Medicaid enrollment. Why? Because in many cases, those jobs don’t pay enough money for individuals to get private insurance.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

