11 mins ago

UA’s Alabama Transportation Institute awarded $8 million to improve transportation in west-central Alabama

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $8,034,003 to the University of Alabama’s (UA) Alabama Transportation Institute (ATI) to improve traffic control systems in west-central Alabama with modernized technology through the Advanced Connected Transportation Infrastructure and Operations Network (ACTION) project.

The grant is being made through the federal Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) Program.

“This nationally competitive award enhances the growing recognition of UA’s research enterprise. The award reflects the combined efforts of several researchers and transportation related centers at UA and our partners who teamed up to address critical transportation system needs in West Central Alabama,” Dr. Shashi Nambisan, executive director of the ATI, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

The ATCMTD program, established by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act in 2015, provides funding for eligible entities across the nation to improve the performance of transportation systems, reduce traffic congestion and improve the safety of the traveling public by providing state-of-the-art technology, including sensor systems and cameras, and the incorporation of new communication platforms.

“It is outstanding news that DOT has awarded UA funding for Alabama’s advanced technology initiative,” Shelby said in a release. “The program will address transportation needs in west-central Alabama that are critical to improved quality of life and economic vitality. I look forward to the lasting impacts the implementation of this initiative will bring to the community.”

ACTION will be deployed on freeways and arterials in and around Tuscaloosa. The project’s core theme is to leverage technological advances to enhance efficiency, capacity and safety. Key components of ACTION include a network of sensors and cameras, communications technologies and traffic signal systems, as well as mobility tools for passenger and freight traffic.

Nambisan advised, “The project will substantially mitigate congestion, improve travel time reliability, and enhance safety for motorists pedestrians and in the region, all of which are critical for the region’s economic vitality and interstate commerce.”

In addition to the $8 million grant from the U.S. DOT, the ACTION project includes matching funding of approximately $8.3 million from various partners in the Yellowhammer State for a total funding of about $16.3 million over a three-year period.

A multi-agency partnership will work collaboratively on ACTION. This partnership includes the ATI, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission, the cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport and other local and regional industry stakeholders, including manufacturing and trucking. In addition to the leadership of ATI on the project, UA is supplying the partnership team with researchers from its Center for Advanced Public Safety, Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies and the University Transportation Center for Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Dauphin Island has one of the world’s newest and best beach walks

Most Alabamians may not realize it, but one of the world’s newest and most unique beach walks is right here in their own state. Seashells and driftwood on a white sand beach, soft breezes, waves crashing, seagulls calling, pelicans and ospreys circling and diving, dolphins chasing schools of mullet in shallow water and some of the most stunning ocean sunrises and sunsets in the world happen every day along Pelican Peninsula.

That’s what locals now call the sandy spit which extends a mile south of Dauphin Island. And Pelican Peninsula is not just a great nature walk, but also a walk back in history and a chance to look at geology happening right before your very eyes.

Pelican Peninsula is a relatively undiscovered beach walk because it is new — so new, in fact, that it is not on any maps. Indeed, it didn’t exist a decade ago and will probably be gone in the next decade or so. It is part of a unique geologic phenomenon which only happens at that spot, and only once every 150 years or so. It is happening now and creating the opportunity to walk from an inhabited barrier island out toward the sea on an uninhabited barrier island.

Pelican Peninsula is not on any maps because 10 years ago it was Pelican Island. The little island/sand bar, with its sea oats and tidal flats, has moved around for centuries in this same general location, frequently overtopped by hurricanes and often cut into multiple pieces. But in 2008, Pelican Island moved so far north that it sealed off Pelican Passage, the former channel between Pelican Island and Dauphin Island. It has now migrated, or welded, onto the much larger Dauphin Island.

Like Halley’s Comet, this is an infrequent phenomenon, but it is even rarer than the comet because it happens only once every 150 years — twice the span between Halley’s. So your grandfather probably could not have seen this, but his great-grandfather could have.

Twice in recorded history, Pelican Island has attached like this to Dauphin Island. It happened in 1852 and before that in the early 1700s when Pelican Passage was open and used as the entrance to a harbor on the south side of Isle Dauphine. What is now called Pelican Island, referred to as Isle a l’Espagnol on one old map, functioned as a breakwater for the harbor, as did a smaller sand spit peninsula which extended from Dauphin Island. (There is a very similar, smaller sand spit there today that I call Sanchez Spit for the south Mobile County native and direct descendant of Jean Baptiste Baudreau dit Graveline, who first showed me the remarkable similarity between this newly formed spit and its geomorphological ancestor.)

I have walked Pelican Peninsula several times the past few years and it is always changing. Every storm changes it. In fact, the walk keeps getting shorter every year. Last year’s Hurricane Michael knocked about a quarter of a mile off the southern end of the peninsula, and it is destined to get shorter and shorter as the sand migrates north onto the beaches of Dauphin Island. Within a few decades, it will just be a very wide beach with sand dunes.

From the perspective of the eroded beaches of Dauphin Island, this geologic phenomenon is good. It is a huge, natural, very-slow beach nourishment project. Millions of cubic yards of sand will be driven north to the beaches of Dauphin Island by waves over the next decade or so. Already, the beach at the island Park & Beach Board’s former fishing pier is several hundred yards wider than just a decade ago. The former fishing pier is now completely sanded in and is the longest beach boardwalk in the state.

Newly built steps down to the beach at the south end of the former fishing pier make for the perfect start for your beach walk. If you’re interested in taking one of the great beach strolls in the world, drive to Dauphin Island, park in the public Park & Beach Board parking lot, head out on the former fishing pier and then go as far as you like on Pelican Peninsula.

Today, the peninsula is about a mile long. Next year, it probably will be shorter. So don’t wait too long, and remember: This will never happen again in your or your children’s lifetimes.

Dr. Scott L. Douglass is a professor of civil engineering at the University of South Alabama who has taught coastal geomorphology at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for 20 years. He is the author of the book “Saving America’s Beaches: The Causes of and Solutions to Beach Erosion” and has visited more than 500 beaches in the United States and around the world. He is president of South Coast Engineers in Fairhope.

2 hours ago

Mo Brooks’ comments on the ‘Big Lie’ proven accurate by the latest CNN poll

When Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took to the floor of the Senate this week and blasted the media and their Democrats for their disastrous and dishonest media coverage of the “Russian collusion” myth, he quoted a guy who was an expert at being dishonest for political gain: Adolph Hitler.

Keep in mind, Brooks was not praising Hitler — he was explaining what he did to demonize Jews and how forces inside the United States were trying to use the same tactics to demonize President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Since nuance is complicated and this is about the media setting the agenda for Democrats, no one in the media listened to what was said. Instead, they decided to pretend that Brooks was somehow out of line. He was not. He nailed it.

Appearing on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday, Brooks said the “Big Lie” being told here was multi-faceted.

“The first ‘Big Lie’ was for two and a half years the democrats propagating the unsubstantiated argument that there was collusion between President Trump and the Russians with respect to the election,” Brooks stated.

He added that the “Big Lie” is not stopping now that the election is over, in fact, “they’ve doubled down on it,” Brooks explained.

Brooks also made it clear that he feels the “Big Lie” is effective.

“[I]t does work, that’s the danger of it and why we have to combat it,” lamented Brooks.

And it is obvious that it does work. CNN polling shows that Americans are generally unmoved by the latest findings thus far.

But then we went right back to “Yeah, but…” and a vast majority of Democrats believe the president has not been exonerated on the collusion issue, which is false but completely expected because of their partisan leanings.

More troubling in these poll results is the fact that 58 percent of independents hold this completely untrue belief.

This is the “Big Lie” in action in 2019. That’s not an indictment of Brooks for bringing it up. It is an indictment of the news media for failing to correct the record.

But don’t expect that because what’s missing from the reporting of this information is the scolding chyrons and headlines about Democrats and Independents being completely wrong and believing things “without evidence.”

These people who pushed this “Big Lie” for two years don’t care about facts. They will keep having known liars push busted narratives and conspiracy theories.

This is how media bias works.

Many will respond by declaring CNN is “fake news” or that the polling is “rigged.” All politicians (including President Donald Trump) believe in the science of polling and you should, too. These polls showed Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote and she did. Don’t believe the people telling you that the polling isn’t real. It is real and ignoring it is a dangerous game because it allows you to think you are winning.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

Rogers: Congress must act now on ‘crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border’

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-3), as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, on Thursday called on Congress to stay in Washington, D.C. through the weekend in response to reports that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) stations are operating dangerously above capacity amid record-breaking migration levels.

This came after CBP on Wednesday announced that the agency had experienced the highest total of apprehensions and encounters in over a decade on Monday, which was then trumped by an even higher total Tuesday.

CBP tweeted, “On Monday and Tuesday, [CBP] started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of [Wednesday] morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000. 13,000 is unprecedented.”

A CBP press release Thursday added, “Border Patrol processing facilities on the Southwest border have far exceeded capacity and the Border Patrol does not have the personnel to process, care for, and transport individuals in custody.”

The agency is having to temporarily reassign 750 officers from ports of entry “to Border Patrol Sectors that are confronting the unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis on the Southwest border.”

However, because of this, ports of entry will reportedly be negatively affected in a major way and “impact CBP’s ability to process trade and travel.”

Rogers called on Congress to do its vital part in heeding CBP’s call to action.

“The crisis we are facing at the border is untenable – our law enforcement doesn’t have resources to address the crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border,” Rogers said in a statement. “Democrats in Congress continue to deny that there’s a crisis and blame law enforcement for conditions that are a result of Congressional inaction.”

“Without Congressional action, the situation on the ground poses a serious threat to human life and national security. I call on my colleagues to work over the weekend to address the true emergency at our border. We need to act now, before it is too late,” he concluded.

RELATED: Doug Jones on border security: ‘I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein praises Jeff Sessions in return to Department of Justice for Cabinet Chair Presentation Ceremony

Last week, Alabama’s own Jeff Sessions returned to the Department of Justice to claim the brown leather chair he once sat in across the table from President Donald Trump during Cabinet meetings.

The Cabinet chair presentation is a tradition of the Justice Department. The former subordinates of an attorney general contribute to the cost of purchasing the chair so their former boss, in this case for $1,542, so Sessions could take it home.

During the presentation, Sessions’ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke on Sessions’ behalf, praising him for his push to “to restore regular order,” defined as “the neutral principles and unbiased procedures that promote public confidence in government.”

Rosenstein recognized Sessions’ tenure did not go as smoothly as one could hope during his speech but explained that he did not sway him from his stated mission.

“No Attorney General’s tenure goes exactly as planned,” Rosenstein said according to the prepared remarks on the Justice Department website. “Unexpected developments always arise. But Jeff Sessions stayed true to his values. He remained faithful to his goals. And he made America safer during his 21 months running this great Department.”

Rosenstein also reminded attendees that Sessions stuck true to his small-town Alabama roots.

“At 72 years old, despite decades of remarkable accomplishments, he remains a humble Eagle Scout from a small town,” Rosenstein said. “A patriot who lives by the biblical injunction that ‘you will know them by their fruit.’ A man who – in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln – maintains “malice toward none” and advocates “charity for all.” A mentor, a friend, and a role model.”

Sessions’ successor, Attorney General William Barr said Sessions had been “a direct beneficiary of your stewardship,” according to the Post report.

“I salute you, Jeff, and God bless you,” Barr said per the Post’s Matt Zapotosky.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 hours ago

After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success

Thank you to the United Launch Alliance team and the entire workforce surrounding another successful launch.  Alabama’s Decatur based facility brings the utmost precision, passion and purpose to one of the most technically complex, critical American needs: affordable, reliable access to space.

