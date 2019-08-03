Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

UAH’s Fitzgerald Dodds adopts positive mindset to become top student researcher in Kinesiology 5 hours ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Lee Petty raced his sons 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Bham BizHub launches to aid Birmingham area entrepreneurs, small businesses 9 hours ago / News
Roby: How my offices can help you 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
There’s no debate: Slocomb has some of Alabama’s and the world’s best tomatoes 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
NOAA’s Gallaudet gets tour of Alabama coastal culture 15 hours ago / Outdoors
Celebrate the good in life with Yellowhammer’s new lifestyle contributor 1 day ago / Lifestyle
Ivey calls public meeting on proposed Mobile Bay Bridge toll — ‘Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers’ 1 day ago / News
Jim Zeigler should run for Congress 1 day ago / News
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative ramps up broadband push — ‘Alabama’s best days are ahead of us’ 1 day ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Constitutional Convention delegates finish work 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Bipartisan spending bill passes, Jones has to defend Alabama from his fans, Birmingham police officer stages attack and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Tuberville to ‘immediately’ introduce constitutional amendment protecting school prayer if elected 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Yellowhammer Multimedia taps Sean Ross to serve as editor of Yellowhammer News 2 days ago / News
11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Sabans’ ‘Nick’s Kids’ awards $560,000 to 130 non-profits 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Longtime Tuscaloosa mayor, Al DuPont, dies at 94 2 days ago / News
Dismukes announces AL-2 congressional bid — Says someone needed ‘to battle these socialists, communists and the big-government politicians’ 2 days ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I couldn’t stand to live in New York City’ 2 days ago / Politics
Flowers: Those who bake the pie get to eat it 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
5 hours ago

UAH’s Fitzgerald Dodds adopts positive mindset to become top student researcher in Kinesiology

Fitzgerald Dodds was in restart mode in fall 2017. It was his first full semester back at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Dodds was determined to correct the mistakes he made before and “put everything” into earning his degree.

Dodds’ first attempt as a UAH student stalled because of financial problems and other personal matters, resulting in a “lackluster” academic performance.

“I considered changing majors and even dropping out of school altogether. I eventually decided that I needed a break from school to save money and prioritize my life,” said Dodds (’19, BS, Kinesiology).

“After my time away from the university I felt nervous about returning to campus…I felt like I had let my professors down and wasted their time,” he said. “I quickly realized that the Kinesiology staff had not given up on me and had all the faith in me to succeed when I had no faith in myself. That’s when I realized Kinesiology was the major and career for me.”

Kinesiology was always Dodds’s first choice as an academic major. The Lancaster, OH, native knew he didn’t have time to waste. So, he began the fall 2018 semester strong, enrolling in a 17-hour course load, and working on exercise science research projects.

Dodds assisted Dr. Ryan Conners and Dr. Paul Whitehead, professors of Exercise Science in the Kinesiology department with a research project maximizing player performance with the UAH Hockey team. In addition, Dodds sought permission to begin his own research study with the UAH Charger baseball team.

Due to a conflict with teaching schedules the next semester, Whitehead and Conners placed Dodds in charge of all the data collection for the latter half of the hockey study. “It quickly turned into a lot of early mornings at the Huntsville Von Braun Center to catch the team before they got on the ice to practice.”

Dodds’ research team worked with the UAH baseball team exploring the idea of shoulder strength and range of motion (flexibility).

“We took this idea and applied it by separating the team into position players and pitchers and looked to see if there were differences between the two groups,” Dodds said. “We hypothesized that the pitchers would have higher strength and flexibility values since they see most of the throwing volume throughout a season, but what we found was just the opposite and the two groups ended up being pretty even in both strength and flexibility. Group findings from the baseball study have opened the door for more research,” he added.

Academic research for some college students might be discouraging, but for Dodds, it was one of the main reasons he sought a degree in a field that required experimental research.

Recently accepted at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Graduate Exercise Science Program, Dodds also earned a graduate assistant position while at USM to work on concussion research this fall with Dr. Scott Piland. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) funds the USM project. Dodds will also continue to help Conners and Whitehead with ice hockey research at UAH.

“The Kinesiology program at UAH was not easy by any stretch of the imagination, and it really prepared me for what I will be doing at USM,” Dodds said. “While the program was difficult I truly believe the required research classes and last project truly prepare you for life after UAH — whether for graduate school or a professional career.

“I would never have made it through the Kinesiology program, or be in the academic position I am in today without the support of Liz Reading, Dr. Whitehead, Dr. Conners, and Dr. Jeremy Elliott,” Dodds said. “I firmly believe this is the best exercise science department in the state because the instructors and advisors have a vested interest in your success if you are willing to put in the time and effort.”

Dodds’ advice for high school and freshman university students entering the UAH Kinesiology program is to come ready to work hard and ask for help when things get tough. “Lean on the department staff because they are extremely knowledgeable and genuinely care about your success in whatever you chose to do with your degree.”

(Courtesy of University of Alabama in Huntsville)

7 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Lee Petty raced his sons

Aug. 3, 1960

Lee Petty was an American stock car racing driver and one of NASCAR’s first superstars. He won the NASCAR Grand National Series drivers championship three times. On this day in 1960, he raced against his sons, Richard and Maurice, for the first and only time at Dixie Speedway in Birmingham. Richard Petty finished second, while Lee placed third. Richard Petty became one of the most successful stock car racing drivers in history.

18
Keep reading 18 WORDS

Read more at On This Day.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
9 hours ago

Bham BizHub launches to aid Birmingham area entrepreneurs, small businesses

Entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Birmingham area have a new place to find resources they need to grow and succeed.

Bham BizHub is an interactive website that allows entrepreneurs and small business owners to find organizations in the region that can help them with funding, product design, incubation, business planning, communications, marketing, talent, space and events.

“In one website, you find easily accessible tools so entrepreneurs know what resources are available, what services they provide and how to connect with them,” said Virginia Sauer, a market analyst for Birmingham Business Alliance. “The idea was that we have one place where we could understand exactly what resources are available in the region for entrepreneurs. We have that organized by types of services and if they work specifically with startups or small businesses.”

235
Keep reading 235 WORDS

Sauer was one of several people who collaborated on the website. They discussed details Wednesday morning with a group of area business leaders and entrepreneurs during a special presentation at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama‘s headquarters in downtown Birmingham.

“It was a huge collaborative project,” said Daisy Homolka, an analyst for Alabama Capital Network. “There were at least 10 organizations that, at certain points, were giving us advice and input about what they know from entrepreneurs, what they would like to see in the Birmingham area and then even just the core working group of people who’ve been making it — we come from three different organizations. It’s been really awesome to work with everyone.”

Sauer said the website is not finished.

“We have our beta resource guides that we’ve created from a knowingly incomplete data set, so we’re working on completing that data set,” Sauer said. “We are working to come up with more long-term solutions, hopefully working in the fall with a local web developer to build out a more permanent site, and work with more entrepreneurs to find out what they really want and need because we don’t want to build a website that doesn’t work the way entrepreneurs need it to.”

To learn more about the project or to use the website, visit bhambizhub.com.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
12 hours ago

Roby: How my offices can help you

As your representative in Congress, I have the privilege of offering numerous services and resources to the people who live and work in the Second District. My offices provide quite a few constituent services, and it is important that you’re aware of them so that you can take full advantage of the many ways my offices can help you.

My district offices in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia assist constituents with casework, meaning if you’ve placed an inquiry with a federal agency, like the VA or Social Security Administration, and haven’t received a timely response, or if you feel you have been treated unfairly, my district offices might be able to help resolve the problem. At the very least, they can provide the information you need. If you are currently experiencing issues with one of the federal agencies, I encourage you to contact one of my offices as soon as possible so we can do our best to help you resolve the issue.

298
Keep reading 298 WORDS

If you are planning a trip to our nation’s capital, my staff in Washington is available to help you obtain tickets for tours of the U.S. Capitol building and other attractions, including the White House, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and more. Please be advised that advanced notice is usually necessary, so if you are planning a visit to D.C., I encourage you to contact my office as soon as possible. Our goal is to help you have a wonderful experience.

Did you also know that you can purchase an American flag through my office? You can even request that your flag be flown over the Capitol building before it is sent to you. This is a really special way to commemorate important occasions for yourself or a loved one. If you are interested in taking advantage of this service, contact my office in Washington, and we will make it happen.

There are many, many other services available to you through my offices, including service academy nominations, congressional internships for college students, presidential greetings, assistance with federal grant applications, and more. I hope you will pass this information along to your friends and family, so they are aware of what is available, too.

Below you will find the contact information for all of my offices, and this information can also be found on my website: www.roby.house.gov/constituent-services. Always remember that my staff and I work for you, and we are eager to assist you.

Washington, D.C., office:

504 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, D.C., 20515

(202) 225-2901

Montgomery office:

401 Adams Avenue, Suite 160

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 262-7718

Dothan office:

217 Graceland Drive, Suite 5

Dothan, AL 36305

(334) 794-9680

Andalusia office:

City Hall

505 E. Three Notch Street, Suite 322

Andalusia, AL 36420

(334) 428-1129

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
14 hours ago

There’s no debate: Slocomb has some of Alabama’s and the world’s best tomatoes

There’s an ongoing debate about the Slocomb tomato. Is it something in the soil or is it when they are picked that makes tomatoes grown in this little patch of southeast Alabama the “world’s best”? Like the Vidalia onion, the reputation of the Slocomb tomato has been developed and protected by the dozen or so farmers committed to maintaining the quality that is associated with the name.

And make no mistake, Slocomb tomatoes might just be the world’s best. Tomato connoisseurs eagerly await the season each year: Many attend the annual Slocomb Tomato Festival, the community’s tribute to the crop that has put it on the map.

Held in the town’s Centennial Park each June, the festival has grown over its 31 years to a two-day event that features music, vendors, a children’s play area, good food and, of course, the Slocomb tomato.

299
Keep reading 299 WORDS

Slocomb High School’s Band Boosters have cornered the market on what is perhaps the two festival favorites – fried green tomatoes and an old-fashioned tomato sandwich. Janet Hovey, one of the festival coordinators, approached the band group a few years ago when she realized none of the other food vendors would be offering these delicacies.

“You can’t have a tomato festival without fried green tomatoes,” she said. “I talked to the band boosters and they agreed to have a booth. It is the most popular booth in the festival now.”

Band Boosters president Stephen Smith said not only is it their largest fundraiser, it is their only fundraiser. “Of course, we use only Slocomb tomatoes and we only have the two menu items, so we’ve gotten really good at making both,” he said with a laugh. “We do a great business.”

What makes the best tomato sandwich? “You use only the freshest, softest white bread, just the right amount of mayo, only ripe Slocomb tomatoes and, if desired, a dusting of salt and pepper,” Hovey said. “Makes my mouth water just talking about it.”

Festivalgoers in June were treated to a music lineup that included performances by Chad Street, the Goat Hill String Band, Restless Heart and the Lacs.

Local businesses do their part each year by donating money to bring in top performers and keep the festival growing. Volunteers from the Alabama Power Foundation manned the ticket booths and a donation from the Foundation allowed the Kids Zone to be free of charge.

If you missed out on this year’s summer crop of Slocomb tomatoes, don’t despair. The farmers are busy planting their fall crop – which is just as tasty as summer’s. And if you missed the festival this year, plans are already being made for next year’s event.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
15 hours ago

NOAA’s Gallaudet gets tour of Alabama coastal culture

One of the top officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently received a grand tour of the Alabama Gulf Coast during one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, who holds a doctorate in oceanography and currently serves as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and as Deputy NOAA Administrator, was the guest of Dauphin Island Sea Lab Executive Director John Valentine.

1496
Keep reading 1496 WORDS

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), joined Admiral Gallaudet’s visit, which included stops at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR), the world’s largest saltwater fishing tournament, as well as the Weeks Bay Reserve, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and an oyster aquaculture operation.

“We appreciated the opportunity to get Admiral Gallaudet down to the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and showcase what great fisheries we have in Alabama and further offshore,” Blankenship said. “He’s the man who supervises the Assistant Administrator of NOAA Fisheries. He was able to see many big red snapper, tuna, king mackerel and inshore species like red drum and spotted sea trout and to talk with Marine Resources Director Scott Bannon. We were able to talk to him about our artificial reef program, state management of red snapper and the need for more timely stock assessments that come through the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Science Center. Having him at the rodeo and seeing how much fishing means to the economy and culture in Alabama helped to show him the importance of quality management and why we need them to do their part on the stock assessments.”

The 86th annual ADSFR definitely made a big impression on Gallaudet.

“I was very impressed with the Jaycees,” he said. “They were opening up the whole rodeo to science. That’s really important from a conservation standpoint. Then there is the contribution to the local economy. But it was their ethic of service that impressed me. They were just a bunch of great guys.”

Gallaudet was also able to enjoy working hands-on with the Gulf sea life.

“I held a barracuda and a huge black drum. There were speckled trout and the red snapper. They were all beautiful to me,” he said. “It was really, really interesting and fun.”

Commissioner Blankenship said the department had two main goals for the NOAA administrator’s visit.

“One of the main reasons Dr. Valentine wanted Admiral Gallaudet to see the rodeo during his visit was to see all the research that was being done at the rodeo by the Sea Lab and Dr. Sean Powers and the University of South Alabama’s Fisheries Ecology Lab,” Blankenship said. “We have the opportunity to get data on a lot of species and different sizes of those species at the rodeo. The event is a real treasure trove of data collection and scientific opportunities. I think the admiral was really impressed with Dr. Powers’ team and the students. Another area Admiral Gallaudet is responsible for is the national estuarine reserves, including Weeks Bay Reserve and Grand Bay Reserve. State Lands Director Patti McCurdy and her staff took him out in a boat on Weeks Bay to show him some of the work that’s being done to protect those areas as well as the research being done on those critical habitats. He asked a lot of good questions about the work and value of the reserve system and especially what was happening in and around Weeks Bay. It was very informative. I learned a lot too. Our staff is great!”

Blankenship also discussed how the funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement are being used to enhance marine habitat all over the Alabama coast.

“It was great for him to come for a visit so that we could talk about specifics for the needs for our area from NOAA and the Department of Commerce to help to continue to grow the $15 billion outdoor recreational and commercial fishing interests in Alabama,” Blankenship said. “We also got to talk about the burgeoning oyster aquaculture in Alabama and why we need NOAA’s support as we try to grow that industry. He was extremely interested in oyster aquaculture. One of the tenets of the ‘Blue Economy’ is aquaculture. I think he saw the possibilities and room for expansion of oyster aquaculture here on the Gulf Coast.”

Admiral Gallaudet ended his visit to Alabama with a public meeting at the DCNR Five Rivers Delta Resource Center where he talked about a myriad of issues relevant to the work taking place at NOAA.

“I want to give a shout out to Senator (Richard) Shelby (R-Alabama) for his leadership in the Appropriations Committee,” Gallaudet said. “He has taken great, great care of my organization, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He is a partner and fan, and we are grateful for his service. I would also like to thank Dr. Valentine for his leadership in the Mobile Bay area and really nationally. He gets all around, advocating for science and conservation. He is a great partner and key ally.”

A retired rear admiral who spent 32 years in the U.S. Navy, mainly in oceanography, Gallaudet also directed the Navy SEALs during the insurgency in Iraq and served as deck watch officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.

“I am having more fun in this position as deputy administrator at NOAA and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere than in the service, which I loved,” he said. “I love the Navy. But what we do is so interesting and fantastic – weather, information about fisheries and ecosystems, charts and data and information services that affect every American life every day. We also affect one-third of the U.S. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) directly.”

Gallaudet mentioned the recent celebrations around the nation of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon and how that era of the 20th century became known as the Space Age.

He believes the world is moving into a new era in the 21st century that is a lot closer to home.

“I will wager that if you look at all the activity in the maritime domain, our oceans and coasts for our states and territories, the activity is increasing so much – 400 percent over the last two decades – that I think this first half of the 21st century will heretofore be regarded as the Ocean Age,” Gallaudet said. “In this Ocean Age, our main effort is growing the ‘Blue Economy.’ This is the area I own for NOAA.”

The ‘Blue Economy’ is the contribution from the oceans, coasts and Great Lakes to the nation’s economic health. That effort has been divided into five categories – seafood production, tourism and recreation, ocean exploration, marine transportation and coastal resilience.

“Two of these really relate to me as far as this weekend – tourism and recreation and seafood production,” Gallaudet said. “Tourism and recreation is really about protecting our natural resources and places so that people can use them sustainably. But the main element of this is recreational fishing. I definitely got an eyeful of that this weekend at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. That was really, really a joy. We do a great deal to support the recreational fishery in the Gulf and nationally. It’s big business.”

Gallaudet said commercial sales alone in recreational fishing account for $208 billion annually, generating about $62 billion in personal income. Other indirect impacts are valued at $97 billion.

Gallaudet said recreational anglers caught more than 1 billion fish last year with 65 percent of those released back into the wild.

Seafood production presents unique challenges, according to Gallaudet, because of the amount of foreign seafood the nation imports.

“We actually import 90 percent of the seafood we consume,” he said. “Half of that has been growing in a foreign fish farm. Those foreign fish farms practice some pretty sketchy protocols, which make that seafood not the most healthy or most ethical. But that is a lot of the shrimp you see in stores.”

Gallaudet said NOAA is focusing on turning that trend around in seafood production in three ways.

“First, for wild-caught, commercial fisheries, is maximizing yields in a sustainable way,” he said. “We have restored more than 45 fish stocks since 2000. This is something for the best managed fishery in the world.”

Gallaudet said NOAA is also working to streamline regulations that will make it easier for commercial fishermen to increase yields.

“We’re also trying to promote aquaculture,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity. We have no aquaculture going on in our federal waters. Most of it is happening in state waters. I saw Andy Duke’s great (Mobile Oyster Company) farm. We basically want to clone what Andy is doing. We want a lot more of that going on, not only in state waters but federal waters. We have several successful companies who are doing their aquaculture overseas because permitting in federal waters is a mess. As many as four national agencies are involved. We are seeking to put (NOAA) as the central, one-stop-shop for aquaculture permitting. We have some of the best science in the world, so we can do this sustainably. And there’s also the export-import imbalance. We’re $16 billion in the red annually. With aquaculture, we can turn that around.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less