UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal

Dr. Herb Chen, the head of surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), was announced as the next editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery in recent days.

Publications like the American Journal of Surgery are significant within the scientific community. They showcase new work and techniques employed by scientists across the country. The work published there can affect how fields of study evolve and progress.

Chen will not be the first UAB doctor to serve as the editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery when he assumes the role in April. Dr. Kirby Bland has held the position since 2005.



According to the publication’s webpage, it is the official publication of:

The Southwestern Surgical Congress;

The North Pacific Surgical Association;

The Association for Surgical Education;

The Association of Women Surgeons;

Midwest Surgical Association;

and The Society of Black Academic Surgeons (SBAS).

The publication is aimed at an audience of doctors who perform “abdominal, cancer, vascular, head and neck, breast, colorectal, and other forms of surgery.”

The American Journal of Surgery is published by the company Elsevier.

Elsevier’s senior publisher, Allan Ross, said, “We believe Dr. Chen is the perfect choice to lead AJS and brings with him a new vision and fresh perspectives on academic surgery.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.