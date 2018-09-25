Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Huntsville fights subpoena for records in fatal police shooting 3 mins ago / News
UAB researcher at Biden Cancer Summit: ‘We can win the war on cancer and we will’ (VIDEO) 1 hour ago / News
Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Suspected illegal immigrant arrested for DUI in Mobile 3 hours ago / News
Report: Only 60 percent of Alabama businesses comply with E-Verify 3 hours ago / News
University of Alabama grad named nation’s most powerful woman in business 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh will fight on, Rosenstein will quit or be fired, Walt Maddox is confused and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama AG Steve Marshall addresses national law enforcement conference 5 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox proposes already-existing mental health cabinet position at bus tour campaign stop 17 hours ago / News
Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Hypothetical lottery bill will not come from House leadership 19 hours ago / News
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on second Kavanaugh accuser, Rosenstein and more… 20 hours ago / Highlights
The Roy Moore-ing of Brett Kavanaugh is complete 22 hours ago / Opinion
KyKenKee lumber expansion will add more than 60 jobs 23 hours ago / News
Sessions at Hoover law enforcement conference: ‘We have your back and you have our thanks’ 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington 24 hours ago / News
ESPN’s Rece Davis included in UA’s 2018 Communication Hall of Fame class 1 day ago / News
Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice 1 day ago / News
Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out 1 day ago / News
Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC joins Maddox in opposing pro-life ‘Amendment Two’ 1 day ago / News
‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
1 hour ago

UAB researcher at Biden Cancer Summit: ‘We can win the war on cancer and we will’ (VIDEO)

Matt Might, the director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Hugh Kaul Precision Medicine Institute, delivered a keynote address to mark the national Biden Cancer Summit Friday.

In his speech, Might outlined the groundbreaking work that UAB and its Comprehensive Cancer Center are engaging in to identify and treat cancer, as well as the crucial work that must still be done.

“We can win the war on cancer, and we will,” Might proclaimed.

Watch:

“As far as the ‘War on Cancer’ goes, obviously we have a long way to go. But this is a war we can win… We will win it. And absolutely, UAB will,” Might concluded.

UAB and UAB’s School of Nursing hosted the Biden Cancer Summit event in Birmingham to coincide with the national summit taking place in Washington, D.C., and in cities around the country. The nationwide events are meant to draw attention to the progress doctors and scientists have made in treating cancer, and to highlight the work that still needs to take place.

Per a UAB press release, Might was a strategist from 2016-2018 in the Executive Office of the President in The White House. At The White House, he worked primarily on the Precision Medicine Initiative with both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prior to this role, Might was a faculty member in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, his research focused on rare disease discovery and diagnosis, and on the development of personalized therapeutics for rare disease.

At UAB, Might’s NIH and philanthropically funded research focuses on precision prevention, diagnosis and therapeutics across rare disease, cancer, and common/chronic conditions. A principal theme in his research is the use of computer and data science to enhance clinical and academic medicine.

Learn more about UAB’s Precision Medicine initiative — including more on Might’s fascinating journey from computer scientist to identifying and treating his son’s potentially fatal disease — by visiting UAB’s Precision Medicine website.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 mins ago

Huntsville fights subpoena for records in fatal police shooting

An Alabama city is asking a judge to deny a subpoena from county prosecutors for records related to a fatal police shooting.

AL.com reports Huntsville’s city attorney filed a motion Monday asking a judge to reject the Madison County prosecutor’s record request, or allow Huntsville to provide sealed records.

102
Keep reading 102 WORDS

Prosecutors want the release of audio and video recordings from Huntsville Officer William Darby’s internal review and board hearing, which Darby’s defense has request as part of discovery.

Darby was charged with murder by a county grand jury for the April fatal shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker, who police say was armed and suicidal.

Darby and two other officers testified at the hearing and were told it would not be used against them in court.

A hearing is set for Friday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism

KultureCity is a nonprofit that works with children on the autism spectrum to help families better the future for their children with autism, one of the most common developmental disabilities.

KultureCity strives for acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, no matter their abilities, in education, the workplace and in the community.

Watch KultureCity’s mission here, and share for the world to see. Doing so could help them win $25,000 in the Children’s Charity Spotlight Challenge.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Suspected illegal immigrant arrested for DUI in Mobile

Suspected illegal immigrant Jose Pascual was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon in Mobile.

He was arrested and placed in the Mobile County jail after being charged. NBC 15 reported that jail records indicate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on Pascual, which means the agency will be notified before he is released from local custody on the DUI charge.

96
Keep reading 96 WORDS

While this is the standard operating procedure between local law enforcement agencies and ICE around the nation, some cities with left-leaning mayors have decided not to cooperate, with Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Birmingham even being “more broad” in their noncompliance than a mere sanctuary city.

Pascual will likely be taken into federal custody after he leaves county jail, but if the alleged crime had occurred in Birmingham under the local police department’s jurisdiction, that would very likely not be the case.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Report: Only 60 percent of Alabama businesses comply with E-Verify

At the request of state Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the Alabama Legislative Services Agency issued a report on Alabama’s E-Verify compliance rate, and the results were not good.

As ABC 31 detailed, the report showed that only 60 percent of the state’s businesses were in compliance with E-Verify –  the online system that allows employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the country. While this is around the national average, Alabama’s rating is failing in comparison to neighboring Georgia, which boasts a 94 percent compliance rate.

The disparity in compliance largely comes down to different enforcement mechanisms in respective states. For Alabama, enforcement can only occur on the backend, and it is a difficult process even then, with an individual having to file a complaint with the state attorney general’s office. In stark contrast, Georgia handles enforcement on the front-end, making each employer prove E-Verify compliance before issuing them a business license.

Orr is working to bring Alabama’s compliance rate up to par, which could help the state’s legal workers in skilled industries like construction when it comes to illegal immigrant labor driving wages down.

169
Keep reading 169 WORDS

“Why are we not vetting people to make sure they’re able, legally, to work in this state?” Orr asked.

He added, “We need to make sure that every person here is legally eligible to work as opposed to those that are here illegally and taking jobs from American citizens.”

While state law already requires all employers to use E-Verify, Alabama’s backend enforcement is leaving plenty of room for people to skirt the law. Part of the solution might be a more pro-active approach to ensuring employer participation.

“I’m going to look at a bill to see if we could bring that to Alabama — that same system would get our compliance rate up from sixty-plus percent to ninety-plus percent like they have in Georgia,” Orr outlined.

The state senator, per ABC 31, will also continue to investigate other issues that could potentially be hindering Alabama’s E-Verify compliance.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

University of Alabama grad named nation’s most powerful woman in business

Marillyn Hewson – the chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama – is the most powerful woman in American business, per Fortune magazine’s annual ranking.

This is the first time since 2015 that the list has a new woman ranked at the top, with General Motors president and CEO Mary Barra being unseated by Hewson, who jumped up from her 2017 rank of third.

The 64-year-old Hewson took over the lead role at Lockheed in 2013, and the company’s market cap has since doubled.

“Nothing says power like rockets and ramparts. Hewson has become the top purveyor of U.S. defense at a time when geopolitical threats (and the government funding that goes along with them) abound—not just on earth, but also in space and cyberspace,” Fortune wrote.

331
Keep reading 331 WORDS

The writeup continued, “As head of the country’s largest government contractor, Hewson rises to No. 1 this year, having positioned Lockheed Martin in the sweet spot to cater to the modern military’s needs—from its humming F-35 fighter jet program to its ability to equip the White House’s proposed ‘Space Force.'”

“Lockheed is also leading the charge to develop hypersonic weapons, which travel five times as fast as the speed of sound. Such new tech has become a U.S. national security priority given advances in Russia and China, helping Lockheed win about $1 billion in contracts so far in 2018. That’s been a tailwind for the stock, with returns up 15% year over year, boosting Lockheed’s market value to nearly $100 billion,” Fortune concluded.

Not only is Hewson investing her time and talents in Lockheed’s success, but she is also lifting up her alma mater.

Hewson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in economics from the University of Alabama, currently serves as a member of both the Culverhouse College of Business Board of Visitors and the university President’s Cabinet.

This summer, Hewson and her husband James made what was, at the time, the largest donation in UA’s storied history. Their gift of $15 million was pledged to benefit the Culverhouse College of Business. James is himself a graduate of the Capstone, holding a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Marillyn Hewson, who was also named as the nation’s “Chief Executive of the Year” for 2018 by Chief Executive magazine, has credited her education at the University of Alabama for laying the foundation for her tremendous success.

“I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the University of Alabama,” Hewson explained. “That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less