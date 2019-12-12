UAB named top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the United States
UAB Hospital was recently named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The study purports to identify top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the United States.
IBM Watson Health is a healthcare data and analytics branch of IBM that sells consulting services to hospitals around the world.
According to the IBM Watson Health report, “92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Cardiovascular diseases have a significant impact on mortality and cost, accounting for about 2,300 Americans dying each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds and costs the United States about $200 billion each year. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to increase to a point where approximately 40 percent of the US population will have the disease by 2030”
IBM Watson Health maintains that “if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, more than 11,000 additional lives and over $1.5 billion could be saved, and nearly 2,800 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.
“It is a tremendous honor to be named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health,” said James Davies, M.D., director of the UAB Cardiovascular Institute and division director of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “UAB’s nationally ranked cardiovascular services offer the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. Our goal is to ensure that patients obtain the best treatment possible with the most state-of-the-art technology available.”
“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver health care value to patients, communities and payers,” remarked Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”
