UAB Health Disparities Research Symposium aims to improve health with multi-level approach

“You’re in the belly of the beast now.”

That was the response of a Birmingham cab driver in welcoming author and health and social welfare policy expert Dr. Jonathan Engel to Birmingham. Engel, author of “Fat Nation: The history of obesity in the United States” spoke to about 65 health experts at UAB’s 14th annual Health Disparities Research Symposium.

Indeed, Engel’s mission was to spotlight the numerous health problems caused almost entirely by obesity. Alabama ranks No. 5 among the nation’s 10 fattest state populations.

“Overweight is highly correlated with type 2 diabetes, cancer, hypertension, arthritis and other health issues,” said Engel, a professor at Baruch College at the City University New York (CUNY). “Too much weight puts enormous stress on joints and on the heart. It’s a long-term, chronic strain on the body.”

Engel said more than 50 percent of meals are eaten outside the home, a huge departure from American norms as compared to the middle of the 20th century. Noting that he and his wife made concerted efforts to ensure their four children ate healthily, Engel said it’s much easier to control what you eat by cooking your own food and avoiding processed foods.

“My main message is the obesity epidemic is largely environmental,” Engel said. “We’ve created a food environment where it’s very difficult for anyone to be thin.”

Sponsored by UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (MHRC), the symposium included oral presentations and poster sessions featuring original research by academic investigators, scholars and community partners in the fields of basic science, clinical research, social and behavioral science, and community-based research.

“Your environment has a huge aspect on your behavior and health,” said keynote speaker Dr. Karen Glanz. A member of the U.S. Task Force on Community Preventive Services for 10 years, Glanz’s research focuses on cancer prevention and control, theories of health behavior, obesity and the built environment, social and health policy, and new health communication technologies.

“We know that physical activity can prevent heart disease, cancer, depression and cognitive decrease across the life span,” said Glanz, director of UPenn Prevention Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “There are real disparities in areas of the South and Southeast, which fare less well in physical activity.”

Glanz recommends design changes and health policy intervention to influence urban design that incorporates sidewalks and parks; encourages land-use policies such as zoning that allows residents to be more active; increases access to public parks and outreach; and adds prompts and signs that encourage stair usage.

On April 18, UAB’s Dr. Mona Fouad took part in a roundtable discussion with Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and community leaders about creating a social services hub for five housing communities in greater Birmingham.

For nearly 30 years, MHRC Director Fouad has worked to reduce health disparities in vulnerable communities, whose troubles are compounded when located in food-imbalanced areas.

“Areas without grocery stores are more often found in underserved communities,” Fouad said in 2017, and are often created in part by residents’ lack of purchasing power and transportation to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.
Researchers share their findings

About 20 researchers shared their studies in breakout sessions: policy and system influences of health; disparities measurement and methods; and social and environmental determinants of health.

Brittney Davis, a postgraduate fellow in the UAB studying in the HudsonAlpha Genomic Medicine Training Program, dreams of doing research that will bring positive health outcomes for Alabamians. She discussed her findings diagrammed on a poster.

“I want to learn how to use pharmacogenetic data in making clinical decisions,” said Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UAB and her doctor of pharmacy degree from Samford University in 2018. “I have learned a great deal about how drugs work at the molecular level, and how they can be profoundly influenced by genetic factors.”
During a breakout session about clinical and social factors of excess hypertension risk, Dr. Suzanne Judd said diet definitely matters. The disparity for stroke is worse, at younger ages, for black Americans. Among 30,239 white and black participants, a high-fat and high-cholesterol diet was the most powerful risk factor for high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline.

“There are reasons for geographic and racial differences in stroke; African Americans have more strokes,” Judd said.

“The Southern diet score is the most potent mediator of the black/white difference in hypertension risk, accounting for 51.5 percent of the excess in men and 25.8 percent in women. We can attribute the Southern diet as the biggest factor for hypertension and diabetes.”

Dr. Peng Xu discussed the mutational landscape of cancer patients with overweight and obese tendencies, whose findings were part of a cancer study led by Dr. Zechen Chong of the UAB School of Medicine.

“There’s a contribution of excess body weight to different cancer cases,” Xu said. “We found more endometrial cancer in obese patients and more somatic mutations of BMI in cancer patients. BMI was higher among the different cancer patients.”

Healthy diet, physical activity equal healthier future

Wallace said it’s important for everyone to know their health numbers, such as blood pressure and blood sugar readings, and cholesterol levels, and to take control of their diet and increase physical activity.

“We need to do these things before the person presents at the ER with high blood pressure,” she said. “Our state is called ‘Alabama the Beautiful,’ but Alabama can also be healthy, Alabama can be well.”
Decreasing health disparities in Alabama

UAB MHRC has a track record of improving areas where residents live, work and play through policy systems and environmental changes. Sometimes, the barriers seem nearly insurmountable, said Dr. Theresa Wallace.

“About 20 years ago, lots of emphasis was placed on the individual and their choices, but we know and appreciate that individuals live in a larger context,” said Wallace, program director for UAB Preventive Medicine. “The determinants of health include many things. We look at the context of where health happens – at home, school and work.”

She said physical activity, eating healthy, and prevention and wellness are the three pillars of good health. Those tenets are the building blocks of UAB’s “Healthy Alabama 2030: Live HealthSmart” Grand Challenge, in partnership with 90 state and federal agencies and groups.

She believes the program has the makings to propel Alabama from the bottom of national health rankings to the top.

“It takes partnership and everyone being at the table for the collective good of the community,” said Wallace. “Right now, our state is always at the bottom, 48th or 49th, and that’s just unacceptable. It’s time to change our trajectory through our policy systems and improvements. Our goal is to put Alabama at the top, healthwise.”

Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter

1 hour ago

State Rep. Arnold Mooney announces U.S. Senate run, vows to ‘stand up to the corrupt establishment’

State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) on Monday officially announced his 2020 Republican candidacy for the United States Senate, confirming Yellowhammer News’ reporting.

In an interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Mooney said he would be running for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

This came after Yellowhammer News on Friday advised that Mooney had put together a campaign team and was set to announce his bid this week.

Mooney, 68, also addressed the Friday interview by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) on the same show, in which Brooks said Mooney was the one candidate he could envision himself endorsing in the 2020 primary.

410
“Mo’s a dear friend, he and Martha are very special people to my wife, Kelly, and myself,” Mooney said. “We’re very proud to have served as his campaign chair in 2017 in the [special] election.”

He later said he was honored by what Brooks had said about him.

Co-host Andrea Lindenberg then asked Mooney directly if he was ready to declare his candidacy.

“That’s what I’m here for today,” Mooney said. “I’m here to declare to run for the United States Senate.”

“I believe that Alabamians want a conservative who can beat Doug Jones, but they want an outsider. They don’t want someone who’s just going to Washington and be the same old type of person up there. They want somebody who’s going to stand up, somebody who’s going to stand on principle and stand up to the corrupt establishment,” he continued.

Mooney then named dealing “with the rising tide of socialism we’re seeing on the left” as a key priority of his.

He outlined that the world was becoming unrecognizable and that he wants to “right the ship” for future generations.

“Freedom isn’t transmitted through the bloodstream, it has to be taught, it’s something that’s got to be protected in every generation,” Mooney emphasized. “And that’s why I’m doing this.”

He added that the decision came after a lot of careful thought, discussion and prayer.

Representing parts of Shelby County, Mooney has the smallest Alabama House District geographically out of the chamber’s 105 members. He has been serving in the state legislature since 2014.

Mooney pledged to be “a strong constitutional conservative.”

“I’m a Republican, but I’m a conservative first,” he remarked.

Prompted by co-host Matt Murphy, Mooney then commented on the 2017 special election primary, in which Brooks came under fire and ultimately finished third.

Mooney called the negative ads against Brooks in that cycle “an attack on our state, our people, the very fiber of the things we believe in, what we stand for — the conservatism that we represent to our nation as the reddest state in our country.”

He decried “outside forces” getting involved in 2017 and stressed that voters need to “stand up” to the Washington, D.C. “establishment” in who Alabama Republicans nominate this time around.

Mooney also appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Monday morning to discuss his Senate run.

Listen to that interview here:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Dem Rep. Rogers: Doug Jones called me, admitted I was ‘right’ on abortion remarks

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) is taking issue with how Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) publicly denounced his viral abortion remarks, revealing that Alabama’s junior senator actually called him to say he was correct but that for political reasons he had to throw Rogers under the bus.

In a nearly hour-long interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” on Monday morning, Rogers sharply responded to Jones calling his House floor speech on abortion “outrageous” and demanding that Rogers apologize.

To open the interview, co-host Matt Murphy noted that he had agreed to be respectful of Rogers and not yell at him.

“Well, Doug Jones did [yell at me],” Rogers quipped, laughing afterward.

583
Later on while discussing Jones directly and what Rogers meant with his opening comment, Rogers said he and Jones have been friends for decades, with Jones also acting as Rogers’ longtime attorney.

“Everybody who knows me knows I’m combative,” Rogers said. “And I told Doug that — if you want to come out against me, I’m coming out here against you.”

He then outlined the conversation between Jones and himself.

Jones has previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions.

“[H]e called me twice. He told me, ‘John, I know you’re right but I [have] to come out against you,'” Rogers said. “I said, ‘OK, fine, if it’s going to help your campaign, do that.’ That’s the kind of guy I am.”

However, that second conversation was not nearly as cordial between the two men.

Rogers shared, “And then he called back – and I didn’t know that somebody was trying to call me at the same time, you know sometimes lines get crossed up, and they heard Doug hollering and shouting. And they called me themselves, and I’ll tell you who it was: Frank Matthews.”

Matthews is a prominent social justice activist in Jefferson County and a longtime fixture in the area’s Democratic politics.

“He said, ‘John, wasn’t that Doug Jones hollering at you?’ And I said, ‘Yes it was.’ I wasn’t going to tell him a lie,” Rogers said.

He added that he had to end the second conversation with Jones because of how he treated him.

“I said I told Doug, ‘Doug, bye. I’m not ready to talk to you because you cannot apologize for me.’ I do my own apologies,” Rogers explained.

The cohosts then asked for confirmation that Jones had yelled at him on the phone in that second conversation.

“Heated,” Rogers said, before doing an impersonation of Jones.

“‘John, John, John, be quiet — shut up. [You’re] killin’ me, [you’re] killin’ me,'” Rogers shared. “He even said I don’t speak for Alabamians. I never said I spoke for Alabamians. I speak for my district.”

He stressed that Jones told him that what he said “was hurting” Jones politically.

“You don’t chastise me, holler at me like that,” Rogers added. “He issued an apology for me. I told Doug Jones, I said, ‘bye.’ I’m not talking to you, we don’t have to talk anymore. Because I don’t appreciate that… you don’t chastise me… hollering and shouting because I’m hurting your re-election. It’s bigger than re-election, what I was talking about.”

Rogers then asserted that 40-50 people have come to him since last week urging him to run against Jones in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary.

“Doug Jones was a good friend of mine,” he later said.

Co-host Andrea Lindenberg asked, “Is?”

“I said, ‘was,'” Rogers emphasized. “And that’s how I feel about it right now.”

He added that he felt Jones “was throwing him under the bus.”

Rogers said Jones’ actions were worse, considering Rogers, a pro-life Catholic, had “made a sacrifice” for pro-choice people like Jones.

“I could get excommunicated from my church,” Rogers lamented.

He emphasized Democrats like Jones were denouncing him solely for political reasons, even though they actually agree with him.

“[Just because] I spoke out on it,” Rogers said. “I think they are scared… they are scared to the bone. I don’t mind telling you, and I told [Jones] this. People agree with me, I’m right.”

Listen:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

United Methodists to use $4.6 million grant for hurricane victims in Alabama

United Methodist relief efforts for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts will get a boost from the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

A $4.6 million UMCOR grant for the Alabama-West Florida Conference will help launch and fund the first two years of a phased four-year recovery program in response to Hurricane Michael, which made landfall at the Florida Panhandle last October.

331
“Since the time Hurricane Michael made landfall the Alabama-West Florida Conference has served those in need along the panhandle of Florida,” said Bishop David Graves, head of the conference. “As we have been saying for months, this will be a long-term effort to which our conference is committed to for years to come. We are grateful to UMCOR for recognizing the extensive need along the coast.”

AL.com reports since the hurricane struck the local United Methodist Conference has worked to determine the unmet needs in the affected areas.

Grant funds will enable them to begin outreach to survivors who have been denied Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

The conference plans to provide at least 375 households with disaster case management services and connect them with vital goods and services to help them achieve their recovery goals.

“In the midst of major devastation, the Alabama-West Florida United Methodist Conference was a beacon of hope to local communities as its churches served as resource centers for those impacted by the tremendous storm,” said Roland Fernandes, executive director of the United Methodist Committee on Relief. “UMCOR is proud to support their ongoing efforts to bring hope and recovery to those impacted by Hurricane Michael.”

In December 2018, the conference received a $628,768 grant from UMCOR to allow for three volunteer coordinator sites to be established, support staff to manage these sites, construction costs, and assessments for the next grant.

Hurricane Michael swept across a narrow band of the Florida panhandle on Oct. 12, leaving total destruction in some areas.

Six of the 12 counties that are FEMA-eligible are in the Alabama-West Florida Conference, which has received additional support from UMCOR and the United Methodist connection.

Alabama-West Florida also will receive a separate $180,000 UMCOR grant for church repair.

Founded in 1940, the United Methodist Committee on Relief is the global humanitarian aid and development agency of The United Methodist Church.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

7 Things: Trump objects to Mueller testifying, Del Marsh thinks the general fund needs lottery money, Alabama deputy resigns after anti-LGBTQ claims and more …

7. State Representative Ginny Shaver (R-Centre) has sponsored a bill that would make any post birth abortions illegal

— Rep. Shaver explained her bill against infanticide, saying, “This bill does not have anything to do with the legalities of a woman’s so-called right to choose to have an abortion. … My bill addresses another issue, and that is infants who survive an abortion or an attempted abortion. The law doesn’t really protect them specifically, so this law is designed to do just that.” This action from Shaver comes after the legality of infanticide has come to light recently through abortion debates. The bill would also require doctors to administer care to a baby born alive despite an abortion attempt. The Democrats’ extremist views on abortion continue to be on display in Alabama and nationally; Republicans will continue to highlight that.

6. There has been a federal class-action lawsuit filed in Alabama against the civil asset forfeiture laws

824
— Lena Sutton has been highlighted in the case from when she was arrested and her car was confiscated in a drug trafficking arrest on February 20, 2018. Sutton wasn’t in the car and claims she didn’t know it would be used for any drug activity. While Sutton wasn’t arrested, her car still hasn’t been returned. The intent of the lawsuit is to prove that Alabama’s civil asset forfeiture law is unconstitutional. The Alabama laws are believed to be unconstitutional because they fail to provide notice and opportunity for a hearing, and it fails to allow someone to challenge the seizure.

5. President Donald Trump has responded to a new round of social media censorship with support for those banned

— The mainstream media will tell you Facebook has decided to ban extremist, white supremacists, right-wing agitators, further showing the misusage of those terms renders them meaningless. Trump’s tweets about how he is going to “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” drew rebukes from the same members of the media that hold the belief that criticizing them is an attack on the First Amendment. Facebook says that it is banning “dangerous individuals,” but the arbitrary nature of this renews the conversation about the immunity social media companies enjoy and whether they are publishers or platforms.

4. “Carpetbagging” claims enter the 2020 U.S. Senate race 

— Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) responded to news that candidate for Senate, and former Auburn Coach, Tommy Tuberville returned to Alabama to use his name ID to win public office. Tuberville lived and voted in Florida in 2018. Byrne said he thinks it is a problem, explaining, “We don’t like carpetbaggers in Alabama.” On Friday, State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) speculated Florida’s lack of income tax could have been a reason for Tuberville taking up residence in Florida and believes that voters will take that into account, saying he “probably wanted to avoid Alabama state income tax  but now he wants to represent the state, pssht forget about it.”

3. Madison County’s sheriff deputy Jeff Graves has resigned after making insensitive comments on social media after an LGBTQ suicide

— Graves was previously suspended for the comments he made after Nigel Shelby’s suicide that included an LGBTQ meme that said he approved of a movement that includes “Liberty Guns Bible Trump BBQ.” His comments were immediately called out for being insensitive and homophobic. He resigned after a hearing about his actions and claims of policy violations. Sheriff Kevin Turner said that an internal investigation “uncovered multiple violations of both county and sheriff’s office policies.” However, Turner didn’t specify what the policies were. After the decision, Turner released a statement that partly read, “The Madison County Sheriff’s Office mission is to serve ALL citizens of Madison County, regardless of their gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. We must be able to serve and protect everyone without hesitation, and if we don’t have the community’s trust we can’t succeed in our mission.”

2. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh has explained why the lottery money needs to go to the general fund instead of towards education

— Recently, the lottery bill has been criticized because it doesn’t designate the funds to education, and many people feel strongly that that’s where the money should go if Alabama gets the lottery. Marsh has said, though, that the money needs to go to the general fund to protect the education budget. On Alabama Public Television’s Capitol Journal, Marsh said, “It’s important that listeners understand that there’s a reason for it to go there. The general fund s the fund with the least amount of money. …If the general fund is not sound and stable, there’s pressure to move programs…out of the general fund and on the backs of education.” Mash continued on to reiterate that as long as the general fund is not lacking, then the education budget is protected.

1. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing date has been set as the president says he shouldn’t testify

— President Trump tweeted that attempts to get Mueller to testify are essentially part of Democrats’ plan to get a “redo” on Russian collusion because they don’t like how the investigation turned out. Trump publicly questioned the motives of the hearing, asking, “Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion?” Regardless, Mueller is set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on May 15 to be interviewed about his Russia investigation, Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the report and his letter to Barr. However, Mueller could easily no show the hearing, just like Barr did, and the AG has the power to block Mueller from appearing. House Judiciary Committee Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is hopeful that Mueller will testify and he’s also given Barr a Monday deadline to provide an unredacted version of the Mueller report.

7 hours ago

State rep seeks to allow popular fantasy sports games in Alabama

Technology provides consumers access to most anything these days, right from their fingertips. Getting directions, finding out the weather, listening to music, watching movies and playing games have all been reduced to an app on your phone.

One member of the Alabama legislature wants to expand those game options for the state’s fantasy sports fanatics.

State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) has sponsored a bill which will permit consumers in Alabama to engage in daily fantasy sports contests most often played through an app like the ones on a phone.

574
In fantasy sports contests, participants choose a virtual team of real-world pro athletes to create lineups which then compete against lineups assembled by other game players. The competition occurs based on the statistical performance of those athletes.

The fantasy players whose athletes perform the best — statistically — win.

Among the sports from which a daily fantasy player can choose are football, basketball, baseball, NASCAR and golf.

South thinks much of the popularity behind fantasy sports games comes from the camaraderie between contestants.

“It’s an interaction between fans and the sports that they love and their peers,” he explained. “It’s a peer to peer game. It allows you to have an interest in a sporting event that you might otherwise not have.”

All of the states bordering Alabama allow for the playing of daily fantasy sports either through an app or online. The games are played in 43 total states.

While neighboring states have been able to gain a clearer understanding of fantasy sports, South believes some confusion still exists in Alabama about the nature of the games.

He points out that fantasy sports games require considerable skill and knowledge of the athletes and teams for which they play.

South says the difference between skilled and unskilled players matters in fantasy sports, and that’s what makes it different from sports gambling.

“No offense to my mom, but if we play ten times I’m going to beat her all ten times,” he contended.

He said that there is no doubt a clear skill requirement exists in fantasy sports, and he also sees a parallel between fantasy sports and the modern version of sports on the field.

“One thing you can point to are all these major league baseball teams, these professional sports teams are going to an analytics-based system for choosing their players,” South said. “And that’s all we’re doing here.”

The type of analytics-based approach South refers to has taken off in professional sports to the point where an MIT graduate with no professional baseball experience is now the general manager for the San Francisco Giants.

The legislation will simply allow people to play a game where they can be the general manager of their own virtual sports teams, South says.

The average fee to enter a daily fantasy sports contest and compete against other players is three dollars, according to industry data. An estimated 53 million people nationwide participate in fantasy contests. And, in Alabama, an estimated 700,000 people have played fantasy sports.

Aiming to clear up the confusion surrounding the games, South revised his legislation during the committee process to ensure that sports gambling activity would not pop up if his bill became law.

“We added an amendment that made the focus of it a lot more narrow,” he said.

Applying some of his own experience in sports to how fantasy sports are conducted allows him to make comparisons he hopes will help, as well.

“I’m a golfer but same goes for a fishing tournament where you pay an entry fee and the winner receives a cash or cash equivalent prize,” South pointed out. “Some variables are based on chance like conditions and water temperature but the dominant factor is skill. The same applies to fantasy sports.”

It all goes back to being smart about which players you choose and when you play them, South says.

“If we say that there is nothing to the science of analytics, then why does Bill Belichick and the Patriots keep winning every year?” he asked.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

