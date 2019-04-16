Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

UA System chancellor has different view than Auburn of Ivey’s proposed budget 1 hour ago / News
Jody Singer is a 2019 Woman of Impact 3 hours ago / News
State Sen. Elliott pushing bill to better protect law enforcement officers, punish violence against them 3 hours ago / News
Albritton warns AG’s ethics proposal doesn’t offer ‘reasonable doubt,’ but ‘almost to strict liability’ for potential Class B felony 3 hours ago / News
AG Steve Marshall clarifies that while he is not on a ‘crusade,’ he is going after illegal electronic bingo machines 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama radio host launches ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ on 101.1 FM 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Gen. Ed Crowell wants to bring military, leadership experience to Montgomery mayor’s office 7 hours ago / Politics
Bill Hightower running for AL-01 congressional seat 8 hours ago / News
Bill to outlaw most abortions in Alabama to get hearing 9 hours ago / News
Alabama seeks new execution date for inmate spared by clock 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump continues push to move illegal aliens to sanctuary cities, Jones raises majority of campaign money from outside of Alabama, Shelby wants a flat tax and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Poll: Demographic barriers to Doug Jones re-election bid 13 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: The light of Easter 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Medical group offers polling data showing voters oppose loosening up eye surgery laws 1 day ago / News
Dr. Rebecca Boohaker is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 day ago / News
Shouldn’t Alabama’s attorney general actually be on a crusade against illegal gambling? 1 day ago / Opinion
Brooks leads Alabama House delegation in fighting for state’s aerospace industry 1 day ago / News
Richard Shelby continues to push for national flat tax 1 day ago / News
Program seeks to train workers for industrial automation 1 day ago / News
True or False: The Port of Mobile will receive 50% of Alabama’s increased gas tax? 1 day ago / Sponsored
1 hour ago

UA System chancellor has different view than Auburn of Ivey’s proposed budget

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John has countered recent remarks by Auburn University Trustee Jimmy Rane, who said Friday that Governor Kay Ivey’s proposed Education Trust Fund budget is “not kind to Auburn.”

As chair of the Auburn Board of Trustees’ governmental affairs committee, Rane outlined, “With record revenues and the largest budget education ever, Auburn received the lowest percentage increase among colleges and universities. While our increase is 5 percent, the University of Alabama’s increase is more than 7.5 percent.”

However, in a statement to Yellowhammer News, St. John pointed out that Auburn historically has and still is getting more operations and maintenance (O&M) funding than the University of Alabama. In fact, Auburn got 34 percent more O&M dollars per full-time enrolled student in FY 2018.

“We remain grateful for the taxpayer funding we receive through state appropriations and will always do our best to be responsible stewards of those resources,” St. John said.

“In recent days, we have seen comments suggesting that Auburn University’s proposed budget allocation is not fair in comparison to that for The University of Alabama. For decades, and for reasons we have never understood, Auburn University has received a far larger state appropriation than The University of Alabama. The per student funding advantage for AU over UA is even wider. We embrace any conversation, today and in the future, about equitable and fair funding for our State’s great universities and the students we serve,” he emphasized.

Auburn’s full-time student enrollment was recorded as 27,468 in the fall of 2018 while the University of Alabama’s full-time enrollment was 33,038. These are the most recent available numbers.

UA got $146,089,724 in operations and maintenance funding from Ivey’s FY 18 budget, while Auburn received $162,700,206. This breaks down to $4,421.87 per full-time student for UA and $5,923.26 for Auburn.

This trend has generally continued, with UA’s FY 2019 O&M funding being $151,862,111 vs. Auburn’s $168,472.593. For Ivey’s proposed FY 2020 budget, UA’s O&M funding is $164,087,170 while Auburn’s is $177,192,494.

Sources with direct knowledge have also stressed that Ivey’s budget proposal was based on data-centric recommendations from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE). Sources emphasized that Auburn has been the only university not to accept ACHE’s proposed accountability measures.

This comes as the University of Alabama is set to freeze in-state tuition rates for the second consecutive year; in fact, the University of Alabama System’s trustees in June are expected to approve a historic system-wide in-state tuition freeze.

“The University of Alabama System is committed to accountability. In response to the needs of Alabama students, we have frozen tuition at the University of Alabama for two years. Last week, we announced a System-wide tuition freeze for UA, UAB, and UAH. To our knowledge, no other university in the state has frozen tuition,” St. John advised.

He concluded, “Our System is committed to improving education in Alabama at every level, from pre-K to Ph.D. and every level in between. We pledge to work together across the State to serve our citizens and improve the future for every student.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Jody Singer is a 2019 Woman of Impact

The father of modern rocketry and the first director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Wernher von Braun, famously said, “I have learned to use the word ‘impossible’ with the greatest caution.”

As the 15th director of Marshall Space Flight Center — and the first woman ever to serve in that position — Jody Singer recognizes that going beyond the limits of perceived possibilities is an essential aspect to leading the center.

“It’s an honor to lead Marshall Space Flight Center as we push the boundaries of human space exploration and shape America’s return to the Moon,” Singer said upon her appointment to director in 2018. “Marshall has unique capabilities and expertise that are critical to missions that will take humans deeper into the solar system than ever before.”

824
Keep reading 824 WORDS

While her love of science and space exploration led her into a career in the aerospace industry, the voice of one particular explorer who pushed beyond the limits resonated deeply.

“I remember when Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, hearing Neil Armstrong proclaim, ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,’ inspired me to follow in those pioneering footsteps,” Singer told Yellowhammer News.

Singer is the latest to fill the role in a long line of distinguished directors at a place with a storied history.

Founded in 1960, the center was named in honor of General George C. Marshall, who served as Army chief of staff during World War II and secretary of state under President Harry Truman.

With an approximately $2.8 billion budget, Marshall Space Flight Center has a well-documented legacy in rocket engineering and is charged with innovation and technical development for the nation’s space systems.

No one is more responsible for Alabama sustaining its place of importance in the country’s space program than Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL). He recently commented to Yellowhammer News about the work Singer has performed as director.

“Jody Singer’s innate understanding of key NASA projects, along with her many years of experience at Marshall Space Flight Center, have allowed her to successfully step into the position of center director,” remarked Senator Shelby. “Her dedication to the role Marshall plays in furthering American space exploration has been highlighted and recognized by many, and I look forward to our continued efforts to ensure MSFC and Alabama remain in the forefront of our nation’s capabilities in space.”

A native of Hartselle, Alabama, and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in industrial engineering, Singer has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility throughout her 32-year NASA career in the areas of human spaceflight, technology and science flight missions programs and projects.

From 2002 to 2007, she served as the first female project manager for the Reusable Solid Rocket Booster Project and led the team during the Columbia Return to Flight activities. From 2008 until the shuttle’s successful retirement in 2011, she served as the deputy manager in the Space Shuttle Propulsion Office.

From 2010 through 2012, she held deputy positions for three concurrent major programs: the Space Shuttle, Ares and the start-up of the Space Launch System (SLS). As the deputy program manager of the SLS at Marshall, she helped oversee nearly 3,000 civil servants and contractors involved in the developing and testing of the most powerful rocket ever built, one which has the ability to carry astronauts in NASA’s Orion spacecraft on deep space missions to the Moon and ultimately to Mars.

Among the numerous awards Singer has received during her NASA career are the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals and two Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive Awards, the highest honor for career federal employees. She also received the Silver Snoopy Award from the NASA astronaut corps for her dedication and commitment to excellence and achievement in support of the human space program.

Yet, there is one aspect of her job that draws her focus perhaps more than any other.

“For me, it’s always been about the people,” Singer stated. “I am amazed at all the talented, amazing and dedicated people who work in the aerospace industry.”

Marshall Space Flight Center is one of NASA’s largest field installations, with nearly 6,000 on-site and near-site civil service and contractor employees. Economic impact estimates say that the center is, directly and indirectly, responsible for more than 24,000 jobs across the region.

The magnitude of that impact, and the people and families it affects, is not lost on Singer.

“When I look at how the ‘Rocket City’ has played a part, and will continue to be a part of writing the chapters of human space exploration and discovery, I am proud to be from Alabama,” she explained. “It is wonderful to contribute to something bigger than myself and important to our nation. It is so rewarding to wake up every day and know that I contribute to a workforce dedicated to discovering the unknown, enabling human space exploration and making a difference in our everyday lives here on earth.”

While von Braun cautioned against using the word “impossible” in the context of science and space exploration, that same mindset could also describe Singer’s advice to women entering the aerospace industry.

“Reach for your dreams, work hard, and don’t give up — even if it gets hard,” she counseled. “Reflecting on my own career, I know I would not have gotten where I am today without the guidance of others. So I would also say to women, seek out mentors and peers to help you grow into the leaders they are destined to become! The sky is the limit­ – literally.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Jody Singer a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
3 hours ago

State Sen. Elliott pushing bill to better protect law enforcement officers, punish violence against them

MONTGOMERY — State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Spanish Fort) is continuing his strong advocacy for legislation that would allow for harsher penalties against those who commit acts of violence against a law enforcement officer.

Yellowhammer News has previously reported on SB 36, Elliott’s bill that essentially makes employment as a law enforcement officer a protected class, just like race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, or physical or mental disability. This could make targeted violence against a law enforcement officer a hate crime, which would be subject to heightened criminal penalties for perpetrators.

“Every day, our law enforcement officers risk their lives to serve and protect Alabamians,” Elliott said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s vital that we do everything we can to ensure their safety and to punish, to the fullest extent of the law, those who target them. This bill extends that justice even further, and hits even harder, the criminals who attempt to do harm to police officers and sheriffs.”

248
Keep reading 248 WORDS

The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 5, the first day of the regular session, however, it has still not received consideration by the committee and is not on the schedule for this week.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) previously told Yellowhammer News that he is supportive of Elliott’s bill and believes it will gain significant traction in the chamber.

He called SB 36 “a reasonable approach.”

“I think [Elliott’s] bill is balanced and it’s also justified,” Ward advised.

SB 36 was introduced in the wake of the shooting death of Mobile Police Department’s Sean Tudor.

“We must honor the sacrifice of Officer Tudor and others who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and ensure that these crimes never happen again,” Elliott emphasized. “That goal starts with punishing, to the greatest possible degree, those who commit violence against law enforcement officers.”

On Tuesday, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack commended Elliott for sponsoring the legislation.

“We are immensely grateful for Senator Elliott’s support of our law enforcement officers,” the sheriff said. “Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Tudor. Senator Elliott and I have been closely working together on this plan to bring greater justice to criminals who target police officers and sheriffs, and I urge the Alabama Legislature to pass this much-needed bill.”

State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville) is carrying the House companion bill to SB 36.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Albritton warns AG’s ethics proposal doesn’t offer ‘reasonable doubt,’ but ‘almost to strict liability’ for potential Class B felony

In an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Monday, State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) made the argument for his ethics bill, which has been a subject of controversy over the past week.

Albritton’s proposal has the backing of State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and others. However, it does not have the support of Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall has publicly expressed his disagreement with Albritton’s bill. The Escambia County Republican argued that Marshall’s proposal did not grant reasonable doubt, but what he said was almost to the point of “strict liability.”

252
Keep reading 252 WORDS

“Look, he and I have talked about this,” Albritton said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Others have discussed it as proxies and such. Frankly, Jeff, there is just a disagreement between Attorney General Marshall and myself – not just me, and others. As to the direction we’re taking, alright: The Attorney General does want a more lower level of proof than reasonable doubt. He wants a lower level, almost to strict liability of a crime in some cases be Class B felonies.”

“I just don’t buy that,” he continued. “I don’t think any crime that where you have a liability of a 20-year sentence should be less than reasonable doubt, that should be less than that you have actual evidence of wrongdoing – intentional wrongdoing. If you have something less than that, you got into an area that is problematic for the whole system. Now I’m not trying to harm anything, but I am trying to be consistent when you have a crime.”

Albritton said that despite State Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Cam Ward’s (R-Alabaster) proclamation the bill would not make out of his committee this session, the bill was still alive given the “legislative process was an amazing animal with all kinds of different types of turns and twists.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
4 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall clarifies that while he is not on a ‘crusade,’ he is going after illegal electronic bingo machines

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told Alabama Public Television recently that he was not going on a “crusade” against illegal gambling.

Tuesday, he went on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” and clarified those remarks, explaining that just because he said he is not on a crusade doesn’t mean he isn’t focused on attacking what he believes to be illegal gambling.

243
Keep reading 243 WORDS

He added that he does view the gambling taking place in Macon, Greene, and Lowndes counties as illegal, but he didn’t view the issues there as immediate nor as cut-and-dry as Jefferson County’s recent foray into electronic bingo, which the attorney general agreed were actually “slot machines with extra steps.”

When asked if the newness of the gambling of in Jefferson County made it easier to police, Marshall said he believes it also sent the message that new operators would not be tolerated as they have in some parts of the state.

“There was clearly an immediacy to what we needed to do in Jefferson County because local officials weren’t acting, and we did that,” Marshall added.

But what about the exiting gambling sites like Victoryland and Greenetrack? Marshall said his enforcement attempts are not over, even though he is not going on a crusade.

He continued, saying there is litigation pending that his team decided was the best strategy for ultimately shutting down facilities in five other counties.

“We’ve been successful in two of those,” he advised. “Look forward to hearings in Greene, Macon and Lowndes soon.”

The strategy is one that the attorney general believes will result in court rulings that will pave the way to end this electronic bingo farce once and for all.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama radio host launches ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ on 101.1 FM

Alabama radio host Joe Lockett launched a new drive time program, “The Joe Lockett Show,” this month. The program airs Monday – Friday at 4:00 p.m. on 101.1 FM WXJC.

145
Keep reading 145 WORDS

The show is divided into two one-hour segments, with the first discussing the day’s news headlines. During the second hour, “Six 2 Six,” Lockett will interview local celebrities and others who have gone beyond their day jobs to pursue their ultimate career goals.

Lockett says he named this portion of the show “Six 2 Six” after his personal journey from working in construction to now hosting his own radio show six years later.

Passionate about helping people get “unstuck” to achieve their dreams, Lockett hopes the show will inspire others to find their calling.

“I want you to think of the biggest thing that you have ever wanted to do in your life,” Lockett said.

He added, “If you could do anything right now, what would it be?”

Listen to the Joe Lockett program live during the week on the show’s Facebook page or on the station’s website.

Show less