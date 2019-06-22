Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers does not 'welcome' Moore to U.S. Senate race, dismisses possibility of Sessions candidacy

Thus far, there has generally been a lack of positive reaction to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s announcement he would be joining the race for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020, a seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Count Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) among those who are not thrilled about Moore’s candidacy.

During an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” on Friday, Rogers called Moore’s 2017 loss to Jones a “unique situation” and predicted Moore would not be the 2020 nominee.


“That was a unique situation in that special election in December,” he said. “And regardless of who our nominee is going to be this time, and we’re going to have a spirited primary. And I personally don’t think Roy Moore is going to be our nominee, but whoever our nominee is will prevail in November because you’ll have the full complement of Republican voters turning out turning out to vote, whereas in that special election because he did have such a problem, half the Trump voters wouldn’t turn out and vote because they wouldn’t vote for a Democrat, and they weren’t going to vote for him, whereas the Democrats nationwide poured an enormous effort into Alabama to make sure the turnout for Doug Jones was at the same level Hillary Clinton had had in the presidential election. This is going to be a completely different playing field and whoever the Republican nominee is going to be successful next year, but I don’t think it is going to be Roy Moore.”

Show host Susan Swain asked the Calhoun County Republican if he welcomed Moore’s entrance into the contest.

“I do not,” he replied.

Rogers offered up other contenders in the likely 2020 U.S. Senate field, including U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

“I think three of those four – anyone of them would be a strong nominee in the general election,” he said. “I couldn’t pick who the front-runner is, but any of those three would be strong.”

As for former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who served as one Alabama’s U.S. Senators for two decades, Rogers said he did not think it was a possibility.

“I love Jeff Sessions,” Rogers said. “He is one of my favorite people on the planet. But I think he has moved on. I don’t think he has any interest in going back to the United States Senate. He is enjoying private life. And being with his family right now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama State Parks enjoy record year for earning TripAdvisor Awards

Alabama State Parks reaped a record 18 TripAdvisor.com Certificate of Excellence Awards for 2019. The honors go to only about 10 percent of the attractions listed on the travel website.

Also, a record 10 Alabama State Parks – or amenities within the parks, such as the Gulf State Park Pier – earned TripAdvisor Hall of Fame honors. In 2018, 16 Alabama State Parks received Certificates of Excellence and nine Hall of Fame awards.

“We are very proud of all of our parks that received this recognition, especially because it is based on visitors’ impressions,” said Greg Lein, director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It’s exciting that our parks received three first-time Certificates of Excellence and that Cheaha State Park was inducted into their Hall of Fame after earning a certificate for the fifth straight year.

“It is impressive that we have been able to maintain these positive impressions with guests even during periods of renovation and repairs to many parks’ amenities. It’s truly a positive reflection on the attitude and performance of these parks’ staff and leadership.”

To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, an accommodation, restaurant or tourism experience must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a set minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. There is no application process to receive TripAdvisor recognition. Certificate of Excellence winners for five straight years earn Hall of Fame recognition.

The Alabama State Parks (and parks’ attractions) honored with Certificates of Excellence this year:

Renew Our Rivers removes 82 tons of trash and debris so far this year

The year is not half-over. But already, Renew Our Rivers volunteers have removed more than 164,000 pounds of trash and debris from Alabama lakes and rivers.

The lake and river cleanup campaign is celebrating 20 years in 2019.

Since it all began in 2000, more than 117,000 volunteers have joined the effort and collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast.

“We are thrilled at the turnout and support of Renew Our Rivers so far this year and look forward to more cleanups later this year,” said Mike Clelland, an Alabama Power Environmental Affairs specialist who helps coordinate the cleanups. Renew Our Rivers typically takes a break in the heat of summer, with cleanups starting again toward the fall.

“We could not do this without our many partners and volunteers, who have helped grow this effort the past 20 years,” Clelland said.

Through the first six months of the year, almost 2,500 volunteers have participated in 17 Renew Our River cleanups, which have been held across Alabama. Cleanups have been held on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa and Mobile rivers and Valley Creek in Birmingham.

Another 13 cleanups are planned into fall. The next cleanup is Aug. 3 at Holt Lake on the Black Warrior River. The last cleanup of the year is Nov. 1-2 on Lake Martin.

Remaining 2019 Renew Our River cleanups

Aug. 3: Holt Lake (Black Warrior River)

Contact: Becky Clark at 205-799-2449

Aug. 17: Upper Tallapoosa River

Contact: Lex Brown at 256-239-6399

Sept: 9-10: Smith Lake (Walker County)

Contact: Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253

Sept. 12: Smith Lake (Winston County)

Contact: Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com

Sept. 12-14: Village Creek

Contact: Yohance Owens at 205-798-0087

Sept. 20: Smith Lake (Cullman County)

Contact: Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981

Sept. 28: Valley Creek

Oct. 4-5: Lake Demopolis

Contact: Jesse Johnson at 334-289-6160 or 251-238-1257

Oct. 15: Dog River (Mobile County)

Contact: Catie Boss at 251-829-2146 or clboss@southernco.com

Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris Lake (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)

Contact: Sheila Smith at 205-396-5093 or Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824

Oct. 26: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)

Contact: Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900

Nov. 1-2: Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)

Contact: John Thompson 334-399-3289 or www.lmra@lmra.info

Flowers: One vote can make a difference

Some of us who were former legislators, who served our counties in the legislature a long time, were considered by many to always be their legislator. A good many of my former constituents still call me with questions or problems. Some ask me how to get in touch with their congressman or senator about a certain issue so that they can express their opinion. They invariably ask will their letter or email make a difference.

My response is, “Yes, it will.”

All legislators or congressmen want to know what their constituents are thinking. They generally want to vote their district’s feelings and needs. When I was a legislator, I would cherish this input and actually solicit it.

One year, I received a nice note from one of my favorite retired teachers. I loved her. She had not only taught me but also taught my mom and dad. She was as fine a lady as I have ever known. Her note simply asked me to vote for some issue. I was not even cognizant of the issue until she made me aware of it. She even referred to it by a bill number. It did not pertain to education and I did not perceive it to have much opposition or controversy. I do not even remember now what the issue was. However, I revered this lady and she was asking me to vote yes on a matter I had no position on anyway. So I called her and told her that due to her interest I would vote for the measure. I kept her note on my desk with the bill number referenced. Lo and behold, about halfway through the legislative session, I saw the bill on the special order calendar for the day. I got primed for the vote. I voted for the bill simply because that lady had asked me to. To my amazement, I looked up at the large electronic vote tally machine and the bill passed by one vote.

One vote can make a difference.

Having told you that story reminds me of my first year in the legislature. I was a young 30-year old representative representing Pike and Barbour counties. Like today, Wallace was passing a gas tax for roads and bridges. This was a common occurrence and expected during the Wallace era. He knew the people of Alabama didn’t even notice that their gasoline tax had been raised. However, they knew that Wallace had built them a four-lane highway in their county. He knew Alabama politics better than anybody in state history.

Another political legend, Big Jim Folsom, left an indelible legacy as governor with his legendary and necessary Farm-to-Market road program. Recently while making a speech in Dothan, I told the group this Big Jim story about their region. Big Jim was a native of the Wiregrass. As a young man, Big Jim was making a futile run for Congress in the Wiregrass. One day he was campaigning down a dirt country road in Geneva County. He met and befriended an old farmer and his wife at the end of the road. The couple gave Big Jim cold buttermilk to drink. Big Jim bonded with those folks on their front porch as he drank a gallon or two of buttermilk. As he was leaving the old farmer shouted out to his new friend, Big Jim, “Boy if you get elected to anything will you pave my road?” Big Jim smiled and said, “Sure I will.” Ten years later Big Jim got elected governor and guess which county road in the state got paved first? You are right, it was that road in Geneva County. They named it Buttermilk Road.

For folks in the Wiregrass, guess who built the Ross Clark Circle around Dothan? You got it, Big Jim Folsom.

For any of you legislators that are reading, my advice to you is that your average constituent isn’t going to know whether or not you voted for the state tax on gasoline. But, they are going to remember that highway or bridge you brought home to your county. If you play your cards right, you might even get it named after you.

Speaking of legislators, legendary Black Belt legislator Rick Manley passed away in January. He represented Marengo County and the Black Belt for over 25 years in the House and Senate. He was one of the most able and effective legislative leaders in state history. He served as chairman of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. He was also speaker pro tem of the House.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

GSP's Eagle Cottages gain National Geographic recognition

Already a beacon of sustainability, education and eco-tourism, Alabama’s Gulf State Park is again at the forefront of providing visitors with much more than the traditional “toes in the sand” experience.

In fact, the ultimate compliment has been bestowed on Gulf State Park’s Eagle Cottages by National Geographic with a Unique Lodges of the World designation, the only such recognition for any facility east of the Rocky Mountains in the U.S.

The Unique Lodges program is a highly selective process. Only 56 properties worldwide are included in the program. Only six other properties are in the United States, two in Alaska and four in the West.

Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said he always knew Alabama was special, but he’s glad that National Geographic will now draw the world’s attention to the biological and cultural diversity throughout our great state.

“I think this is very fitting that we are recognized by National Geographic,” Blankenship said. “This is a significant milestone for Alabama. This opens us up to about 730 million people through the National Geographic magazine or their digital network around the world. A good portion of those 730 million people don’t know that Alabama has such beauty and biodiversity. This will not only be good for the Gulf State Park and the Alabama Gulf Coast, but people also will learn that we have the largest artificial reef program in the world. They will learn how special the Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge and the Mobile-Tensaw Delta are. They will also learn that Alabama is No. 1 in aquatic biodiversity.”

Commissioner Blankenship further highlighted the great range of special places in Alabama, from the river shoals that feature the Cahaba lily in Bibb County, to the Red Hills salamander habitat in Monroe County, to the beauty of the Paint Rock River Valley in north Alabama.

“Working with National Geographic has been great. They did not realize what a wonderful place the Mobile-Tensaw Delta is until they came for some site visits,” he said. “Then they looked at other opportunities in the area that included the Grand Bay Savanna and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. It was an eye-opening experience for them. We think it will be that way for so many people around the world once National Geographic starts to promote the Eagle Cottages. I can’t express how big this is for Alabama as a whole.”

Chandra Wright, Director of Environmental and Educational Initiatives at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, said the Eagle Cottages program is one aspect of the overall Gulf State Park (GSP) Project. The vision statement of Gulf State Park reads: “Gulf State Park will be an international benchmark for environmental and economic sustainability, demonstrating best practices for outdoor recreation, education and hospitable accommodations.”

“A typical National Geographic traveler is looking for property committed to taking care of the environment, taking care of the resources, taking care of the local communities and making sure we preserve those assets for the future,” Wright said. “It also includes immersing the traveler in the local culture. We’re targeting a slightly different traveler than we normally target in coastal Alabama.”

With the Unique Lodges designation, Gulf State Park will have access to National Geographic resources, including training to elevate the visitor experience.

“Our staff who undergo that training will be able to promote themselves as a National Geographic guide,” Wright said. “We’ll be working with National Geographic to bring additional programs to the park. It’s exciting to see what’s going to happen over the next few years.”

“The 11 cottages fit in the concept of a National Geographic Unique Lodge, which is focused on an international traveler who wants to really engage in the local community,” Wright said. “That includes local history, local nature, cultural heritage and really getting to know the community.”

Almost a year ago, a ‘freshening’ of the facilities started that included painting, adding new furniture and replacing artwork that better reflected the local environment and heritage.

“We established a theme that the communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach grew up around, which was a fishing community,” Wright said. “So, we thought about the old fish camps that were up on stilts. That’s how the original structures were based. We had to figure out how to translate that concept to Eagle Cottages. We rebranded and made more of an authentic Alabama fish camp experience but also worked in some additional sustainability features. All the light fixtures were replaced with LED bulbs. Appliances are being replaced with more energy efficient models. We’re embracing some of the things we’re doing at The Lodge, but also we’re testing some concepts at the cottages that may translate later to the 350-room Lodge.”

One aspect that makes the Eagle Cottages so special is the goal of providing a personalized guest experience, Wright said.

“We’re putting packages together where we can get to know our guests on an individual basis,” she said. “When we find out what their interests are, we can steer them to some personalized experiences. One of the things we talk about is the amount of biodiversity on the Alabama Gulf Coast. We have relationships with outfitters in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, at Dauphin Island, down at Fort Morgan as well as Gulf Shores-Orange Beach. This allows us to get people out to have a more intimate experience through kayaking, fishing or going on Delta tours. If they want to know about our local artists and artisans, we can set them up with a tour of the Coastal Arts Center in Orange Beach and give them the opportunity to take a glass-blowing class or a clay-throwing class, so they get to know some of the local people and engage in a hands-on experience.”

Because of this enriched visitor experience, the GSP Project team reached out to Costas Christ, a National Geographic (NatGeo) travel editor who advises NatGeo on sustainable tourism.

A friend of famed biologist, naturalist, author and native Alabamian E.O. Wilson, Christ was somewhat familiar with Alabama but had no idea of the vastness of the natural wonders that make Alabama special.

“Costas didn’t really appreciate our wealth of biodiversity until we got him to come down in December of 2017,” Wright said. “He spent three days in coastal Alabama, and we tried to give him a crash course in everything we have to offer. We took him around Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan. We took him to Bird and Robinson islands. We took him to Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge to showcase our biodiversity, our Native American history, our Civil War history, and we convinced him that we were worthy of National Geographic coming into the park. He has been helping us on how to transition these cottages into something that would be worthy of National Geographic selection. Christ has visited coastal Alabama every four months since December 2017, and he explores a different section of coastal Alabama on each visit. We took him to see the Delta by boat. We took him to Mobile to see a portion of the African American Heritage Trail. He had no idea we had that amount of African American heritage in our area. That got National Geographic interested in finding the Clotilda (considered the last American slave ship), which was recently discovered. He was blown away by our natural biodiversity and our cultural heritage that people around the South, around the United States and around the world have no idea about. This gives us an opportunity to educate people worldwide on what we have to offer.”

One way Eagle Cottages’ management and Wright have reached out to visitors is through an afternoon manager’s reception at the Eagle Cottages office, called the Eagle’s Nest. Coastal Alabama-specific snacks, sweet tea and lemonade provided by the park’s Woodside Restaurant are served as Cottages manager Mark Larkin and Wright interact with the guests about what coastal Alabama has to offer.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Roy Moore on GOP alarm about 2020 U.S. Senate candidacy: 'If I'm not going to win, why are they opposing me?'

Earlier this week, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Jones defeated Moore for that seat in 2017 by a narrow 1.7% margin in one of the most hotly contested special election battles in Alabama history. Despite the small margin, many Republicans are not thrilled that Moore is taking another shot at the seat, including President Donald Trump and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa).

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Moore said Jones’ leadership was the reason he had decided to run again.

“We need some leadership in Washington,” Moore said. “I think the people of Alabama aren’t being represented there properly now. And I think the last election, because of Project Birmingham and other factors, the vote was stolen from the people.”

Moore blamed the so-called Republican establishment for his 2017 loss and asked if the reason behind their opposition to his candidacy was because he could not win in 2020, then why be concerned about his candidacy?

“This is simply an effort by the Republican establishment in the Senate,” he said. “What they did in the last campaign – they not only entered in the primary and opposed me but then in the general, they basically joined the Democrats. One of their main leaders was the senator from Alabama. And he certainly got involved in it, and that affected the outcome. I think this is going to be a different race, and I think people have awakened, and they have seen the things that have happened to [Brett] Kavanaugh. And they’ve seen Project Birmingham was revealed to them. I think people are mad, and I think rightfully so. Basically, what Senator Shelby did was wrong, and now they’re doing the same thing again. It’s nothing new. They’re saying I can’t win, and yet there’s such opposition even before I qualified. If I’m not going to win, why are they opposing me? They’re trying to do a double standard.”

The former justice from Etowah County went on to accuse the GOP establishment of attempting to control the vote of Alabamians and pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by name.

“Supposedly they’re very upset about [Doug] Jones being up there now, but they help put him there,” Moore added. “I hope in the general election they’ll vote properly if they don’t want a Democrat there. I’m not worried about that. As far as their involvement in the primary, they got every right to do that. But I think it’s the Republican establishment in Washington should not be controlling the vote of the people, and that is what they’re trying to do. It means nothing to McConnell, who is from Kentucky who the people of Alabama choose as their elected senator.”

When asked if there were anything he would change about his 2017 effort to win, Moore said he did not know what he could change given the difficult circumstances.

“I think our campaign did very well in that race,” Moore said. “We actually won over 10 other candidates. Of course, we won in the primary, and we won in the runoff. And, you know, we did very well. Then 32 days out, some women came with false and malicious accusations that were not true – people I did not know. You know, it had an effect on the general election. Then, of course, when Shelby joined in and asked people not to vote for me, then, of course, it got about the same number of votes that Jones won by. It was about the same number assigned to somebody else on the ballot.”

“I don’t know that there is anything we could have done,” he added. “But now I think people see through it, and I think people are rightfully mad and angry that people in Washington tried to control their vote. And it is wrong, and it is still wrong. It was wrong last time. But this time it is doubly bad because they’re saying that I can’t win. Well, they’re the ones that put Jones there. And if I can’t win, why are they worried about it?”

Moore also said the allegations from 2017 would continue to have a presence in his 2020 effort.

“It’s going to be there,” he acknowledged. “We’re involved in court proceedings in two different cases. And it’s still going to be there because the courts are moving very slowly. We haven’t seen any of the accusers. We can’t get the one in Montgomery – I won’t mention names – into court to question them. I spent a day in depositions. And that was sometime back. And we still can’t question them. It just goes to show you that what’s going on in these cases and what this is all about.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

