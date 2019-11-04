Tuberville: ‘Who would have thought Alabama fans would vote for a guy from Auburn for a political position?’

One of the questions often raised about former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate run in Alabama is if fans of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide would vote for the former Auburn University head football coach, especially after the five and six fingers raised after his Iron Bowl wins signifying the wins in the streak Auburn had over Alabama a decade ago.

Despite all of the Iron Bowl rivalry football history over a decade ago, polling has consistently shown that Tuberville is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s ESPN 97.7 The Zone on Sunday, Tuberville argued it was his college football and his coaching résumé that has united Auburn and Alabama fans to support his campaign.

“You know this is a state – people are proud,” Tuberville said. “People say, ‘You are going to run? You can’t get the Alabama vote.’ I tell you, everywhere I’ve been – people, they love football. They love sports. They love their high school team and that really makes you feel good about this country because our young people are our greatest commodity. And I enjoyed it for 40 years because it kept me young, and young people of this state really support their high school teams. They love their college teams. There are a lot of good college teams in this state,” he added. “UAB, Jacksonville State – I’ve enjoyed going around watching their games.”

“It makes you feel good about our country in terms of there’s a lot of division and things going different directions in politics,” he added. “It’s dirty. People are talking like it’s the end of the world. Hey, we’ve got the greatest country on the face of the earth. We’ve got a great state and people are proud of it. I think football brings us together. Who would have thought Alabama fans would vote for a guy from Auburn for a political position? I’m going to get a lot of Alabama votes because they know I did something that’s hard to do – it’s coach college football. And I won at it, you know. And people like winners.”

