Tuberville pledges to be outspoken if elected to U.S. Senate; Would use AOC as a model

In an interview recorded on Wednesday with Columbus, Ga. CBS affiliate WRBL’s Elizabeth White, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate election, reiterated his call for Christian values as guiding principles for governance.

However, he also vowed to be outspoken in his role as U.S. Senator, if elected.

Tuberville explained how he would have differed from incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), which was by not backing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leader and by supporting then-U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who Jones did not support.

Tuberville said that even though he would be a junior U.S. Senator, that would not deter him from speaking out.

“Let me tell you something: If I go up there, they’re going to hear me,” Tuberville said. “If I think that guy is right for the people of Alabama and the country, I’m going to vote for him. I don’t care what the rest of the same. You can’t do that.”

Later in the interview in the same vein of being heard, this time on the issue of entitlements, Tuberville said he would take a similar approach to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he said he respected despite her political leanings.

“Everybody is saying, ‘Coach you’re one person,'” he said. “I’m one. We got to start somewhere. You know, this young woman from New York, bartender. She gets in there. I mean, I don’t agree with anything she says. Let me get that out front. But she’s been there three months, and you know her better than anybody up there. Why? Because she believes in it. And she is trying to sell it.”

“Is it going to sell?” Tuberville continued. “No, but it’s showing her voice. She’s representing her people. I respect her because she’s speaking out and you’re looking at another guy that is going to speak out. ‘You’re just going to be one of a few, and you’re going to have no seniority.’ Hey, you don’t need seniority to get in front of a camera and tell them what you believe.”

The former Auburn coach also proposed teaching religion in public schools, which some feel has been downplayed in the name of political correctness.

“Christian values — we don’t have anything unless we get back to that,” Tuberville said. “Prayer in school, we need to teach religion in school — all religions because we need to know about them. You know, we’re a double standard country right now. You can’t talk Christianity. You can’t do it. But you can talk about other religions. Why don’t we do that? Let’s let kids make their mind up, you know, of what they believe in. But we’re afraid to do that because we’re afraid to hurt somebody’s feelings. We got to get away from that. We got to get away.”

