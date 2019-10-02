Tuberville: Impeachment is ‘good versus evil’ — Democrats ‘have the hate in their eyes for a guy that the people of this country elected’

As it stands right now, chalk former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville up as a “no” on any vote to convict and disqualify President Donald Trump in any impeachment proceeding that would reach the U.S. Senate if he were a member of that body.

During an appearance Tuesday on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, Tuberville, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, decried congressional Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump and described it as “good versus evil.”

“They don’t like the guy because he is an outsider,” he said on “The Matt & Aunie Show.” “He’s not a swamp-dweller like the rest of them. He’s not running, playing their games. They’re not able to steal all the money they’ve stolen for years. He’s keeping an eye on them. The other things is they’re just trying to run the clock out. They don’t want to give him a win in anything. That’s the reason they don’t bring anything to the floor because it will pass because people in this country need help. But fodder to say, ‘Listen, look what I got done.’ I think like you said it’s going to backfire. It’s truly going to backfire. It’s just unfortunate for the people of this country. I call it good versus evil. That’s exactly what it is. These people have an ulterior motive for Donald Trump and this country and the Christian base of this country, and it just hurts to think our country has gotten to this point.”

Co-host Matt Murphy offered an obligatory question to Tuberville, asking if anything in his view would lead him to vote to convict Trump as a U.S. senator.

“Not that I’ve seen or heard at this point,” Tuberville replied. “You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Just from what has happened in the last three years – you know what they’re trying to do. They’re just trying to run the clock out on the guy. I really think, too, they’re trying to do as much as they possibly can to physically make the guy – just drain him. You know – use every ounce of energy of just fighting off things other than trying to help the people that elected him. I really do believe that.”

“Just look at these people’s faces that have the hate in their eyes for a guy that the people of this country elected to be our president,” he added. “It’s a slap in the face not just to Donald Trump but to all of us – all of us that supported and voted for him to send him up there for change.”

Tuberville associated the effort with so-called deep state entities that he saw as seeking a diversion from what U.S. Attorney General William Barr may make available from his investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I never thought in my lifetime I would see a CIA, an FBI, a former president and all of this staff actually spy and try to bring down first a candidate and an elected president of the United States,” Tuberville said. “I think what they’re trying to do, too, is this Barr investigation is getting ready to come out. I got a feeling it ain’t going to be good for the folks on the left. And again, it’s really not left anymore. It’s socialism. They want to transform this country.”

