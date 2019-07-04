Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Tuskegee Airman: America not perfect but it was, still is worth fighting for – ‘God’ was ‘my co-pilot’ 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Flowers: Legislative session for most part successful, especially for Governor Kay Ivey 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer won’t rule out 2020 U.S. Senate run — ‘We’re praying about it’ 6 hours ago / News
Tuberville: Americans must stop abandoning our history 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Independence Day brings more traffic fatalities 8 hours ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: Celebrating our freedom 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Doug Jones: D.C.’s planned July 4 parade ‘very, very unfortunate’ 23 hours ago / News
Alabama constitutions on display in Huntsville for Independence Day 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
A republic, if we can keep it: The cost of counting illegal aliens in the U.S. Census 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Elated Alabama dad reacts to belated Father’s Day gift 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Police say boy died in hot car in Dothan as drugged parents slept 1 day ago / News
Lawyers: Former Auburn star, coach Chuck Person was broke in NCAA scandal 1 day ago / News
Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Trump’s big plans for Independence Day, McConnell keeping an eye on Alabama, boycott Alabama failure and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
State employees have extra day off for Independence Day holiday this year for recognition of ‘hard work’ 1 day ago / News
Watch: Incredible ‘Ode to Alabama Small Towns’ shows what makes the state a ‘Sweet Home’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Trump administration staffer from Alabama takes break from ‘fancy office in DC’ to become a Marine 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Farmers Federation names Auburn graduate to lead poultry, pork, dairy divisions 2 days ago / News
Hooper: Alabama ‘at the top of the list’ for National Republican Senatorial Committee 2 days ago / News
California tech company relocating to Alabama despite Culverhouse’s boycott demands 2 days ago / Analysis
7 hours ago

Tuberville: Americans must stop abandoning our history

A shoe company has once again divided our nation.

An iconic American brand, Nike, fell victim to the re-writing of history after briskly pulling a new line of USA-themed sneakers from shelves after harsh controversy arose over their patriotic design. The shoes, which displayed Betsy Ross’ flag, sparked outrage from critics, who reportedly denounced the symbol as offensive and inappropriate for present-day wear. Nike’s response has deemed an important piece of history unworthy of celebration during what’s supposed to be a week of unity honoring our nation’s independence.

The Continental Congress adopted Betsy Ross’ flag as the first official symbol of an independent America in 1777. It’s claimed that General George Washington tapped the Philadelphia seamstress to sew the original flag a year earlier. The design — 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars — represented the 13 original colonies as a newly unified nation. Betsy Ross’ flag waved with pride as soldiers fought for hard-won independence from an overseas monarch during the American Revolution. When examining the symbolism of the first American flag, we must travel back in history to its creation and understand what it represented during the Revolutionary era: a democratic, indivisible nation established on the core ideals of liberty and justice.

In a recent tweet, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona stated, “[Nike] has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it.”

Critics are allowing misguided political interpretations to reshape the significance of Betsy Ross’ flag in history. For an American company to abandon such an important historic symbol in an effort to conform to ‘political correctness’ is downright dishonorable.

Extremist groups have grossly misused and misinterpreted Betsy Ross’ flag for their own individual purposes, to be sure. But those cases are just more examples of how present-day interpretations of significant historic symbols have been warped by political biases and employed by misguided missions.

Betsy Ross’ flag symbolizes patriotism and pride for the new nation that would, over the course of history, develop into and prove itself to be the greatest and most powerful in the world. As Americans, we must unite to honor our country and what it stands for during Fourth of July celebrations. We must advocate for our flag — old versions and new — and pay tribute to what it represents: the forefathers who earned our independence, the veterans who fought for our freedom against tyrannical enemies and the armed services around the world who continue to defend our great country every day.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

2 hours ago

Tuskegee Airman: America not perfect but it was, still is worth fighting for – ‘God’ was ‘my co-pilot’

Harry Stewart, a Tuskegee Airman who served in WWII, was born on Independence Day 95-years ago. As he celebrates the birth of both himself and our nation, he says that despite America’s past and present imperfections, he would re-enlist today if he could.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Stewart explained that he graduated from Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Flying School (the advanced step after basic aviation at Tuskegee Institute) on June 27, 1944.

“My journey to the flight line started in my high-school library in the New York City borough of Queens. I came across a magazine article about the first all-black flying combat unit, the 99th Pursuit Squadron. I decided right then that when I turned 18 the squadron was where I wanted to serve,” he wrote.

And serve he did, catching a train from New York City down to Alabama as soon as he was eligible.

Stewart reminisced about the train ride, and the culture shock of segregation. However, he was undeterred in his determination to serve his country.

“When the train crossed the Mason-Dixon Line, the conductor came by and pointed at me: ‘Move to the colored car.’ It was disconcerting, but I saw it as an unavoidable hurdle to earning my wings. I swallowed hard and kept going,” Stewart advised.

When he arrived at Tuskegee Army Airfield, he felt a tremendous sense of pride in seeing all of the planes and military emblems.

“You felt you were part of something big, something magnificent. You weren’t just learning to fly; you were serving your country, and you were going to fight,” Stewart emphasized.

Stewart would go on to fly 43 combat missions at the control of a P-51 Mustang with the 332nd Fighter Group, known as the Red Tails, under the command of the legendary Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. Stewart would eventually retire as an Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroism, Stewart wrote, “I was thankful that my country had given me the opportunity to fly and fight, and all these years later I am proud that I contributed to the cause.”

“We called it winning the Double V, victory against totalitarianism abroad and institutional racism at home,” he continued.

“July 4 is my birthday, but I celebrate my country’s birthday too,” Stewart concluded. “America was not perfect in the 1940s and is not perfect today, yet I fought for it then and would do so again.”

Stewart is the subject of a newly released biography entitled, “Soaring to Glory: A Tuskegee Airman’s Firsthand Account of World War II.” He has been interviewed frequently recently leading up to the book’s publication.

For example, speaking with The Mercury News, Stewart shared some of his most emotional memories from battle and said that patriotism transcends race.

He also credited God with getting him through the war.

“Somebody was with me. I guess it was God as my co-pilot,” he said.

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Flowers: Legislative session for most part successful, especially for Governor Kay Ivey

The 2019 legislative session was one of the most controversial yet productive sessions in memory.

Governor Kay Ivey’s first Session of the Quadrennial was a roaring success. It’s hard to remember a governor getting everything they wanted since the George Wallace heydays.

Wallace in his prime simply controlled the legislature. It was more like an appendage of the governor’s office. Kay Ivey has apparently taken a page from the old Wallace playbook. By the way, that is probably apropos as Kay cut her teeth in Alabama politics working for and learning from the Wallaces.

Governor Ivey started out the session by passing a gas tax increase which will fund major transportation/highway needs in the state. She ended the last week of the session by garnering legislation to give the governor control of the Pardons and Parole Board and then topping that off with legislation that will allow a vote next March on Alabama having an appointed state school board rather than an elected one. If this controversial amendment is approved by voters, then the governor will make most of the initial appointments.

One would have to say that Kay Ivey has pretty much got a lot of influence with this legislature. Kay’s years of experience and probably more importantly her relationships with legislators is paying dividends for Alabama’s female Republican governor.

Any legislative session could be considered a success if both budgets pass. It is, by the way, the only constitutional mandate for a regular annual session.

The Education Budget is record-breaking. It is a $7.1-billion-dollar budget with a $500 million dollar increase over last year’s budget. This largest in history budget gives teachers and education employees a four percent cost of living raise. It will also increase funding to the state’s heralded pre-kindergarten program. Alabama Community Colleges will get a significant increase. Legislators seem to realize the importance of technical training in the state in attracting manufacturing jobs. State Senator, Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and Representative Bill Poole (R- Tuscaloosa), the Chairmen of the Education Budget Committees in the Senate and House did an excellent job of shepherding the school budget through the legislative labyrinth.

The General Fund Budget which generally lags behind the Education Budget was also passed on a positive note. The budget calls for spending $2.2 billion dollars. It includes a two percent cost of living increase for state employees as well as an eight percent increase for the state’s understaffed prison system. Representative Steve Clouse (R–Ozark) is the veteran chairman of the House General Fund Committee.

One of the downsides of the Session was the Legislature’s inability to pass a Constitutional Amendment to allow Alabamians to vote to have a lottery like 45 other states, including all of our neighboring states.

It would pass overwhelmingly if put to a vote. Alabamians are simply tired of seeing their money going into the state coffers of Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

State Senator Jim McLendon (R-St. Clair) offered the best opportunity and most modern and profitable lottery proposal. However, his Bill was ignored in deference to the Indian Casinos legislation which was overtly written to continue to give these Indian Casinos a monopoly on electronic gaming in the state. The Indian casinos arrogantly flaunted their influence in the legislature by offering a watered-down, archaic, paper only lottery that would be obsolete within five years.

McLendon’s Bill would have generated $250 million. The Indian Casino’s Lottery would have given the state a paltry $100 million at best for a few years. The House Democrats boldly and wisely killed the Bill with the hopes that if you are going to approve a lottery, that it would be one that would benefit the state and not the Indian gambling syndicate.

In essence, the Choctaw Indian Casino’s in Mississippi killed the lottery 20 years ago with last-minute money before balloting. The Poarch Creek Casinos beat it this time before it could get out of the gate. The power that the Poarch Creek Indian casinos are building in the Alabama Legislature is dangerous.

CBS 42 in Birmingham took a poll the last week of the session asking how their viewers rated the legislature and legislative session. It was 86 percent negative. However, this is nothing new. Alabamian’s have always rated the legislature negatively. However, if you ask them about their own legislators they will either not know who they are or they like them.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

6 hours ago

Rep. Gary Palmer won’t rule out 2020 U.S. Senate run — ‘We’re praying about it’

After last week’s announcement from Secretary of State John Merrill that he was getting into the 2020 U.S. Senate contest, many assumed the field was set.

Other than Merrill, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) have also made formal announcements of a bid for the seat.

However, such a declaration of a settled field could be premature. During an appearance on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) indicated there was the possibility he could still run for the seat.

Host Matt Murphy asked Palmer if he had a preferred candidate among the currently announced field.

“I don’t know that everybody that is going to be in has gotten in yet,” Palmer replied.

“You’re not getting in?” Murphy asked.

“We’re praying about it,” Palmer said.

“Are you still on the fence?” Murphy followed up.

“Well, you know, my wife and I pray about everything, and our attitude is that if we feel led and clearly led to do something, we’re going to do it, whether we want to do it or not. But, what I’m trying to get across to people is that you need to look at the long-term, not the short-term. And long-term is we’ll hold the Senate. I think right now, the president will be reelected. But we have got to get the House back. The first two years of a second administration are really the only opportunity to get anything done. And if we don’t have the House, we will have wasted that.”

Later in the appearance, Palmer laid out a timeline for a candidate, which he indicated an announcement could be made as late as the end of September.

“There will be a termination point where qualifying will close, and I anticipate that will be the end of September, somewhere in that range,” Palmer said. “Certainly by the end of September you’ve got to decide. I think with primary being in March, it’s basically going to be a January to March election primarily because October, you’ll have some ads and things like that. You get into November, you start getting into the holiday season for Thanksgiving and Christmas and nobody is paying any attention.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

8 hours ago

Independence Day brings more traffic fatalities

There are more fatal crashes during the days surrounding Independence Day than the rest of the year, according to an analysis of state traffic records by researchers at the University of Alabama.

During the past five years, the five days around the Fourth of July averaged three fatal crashes a day, 29% higher than the average of fatal crashes per day the rest of the year, the study by UA’s Center for Advanced Public Safety showed. This came despite total vehicle crashes being slightly lower during the five-day period around July Fourth, which includes the holiday along with two days before and after.

The major causes of crashes around the holiday are impaired driving from alcohol or other drugs as well as speeding.

“This is true in most states,” said Dr. David Brown, a researcher with CAPS who performed the study. “Times before and after this iconic American holiday make it one of the deadliest holiday periods of the year across the country due to drunk-driving crashes.”

The study employed the Critical Analysis Reporting Environment, or CARE, a software analysis system developed by CAPS research and development personnel to automatically mine information from existing databases. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, provided crash records for the study.

The times of the crashes, as well as the high number and proportion of run-off-the-road and single vehicle, crashes all support the conclusion of speed and DUI causation, Brown said.

From 2014 to 2018, the five-day period around Independence Day averaged 1,857 crashes, about 90 percent of the average from any randomly chosen five-day period throughout the year. However, the three fatal crashes per day is more than the 2.33 per day the rest of the year, according to state traffic data.

Similar to other holidays, the frequency of crashes is lower mainly because of fewer crashes on July Fourth itself, typical of lower crashes on other holidays, as people are likely at their destinations.

“To take advantage of the lower number of crashes on the Fourth itself, the best time to travel is during mid-day and before it gets dark,” Brown said. Fatal crashes increase after 6 p.m. and occur significantly more than the typical day during the two days before and after the holiday, according to CAPS’ analysis.

While observing the traditional recommendations of not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol nor riding with drivers who fail to observe speed limits, Brown said seat belts save many lives in otherwise fatal crashes.

“The most effective way of increasing survivability and reducing injury in all crashes is the use of restraints,” he said.

Of those killed in crashes during the holiday period, 63% were not buckled, a higher rate than the rest of the year. The fatality rate for those who wore restraints was less than 1%.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration conducts targeted media campaigns for Independence Day called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.” There is also extra enforcement on the roads across the country to try to reduce impaired driving over the holiday period.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama)

10 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: Celebrating our freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As we celebrate Independence Day, I always like to reflect on how very blessed we are to live in America.

The American flag is the symbol of our freedom – throughout wars, hard times, terrorist attacks – the flag is what gives us hope, inspiration and reminds us of the sacrifices made over the past 233 years for our liberty. Our American flag should be honored, respected and revered.

I cannot fathom why any American would kneel at the National Anthem much less burn our flag.

Recently, I signed on as a cosponsor to H.J Res. 65, a bill that would propose an amendment to the Constitution of the United States giving Congress power to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag.

We have so much to be proud of today.

I am thrilled about how well our country is doing under President Trump. Our economy is thriving. People are back at work and have good-paying jobs. Our military is being rebuilt and America is once again respected in the world.

Regardless of one’s political views, we all should take pride in America. We should be able to disagree respectfully while putting America first. There is no better example of this need than the crisis we face at our Southwest border.

Massive waves of illegal immigrants are overwhelming the resources of our brave Border Patrol agents. Instead of acknowledging this crisis and working together to resolve it, House Democrats refuse to lift a finger. My bill to provide the $4.5 billion President Trump requested to help with just the humanitarian relief has been rejected 17 times by House Democrats as of writing. By not agreeing to this bill, Democrats are hurting the very people they claim to want to help and jeopardizing our sovereignty.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, let’s remember America is strongest when we are together as a people and that freedom is not free. God Bless America!

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

