This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
“The Ford Faction” host Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 13.
The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:
⁃ Hurricane Florence
⁃ Spain Park High School student racist video
⁃ Pope Francis, cover-up or investigation?
⁃ Victoria Secret model “insensitive”
⁃ Carlos Zetina emails every single girl named Nicole at his college for an awesome reason
Watch:
A Birmingham Church is ensuring that children who attend Jones Valley Middle School always have clean clothes by donating a washing machine and dryer.
South Park Baptist Church gifted the new washer and dryer, along with detergent, to the school on Wednesday.
“It makes us feel great. The Lord said ‘look out for one another’ and that is what we choose to do. Look out for one another. This school and another school later on. Thank you, Jesus,” said Anita Sellers, wife of the pastor at South Park Baptist, via WBRC.
Both members of the church, school and community are overjoyed as it is important for children to not be judged by their clothes.
“Children often make fun of them. They have low self-esteem and one of our goals is to make children feel important because they are. They have a purpose and a plan,” Regina Ward told the news station.
Milton Hopkins, principal at Jones Valley Middle School, was appreciative of the donation and mentioned that he had been seeking partners to assist with school needs for three years.
“It can make a big difference. Self-esteem is really important in the middle school level. Especially it’s important to our children feel good about who they are,” said Hopkins.
The washer and dryer will also reportedly be used by the school’s football and basketball teams.
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller
Two jail inmates in Alabama have been captured in Illinois.
The Cullman County sheriff’s office told news outlets that Justin Eugene Curington and John Patrick Parsons escaped Wednesday while assigned to pick up trash in Cullman.
Details on where they were caught in Illinois were not immediately available.
Deputies said the men will be returned to Cullman.
Curington is being charged with first-degree escape and Parsons is charged with second-degree escape.
Curington had been arrested in June and charged with probation violations for property theft.
Parsons was in jail for several misdemeanors, including giving a false name to police.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
Tarana Burke, founder of the worldwide #MeToo campaign intended to raise awareness about sexual harassment, abuse and assault, credits Alabama for inspiring the movement.
In an article published Thursday in the Birmingham Times, the details of Burke’s deep connections to the Yellowhammer State were tied together. Not only did she attend Alabama State University before graduating from Auburn, but, before that, Burke worked with grassroots civil rights causes in the state starting at age 14.
She also, while a teenager, was a counselor at an Alabama youth camp when a 13-year-old began to tell Burke about sexual abuse she was experiencing at home.
“I was horrified by her words, the emotions welling inside of me ran the gamut, and I listened until I literally could not take it anymore… which turned out to be less than five minutes,” Burke shared.
“Then, right in the middle of her sharing her pain with me, I cut her off and immediately directed her to another female counselor who could ‘help her better.’ I will never forget the look on her face,” she continued.
That very moment, the #MeToo movement’s seeds were planted in Alabama. Burke, who herself is a survivor of rape and sexual abuse from her childhood and teenage years, was left searching for the right words to empathize with the girl.
“I watched her put her mask back on and go back into the world like she was all alone and I couldn’t even bring myself to whisper… me too,” Burke added.
Since then, countless women and young girls have disclosed their experiences to her. Burke has found a message share with survivors everywhere – “You’re not alone. This happened to me too.”
Burke, who was named a 2017 TIME Magazine Person of the Year and got the opportunity to release the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, was also involved in community organizing and social justice causes in her early teens. One such organization she worked with sprouted from a youth leadership group that state Sen. Hank Sanders (D-Selma) began with veterans of Alabama’s civil rights and labor movements.
“They wanted to make sure there was another generation of young people to carry on the legacy of work they began in that movement,” Burke told the Montgomery Advertiser.
I am so thankful for the courageous and powerful work of Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo Movement. Tarana’s broad vision, hard work, and endless dedication have made… https://t.co/Id6H9fD0Ml
— Hank Sanders (@SenHankSanders) September 13, 2018
Now with a movement of her own, Burke hopes to correct the prevalent narrative about #MeToo. For her, “it’s about the victims and their healing, not ‘naming and shaming’ abusers.”
“The thousands of messages I get weekly come from people who are not trying to take down anybody, but they’re trying to find out how to craft a healing journey or path,” she said.
You can hear Burke speak about “The Power of Me Too” and her journey founding the movement in Birmingham on October 9 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the UAB Alys Stephens Center.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Planet Fundraiser, an app born in Birmingham, is revolutionizing charitable giving.
Donating to charities has been made easier due to ever-improving technology, but the innovative app that started right here in Alabama is simplifying things even more. Planet Fundraiser, which started in 2016, allows people to donate from the money they budget every week for everyday expenses, like shopping for groceries or dining out.
ABC 33/40 explains that Planet Fundraiser is “a free fundraising app enabling shoppers to submit a picture of their receipt from any participating merchant. A portion of that purchase is donated by the merchant to a cause of the user’s choice.”
The beauty of the app is that purchases you already make allow you to give to the charities of your choice, completely free of charge to you.
“By choosing to shop at businesses on the app, you’re able to exchange your loyalty in exchange for the cause that you care about,” Drew Honeycutt, the co-founder of Planet Fundraiser, said.
Honeycutt says you can find more than 300 businesses on the app, including popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Shipt and Piggly Wiggly, as well as online businesses. A large variety of charities are featured, too. From your child’s local school to their soccer team, or a non-profit like a women’s shelter or the Red Cross, there is a charity for everyone.
Honeycutt explained the streamlined process that Planet Fundraiser utilizes.
“We send charities one check a month,” Honeycutt said. “That’s the accumulation of the different transactions their supporters went and made that month.”
The Birmingham tech company gives a percentage of any sales made by a customer signed up on the app to that customer’s preferred charity.
Honeycutt says this is changing the landscape of how people contribute while costing them no extra time or money.
“It is creating a way that more people can participate and make a difference,” Honeycut emphasized. “Not everybody can write a check, but you can go shop at these businesses and give back and help the local business community.”
The app was conceived when the other co-founder, Kasey Birdsong, was trying to raise money for his daughter’s T-ball team.
Alabama Newscenter reported earlier this year that “Birdsong was frustrated by the challenges of effectively raising money for the team – how to reach out and to whom, how to persuade people to give, and how to make it easy for them to donate. There must be a better and simpler way, he thought.”
From that experience and a lot of hard work, Planet Fundraiser was born in Birmingham.
Planet Fundraiser is currently in 30 states and continues to expand quickly. The company’s startup was formed through the Innovation Depot’s “Velocity Accelerator” program and funded in part by Shipt CEO, and fellow Alabama tech startup success story, Bill Smith.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn