This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

Despite an impeachment inquiry that is growing support nationally, along with foreign policy challenges in the Middle East and China, the president still found time to do just that.

President Donald Trump has quite a lot of things to deal with right now. Going after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions shouldn’t be one of them.

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the comments against Sessions came entirely unprovoked.

When discussing the issue of the deep state with Daily Caller writer Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s tangent took him to voice his approval of Attorney General William Barr and then his disapproval of Sessions, his former AG.

“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” he outlined.

He then attacked Sessions, saying, “Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster.”

The president continued, “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Let’s be clear: Sessions is a great man and a great asset to Alabama. He does not deserve this.

Trump later added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”

No. That isn’t true. Sessions gave Trump legitimacy by being the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, giving him street cred on his main issue of immigration.

Trump was a relative unknown in the political world when he began his presidential bid. Nobody knew whether he was a joke or a legitimate contender.

He stayed with him throughout the entirety of the campaign, and into the presidency.

At the very least, Jeff Sessions helped mold Donald Trump into a legitimate political candidate and helped navigate the path to becoming the president of the United States.

At most, Sessions made Trump who he is today.

Staples of the Trump presidency, such as a border wall, tariffs on China, a need to renegotiate trade deals and a need to restructure how we use our military around the world. All were staples of former Senator Jeff Sessions long before Trump made them his own.

The president knows he owes a lot to Sessions.

Trump is still mad Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, even though it was the right thing to do. And had Trump just let that silly nonsense play out without commenting on it every day, maybe the public outcome would be even better.

Sessions also had the Department of Justice speed up the Hillary Clinton email investigation and look into FISA abuses, both of which will eventually prove there was a built-in bias in the Deep State working against then-candidate Donald Trump.

Trump should thank Sessions. He was the MVP of the Trump administration.

And while Trump continues to rip Sessions, Sessions still refuses to speak ill of the president, seeing what a true statesman looks like and knowing he’ll never be that.

Just last week Sessions praised the president, which shows that Sessions cares more about the country than petty personal beefs and squabbles. There may be a lesson for President Trump there.

Regardless of all the petty nonsense, Trump should be thankful he had the support of Sessions.

And Alabama should be very proud of its former senator.

Without Sessions, there probably would have never have been a President Trump.

The president ought to show his appreciation by leaving Sessions alone.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN