This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
If you’re like me, you sometimes get caught up in what lies ahead rather than what’s in the moment — and while I know that I should enjoy today rather than concerning myself with tomorrow, I can’t help myself.
I’m here to tell you that I am almost beside myself with excitement as I think about a college football game that could take place a number of weeks from now.
The Alabama-LSU game? The Auburn-Georgia game? The Iron Bowl?
Oh, I’m excited about seeing those games, but I’m over the moon with excitement about watching another game that could top them all!
I’m getting behind the wheel of my car and thinking of the road ahead, and I want to share my excitement with you.
Watch:
Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.
President Donald Trump has quite a lot of things to deal with right now. Going after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions shouldn’t be one of them.
Despite an impeachment inquiry that is growing support nationally, along with foreign policy challenges in the Middle East and China, the president still found time to do just that.
Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’
In typical Donald Trump fashion, the comments against Sessions came entirely unprovoked.
When discussing the issue of the deep state with Daily Caller writer Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s tangent took him to voice his approval of Attorney General William Barr and then his disapproval of Sessions, his former AG.
“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” he outlined.
He then attacked Sessions, saying, “Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster.”
The president continued, “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”
Let’s be clear: Sessions is a great man and a great asset to Alabama. He does not deserve this.
Trump later added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”
No. That isn’t true. Sessions gave Trump legitimacy by being the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, giving him street cred on his main issue of immigration.
Trump was a relative unknown in the political world when he began his presidential bid. Nobody knew whether he was a joke or a legitimate contender.
He stayed with him throughout the entirety of the campaign, and into the presidency.
At the very least, Jeff Sessions helped mold Donald Trump into a legitimate political candidate and helped navigate the path to becoming the president of the United States.
At most, Sessions made Trump who he is today.
Staples of the Trump presidency, such as a border wall, tariffs on China, a need to renegotiate trade deals and a need to restructure how we use our military around the world. All were staples of former Senator Jeff Sessions long before Trump made them his own.
The president knows he owes a lot to Sessions.
Trump is still mad Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, even though it was the right thing to do. And had Trump just let that silly nonsense play out without commenting on it every day, maybe the public outcome would be even better.
Sessions also had the Department of Justice speed up the Hillary Clinton email investigation and look into FISA abuses, both of which will eventually prove there was a built-in bias in the Deep State working against then-candidate Donald Trump.
Trump should thank Sessions. He was the MVP of the Trump administration.
And while Trump continues to rip Sessions, Sessions still refuses to speak ill of the president, seeing what a true statesman looks like and knowing he’ll never be that.
Just last week Sessions praised the president, which shows that Sessions cares more about the country than petty personal beefs and squabbles. There may be a lesson for President Trump there.
Regardless of all the petty nonsense, Trump should be thankful he had the support of Sessions.
And Alabama should be very proud of its former senator.
Without Sessions, there probably would have never have been a President Trump.
The president ought to show his appreciation by leaving Sessions alone.
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN
Phenix City’s John Jones, 12, was tragically killed in a shooting that occurred one week ago Friday.
According to what a close family friend told WRBL, Jones’ relatives were immediately in “disbelief,” experiencing “[u]ndescribable pain.”
Jones, they said, had been diagnosed with autism at age-five.
He was described as “a very loving and affectionate young boy who was a die hard Alabama football fan.”
“Every weekend when a game was on he was watching it. He loved his Alabama with his daddy. His daddy and him would sit there and they would watch it and they would have a ball,” another close family friend explained.
Amidst their grief, the family had one final wish for the boy: That he would be buried in a Crimson Tide jersey signed by his favorite player, quarterback Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa.
One day ahead of his Saturday funeral, University of Alabama alumnus and WPLG reporter Parker Branton reported that the family’s hope will become reality.
Branton shared pictures of a Bama football and jersey, both signed by Tagovailoa, that will be buried with Jones.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
On Sunday, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will be long-time Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch’s last race in his role.
As the outgoing chairman, he will have overseen “Transformation,” an approximate $50 million redevelopment of Talladega Superspeedway, which is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes.
Long before the decades of success that Talladega Superspeedway has had hosting events sanctioned by NASCAR, the first race in 1969 did not go quite as smoothly.
In the lead-up to the first events after the track’s opening, a number of the drivers protested the new track based on safety concerns and did not participate in the race. However, some did, including current NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.
During an appearance on “The Jeff Poor Show” on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Lynch recounted how Childress was able to take prize money to launch his business.
“He stayed behind and said he would run those two races,” Lynch said. “Mr. France had to have some races because he sold tickets to races and so he knew he had to put on a race and when the Professional Drivers Association formed a union, then struck — most of them left. About 11 or 12 stayed, and Richard stayed, and he got $5,000 from Mr. France to take home with him. He had never had $500. He went home with $5,000, and that’s how he started Richard Childress Enterprises.”
Childress would go on to prosper as a race team owner, including during his employment of Dale Earnhardt, who drove the iconic #3 Chevrolet for Childress.
On Sunday, Childress will take a few laps around the superspeedway in the same car Earnhardt earned his final victory, which came at Talladega’s 2000 Winston 500 before his untimely death in an accident at the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt came through the field from 17th place with just a few laps remaining to secure the win.
For ticket information for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Sugarlands Shine 250 doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs this weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.
Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!
I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”
When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.
In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.
AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.
In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.
The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.
Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.
The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.
The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.
Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.
AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.
We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.
This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.
Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT