This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
President Donald Trump is strongly sticking by Governor Kay Ivey.
As reported by University of Alabama alumna and Yellowhammer State native Kaitlan Collins, now covering the White House for CNN, Trump on Friday evening referenced the recently discovered radio clip from the mid-1960’s that featured Ivey’s then-fiancé saying Ivey had worn blackface while a student at Auburn University.
Trump reiterated that Ivey had apologized for the skit before a media outlet ever reported on it.
The president also called Alabama’s governor a “high quality woman.”
President Trump calls Alabama Governor Kay Ivey a “high quality woman” and says she apologized for the blackface skit.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 30, 2019
The Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour” featuring Baylee Littrell is Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Grammy-nominated group was formed in 1993 and quickly rose to fame with hit songs “As long As You Love Me” and “Incomplete.” Baylee Litttrell’s hit country single, “Don’t Knock It,” was released in 2018. Baylee is the son of former Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell. Tickets are online.
The final Soul Food Saturday is Aug. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A DJ will entertain with music as you enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Matthew Murphree. This week’s menu is blackened catfish with tartar sauce or grilled chicken, green beans and red beans and rice. The meals are $10. Tour the grounds, pick fresh produce from the garden and enjoy games. For more information, call 205-780-5656. Arlington is at 331 Cotton Ave. S.W. in Birmingham.
Spend a day at the Birmingham Zoo. Besides enjoying the animals, take a splash in the fountains, ride on the train or zip down the wild slide. The Zoo is offering a discounted admission of $8 to first responders and up to four guests at $8 each. Make it a weekend to remember as you honor emergency medical technicians, firefighters and law enforcement officers. Learn more at www.birminghamzoo.com.
Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Placethrough Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Rodney Scott’s BBQ are set for Saturday, Aug. 31. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.
The city of Foley is a triple threat with its car show, live music and fireworks display. The classic, hot rods and custom-built car show is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Essentials will take the stage on OWA’s Island at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. The amusement park is closed. Gather family and friends for a fantastic Saturday evening. To participate in the car show, register at visitowa.com.
This is your last chance to cool off from the summer heat. The park is open this weekend through Labor Day. Water Park rides include Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Amusement park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, the Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll. Tickets are online. The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.
Take part in Burkville’s annual Okra Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular festival, now in its 20th year, celebrates an okra crop that survived the exceptionally hot summer of 2000. Decades later, the family affair remains one of the top things to do in Lowndes County. Festival fans will enjoy live music, hot food, fresh vegetables, arts and crafts and the wonderful goodness of okra. Kids’ activities include face painting and a bouncy house. For more information about this free event, call 334-730-5548.
Jazz in the Park will feature B. Alexandria and Ryon Schultz Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.comor call 205-616-1735 for more information.
The Birmingham Barons are playing the Biloxi Shuckers through Labor Day at Regions Field. Tickets are online. Follow this link for the complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night. The venue is at 1401 First Ave. South. For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.
Thursday’s unexpected apology from Gov. Kay Ivey not only revealed Alabama still has not fully exorcised the demons of its past, it showed us that some members of the Alabama Legislature still feel jilted after the Rebuild Alabama Act passed this spring.
Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, some members of the legislature were given a head’s up about the forthcoming blackface saga but not all. The ones that were not: members of the House of Representatives that were “no” votes on the Rebuild Alabama Act this earlier this year.
Several members of the Alabama House of Representatives confirmed to Yellowhammer News they were left out of any notice prior to Ivey’s public acknowledgment. Some of those members alleged that has been a general trend since the March vote on the gas tax.
Only one member offered to go on the record and express his frustration with Ivey’s office. State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville), a candidate for the U.S. House seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in 2020 and a “no” vote on Rebuild Alabama, expressed his frustration with Ivey’s office when asked if notified about the Ivey’s apology.
“I think it’s appalling that we haven’t heard anything from her,” Dismukes said. “Just another thing that we are not included in because we stood with the people of our districts.”
However, the truth seems to reveal a benign explanation in this instance.
According to a Friday letter sent from Ivey’s chief of staff, former Congressman Jo Bonner, to Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), Bonner received an email at 11:28 p.m. Thursday from State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals), another gas tax “no” vote, notifying him of the perceived slight.
In the letter, Bonner advised that only when he arrived at his office Friday morning and was able to investigate the matter, did he realize not all legislators received Ivey’s apology.
Bonner outlined he has since personally spoken to Sorrell on the phone, who he said “seemed most understanding of this mistake.”
Read Bonner’s letter to McCutcheon below.
Governor Ivey Jo Bonner Redacted v2 by Yellowhammer News on Scribd
The governor’s communications staff has since explained to Yellowhammer News that a completely unintentional, human error was to blame, as the incorrect House mailing list was used.
“There was no malice or ill-will; it was simply a careless error during a rather stressful day when we were trying to do a lot of different things all at the same time,” Bonner wrote to the speaker.
Bonner stressed that the governor and her office fully intended for all 140 members of the legislature to receive her apology. He also explained that the correct Senate list was used, including “no” vote senators, which could expel any remaining doubt that they were trying to leave out “no” votes. Bonner also offered to send the letter to any legislator who was accidentally omitted and gave out his cell phone number to any of them who want to talk about the error.
“This was truly an honest mistake for which I regret,” he concluded.
Back in March, the Rebuild Alabama Act passed the Alabama House by an 84-20 margin. Those that vote “no” included the follows:
District 3 – Andrew Sorrell, R
District 9 -Scott Stadthagen, R
District 12 – Corey Harbison, R
District 15 – Allen Farley, R
District 18 – Jamie Kiel, R
District 22 – Ritchie Whorton, R
District 23 – James “Tommy” Hanes, Jr., R
District 31 – Mike Holmes, R
District 33 – Ronald Johnson, R
District 34 – David Standridge, R
District 37 – Bob Fincher, R
District 43 – Arnold Mooney, R
District 47 – David Wheeler, R
District 48 – Jim Carns, R
District 49 – April Weaver, R
District 51 – Allen Treadaway, R
District 52 – John Rogers, D
District 59 – Mary Moore, D
District 73 – Matt Fridy, R
District 87 – Jeff Sorrells, R
District 88 – Will Dismukes, R
Patriots across Alabama have an added reason to celebrate this holiday weekend.
Nextstar Media Group on Thursday announced that 171 of its nationwide affiliate stations across 100 markets will begin daily broadcasting of the Star-Spangled Banner this Labor Day, September 2.
In Alabama, Nextstar owns Birmingham’s WIAT CBS 42; Huntsville’s WZDX Rocket City Now and WHDF; Mobile’s WKRG News 5 and WFNA; and Dothan’s WDHN. The company also owns Columbus, GA’s WRBL, which reaches part of east Alabama.
Nextstar’s daily offering of the national anthem will come through a new partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business featuring a variety of “emerging artists.”
“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., said in a statement.
“Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year. This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership,” he added.
The first group of songwriters reportedly to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series, according to Nextstar.
This comes after Gray Television in recent months announced that most of its affiliate stations would return to this long-held American tradition of playing the national anthem every day.
For Gray, this included WSFA in Montgomery, WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville, WTVY in Dothan, WTOK in Meridian, MS, and WTVM in Columbus, GA, participating.
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide now have a new way to receive information on game days in Tuscaloosa thanks to UA Info Radio.
UA Info Radio broadcasts on 92.5 FM and streams through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app, according to a release from the university.
“We have one of the best game day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans,” said Dr. Donald Keith, director of emergency management at The University of Alabama. “As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus.”
On game days, UA Info Radio will share pre- and postgame traffic updates, as well as information on parking and pregame events, such as the family-friendly tailgate area and autograph sessions with former football players. By tuning into UA Info Radio, fans will also hear fun facts about the Crimson Tide, in addition to music from the Million Dollar Band, which includes “Yea, Alabama.”
According to the release, “safety tips, such as what to do if you get separated from your party or how to contact University police, will be broadcast. In the event of severe weather or other emergencies that may occur during the game, UA Info Radio will provide fans with important safety information.”
When it is not a game day, UA Info Radio places focus on campus events, such as performances by UA’s theatre and dance department, selections from the School of Music and interesting facts about the Capstone. UA Info Radio also alerts students, faculty, staff and visitors of severe weather for the Tuscaloosa area.
UA acquired a low-power FM, non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that wiped out much of Tuscaloosa and left several dead or injured.
“After the tornado, when the electricity was out for several days, the only way for many people to get information was through a battery-operated radio,” Keith added. “We decided at that time that UA needed a radio station that could be used to distribute information in the case of an emergency. UA Info Radio is just another tool we use to help keep people safe on our campus.”
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.