8 hours ago

The Sunflower Field draws thousands to small Alabama town

If you see an unusual number of cars on Highway 14 in Autaugaville in July, especially several with out-of-state plates, there’s a good chance they’re headed to The Sunflower Field.

“There was a lady that come yesterday from Tampa, Florida,” said Todd Sheridan, owner of The Sunflower Field. “She said, ‘I’ve read so much about it, I just had to come for myself.’”

Sheridan’s farm has become a tourist destination in July thanks to the 500,000 sunflowers he plants on 25 acres. This year he split the plantings by two weeks so that the blooms would be spread out over the entire month of July.

“The most difficult thing is to get them to come up out of the ground,” Sheridan said. “Once you get them up, it’s not too difficult.”

The Sunflower Field brings thousands of smiles to Autaugaville from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This is Sheridan’s fifth year planting sunflowers, but only his fourth year making them available for public viewing and picking.

“It got started growing grain for a company that was going to crush oil out of it,” Sheridan said. “They were on a major highway so I knew there was going to be people wanting to take pictures, so I left some gates open, and then some guy took a picture and sent it to a news station, and some guy comes down and takes a video, and one thing led to another, and here we are. It’s turned into an event.”

Sheridan said he’s had to quit his job for a month each summer to focus full time on the sunflowers.

“I don’t know if I’ve been able to take it all in yet,” Sheridan said. “Every year it gets more and more, but that’s OK. We’re enjoying it.”

The farm is located at 3301 Highway 14 W. in Autaugaville. It is open from daylight until dark daily as long as the blooms last. No pets are allowed. Professional photographers are welcome, but there is a $20 per session charge for use of the field.

Sunflower blooms are available for purchase. Individual flowers are $1 each, or you can purchase a souvenir bucket for $10 to take home as many flowers as you can fit in the bucket. Flowers in grow bags are also available for purchase at $3 each, 2 for $5 or 5 for $10.

For more information, contact them on Facebook at The Sunflower Field.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Cognitive neuroscientist to lead Alabama Life Research Institute at University of Alabama

After a national search, a noteworthy researcher in cognitive neuroscience will lead the Alabama Life Research Institute as executive director.

As the first full-time head of ALRI, Dr. Sharlene D. Newman will provide a coherent vision for collaborative life research that embraces the full range of disciplines represented on campus while strengthening the University of Alabama’s research portfolio and profile.

“Life research is a signature research theme at UA and needs teams from across campus to address major opportunities and challenges,” said Dr. Kevin Whitaker, UA executive vice president and provost. “Dr. Newman has demonstrated the ability to bring together and lead cross-disciplinary teams, so we are so pleased she will be joining us.”

ALRI was established two years ago to serve as a focal point for interdisciplinary bio-psychosocial research that seeks to investigate the human condition at all levels, from the molecular to the environmental. An umbrella organization, ALRI facilitates collaboration across campus with other institutions, government agencies, community-based organization and the health care and biotechnology industries.

“We firmly believe Dr. Newman has the vision, experience and skill set to be highly successful as the executive director of the Alabama Life Research Institute,” said Dr. Russell J. Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development. “We will fully support her vision to ensure leading-edge research into the human condition thrives at the university.”

A native of Abbeville, Alabama, Newman comes to UA after more than 14 years at Indiana University, where she was a Class of 1948 Herman B. Wells Endowed Professor in psychological and brain sciences as well as associate vice provost for undergraduate education.

“I see a great opportunity for the ALRI to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of the state of Alabama, and to become a leader in life science research by leveraging the expertise present in multiple departments across campus,” Newman said.

Newman’s research focuses on understanding human brain functioning using magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI. Her work examines language processing, executive function and problem solving, substance addictions, psychopathology and MRI methodology.

She has helped clarify functional distinctions between brain regions involved in sentence comprehension, strengthening earlier interpretations of the functional roles assigned to different brain regions and providing strong empirical support for a particular theoretical model of sentence comprehension.

Among the first scientists to use neuroimaging to study complex language function, Newman is a founding member of the IU Imaging Research Facility and later served as its director, where she developed collaborations investigating schizophrenia, the impact of cannabis and other substances on brain function, and concussions and brain health.

She later became the director of the Program in Neuroscience within IU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Newman also chaired the Diversity Advancement Committee in her department, initiating regular gatherings for the department’s minority students to discuss concerns and opportunities.

During her time in Indiana, she collaborated across campus with clinical scientists in her own department along with researchers in speech and hearing sciences, vision science, the media school and second language studies.

Newman earned her master’s and doctorate in biomedical engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham after finishing her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University.

After graduating from UAB in 1999, she worked as a postdoctoral associate and adjunct assistant professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University until 2004. She joined IU that year as an assistant professor, becoming associate professor in 2011 and a full professor in 2017. She was tapped as an associate vice provost in 2016.

At UA, Newman holds a joint academic appointment in the department of psychology along with the department of electrical and computer engineering.

She replaces Dr. John E. Lochman, Saxon professor emeritus in psychology, who served as interim executive director.

“We are grateful to Dr. Lochman for his strong leadership of ALRI and moving life research forward at UA,” Mumper said. “He and the search committee accomplished outstanding work in identifying superb candidates and helping UA land the very best leader for life research.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama's website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)



4 hours ago

Talladega Superspeedway renovations ahead of schedule

Construction of a new infield fan zone and garages at Talladega Superspeedway is ahead of schedule.

Track officials and construction supervisors gave members of the media a tour of the infield Wednesday, which included a ceremony with crews setting the final steel beam of the new 35,000-square-foot Open Air Club. Gary Merriman, senior superintendent for Hoar Construction, rewarded his crew with the opportunity to sign the steel beam before it was set.

“They’ve all worked very hard,” Merriman said. “We’re blessed to grow up in an environment where we all love racing and where we all love what goes on here at Talladega. It was a neat experience for each and every one of us to be here to construct this.”

Phase 2 of Talladega Superspeedway renovations ahead of schedule from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The construction is part of the track’s $50 million “Transformation” as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The centerpiece of the project is the Talladega Garage Experience, a place where fans can interact with NASCAR’S top drivers and crews. Fans who buy admission to the Talladega Garage Experience will receive access inside all of the Monster Energy Cup Series garages via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway and will be under the same roof where race teams are prepping the race cars. Russell Branham, director of Public Relations for Talladega Superspeedway, applauded Merriman and his crew for getting the project ahead of schedule.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job,” Branham said. “It’s only appropriate that at the fastest race track we have the fastest construction team.”

Merriman said crews have worked extra hours to keep the project on track.

“We come in at 1:30 in the morning on slab pours,” Merriman said. “Certain concrete pours have to take place in the coolness of the early morning, so there are some 16-hour days.”

The track is also building a new Race Operations tower high above the tri-oval, as well as a new Pit Road Club for guests who want a bird’s-eye view of team pit stops. Merriman said the project is currently 40% complete and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 20, well in advance of the track’s next NASCAR race in October. Branham said the construction is exciting.

“To be here and to be a part of all of this, I feel like a kid again,” Branham said. “Knowing what this is going to mean for the fans, it really takes me back to when I was a kid.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

In a storm's wake, a service focus emerged

Like many children, Eugenie Sellier’s mom warned her to eat the food on her plate because there were kids in the world who were starving. And like most kids, she knew that meant she better finish her dinner.

Growing up in Pass Christian, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Sellier realized there were people who went without enough food. But the issue did not affect her directly, so it was not a real concern. Until her senior year of high school in 2005.

“When Hurricane Katrina hit, it completely changed my perspective,” said Sellier. In the weeks following the storm, she and her family received critical help from first responders, including Salvation Army volunteers who delivered hot meals every day. “Seeing how everyone was willing to help out during a disaster made me want to go into a public service career.”

Sellier’s path to public service proved an uneven road. She entered the University of South Alabama in 2006 to study physical therapy before switching majors two more times. When one of her roommates suggested she take a communications class, Sellier agreed. “I got hooked on print journalism, and loved it.”

After graduating in 2011 with a double major in journalism and French in the College of Arts and Sciences, Sellier continued her college job working in retail until a friend, a fellow South alumna, mentioned an opening for a child nutrition coordinator at the Bay Area Food Bank, now called Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Without any experience in child nutrition and limited scope of the organization’s programs, Sellier was skeptical about interviewing for the position. However, after being offered the job, she readily accepted and hit the ground running.

During her first year as child nutrition coordinator, Sellier spent much of her time traveling to rural communities in Alabama, learning as much as she could about the needs of hungry children in those areas. The experience became a pivotal moment in her career. “Growing up, you never think about the kid next door or the kid you go to school with being hungry,” said Sellier. “It was a turning point for me as to what’s going on in our local communities.”

At the end of that year, Sellier entered South’s master of public administration program to further her career in public service. Although she admits it was difficult at times to juggle working full-time and attending classes at night, Sellier believes she benefitted from the process.

“It was very helpful to be working and going through the program simultaneously,” Sellier said. “A lot of the skills I learned I could relate directly to work. I was able to bring up questions from my job in class for real-time solutions.”

One professor in particular made a significant impression on Sellier. On the first day of her class, Sellier was terrified of Dr. Jaclyn Bunch, assistant professor of political science. “Because of that, I didn’t forget anything she taught me,” laughed Sellier. Bunch went on to sponsor the Public Administration Club, a student organization Sellier co-founded. Their relationship eventually transformed into one of mentorship, and Bunch continues to communicate regularly with Sellier to follow her career progression.

“Eugenie made a tremendous impact on the classroom experience,” said Bunch. “She is a consummate professional, an enthusiastic scholar and an impactful leader. Our program is honored to count her among our alumni.”

After receiving her MPA in December 2016, Sellier was promoted to Alabama child nutrition manager at Feeding the Gulf Coast.  Two years later, she became the director of child nutrition programs, overseeing the operation and administration of four child hunger relief programs serving more than 20,000 children at 250 feeding locations in the Gulf Coast region.

Sellier credits the education she received at South for learning the skills necessary to thrive in her current position, specifically what she learned in her MPA program. “From human resources, to budgeting, to interpreting data, what I learned in the program allowed me to move ahead in my career more quickly,” said Sellier.

She doesn’t try to predict where her career will ultimately lead, but Sellier knows she is finally on the right trajectory. “I never thought I would be where I am today five years ago,” Sellier said. “I enjoy mentoring the younger staff, and I would like to continue managing and leading programs in public service.”

Wherever her career path leads, it’s a good bet that Sellier will continue to make a difference in the lives of others.

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

9 hours ago

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to 2020 U.S. Senate candidates: 'They need to be looking at what we do here'

Sunday marks 234 days until Alabama Republican voters go to the polls to cast a ballot for their preference on who will likely face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in an election for the U.S. Senate seat up in 2020.

As candidates campaign for that vote, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” that he urged the candidates to take into account his city’s role as a so-called federal town with affordability that cannot be matched by many cities around the country.

That, according to Battle, gives taxpayers “a bigger bang” for the buck, which he said those U.S. Senate candidates should recognize.

“They need to be looking at what we do here,” Battle said. “A lot of people talk about we’re a federal town because we have Redstone Arsenal and we have 74 different agencies working out there. It contributes a lot to our economy, and it is, it does make us somewhat a federal town. But we want to make sure that each one of these people, whether it’s Bradley Byrne, or Tommy Tuberville, or Doug Jones, or any of them as we talk to them – we want to make sure that they understand that the reason that it’s such a great deal for the government to be able to do business in Huntsville is because we’re affordable. U.S. News & World Report just named us the number one most-affordable city in the nation. When you come here, and you decide we’re going to put Army material command here. We’re going to put a missile defense agency here. We’re going to put Marshall Space Flight Center here with NASA. Or we’re going to put ABTF here. When you put all those together, when you put all of those factors together, you’re able to bring people in there. A dollar goes a lot further. You get it for a better price than you would on the East Coast, West Coast. So, we’re able to save the taxpayers dollars. The taxpayer gets a bigger bang for his taxpayer buck. And that’s what it should be about. I want each of them to understand the capacity of what we do here and what all happens.

The Huntsville mayor said he had met with some of the candidates and anticipated meeting with others as we get deeper into the campaign cycle.

“I’ve had conversations with all of them,” he added. “Bradley Byrne had conversations with him. Tommy Tuberville, I’ve seen him here quite a bit. He’s been in the North Alabama area. John Merrill has already emailed, and he’s planning on making some trips up here. We want all the candidates to understand what we’re about, what kind of community we are, and understand that the North Alabama area is an area that we would love them to get to know.”

In 2018, Battle earned Tuberville’s endorsement in his failed bid for Alabama’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

23 hours ago

Hospital-hosted simulated surgery offers nursing students interprofessional education experience

Clinical simulations are an integral part of the curriculum in the College of Nursing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), with most taking place in the College’s Learning and Technology Resource Center (LTRC). This 10,615-square-foot mock hospital includes, among other resources, seven high-fidelity simulation laboratories dedicated to giving nursing students real-world clinical experience long before they begin their professional careers in healthcare. This summer, however, the students in the College’s perioperative elective got the chance to hone their skills at Decatur Morgan Hospital, where they worked alongside retired general surgeon Dr. Kenneth Chandler as he performed an open appendectomy on a SynDaver surgical model.

“Students have incredible experiences in the clinical setting as they work alongside seasoned perioperative nurses, but due to the high-stakes nature of the surgical environment for patients, it is not possible for students to function independently in perioperative nursing roles,” says Dr. Donna Guerra, a clinical assistant professor in the College of Nursing and a former perioperative nurse who teaches the perioperative elective. “But thanks to Dr. Chandler and Decatur Morgan Hospital, this event allowed them to perform their roles in the safe environment of a simulation while immersing them in the most realistic experience we can provide.”

Five nursing majors – Kecia Winkleman, Terra Davis, Rebecca Shores, Morgan White, and Rachel Pierce – participated in the event, with each assuming a role in the various perioperative areas related to the surgery. “Two students cared for the simulated patient in the pre-operative unit, providing nursing care that a typical general surgery patient would require,” says Dr. Guerra. “This included nursing assessments, obtaining a medical and surgical history, starting IV lines, and administering medications.” Two more students filled roles as nurses in the operating room, positioning and prepping the patient, as well as monitoring and maintaining a sterile environment. And the last, she says, “was assigned to the role of the recovery room nurse, monitoring and providing nursing care for the patient emerging from anesthesia and during the immediate post-operative phase.”

In addition to Dr. Chandler, the students also interacted with the hospital’s perioperative nurses and other surgical specialists, as well as members of the pre-operative and post-anesthesia care units, providing them valuable exposure to the teamwork and collaboration required of a surgical procedure. “This inclusion of interprofessional education added another layer to the simulation by giving students insight into the dynamics across disciplines within the same healthcare environment,” says Dr. Guerra, who watched the surgery with her fellow LTRC staffers, a handful of hospital administrators, and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. “It allowed them to see firsthand how important it is for everyone to work together to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care while at the same time executing their own assigned tasks.”

As for the students themselves, the experience proved even more indelible than Dr. Guerra could have hoped when first laying the groundwork for this event more than a year ago. “The SynDaver simulation was uncharted territory for everybody, as it’s not every day that you can use an actual hospital for the setting of a simulation,” says Shores. “It was amazing to see how well we all learned throughout our time at Decatur Morgan Hospital and were able to put it into our roles of the simulation.” Davis agrees. “The simulation allowed us to apply the skills and knowledge that we’ve learned while working as a team and providing safe patient care,” she says, noting that she can now “definitely” see herself as an operating nurse once she graduates. As for Winkleman, she considers the simulation “a great learning experience,” adding that she hopes future students “will be able to have the same opportunity.”

She may not have long to wait. Dr. Guerra is already planning to make the event a regular feature of the perioperative elective going forward – and she has the full support of the College’s dean, Dr. Marsha Howell Adams.

“The College of Nursing believes in providing our students with hands-on clinical experiences that connect the dots between classroom and clinical,” says Dr. Adams, a longtime proponent of concept-based learning and interprofessional education. “The perioperative elective, one of the five clinical electives offered each summer, strengthens the students’ knowledge base regarding team-based care and role specialization. These electives set UAH’s College of Nursing a part from other nursing programs.”

(Courtesy of University of Alabama in Huntsville)

