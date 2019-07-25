Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Kentucky House of Representatives passes resolution urging its AG to join Alabama’s U.S. Census lawsuit 1 min ago / News
Congressmen Bradley Byrne, Ted Budd introduce Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act 1 hour ago / News
Cheers to That Episode 10: Date night, done right (part two) 2 hours ago / Podcasts
Ivey on Mobile Bay bridge project: ‘We must continue working together to creatively find solutions’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Farmers Federation president: ‘We encourage continued talks to reach a trade deal with China’ 2 hours ago / News
The FAIR Tax is a complicated mess with no chance of passing 3 hours ago / Opinion
State Rep. Ball: One less thing 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Doug Jones on Medicaid expansion: ‘We invest all the time into bringing businesses into Alabama — We don’t invest like that in health care’ 5 hours ago / News
Listen: Steve Marshall discusses procedural disagreement on HB 314 abortion ban lawsuit, new hire for the case 6 hours ago / News
Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers: ‘Easy to vote and hard to cheat’ 7 hours ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: The Democrats’ agenda is running off the tracks 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne on border detainees: ‘The way we’re treating these detainees with ICE is 1,000% better than the way we treat somebody in the Alabama penitentiary’ 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump takes a victory lap, Brooks calls the Mueller hearing a circus, Democrats feel let down and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Marshall prays over Birmingham PD officer shot in the line of duty (VIDEO) 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne on Mueller testimony: ‘Should once and for all clear President Trump and his campaign’ 12 hours ago / Politics
Mueller ‘steadfastly’ rejects Sewell’s ‘characterization’ that Donald Trump, Jr. acted illegally 1 day ago / Politics
‘Proud’: Alabama has nation’s third best business climate, in top-five for other economic categories 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks: Mueller hearing a ‘circus act’ that diverts attention from America’s major threats 1 day ago / News
Watch: Roby questions Robert Mueller — ‘Outcome was not positive for Democrats’ 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama: Keep statewide elections for appellate courts 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

The FAIR Tax is a complicated mess with no chance of passing

I have never been a fan of the FAIR Tax idea on the federal level, and it seems to be like an even worse policy on the state level.

Sure, I want a simpler tax policy and would gladly take the FAIR Tax over the tiered system we have in place right now, but only because it isn’t as bad of a system.

The FAIR Tax includes a “prebate,” which is designed to keep people who aren’t paying taxes now from paying taxes if this passes. That doesn’t sound very “fair” to me. It sounds like, and is, a vote-buying scheme.

But the largest problem with the current bill proposed by State Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka) is that it eliminates all local tax, which sounds like a good idea, but is actually a nightmare for individual cities and counties.

Local municipalities in Alabama, and elsewhere, choose how to fund their schools in addition to the federal and state monies they receive based on student population. They increase and decrease their tax rate and the local politicians suffer or flourish for those choices. The same is said for issues of roads and economic development as well.

Holmes acknowledged as much during a radio interview on WVNN Thursday morning that his plan would eliminate all of those taxes and create a single tax rate which divides the money collected by population. This eliminates a local school board’s ability to raise taxes as they see fit, which may seem like a win for anti-tax people, but it is a nightmare for municipalities that have placed a priority on these matters.

When pressed on this, Holmes suggested the code of his bill would be reworked to “recreate” the current rate of funding for municipalities with high tax rates as those with a lower rate but the rate of taxation will remain “fair.”

This “fix” means that a resident in Tanner and a resident in Selma will pay the same tax rate, however, Selma residents will receive more in return because their current rate is 10% while Tanner’s is 4%.

Selma would receive more than twice the disbursement per resident.

Does that sound “fair?”

Here is the “Dale Jackson Fair Tax” as could actually pass the legislature:

  1. Eliminate the prebate
  2. Leave the cities and counties alone
  3. Take the state’s income tax and convert it to a revenue-neutral sales tax rate

Taking Holmes’ 8.03% rate (this new number would be lower) and adding whatever the cities are already taxing at would at least keep the municipalities that are investing in their area.

But here, a Huntsville resident would end up paying 13.03% if they left their current rates alone.

Alabama: 8.03%
Madison County: 0.5%
Huntsville: 4.5%

Good luck selling that to anyone.

Dale Jackson would oppose “The Dale Jackson Fair Tax.”

The correct answer for a better tax system will always be a flat tax where everyone pays the same percentage and everyone has skin in the game.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 min ago

Kentucky House of Representatives passes resolution urging its AG to join Alabama’s U.S. Census lawsuit

On Monday, the Kentucky State House of Representatives passed a resolution urging its state attorney general Andy Beshear to join Alabama in its lawsuit against the Commerce Department and Census Bureau opposing the inclusion of illegal immigrants in the final census count.

The suit was referenced by U.S. Attorney General William earlier this month as the Trump administration announced it was backing off a pledge to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, despite the U.S. Supreme Court not ruling in the Trump administration’s favor earlier in the year.

The resolution, HR 1, was passed by voice vote and welcomed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

141
Keep reading 141 WORDS

“Alabama’s lawsuit challenging the Census’s inclusion of illegal immigrants in the calculation for congressional apportionment and electoral college votes is a fight to protect the right of American citizens to federal representation,” Marshall said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “I commend the Kentucky House of Representatives for recognizing that the issue is a long-term threat to the political voice of many U.S. states. The integrity of our system of federal representation and our electoral college is at stake, and I am hopeful that others will follow Kentucky’s example to raise awareness of our efforts to preserve the right of U.S. citizens to proper federal representation.”

Click here to read the entire resolution.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

Congressmen Bradley Byrne, Ted Budd introduce Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act

After his trip to the southern border, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) teamed up with Congressman Ted Budd (R-NC) to introduce the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act on Thursday.

According to a statement from Byrne’s office, the legislation will “protect victims of illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities.”

“I’m sick of hearing stories about illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities committing horrific crimes against American citizens. It’s time we do something about it,” Byrne said.

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

“Not only will our legislation provide justice for victims, but it will push communities to abandon their reckless sanctuary policies and help disincentivize illegal immigration,” Byrne continued. “Whether it’s cracking down on sanctuary cities or providing additional resources to build the wall, now is the time for action to address the illegal immigration crisis.”

The bill creates a “new legal right for any individual, spouse, or child who is a victim of a violent crime or felony caused by an illegal immigrant to sue the responsible sanctuary city or jurisdiction.”

The proposal also “requires jurisdictions to waive immunity for these cases as a condition of receiving Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and other grants.”

According to Byrne’s press release, “The bill defines a ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’ as any state or political subdivision (including a county or city) that has a statute, ordinance, policy, or practice that restricts a government official or entity from receiving or maintaining information about the immigration status of an individual, including refusing to comply with lawful detainer requests made by DHS or the notification of the release of an illegal immigrant.

At a North Carolina rally, President Donald Trump praised the legislation and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who led the Senate version of the bill.

Trump asserted the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act will “give American victims the right to sue sanctuary cities and hold them accountable for the thousands of lives they have shattered.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
2 hours ago

Cheers to That Episode 10: Date night, done right (part two)

Are you bored with date night? Do you end up slouching in the same ‘ole movie theater seat or get stuck ordering the same burger every time you head out for a night on the town? Let’s start a new trend: date night, done right!

Today, Marshall and I continue to get real about dating: the struggles, the necessity and the thrill of creating fun moments together! We have done all the research, asked all the experts and rounded up what we feel like is a pretty incredible list of unique ideas to help you get out of the date night rut and make your next night out (or in…) with your significant other one to remember. This week we start off the episode by debating whether a trip to Krispy Kreme is equivalent in a weird way to a workout class. .. so you know that’s bound to be intriguing. Spoiler alert: Marsh votes yes and praises the land of donuts. Join us as we put our heads together and set up some plans. Grab a cup, let’s chat it up!

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
2 hours ago

Ivey on Mobile Bay bridge project: ‘We must continue working together to creatively find solutions’

Governor Kay Ivey’s office on Thursday joined the U.S. Department of Transportation in officially confirming that the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project has been awarded a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant by the Trump administration.

The project announcement was first made Monday by Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) office, which said the amount signifies one of the largest competitive federal grants ever awarded to the state of Alabama.

Alabama has been also selected for a $6.87 million INFRA grant for an infrastructure project in Tuscaloosa to help replace an overpass bridge located on University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 82.

“Revitalizing our state’s infrastructure is critical to moving Alabama forward, and I am grateful to (USDOT) Secretary Chao and the U.S. Department of Transportation for helping our state take another step to bring these projects to fruition,” Ivey said in a statement.

327
Keep reading 327 WORDS

“It is vitally important for us to engage our partners at every level – federal, state and local – to ensure we are effectively using our dollars, while making necessary enhancements to infrastructure in Alabama,” the governor added. “I am proud to support the Trump Administration in their endeavor to not only make band-aid fixes, but to make substantial, long-term improvements to infrastructure.”

The Mobile bridge project, with a projected cost of more than $2 billion, has become a hot-button political issue in coastal Alabama, with ALDOT currently planning to utilize tolling.

The project includes a new cable-stay bridge over Mobile River, replacement of the existing I-10 Bayway Bridge and modifications to multiple interchanges across I-10. Ultimately, the new Bayway will provide eight lanes of travel across the Mobile Bay. The new Mobile River Bridge will have more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile Channel, permitting all types of maritime traffic in the Port of Mobile. The Federal Highway Administration regulations state that the Bayway needs to be raised above the 100-year storm surge level. Since the existing bridge cannot be raised, it must be replaced with a new structure. Given this change, the cost of the project increased from $850 million to the approximate $2.1 billion total.

Both the Mobile and Tuscaloosa projects will employ innovation through intelligent transportation system (ITS). ITS aims to provide technology to coordinate services related to modes of transports, surveillance and traffic management. This innovative tool keeps roads safe during and after construction. ITS also is a valuable resource to assist with evacuations.

“While I am thrilled to welcome this important funding from USDOT, our work is not done yet. This makes it ever clearer that we must continue working together to creatively find solutions for not only these two projects – but also for other needed improvements across the state,” Ivey concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation president: ‘We encourage continued talks to reach a trade deal with China’

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell on Thursday praised the Trump administration for new relief from retaliatory Chinese tariffs and called for a trade deal to soon be reached to solve the longterm strain on the state’s agriculture industry.

Parnell released a statement regarding U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announcing further details of the $16 billion package aimed at supporting American agricultural producers while the administration continues to work on free, fair and reciprocal trade deals.

355
Keep reading 355 WORDS

This came after President Donald Trump in May directed Perdue to craft a relief strategy in line with the estimated impacts of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.

Background as follows, courtesy of the Alabama Farmers Federation:

American farmers have dealt with unjustified retaliatory tariffs and decades of non-tariff trade disruptions, which have curtailed U.S. exports to China and other nations. Trade damages from such retaliation and market distortions have impacted a host of U.S. commodities. High tariffs disrupt normal marketing patterns, raising costs by forcing commodities to find new markets. Additionally, American goods shipped to China have been slowed from reaching market by unusually strict or cumbersome entry procedures, which affect the quality and marketability of perishable crops. These boost marketing costs and unfairly affect our producers. USDA is using a variety of programs to support American farmers, ranchers, and producers.

The administration will utilize the Market Facilitation Program, Food Purchase and Distribution Program and Agricultural Trade Promotion Program to assist agricultural producers while Trump works to address long-standing market access barriers.

Parnell emphasized that Thursday’s announcement is good news for Yellowhammer State farmers.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to help producers sustain retaliatory tariffs imposed on our farmers by China,” Parnell said. “We encourage continued talks to reach a trade deal with China and appreciate the administration recognizing the urgent need our farmers are experiencing.”

In a statement of his own, Perdue outlined that China and other nations have not played by the rules for a long time, adding that Trump is the first president to stand up to them and send a clear message that the United States will no longer tolerate unfair trade practices.

“Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year’s program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers,” Perdue stated. “Our farmers work hard, are the most productive in the world, and we aim to match their enthusiasm and patriotism as we support them.”

Read details of the agricultural relief package here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less