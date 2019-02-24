 Left ACLR Right ACLR

2 hours ago

Terrance Smith and i-team Mobile are tackling small problems that make a big difference

Sometimes big change comes through small innovations.

That’s the idea behind the Mobile Innovation Team, or i-team.

Terrance Smith is the i-team director, leading a small, diverse group bringing new ideas to a city that values its history.

“Our role in the city is to identify inefficiencies within the city government and to bring fresh perspective,” Smith said. “We like to say we look at old problems new ways.”

Like other cities across the state, Mobile is relying on African-Americans in positions of innovation leadership.

For Smith, it was a role he didn’t envision for himself.

He began life after college working with people who had disabilities. That led to work in education designing learning programs and then working with at-risk high school students.

Smith would often run into Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson at community service projects and the two struck up a rapport.

“He said, ‘You need to come move into the city,’ and I laughed about it and said, ‘You guys have way too many problems inside the city,’ and he said, ‘That’s why we need you,’” Smith recalled.

Smith and his wife moved to Mobile and he ran into the mayor at an event the same day the moving trucks were scheduled. Not long afterward, the mayor offered him a job with the i-team, which was funded by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. That grant expires soon, but the i-team will continue as a city-supported entity.

“I believe in this city. I believe in its people. Which is why I wanted to come back and not live on the outskirts but live in it, be a part of it,” Smith said. “If I’m going to make that commitment to be in it and be a part of it, then I also must make the commitment to be at the center of the problems, at the center of the solutions.”

For the i-team, the solutions are innovative.

“People hear ‘innovation,’ they automatically think of technology, but we’re more about processes and the social aspects of it,” Smith said.

Those solutions include city departments tackling blight using creative tools like Instagram and geotagging that can record, map and create a database – or “blight index” – so problems can be more easily addressed.

Smith said neighborhoods are targeted based on that data to stabilize those in most need and make the city’s efforts more efficient.

Next is streamlining the city’s planning, zoning and permitting processes to make it easier for those looking to make improvements in the city.

Once an area is made more attractive for renovation, there should be no barrier preventing people from wanting to improve it, Smith said.

“Now when we have the inventory of blighted structures and we have this interest of people wanting to purchase properties, now we have the obligation to make sure they can build quickly and efficiently and build more effectively,” he said.

Progress isn’t always easy in the Port City.

“We are an old city and we have done things the way we’ve always done them. Sometimes that can be very hard to release,” Smith said. “It’s incumbent on us to understand ways to have difficult conversations, ways to give and receive feedback.”

For the i-team, those ways are through sticky notes. The i-team solicits ideas, issues and solutions from the public using the same pieces of paper many people use for grocery lists.

“Their voices are all represented on our sticky notes,” Smith said. “We like to code all of the notes that we take in. There is a method to a sticky note.”

There is only so much information one can put on a sticky note. Writing an idea on a note prevents disagreements one might find in more conversational approaches. It also forces people to make their points succinctly.

But one thing Smith finds with the sticky note process is most surprising.

“It’s amazing that we may have a young African-American male over here and an affluent white female over here and they’re saying the same exact thing,” he said. “But when they’re quiet enough and they’re spending their time being thoughtful enough about their responses without having to defend their positions, we realize that we all want the same thing, we’re just saying it different ways.”

The hundreds of sticky notes in the i-team offices across from Mobile City Hall represent hundreds of voices with a stake in Mobile. Some of the writers don’t live in the Port City but depend on it for jobs and entertainment. Smith said their voices matter, too. Solutions must address the real needs people are identifying.

“We’re not creating these solutions in a vacuum,” he said. “We like to say if we make the best hamburgers ever made but the people want pizza, we’ve failed.”

The greater goal of the i-team’s work is to reverse Mobile’s loss of population in recent years. By addressing blight, investments in properties are made more attractive. By increasing investments in properties, neighborhoods improve and more people move in. When more people move in, schools improve. Improved schools bring more people to the community.

Smith said the i-team takes the simple approach of assessing where Mobile is, what problems are in the way and what Mobile in the future will look like with those problems resolved.

“I’m very optimistic about the future,” Smith said. “I would not be here if I wasn’t.”

While it’s important to acknowledge shortcomings, Smith said it’s just as important to note the successes.

“We don’t do ourselves enough justice talking about the great things that are happening in this city,” he said. “You can speak highly of what’s happening inside the city but also be realistic about where we are.”

In other words, the old and the new can coexist.

“We’re still an old city and we still like to do things our way,” he said. “But we’re quickly understanding that we can do things our way, adapt new processes and improve the system itself.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 mins ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

2 hours ago

Alabama Hospital Association head Don Williamson: Feds ‘will put in 90% into the future as far as we can see’ if Alabama expands Medicaid

Over the past few weeks, some state lawmakers have suggested that the state of Alabama at least take a look at the expansion of Medicaid in the future.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican leaders in the legislature have long dismissed the possibility. However, in an appearance Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Hospital Association president and CEO Dr. Don Williamson insists expanding Medicaid is within reach for the state.

Williamson argued Alabama’s match would only be 10 percent, and that that number was set into the future “as far as we can see.”

“I understand how hard it is to find money, but after the first year, if you look at the savings associated with expansion, if you look at the tax revenue that comes in – you’re about in 2023, for example, pulling in $3 billion of additional federal money for an investment on the state side for about $25 million, first,” Williamson when asked by host Don Dailey about opposition to the policy change given the cost and the goal being to reduce, not expand, Medicaid rolls.

“Second, people talk about the federal dollars going away,” he continued. “The federal match rate for Medicaid expansion is set in statute. Beginning in January of 2020, it is 10 percent. We put up 10 percent. The federal government will put in 90 percent into the future as far as we can see. So, don’t worry about that.”

“Lastly, I agree – I would much rather see people have access to good high paying jobs,” he added. “But what we’re seeing is we’re seeing despite record-high employment rates in the state, that does not translate in a dramatic decline of Medicaid enrollment. Why? Because in many cases, those jobs don’t pay enough money for individuals to get private insurance.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Alabama Policy Institute’s Phil Williams: If straight gas tax bill brought to the floor, ‘it’s going to fail’

Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Policy Institute director of policy strategy Phil Williams, also a former state senator, followed up on his organization’s suggestions on the state legislature’s possible gas tax hike in the upcoming legislative session.

Williams highlighted a number of ideas, including the potential for a tax swap to offset the cost at the gas pump.

However, he argued if such reforms were not included, he did not see the legislature passing a gas tax increase.

“It’s going to be a very tough sale,” Williams said to APTV’s Don Dailey. “I’ll be honest with you – sitting here today, you and I talking – I think if they bring a straight tax bill to the floor — no reforms, no offsets – it’s going to fail. That is my sense of it. That is my perception, having sat in those same seats and voted on similar legislation in the past. But I do believe if they couple it with reforms, couple it with an offset, even a potential partial offset, I think they will wind up being able to curry favor with the most conservative members of the House and the Senate and get something done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

$215M U.S. Steel project provides spark for Alabama steel industry

United States Steel Corp.’s plans to invest $215 million to install a technologically advanced electric arc furnace at Fairfield Works is expected to provide a boost to Alabama’s steelmaking industry in its historic home.

U.S. Steel had initiated construction of the EAF at its Tubular Operations in Fairfield in March 2015 but suspended construction in December 2015 because of unfavorable market conditions.

The project’s revival means the addition of 150 jobs at the Jefferson County facility. The company said the EAF will have an annual capacity of 1.6 million tons.

“This puts Birmingham back on the map in the steel industry, which is a backbone of our region,” said Mark Brown, vice president of Business Retention and Expansion at the Birmingham Business Alliance. “The sustainable technology that will be used in the EAF will solidify Birmingham’s future in the industry for years to come.

“U.S. Steel’s investment will have a monumental impact and will drive future growth for our region,” he added.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt cited improved market conditions, President Donald Trump’s strong trade actions, support from the United Steelworkers and incentives from the State of Alabama and the Jefferson County Commission as reasons for the project’s revival.

“This investment is an important step to improve our cost structure and positions our tubular business to win over the long term,” Burritt said. “We are committed to investing in the sustainable steel technology required to be a value-added tubular solutions provider for our customers.”

AIDT support

AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, agreed to provide recruitment, pre-employment training and certain post-employment training support for the expected 150 new employees at U.S. Steel’s Fairfield Works. The AIDT commitment is estimated at nearly $1.4 million, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The BBA said U.S. Steel employs 750 in Fairfield and expects to add the 150 new jobs by 2020, bringing the total employee count to 900.

The project will provide a lift to employment in Alabama’s steelmaking industry. Primary metals manufacturing jobs in Alabama stood at around 23,000 in October 1997. Today, the figure is just over 17,000, after adding 3,000 jobs since mid-2009.

In Birmingham, primary manufacturing employment is around 5,500, up slightly since late 2016 but down over the long term, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

U.S. Steel has been making steel in Birmingham for more than 100 years. Construction on the EAF is expected to begin immediately, the company said, and the furnace is expected to produce steel rounds by late 2020, according to the BBA.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

14 hours ago

Ivey issues State of Emergency due to flooding and potential severe weather in North Alabama

Late Saturday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency “for several counties due to flooding caused by heavy rains over the past several days and ongoing severe weather this weekend.”

Among the counties included are Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, Dekalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston.

“Parts of North Alabama have seen days of rain and the ground can no longer absorb it,” Ivey said in a statement. “Those rains combined with the ongoing severe weather today have caused a need for this State of Emergency,” Governor Ivey said. “I pray that the people of Alabama will remain safe throughout the night and heed citizens to stay aware of weather conditions. We stand ready and are sending resources to help those who are in need tonight.”

North Alabama continues to be under the threats of flooding and other severe weather.

Declaration below:

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

